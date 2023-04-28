Austin Reaves on Lakers: 'I would love to be here my whole career'

“I would love to be here my whole career,” Reaves said. “Just the way that the fans treat me, the love they have for me, as an undrafted player, it’s kind of like they raised me type of vibe. … It feels like it’s meant to be. It feels like this all happened for a reason and this is where I should be.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New feature: Austin Reaves is having a moment for the Lakers. Just how long he can extend that moment could be the key to how long L.A.’s postseason run can last. es.pn/3nciPoq – 9:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves banged knees with JJJ in the 4th Q, but said he’s OK and will be good to go in Game 6. – 10:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99
The Lakers lost Game 5 in convincing fashion. They maintain a 3-2 series lead. AD had 31 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron had 17 points (5-17 FGs), 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Austin Reaves had 17/8/6.
Up next: Game 6 in LA on Friday. – 9:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers 3-pointers tonight:
Austin Reaves has two.
Anthony Davis made a circus shot at the end of the shot-clock.
That’s it. That’s the list. – 8:40 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Austin Reaves has been the breakout player in these NBA playoffs. – 8:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Reaves gets a steal and assist
Reggie: Austin Reaves, the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet – 7:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down how the Lakers can close out tonight, the need for AD to get his offense going, Austin Reaves’ importance and Memphis’ potential to unravel. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil… – 12:59 PM
There certainly could be outside offers. A rival Western Conference executive told ESPN that Reaves’ combination of age, skill set and salary slot would make him an attractive option for “literally every team in the league.” A franchise with the requisite salary-cap space could backload a multiyear offer to Reaves that would pay him $60 million over four years, starting at $11.4 million but leaping to $18.5 million in the final two, according to Marks, but both Reaves and the Lakers sound committed to striking a deal. -via ESPN / April 28, 2023
Said Pelinka: “There’s a mutual desire. … Those are the type of guys you want in your program – that it’s team first, it’s sacrifice everything to win a game, competition above individual stats. That’s kind of what the DNA — especially for our young guys — that we wanted to represent. And he’s an example of that.” -via ESPN / April 28, 2023
“I don’t give a f— about, like, athleticism; how great you can shoot the ball; how high you can jump; how fast you can run,” James tells ESPN as he files out of the arena after Reaves. “I like high basketball IQ guys. Obviously, you got to have that s— to win a championship. You got to have guys that can do extraordinary s—. But like, I’ve always had a liking to guys that just know how to play the f—ing game of basketball.” -via ESPN / April 28, 2023