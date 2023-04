Austin Reaves on Lakers: 'I would love to be here my whole career'

“I don’t give a f— about, like, athleticism; how great you can shoot the ball; how high you can jump; how fast you can run,” James tells ESPN as he files out of the arena after Reaves. “I like high basketball IQ guys. Obviously, you got to have that s— to win a championship. You got to have guys that can do extraordinary s—. But like, I’ve always had a liking to guys that just know how to play the f—ing game of basketball.” -via ESPN / April 28, 2023