Ricky Rubio, Cavaliers feel they were a better team than Knicks but didn't show it?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ricky Rubio’s season in the NBA ended in the 1st Round after the Cavaliers got eliminated by the Knicks.
After it was all over, the guard shared his thoughts on whether he will play for the Spanish national team in the upcoming World Cup 🧐
basketnews.com/news-188763-ri… – 12:58 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ricky Rubio in his exit interview: “(The Knicks) beat us, not because they’re more talented, they beat us because they wanted it more than us.” – 11:57 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio reiterated what Danny Green said to me in the locker room last night and what I reported this morning, there was a feeling — and still is — that the Cavs were better than the Knicks. But they didn’t show it. And New York wanted it more. – 11:56 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
“Everybody feels his presence,” Devin Booker told @YahooSports.
“His mind has always been there,” said Donovan Mitchell.
Ricky Rubio mentored these playoffs’ star guards, and Cavs must channel his greatest teaching to overcome 3-1 deficit vs Knicks: sports.yahoo.com/ricky-rubio-pr… – 11:48 AM
More on this storyline
Danny Cunningham: Rubio: “Since Day 1 I fell in love with the culture here. I fell in love with how they treat everybody…I think what [Bickerstaff] built here, is something special.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 27, 2023
Danny Cunningham: Ricky Rubio: “They beat us, not because they’re more talented, they beat us because they wanted it more than us.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 27, 2023
“At the end of the day, the feelings and emotions are different from the regular season,” Rubio told Yahoo Sports. The 32-year-old floor general, the former boy wonder with the passing gene that once promised to pilot a franchise, has long preached balance amid this turbulent professional sport. Knowing the Cavaliers’ first-round clash with the Knicks marked Garland’s first trip to the postseason, he made sure to pull aside Cleveland’s All-Star point guard before this series even began. Rubio had an important message to deliver. He can decipher the noise of NBA narratives as well as anyone still roaming a locker room. He’s learned to acknowledge the elephant in the room, for all its relevant context, without crumbling under its weight. “Once you’re out there, yes, the atmosphere, the playoffs are gonna feel like the fourth quarter all the time,” Rubio said. “But it’s basketball. It doesn’t change. The perception changes, but the basketball doesn’t change.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 26, 2023