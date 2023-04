Ricky Rubio, Cavaliers feel they were a better team than Knicks but didn't show it?

“At the end of the day, the feelings and emotions are different from the regular season,” Rubio told Yahoo Sports. The 32-year-old floor general, the former boy wonder with the passing gene that once promised to pilot a franchise, has long preached balance amid this turbulent professional sport. Knowing the Cavaliers’ first-round clash with the Knicks marked Garland’s first trip to the postseason, he made sure to pull aside Cleveland’s All-Star point guard before this series even began. Rubio had an important message to deliver. He can decipher the noise of NBA narratives as well as anyone still roaming a locker room. He’s learned to acknowledge the elephant in the room, for all its relevant context, without crumbling under its weight. “Once you’re out there, yes, the atmosphere, the playoffs are gonna feel like the fourth quarter all the time,” Rubio said. “But it’s basketball. It doesn’t change. The perception changes, but the basketball doesn’t change.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 26, 2023