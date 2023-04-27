Unlikely Giannis Antetokounmpo extends his contract this summer?

NBA Central: “I think it is unlikely that Giannis Antetokounmpo extends his contract this summer.” – Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/KRmpzScR4u
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis on what made the difference in the Bucks-Heat series 😳 pic.twitter.com/7gx2tY74AA – 3:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One thing people are overlooking in that Giannis clip is sometimes, yes, athletes get annoyed by questions, but the resulting insightful answer can usually only come when a reporter and athlete have a relationship where they can be candid with each other like that. – 3:17 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“I don’t think we can fairly give that top spot to Giannis anymore.”
“I don’t think we can fairly give that top spot to Giannis anymore.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Don’t ask Giannis Antetokounmpo if last season was a failure for Bucks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/27/don… – 12:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
What people who aren’t in the business don’t necessarily recognize is how Giannis gave the answer he gave and several times stopped himself to tell Eric he didn’t mean to make it personal. Wouldn’t have done that if there wasn’t a mutual respect level or he viewed it as a gotcha. – 12:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Love helps Heat to second round on night his ex-team – which dropped him from rotation – is ousted. Love reflects. And Giannis second-guesses Bucks’ strategy, says Heat “kicked our butts.” And nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:23 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘worst postseason ever’ calls for some soul searching. Giannis’s refusal to view Bucks’ historic early exit as a ‘failure’ is thoughtful in theory, but too generous in practice. @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 11:09 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
When the Bucks are eliminated from the playoff next year (regardless of round) will that reporter ask that same question again? Should he ask that same question again? And if he does, Should Giannis simply respond “Asked and answered.” – 11:01 AM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Last night’s Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on the Heat’s face-melting upset of the Bucks—Jimmy’s historically ballsy performance, Mil’s many baffling decisions, the future of Bud and Giannis. Plus everything else from a crazy playoff night:
Last night’s Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on the Heat’s face-melting upset of the Bucks—Jimmy’s historically ballsy performance, Mil’s many baffling decisions, the future of Bud and Giannis. Plus everything else from a crazy playoff night:
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Giannis: “I wish I could guard [Jimmy] more.”
Giannis: “I wish I could guard [Jimmy] more.”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler’s shooting %’s against different Bucks defenders:
Jrue Holiday- 57%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 86%
Khris Middleton- 50%
Brook Lopez- 63%
Wes Matthews- 50%
Bobby Portis- 86%
Jae Crowder- 67%
Grayson Allen- 57%
Ingles/Connaughton- 50%
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo uses Michael Jordan reference in explanation of why Bucks’ season was ‘not a failure’
Giannis Antetokounmpo uses Michael Jordan reference in explanation of why Bucks’ season was ‘not a failure’
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo was adamant that this season was “not a failure” but he was also critical of the Bucks approach to defending Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo was adamant that this season was “not a failure” but he was also critical of the Bucks approach to defending Jimmy Butler
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the third player in NBA history to attempt at least 20 FG and 20 FT in a playoff game with shooting percentages better than 50% and worse than 50%, respectively:
— Shaquille O’Neal (2x)
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Antetokounmpo
Michael Dugat @mdug
Giannis’s response was a good and honest one and his mood was what you’d hope for from a team leader.
Giannis’s response was a good and honest one and his mood was what you’d hope for from a team leader.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Quick detour to more Bam Adebayo defense
1-on-1
Bam just shuts the water off yet again as Giannis pivots into a wall
Not the wall Miami built in 2020
Quick detour to more Bam Adebayo defense
1-on-1
Bam just shuts the water off yet again as Giannis pivots into a wall
Not the wall Miami built in 2020
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Same thing
Giannis on Love so he’s the sole screener for Jimmy off-ball
They neutralized the Bucks’ defensive base
Same thing
Giannis on Love so he’s the sole screener for Jimmy off-ball
They neutralized the Bucks’ defensive base
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now here comes the Erik Spoelstra adjustment I discussed
Bam Adebayo as primary ball-handler
High-low actions as the primary set
Brook pulled away from rim, double back-screen for Jimmy keeps Giannis away from play
Now here comes the Erik Spoelstra adjustment I discussed
Bam Adebayo as primary ball-handler
High-low actions as the primary set
Brook pulled away from rim, double back-screen for Jimmy keeps Giannis away from play
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Back to the defensive battle
I don’t know how many defenders in this league are recovering like this and making that block
The Heat set the tone when they told Giannis: when Bam is on you, we aren’t sending a double
Back to the defensive battle
I don’t know how many defenders in this league are recovering like this and making that block
The Heat set the tone when they told Giannis: when Bam is on you, we aren’t sending a double
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I can appreciate searching for value in every step of the journey and Giannis giving an honest answer but a veteran-heavy title favorite is not spinning that disasterclass series as anything other than a failure, sorry lol – 9:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now this thread is going to be a lot of Bam Adebayo on Giannis Antetokounmpo
He tries to bait him into the jumper, but as soon as he picks up the dribble, Bam is there hounding
He passes it away, and gets it back
Settles for a contested jumper
Now this thread is going to be a lot of Bam Adebayo on Giannis Antetokounmpo
He tries to bait him into the jumper, but as soon as he picks up the dribble, Bam is there hounding
He passes it away, and gets it back
Settles for a contested jumper
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If any other 1-2 seed went out in the first round, it would be deemed a categorical failure. Giannis and the Bucks are no exception, no matter how great of an answer anyone gives in a postgame press conference. – 9:11 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Everyone said how spectacular Jimmy Butler was in the series against the Bucks (fair enough), but the whole series was a coaching masterclass by Erik Spoelstra. He did AMAZING job slow down Holiday, Middleton and Giannis’ supporting cast. He’s the hide MVP #HEATCulture #NBA – 8:29 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
this is why everyone loves Giannis and its great to have him as a face of league. he didn’t play well in 4th/ OT. Bud made some critical mistakes. But cmon, the guy missed basically 3 of the 5 games in the series. pic.twitter.com/Ol1dql5gTr – 8:15 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Giannis going for 38 and 20 and then dropping a serious wisdom bomb after is pretty nuts pic.twitter.com/ZipU6LRMJq – 8:13 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– ‘This is Olympiacos’ moments
– Key Fenerbahce problems
– Kevin Punter vs Dzanan Musa
– Why Monaco should bounce back vs Maccabi
– Reasons behind Zalgiris’ collapse in Barcelona
– Giannis “Failure”
& more:
New URBONUS w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– ‘This is Olympiacos’ moments
– Key Fenerbahce problems
– Kevin Punter vs Dzanan Musa
– Why Monaco should bounce back vs Maccabi
– Reasons behind Zalgiris’ collapse in Barcelona
– Giannis “Failure”
& more:
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Really rough night for Coach Bud. 1). Not calling a timeout with .5 left in regulation to at least get a shot to go ahead. 2). After Butler torches Holiday for 56 on Monday, he leaves the same matchup (should have put Giannis on Jimmy) and Butler goes for another 42 and 3).… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 7:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis: “Michael Jordan won six championships, were the other nine years a failure?” eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Antetokounmpo: Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 were a failure?
Antetokounmpo: Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 were a failure?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I got the hang-up over the failure comment. There’s just so much at stake each year when you’re Milwaukee. Paying the tax. Impending free agencies. Uncertainty over Middleton’s future, and quietly, Giannis will be extension-eligible. Brutal to address all of that after 1R exit… – 2:43 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he thinks this season was a failure after Round 1 exit of the NBA playoffs 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he thinks this season was a failure after Round 1 exit of the NBA playoffs 🤔
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Giannis Antetokounmpo was upset when asked if the Bucks failed this season.
“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?”
Giannis Antetokounmpo was upset when asked if the Bucks failed this season.
“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?”
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Q: “Do you view this season as a failure?”
Giannis with quite the response.
“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?”
Q: “Do you view this season as a failure?”
Giannis with quite the response.
“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat made this adjustment down 7 with 4 minutes left to make Bam Adebayo the primary ball handler
Why?
To set up the high low actions with Jimmy Butler
They completely took Lopez and Giannis out of their defensive roles
The Heat made this adjustment down 7 with 4 minutes left to make Bam Adebayo the primary ball handler
Why?
To set up the high low actions with Jimmy Butler
They completely took Lopez and Giannis out of their defensive roles
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he wanted to guard Jimmy Butler more in the Bucks series loss to the Heat:
Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he wanted to guard Jimmy Butler more in the Bucks series loss to the Heat:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Giannis Antetokounmpo noted that the Bucks had a sign counting down the 16 playoff wins needed for a title & they were “stuck on 15” in historic early exit vs. Heat: “For me, I think this has been the worst postseason ever.” – 1:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been ELIMINATED from the NBA playoffs 😳 pic.twitter.com/wr68GkaUAV – 1:27 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Giannis deserves a chunk of the blame but this is mostly on Bud for me. Let’s not forget Giannis had to get IV fluids after Game 4 and did what he did while dealing with a back injury. Bucks have to get a new coach, plain and simple. – 1:23 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo on whether he would have liked to guard Jimmy Butler more? “Yes” – 1:21 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
If someone looked at the stat sheet, they’ll think Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster Game 5. If someone watched the game, they’ll realize it was one of the worst performances he’s had since assuming the title as the game’s best player. The only positive? He has room to improve. – 1:03 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat played incredible defense to force the Bucks to run out the clock in overtime.
1. Butler mirroring Giannis’ drive left
2. Martin and Strus containing Middleton’s drive
3. Vincent closing out to Allen
4. Strus rotating to Holiday
The Heat played incredible defense to force the Bucks to run out the clock in overtime.
1. Butler mirroring Giannis’ drive left
2. Martin and Strus containing Middleton’s drive
3. Vincent closing out to Allen
4. Strus rotating to Holiday
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Giannis missed 13 free throws, fouled a 3 pt shooter on most crucial defensive possession, and let grayson allen end up with ball when it was time to make a play.
Was 3/12 in 4th and OT with 3 to’s.
Giannis missed 13 free throws, fouled a 3 pt shooter on most crucial defensive possession, and let grayson allen end up with ball when it was time to make a play.
Was 3/12 in 4th and OT with 3 to’s.
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight:
— Giannis had 30
— Middleton had 30
— Lopez had 15/10
— Bam Adebayo fouled out
— Kyle Lowry fouled out
— Kevin Love fouled out
Tonight:
— Giannis had 30
— Middleton had 30
— Lopez had 15/10
— Bam Adebayo fouled out
— Kyle Lowry fouled out
— Kevin Love fouled out
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I talked about this on my podcast today, but Harden and Kyrie’s injuries in the 2021 Nets-Bucks series is a historic sliding doors moment:
If they don’t get hurt Giannis likely doesn’t have a ring. His postseason track record was a huge knock up to that point.
I talked about this on my podcast today, but Harden and Kyrie’s injuries in the 2021 Nets-Bucks series is a historic sliding doors moment:
If they don’t get hurt Giannis likely doesn’t have a ring. His postseason track record was a huge knock up to that point.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not sure the Bucks could have played a worse final three minutes of regulation and overtime if they tried. Just to recap:
– Should’ve had two turnovers to end regulation (Jrue and Giannis)
– Jrue Misses a free throw
– Giannis guards inbounds instead of rim ➡️ Butler lob
I’m not sure the Bucks could have played a worse final three minutes of regulation and overtime if they tried. Just to recap:
– Should’ve had two turnovers to end regulation (Jrue and Giannis)
– Jrue Misses a free throw
– Giannis guards inbounds instead of rim ➡️ Butler lob
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a collapse by the Bucks. Awful half court offense with too many stagnant post ups. Giannis took some goofy pull ups. Awful coaching by Budenholzer—not using the timeout, not keeping Lopez in to protect the rim on the game-tying lob, and so many tactical choices.
What a collapse by the Bucks. Awful half court offense with too many stagnant post ups. Giannis took some goofy pull ups. Awful coaching by Budenholzer—not using the timeout, not keeping Lopez in to protect the rim on the game-tying lob, and so many tactical choices.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Cant think of a worse 1R loss than that one by the #Bucks. Playoff landscape turned upside down. Regardless of the wonky matchup & Giannis injury, I’ll admit it — #Celtics got incredibly lucky avoiding MIA R1. – 12:38 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’m actually fine with Bud not calling timeout with the ball in Giannis’s hands in transition there. There were many other moments where not calling a timeout was inexcusable. – 12:37 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Heat beat the Bucks in both games with a healthy Giannis.
They were up on the Bucks when Giannis got hurt.
They did it all without Tyler Herro.
The Heat beat the Bucks in both games with a healthy Giannis.
They were up on the Bucks when Giannis got hurt.
They did it all without Tyler Herro.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Giannis ladder game in Philly early this season was actually just foreshadow for what was going to happen in the playoffs. – 12:30 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
udonis haslem is going to end up burning some fouls on giannis at this rate – 12:29 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That looked like pretty good defense from Bam Adebayo, but he’s now fouled out. Giannis to the line for two more FTs, as Cody Zeller checks in for Adebayo with 2:03 to go and Milwaukee down 5. – 12:28 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bucks acted like a team that thought it had no timeouts left — inbounded ball after Vincent 3 instead of advancing, didn’t have Giannis call TO when he got jump ball with 0:06 left, and obviously that last play. But only used one in last 8 minutes according to PBP sheet. – 12:26 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I just have so many questions on that end of regulation sequence for Milwaukee. Why is Giannis guarding the inbounds instead of guarding the rim? Why did Budenholzer not use the TO at the end? Why was Giannis on the court for the jump ball with how poorly he’s shot FTs today? – 12:26 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Giannis not being able to shoot free throws is evidence that there is a God – 12:25 AM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
The Bucks are a wreck. And Giannis in particular is a wreck. – 12:24 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Remember when the Bucks ran Middleton-Giannis pick-and-roll to win a title? – 12:23 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Some miracle stuff there by Jimmy Butler — unbelievable.
But what are the Bucks doing?
No timeout after the score is tied with .5 of a second?
Giannis missing easy shots and finally running from the ball in the closing seconds?
Some miracle stuff there by Jimmy Butler — unbelievable.
But what are the Bucks doing?
No timeout after the score is tied with .5 of a second?
Giannis missing easy shots and finally running from the ball in the closing seconds?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Terrific save by Middleton. Giannis wanted no part of taking free-throws. He’s 9-of-19. – 12:17 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
GIANNIS DO NOT PASS IT TO ME I AM NOT A GOOD FREE THROW SHOOTER – 12:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bucks with double-digit 30-point playoff games:
— Kareem
— Giannis
Bucks with double-digit 30-point playoff games:
— Kareem
— Giannis
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Can someone let Giannis know that bending his knees on free throws is pointless if he’s going to lock them out before beginning his shot? Now 9-for-19 at the line, leaving door wide open for the Heat. – 12:04 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat were confused on that last defensive possession. Couldn’t decide if they were going to switch a wide action between Giannis and Wesley Matthews, and Matthews got an open 3 out of it. – 11:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Seems kinda foolish to not put the Giannis-on-Jimmy button and instead play Wes Matthews this many minutes – 11:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Giannis out here against a lineup with no Jimmy or no Bam for the Heat and Milwaukee already up 16, this game has a chance to end rather quickly. – 11:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bucks close the third quarter on a 22-5 run.
– Heat down 102-86.
Bucks close the third quarter on a 22-5 run.
– Heat down 102-86.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Bucks 102, Heat 86. Jimmy Butler with 26 points on 19 shots for Heat. Giannis with 29 points and Middleton with 28 points for Bucks. – 11:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Buck end third period on 22-5 run to take 102-86 lead into fourth. Butler with 26. Giannis 29 and 9. – 11:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
If the Bucks do go on to win this series, think there is a case that the 4-minute stretch in the 2nd Q where the team had no Giannis or Middleton on vs. a Butler-led Heat lineup might be the swing shift.
If the Bucks do go on to win this series, think there is a case that the 4-minute stretch in the 2nd Q where the team had no Giannis or Middleton on vs. a Butler-led Heat lineup might be the swing shift.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I liked Milwaukee’s plan to take Giannis to the block every time Jimmy got stuck on him. You wonder if that explains Jimmy’s slightly quiet half or if it’s more Jimmy biding his time
Outside of that, same as ever. Bucks trying to win with brute force, Heat hitting enough shots. – 10:52 PM
I liked Milwaukee’s plan to take Giannis to the block every time Jimmy got stuck on him. You wonder if that explains Jimmy’s slightly quiet half or if it’s more Jimmy biding his time
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul situation at the break:
#Bucks
Pat Connaughton (3)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2)
Khris Middleton (2)
Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews (1)
#Heat
Kyle Lowry (3)
Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith (2)
Foul situation at the break:
#Bucks
Pat Connaughton (3)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2)
Khris Middleton (2)
Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews (1)
#Heat
Kyle Lowry (3)
Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith (2)
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 69, Heat 63
Milwaukee has dominated the glass, outrebounding Miami 28-14, as Giannis Antetounmpo (19 points), Khris Middleton (17, all in the first) and Brook Lopez (12) have led the way for the Bucks.
Halftime: Bucks 69, Heat 63
Milwaukee has dominated the glass, outrebounding Miami 28-14, as Giannis Antetounmpo (19 points), Khris Middleton (17, all in the first) and Brook Lopez (12) have led the way for the Bucks.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Bucks 69, Heat 63. Heat shooting 9 of 21 (42.9 percent) on threes, but Bucks outscoring the Heat 15-4 at the foul line. Giannis already 7 of 14 on free throws. Jimmy Butler with 16 points. – 10:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 69, Heat 63 at half. Giannis 19 points 7 rebounds, Middleton 17 points for Bucks. Butler , Vincent 16 apiece for Heat. Bucks 15 of 24 at line, Heat 4 of 8 – 10:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis’ 7 of 14 from line keeping Heat both in foul trouble and somewhat afloat. – 10:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis averaged just over 12 FTA per game in the regular season
Giannis averaged just over 12 FTA per game in the regular season
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
FTA so far: Milwaukee 20, Miami 6. Giannis has 12 of them.
FTA so far: Milwaukee 20, Miami 6. Giannis has 12 of them.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks fouls:
Pat Connaughton – 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2
Khris Middleton – 2
#Bucks fouls:
Pat Connaughton – 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2
Khris Middleton – 2
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis is just taking it to every one of the Heat’s undersized defenders. Which, against Giannis (and for this Heat team) is pretty much every body. – 10:12 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That first quarter was such a perfect illustration from Jimmy on how to let the game come to you. Had Giannis defending him early and was happy to defer, Vincent got going. Giannis went out and he popped off. Now you got the whole team in rhythm. – 10:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat lead the Bucks, 36-33
– Butler with 11 (and four 3-point attempts?!)
– Gabe Vincent with 9
– Giannis and Middleton with 28 of Milwaukee’s points
End 1Q: Heat lead the Bucks, 36-33
– Butler with 11 (and four 3-point attempts?!)
– Gabe Vincent with 9
– Giannis and Middleton with 28 of Milwaukee’s points
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eight different #Heat have scored. Cody Zeller has a bucket and a key offensive rebound that led to a Duncan Robinson three.
Eight different #Heat have scored. Cody Zeller has a bucket and a key offensive rebound that led to a Duncan Robinson three.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 36, Heat 33
Khris Middleton is already up to 17 points, as he and Giannis have combined for 28 of Milwaukee’s 33 so far.
After 1: Bucks 36, Heat 33
Khris Middleton is already up to 17 points, as he and Giannis have combined for 28 of Milwaukee’s 33 so far.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up eight in first period, take 36-33 lead into second on Bucks. Butler with 11 for Heat. Middleton 17 for Bucks, Giannis 11. – 10:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That foul is why getting the first one right was critical — bad blown call, Giannis with 2 fouls is huge – 10:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And there’s a second foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo – both on charges – 10 minutes into the game. – 10:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis called for his second foul with 1:58 left in the first quarter. Both have been charges. – 10:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for his second offensive foul of the first quarter with 1:58 to go in the frame. – 10:00 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
I think Max Strus was in legal guarding position. I do not think he was directly in Giannis’ path, which is also a requirement for a charge call. – 9:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That is not an offensive foul, it’s early but I like that challenge from Bud. Every Giannis foul is gold. – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 9-5 in the opening minutes of this must-win. Mike Budenholzer is challenging an offensive foul call on Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 8:30 mark of the first quarter. – 9:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will play in his second straight game tonight: “He wants to play, he wants to be on the court.” – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Budenholzer says Giannis, “has had a good two days and is ready to go.” – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says everyone is ready to go for tonight’s game health wise. Adds Giannis Antetokounmpo is “in a good place” with his back issues. – 7:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the floor for their pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/vAVMs5MgZm – 7:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I think we see the Bucks try to double Jimmy Butler more tonight. Giannis may pick him up a few times, but it won’t be an all-game assignment. Heat will need some more Bam buckets and their shooters to hold off the inevitable regression to close it out tonight. – 6:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there are 189 players who’ve logged at least 5000 minutes since the 2019-20 season. here are the top-four in net point differential, per @bball_ref:
4. jayson tatum, +8.5
3. joel embiid, +8.5
2. giannis antetokounmpo, +9.8
1. kawhi leonard, +10.3
there are 189 players who’ve logged at least 5000 minutes since the 2019-20 season. here are the top-four in net point differential, per @bball_ref:
4. jayson tatum, +8.5
3. joel embiid, +8.5
2. giannis antetokounmpo, +9.8
1. kawhi leonard, +10.3
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We had to celebrate the best NBA TV night of the year with a special Ringer parlay boost on @FDSportsbook
Tonight’s parlay: Giannis and LeBron BOTH get a double double
Boosted to +200 on Fan Duel pic.twitter.com/CRNYEjoXCG – 4:57 PM
We had to celebrate the best NBA TV night of the year with a special Ringer parlay boost on @FDSportsbook
Tonight’s parlay: Giannis and LeBron BOTH get a double double
