Draymond Green: Stephen Curry is the GOAT

“It’s way different,” Warriors teammate Draymond Green told ESPN about Curry’s confidence level. “But I think one of the most unique things about Steph is like — we all argue like, ‘Oh, is [Michael] Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBron [James] dethrone him? Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT. Everyone debates it. There’s no debate. [Steph] is the greatest. So that confidence runs different. But I think we all here in this world know, there’s no debate. He’s the greatest — and that’s a special thing.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Top Playoff Pick & Roll Shot Creators:
1. Stephen Curry, GSW: 1.13 points per chance
2. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 1.09
3. Donovan Mitchell, CLE: 1.09
4. Gabe Vincent, MIA: 1.07
5. Devin Booker, PHX: 1.04
6. Jimmy Butler, MIA: 1.04
7. Jamal Murray, DEN: 1.02
Via @SecondSpectrum… pic.twitter.com/7oQtDjr4RT – 4:43 PM
The Top Playoff Pick & Roll Shot Creators:
1. Stephen Curry, GSW: 1.13 points per chance
2. Anthony Edwards, MIN: 1.09
3. Donovan Mitchell, CLE: 1.09
4. Gabe Vincent, MIA: 1.07
5. Devin Booker, PHX: 1.04
6. Jimmy Butler, MIA: 1.04
7. Jamal Murray, DEN: 1.02
Via @SecondSpectrum… pic.twitter.com/7oQtDjr4RT – 4:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph Curry has the character trait that defines any all-time great player. The belief he has allows him to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages — and it permeates throughout a Warriors organization that revolves around him.
Irrational confidence. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:58 PM
Steph Curry has the character trait that defines any all-time great player. The belief he has allows him to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages — and it permeates throughout a Warriors organization that revolves around him.
Irrational confidence. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry in two Game 6s last year: 31.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.5 spg, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3P%, +24 combined
Andrew Wiggins in two Game 6s last year: 18.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.0 bpg, 2.5 spg, 41.2 FG%, 50.0 3P%, +25 combined – 12:55 PM
Steph Curry in two Game 6s last year: 31.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.5 spg, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3P%, +24 combined
Andrew Wiggins in two Game 6s last year: 18.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.0 bpg, 2.5 spg, 41.2 FG%, 50.0 3P%, +25 combined – 12:55 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Draymond’s expanded role, the Warriors’ offensive game plan, how Fox’s finger affected him, Looney’s impact, the new Memphis rotation, AD’s interior scoring, and much more in today’s NBA Matchup.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 11:26 AM
Talking Draymond’s expanded role, the Warriors’ offensive game plan, how Fox’s finger affected him, Looney’s impact, the new Memphis rotation, AD’s interior scoring, and much more in today’s NBA Matchup.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 11:26 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Column on Giannis-media includes a gem of a Draymond Green quote from his visit with @Chris Haynes and @Marc Stein on their fantastic pod. He hit it on the head. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4460837/2023/0… – 10:37 AM
Column on Giannis-media includes a gem of a Draymond Green quote from his visit with @Chris Haynes and @Marc Stein on their fantastic pod. He hit it on the head. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4460837/2023/0… – 10:37 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
“Draymond Nowitzki.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/27/dra… – 10:00 AM
“Draymond Nowitzki.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/27/dra… – 10:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green on Kings fans booing him during Game 5: “A couple times I noticed them, but for the majority of the game I didn’t even hear them. I was just dialed in at the task at hand.”
*screenshot from Game 2 is so great for so many reasons* https://t.co/3Rbncx8OTX pic.twitter.com/lAdyTAKFyy – 6:39 PM
Draymond Green on Kings fans booing him during Game 5: “A couple times I noticed them, but for the majority of the game I didn’t even hear them. I was just dialed in at the task at hand.”
*screenshot from Game 2 is so great for so many reasons* https://t.co/3Rbncx8OTX pic.twitter.com/lAdyTAKFyy – 6:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
When he has the ball in his hands, good things happen for the Warriors.”
As the Warriors take a 3-2 series lead, @Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola why he was impressed with Draymond Green’s game last night
#DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ztXGlJ4B9t – 6:00 PM
When he has the ball in his hands, good things happen for the Warriors.”
As the Warriors take a 3-2 series lead, @Brian Scalabrine tells @Frank Isola why he was impressed with Draymond Green’s game last night
#DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ztXGlJ4B9t – 6:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
With @MG_Schindler last night, dove into what I thought was the key for the Warriors in their win over the Kings: Draymond Green and Kevon Looney being able to come out high and make plays out of short-rolls, and to run sets and hit backdoor cutters.
Combined for 14 assists pic.twitter.com/3Fo2uLZeR5 – 5:58 PM
With @MG_Schindler last night, dove into what I thought was the key for the Warriors in their win over the Kings: Draymond Green and Kevon Looney being able to come out high and make plays out of short-rolls, and to run sets and hit backdoor cutters.
Combined for 14 assists pic.twitter.com/3Fo2uLZeR5 – 5:58 PM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
If Steph curry wins another nba championship especially this year with everything that went down with the team……,,, he is in my top 4 period!!! – 1:36 PM
If Steph curry wins another nba championship especially this year with everything that went down with the team……,,, he is in my top 4 period!!! – 1:36 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond Green’s points his most since Christmas of 2019. He made eight of his 10 shots, a massive late-third-quarter corner 3 and a fadeaway in crunch time that had the bench calling him “Draymond Nowitzki.”
@Anthony Slater on Green’s big scoring night
https://t.co/WMCn7siTV3 pic.twitter.com/Hzh0HO9muE – 12:28 PM
Draymond Green’s points his most since Christmas of 2019. He made eight of his 10 shots, a massive late-third-quarter corner 3 and a fadeaway in crunch time that had the bench calling him “Draymond Nowitzki.”
@Anthony Slater on Green’s big scoring night
https://t.co/WMCn7siTV3 pic.twitter.com/Hzh0HO9muE – 12:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Given what the Rockets are looking for, these are the free agents that make the most sense to me as potential candidates:
Jevon Carter
Cam Johnson
Patrick Beverley
Brook Lopez
Josh Hart
Draymond Green
Dillon Brooks
Seth Curry
Grant Williams – 12:20 PM
Given what the Rockets are looking for, these are the free agents that make the most sense to me as potential candidates:
Jevon Carter
Cam Johnson
Patrick Beverley
Brook Lopez
Josh Hart
Draymond Green
Dillon Brooks
Seth Curry
Grant Williams – 12:20 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Warriors Dynasty alive and well:
Steph 31
Klay 25
Wiggins 20
Draymond 21
Kevon 22 rebs (career high)
Most points Draymond scored in 4 Years pic.twitter.com/4dxARJNply – 11:11 AM
Warriors Dynasty alive and well:
Steph 31
Klay 25
Wiggins 20
Draymond 21
Kevon 22 rebs (career high)
Most points Draymond scored in 4 Years pic.twitter.com/4dxARJNply – 11:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green turned back the clock and burned the Kings with his scoring in Game 5. The guy who once averaged 14 per game scored 20 for the first time since 2019. This is how (and why) he did it. theathletic.com/4456699/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
Draymond Green turned back the clock and burned the Kings with his scoring in Game 5. The guy who once averaged 14 per game scored 20 for the first time since 2019. This is how (and why) he did it. theathletic.com/4456699/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “Being a villain is no fun. It’s not enjoyable. But I’m also never ducking any smoke.”
The Press Conference MVP right there. pic.twitter.com/MDw6Uowjyu – 9:26 AM
Draymond Green: “Being a villain is no fun. It’s not enjoyable. But I’m also never ducking any smoke.”
The Press Conference MVP right there. pic.twitter.com/MDw6Uowjyu – 9:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Curry scores 31, silences road crowd again as Warriors win, take 3-2 series lead on Kings nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/27/cur… – 7:22 AM
Curry scores 31, silences road crowd again as Warriors win, take 3-2 series lead on Kings nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/27/cur… – 7:22 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He just wants to win. He just wants to compete and win.”
Draymond Green gave everyone a reminder of the ultimate competitor he is, fueling the Warriors’ Game 5 win in Sacramento nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:14 AM
“He just wants to win. He just wants to compete and win.”
Draymond Green gave everyone a reminder of the ultimate competitor he is, fueling the Warriors’ Game 5 win in Sacramento nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We are still not sure if yesterday we saw Steph Curry or Isaiah Canaan playing for Olympiacos 😁 🔥 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/LskEvFzKBn – 3:00 AM
We are still not sure if yesterday we saw Steph Curry or Isaiah Canaan playing for Olympiacos 😁 🔥 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/LskEvFzKBn – 3:00 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about tonight’s Game 5 loss to the Warriors, how his fractured finger impacted him, the poor outside shooting after the opening quarter, Draymond Green’s big offensive night and his Kings facing elimination headed into Game 6 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/s2EbDm4LcY – 2:43 AM
De’Aaron Fox talks about tonight’s Game 5 loss to the Warriors, how his fractured finger impacted him, the poor outside shooting after the opening quarter, Draymond Green’s big offensive night and his Kings facing elimination headed into Game 6 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/s2EbDm4LcY – 2:43 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry, Warriors pull out 123-116 win over Kings in Game 5 to take 3-2 lead in first round; takeaways
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 2:26 AM
Steph Curry, Warriors pull out 123-116 win over Kings in Game 5 to take 3-2 lead in first round; takeaways
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 2:26 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis on his Kings dropping Game 5 in Sacramento, trailing the Warriors 3-2 headed back to Chase Center for Game 6 on Friday, Draymond Green’s 21-point outing and the trouble with turnovers. pic.twitter.com/yVYG37Fu6w – 2:26 AM
Domantas Sabonis on his Kings dropping Game 5 in Sacramento, trailing the Warriors 3-2 headed back to Chase Center for Game 6 on Friday, Draymond Green’s 21-point outing and the trouble with turnovers. pic.twitter.com/yVYG37Fu6w – 2:26 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stephen Curry scores 31 points to help Warriors take 3-2 series lead over Kings sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:05 AM
Stephen Curry scores 31 points to help Warriors take 3-2 series lead over Kings sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:05 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “Kevon (Looney) has become like an Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, a calming force.” pic.twitter.com/VhiljnAje1 – 1:54 AM
Draymond Green: “Kevon (Looney) has become like an Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, a calming force.” pic.twitter.com/VhiljnAje1 – 1:54 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “I don’t go chasing a villain title. Being the villain is no fun. But I’m not ducking any smoke.” – 1:46 AM
Draymond Green: “I don’t go chasing a villain title. Being the villain is no fun. But I’m not ducking any smoke.” – 1:46 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on his season-high 21 points tonight pic.twitter.com/wOLXeKBKuq – 1:43 AM
Draymond Green on his season-high 21 points tonight pic.twitter.com/wOLXeKBKuq – 1:43 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green compares Kevon Looney to Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston as a “calming force.” – 1:39 AM
Draymond Green compares Kevon Looney to Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston as a “calming force.” – 1:39 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Kerr on Dray, Steph, and Klay’s success they’ve had with eachother pic.twitter.com/cwDopRTw2E – 1:26 AM
Kerr on Dray, Steph, and Klay’s success they’ve had with eachother pic.twitter.com/cwDopRTw2E – 1:26 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr joked in postgame that the dubs were calling Draymond “Nowitzky” for this. When I saw Draymond fading away on one foot I just closed my eyes and prayed 😂😂😂 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/5TQYBQVe4E – 1:24 AM
Steve Kerr joked in postgame that the dubs were calling Draymond “Nowitzky” for this. When I saw Draymond fading away on one foot I just closed my eyes and prayed 😂😂😂 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/5TQYBQVe4E – 1:24 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry, Warriors pull out 123-116 win over Kings in Game 5 to take 3-2 lead in first round series
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:09 AM
Steph Curry, Warriors pull out 123-116 win over Kings in Game 5 to take 3-2 lead in first round series
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:09 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said the Warriors were calling him “Draymond Nowitzki” after this shot pic.twitter.com/bWf2A2J9lS – 1:07 AM
Steve Kerr said the Warriors were calling him “Draymond Nowitzki” after this shot pic.twitter.com/bWf2A2J9lS – 1:07 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
In hindsight, Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3 might go down as the best thing to happen to the Warriors in their first-round series against Sacramento.
They haven’t lost since.
https://t.co/8QYG6x5WfS pic.twitter.com/x77a44I1f6 – 1:06 AM
In hindsight, Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3 might go down as the best thing to happen to the Warriors in their first-round series against Sacramento.
They haven’t lost since.
https://t.co/8QYG6x5WfS pic.twitter.com/x77a44I1f6 – 1:06 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney lineup played 8:04 together
33 possessions
Outscored the Kings 26-14
+8
76.5 true shooting percentage – 1:03 AM
The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney lineup played 8:04 together
33 possessions
Outscored the Kings 26-14
+8
76.5 true shooting percentage – 1:03 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors were calling Draymond Green “Draymond Nowitzki” after he hit his lat-game fadeaway –which Kerr called one of the biggest shots of the game. – 1:03 AM
Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors were calling Draymond Green “Draymond Nowitzki” after he hit his lat-game fadeaway –which Kerr called one of the biggest shots of the game. – 1:03 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green has a 20-point game for the first time since Christmas Day in 2019. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/6RUfxGGV1I – 1:02 AM
Draymond Green has a 20-point game for the first time since Christmas Day in 2019. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/6RUfxGGV1I – 1:02 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Turnovers & 3FGs after an incendiary Q1 & GS execution & clutch play of Curry, Thompson, Green, Looney et al too much for Sac Game 5 recap/Game 6 preview as the #Kings look to stave off elimination with @C_Mendonsa & @SamShaneKFBK 7:15 am Pacific on @kfbk @iHeartRadio… pic.twitter.com/fm1E9Qrob5 – 1:01 AM
Turnovers & 3FGs after an incendiary Q1 & GS execution & clutch play of Curry, Thompson, Green, Looney et al too much for Sac Game 5 recap/Game 6 preview as the #Kings look to stave off elimination with @C_Mendonsa & @SamShaneKFBK 7:15 am Pacific on @kfbk @iHeartRadio… pic.twitter.com/fm1E9Qrob5 – 1:01 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said the Warriors were calling Draymond Green “Draymond-Nowitzki” after his late-game fadeaway.
Called it arguably the biggest shot of the game. – 1:00 AM
Steve Kerr said the Warriors were calling Draymond Green “Draymond-Nowitzki” after his late-game fadeaway.
Called it arguably the biggest shot of the game. – 1:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr jokes the Warriors were calling Draymond Green “Draymond Nowitzki” after his late fadeaway – 1:00 AM
Steve Kerr jokes the Warriors were calling Draymond Green “Draymond Nowitzki” after his late fadeaway – 1:00 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kerr: “They were calling Draymond ‘Nowitzki’ after that one fadeaway.” – 1:00 AM
Kerr: “They were calling Draymond ‘Nowitzki’ after that one fadeaway.” – 1:00 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green finishes game 5 with 21pts, 4reb, 7ast, 4stl and 1 blk off the bench. It’s his first 20+ point performance since December of 2019, and it couldn’t have come at a more important time. Criticism of the antics is fair, but Dray is a proven winner. #dubnation – 12:52 AM
Draymond Green finishes game 5 with 21pts, 4reb, 7ast, 4stl and 1 blk off the bench. It’s his first 20+ point performance since December of 2019, and it couldn’t have come at a more important time. Criticism of the antics is fair, but Dray is a proven winner. #dubnation – 12:52 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The last time Draymond scored at least 20 was on Christmas in 2019? That’s wild. – 12:49 AM
The last time Draymond scored at least 20 was on Christmas in 2019? That’s wild. – 12:49 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
All of the Warriors core players — Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney, Green — came up big in Game 5. – 12:48 AM
All of the Warriors core players — Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney, Green — came up big in Game 5. – 12:48 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
You could have picked 5 different Golden St. players for MVP in Game 5.
For me
Gary Payton II and Draymond Green – 12:47 AM
You could have picked 5 different Golden St. players for MVP in Game 5.
For me
Gary Payton II and Draymond Green – 12:47 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Game 5
*Draymond Green: 21 points (season-high), four steals (two in crunch time)
*Steph Curry: 31 points, the dagger and-1
*Klay Thompson: 25 points, five 3s
*Kevon Looney: 22 rebounds, 7 assists
*Andrew Wiggins: 20 points, 2 blocks, biggest shot of the game – 12:44 AM
Game 5
*Draymond Green: 21 points (season-high), four steals (two in crunch time)
*Steph Curry: 31 points, the dagger and-1
*Klay Thompson: 25 points, five 3s
*Kevon Looney: 22 rebounds, 7 assists
*Andrew Wiggins: 20 points, 2 blocks, biggest shot of the game – 12:44 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Incredible offensive game by Draymond, as he scores 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. First time he’s had a 20-point game since Christmas 2019.
Curry finishes with 31, Thompson with 25. Wiggins adds 20. – 12:44 AM
Incredible offensive game by Draymond, as he scores 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. First time he’s had a 20-point game since Christmas 2019.
Curry finishes with 31, Thompson with 25. Wiggins adds 20. – 12:44 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
A series doesn’t start until a team wins on the road.
Well, the Warriors just went into Sacramento and won 123-116 to take a 3-2 series lead.
Draymond Green had 21/4/7 off the bench.
Golden State can close out this first-round series with a win at Chase Center on Friday. – 12:43 AM
A series doesn’t start until a team wins on the road.
Well, the Warriors just went into Sacramento and won 123-116 to take a 3-2 series lead.
Draymond Green had 21/4/7 off the bench.
Golden State can close out this first-round series with a win at Chase Center on Friday. – 12:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond off the bench:
21 PTS
7 AST
4 STL
8-10 FG
1-2 3P
Back-to-back wins as a 6th man. pic.twitter.com/i5q89h9pDS – 12:43 AM
Draymond off the bench:
21 PTS
7 AST
4 STL
8-10 FG
1-2 3P
Back-to-back wins as a 6th man. pic.twitter.com/i5q89h9pDS – 12:43 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
123-116, Warriors take 3rd straight and a 3-2 lead back to Chase Center.
Steph with 31-8, Draymond with 21-7-4. Klay with 25 – 12:43 AM
123-116, Warriors take 3rd straight and a 3-2 lead back to Chase Center.
Steph with 31-8, Draymond with 21-7-4. Klay with 25 – 12:43 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I guess I have no choice but to tweet about these damn Warriors. That damn Looney and 6th man Draymond completely took over Game 5 to get a huge road win. Carry on… – 12:42 AM
I guess I have no choice but to tweet about these damn Warriors. That damn Looney and 6th man Draymond completely took over Game 5 to get a huge road win. Carry on… – 12:42 AM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
If you’re a Warriors fan and you don’t love Draymond Green unconditionally……….. you’re super silly! – 12:40 AM
If you’re a Warriors fan and you don’t love Draymond Green unconditionally……….. you’re super silly! – 12:40 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry went right to Andrew Wiggins after completing that dagger and-1. Wiggins hit the late clock pullback fadeaway a possession earlier. Warriors up 122-114 with 22 seconds left in Sacramento. – 12:40 AM
Steph Curry went right to Andrew Wiggins after completing that dagger and-1. Wiggins hit the late clock pullback fadeaway a possession earlier. Warriors up 122-114 with 22 seconds left in Sacramento. – 12:40 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Gotta give credit where it’s due… this was a TREMENDOUS Draymond performance.
Never doubt the best of a champion, I suppose. – 12:40 AM
Gotta give credit where it’s due… this was a TREMENDOUS Draymond performance.
Never doubt the best of a champion, I suppose. – 12:40 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond’s 21 points are now his most in a playoff game since 2017 – 12:33 AM
Draymond’s 21 points are now his most in a playoff game since 2017 – 12:33 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green isn’t even close to set. But Monk was out of control. – 12:24 AM
Draymond Green isn’t even close to set. But Monk was out of control. – 12:24 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are +1 with Curry on the floor and +3 with him off – 12:22 AM
Warriors are +1 with Curry on the floor and +3 with him off – 12:22 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond is going to have to watch out. He’s getting into tech territory.
JaMychal Green just did the right thing and pulled him away from Tony Brothers – 12:20 AM
Draymond is going to have to watch out. He’s getting into tech territory.
JaMychal Green just did the right thing and pulled him away from Tony Brothers – 12:20 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Draymond Green was yelling in the face of Tony Brothers during the time out. No tech call. – 12:20 AM
Draymond Green was yelling in the face of Tony Brothers during the time out. No tech call. – 12:20 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond is going yo have to watch out. He’s getting into tech territory.
JaMychal Green just did the right thing and pulled him away from Tony Brothers – 12:20 AM
Draymond is going yo have to watch out. He’s getting into tech territory.
JaMychal Green just did the right thing and pulled him away from Tony Brothers – 12:20 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green was awfully close to picking up a technical during the timeout. – 12:20 AM
Draymond Green was awfully close to picking up a technical during the timeout. – 12:20 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Love that Draymond gets called for a transition take foul on that, but it’s also not really consistent to me with the league’s guidance of late where only the most obvious ones are called. – 12:18 AM
Love that Draymond gets called for a transition take foul on that, but it’s also not really consistent to me with the league’s guidance of late where only the most obvious ones are called. – 12:18 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
De’Aaron Fox really grabbing at that injured left finger and grimacing after that pokeaway steal on Steph Curry. First time it’s seem to really bother him tonight. – 12:14 AM
De’Aaron Fox really grabbing at that injured left finger and grimacing after that pokeaway steal on Steph Curry. First time it’s seem to really bother him tonight. – 12:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox lucky not to have been issued his second technical as he emphatically waived in dismissal of Tony Brothers calling him for a loose ball foul as he hit the deck with Draymond Green. – 12:08 AM
De’Aaron Fox lucky not to have been issued his second technical as he emphatically waived in dismissal of Tony Brothers calling him for a loose ball foul as he hit the deck with Draymond Green. – 12:08 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is a plus-14 off the bench tonight. He has 19 points (7/8 from the field), 7 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal.
Warriors enter the fourth quarter with 99-90 lead. – 12:04 AM
Draymond Green is a plus-14 off the bench tonight. He has 19 points (7/8 from the field), 7 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal.
Warriors enter the fourth quarter with 99-90 lead. – 12:04 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green with 19 points through 3 quarters here in Game 5, his Warriors with a 99-90 lead headed to the 4th. A 39-34 3rd quarter advantage for Golden State. – 12:03 AM
Draymond Green with 19 points through 3 quarters here in Game 5, his Warriors with a 99-90 lead headed to the 4th. A 39-34 3rd quarter advantage for Golden State. – 12:03 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green 7-of-8 shooting. Six makes at the rim and a corner 3 late in the quarter. Four free throws. His 19 points tie a season-high. Still a quarter to go. – 12:02 AM
Draymond Green 7-of-8 shooting. Six makes at the rim and a corner 3 late in the quarter. Four free throws. His 19 points tie a season-high. Still a quarter to go. – 12:02 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond has 19 points (despite being 4 of 8 from FT line) to go with 7 assists and 1 turnover – 12:01 AM
Draymond has 19 points (despite being 4 of 8 from FT line) to go with 7 assists and 1 turnover – 12:01 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green’s 19 points are his most in a playoff game since scoring 20 in Game 3 of the 2019 Western Conference Finals
The fourth quarter starts now. Warriors 99, Kings 90 – 12:01 AM
Draymond Green’s 19 points are his most in a playoff game since scoring 20 in Game 3 of the 2019 Western Conference Finals
The fourth quarter starts now. Warriors 99, Kings 90 – 12:01 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors up nine entering the fourth quarter. Draymond Green has been sensational: 19 points, two rebounds and seven assists off the bench. – 12:01 AM
Warriors up nine entering the fourth quarter. Draymond Green has been sensational: 19 points, two rebounds and seven assists off the bench. – 12:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Interesting that the Warriors will switch Looney onto Fox, but only when he’s guarded by Draymond. – 11:58 PM
Interesting that the Warriors will switch Looney onto Fox, but only when he’s guarded by Draymond. – 11:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
ah man when Draymond is smacking the floor for his too small because anything else would be too large for how small he thinks you are you might be cooked – 11:54 PM
ah man when Draymond is smacking the floor for his too small because anything else would be too large for how small he thinks you are you might be cooked – 11:54 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is at 28 minutes. Kerr would love to sit him the rest of the third. – 11:54 PM
Curry is at 28 minutes. Kerr would love to sit him the rest of the third. – 11:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond wasn’t kidding when he said he’s finish better this game. 6/6 in the paint. – 11:53 PM
Draymond wasn’t kidding when he said he’s finish better this game. 6/6 in the paint. – 11:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell has done such a great job against Steph Curry. It needs to be talked about more. – 11:51 PM
Davion Mitchell has done such a great job against Steph Curry. It needs to be talked about more. – 11:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry and Thompson each with 4 turnovers. Warriors at 10 so far – 11:43 PM
Curry and Thompson each with 4 turnovers. Warriors at 10 so far – 11:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four fouls on Klay Thompson with 8:10 left in the third. On comes Draymond Green. – 11:35 PM
Four fouls on Klay Thompson with 8:10 left in the third. On comes Draymond Green. – 11:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors start the second half with Draymond on the bench. No halftime change this time – 11:29 PM
Warriors start the second half with Draymond on the bench. No halftime change this time – 11:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors at halftime
Klay: 16 points
Steph: 12 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Draymond: 11 points – 11:13 PM
Warriors at halftime
Klay: 16 points
Steph: 12 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Draymond: 11 points – 11:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph Curry is down. Writhing in pain. Holding left side of torso. Heads to the bench. Comes off bench. Stays in game. – 11:08 PM
Steph Curry is down. Writhing in pain. Holding left side of torso. Heads to the bench. Comes off bench. Stays in game. – 11:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steph Curry was down for a while holding his side after Malik Monk ran through him. Play was reviewed & called a common foul. – 11:07 PM
Steph Curry was down for a while holding his side after Malik Monk ran through him. Play was reviewed & called a common foul. – 11:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Curry might’ve got the wind knocked out of him. He’s still holding his stomach – 11:07 PM
Looks like Curry might’ve got the wind knocked out of him. He’s still holding his stomach – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Steph Curry is down on the ground. Not sure what happened, but Malik Monk was called for a foul for running through his screen. – 11:06 PM
Steph Curry is down on the ground. Not sure what happened, but Malik Monk was called for a foul for running through his screen. – 11:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is down and holding his side. Told them to review it right away. Looks to be in a lot of pain – 11:06 PM
Steph Curry is down and holding his side. Told them to review it right away. Looks to be in a lot of pain – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a foul on Curry there, just a violation for setting the screen out of bounds – 11:06 PM
Not a foul on Curry there, just a violation for setting the screen out of bounds – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Don’t like this timeout from Brown because it probably gets Curry back in the game. – 10:59 PM
Don’t like this timeout from Brown because it probably gets Curry back in the game. – 10:59 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Curry Brand matchup tonight:
DeAaron Fox in the Curry 1 Flotro
vs
Stephen Curry in the @EatLearnPlay Curry 10 pic.twitter.com/hIGP4Dqx9v – 10:52 PM
Curry Brand matchup tonight:
DeAaron Fox in the Curry 1 Flotro
vs
Stephen Curry in the @EatLearnPlay Curry 10 pic.twitter.com/hIGP4Dqx9v – 10:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Fifteen for De’Aaron Fox in his first 12 minutes. Touch and aggressiveness both there. Steph Curry starting to crank it up on the other end after a quiet start. Twelve in 13 minutes. – 10:49 PM
Fifteen for De’Aaron Fox in his first 12 minutes. Touch and aggressiveness both there. Steph Curry starting to crank it up on the other end after a quiet start. Twelve in 13 minutes. – 10:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Definitely a teaching moment for the kids on that lack of box out by Stephen Curry right there. – 10:49 PM
Definitely a teaching moment for the kids on that lack of box out by Stephen Curry right there. – 10:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond was pretty tired by the end of that stint. Beat on backdoor by Lyles, then didn’t react to rebound off Fox corner miss. – 10:49 PM
Draymond was pretty tired by the end of that stint. Beat on backdoor by Lyles, then didn’t react to rebound off Fox corner miss. – 10:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Remember that foul to give by Draymond if he’s in foul trouble later. Not the guy you want giving that foul. Especially to allow the Kings to set up a play. – 10:37 PM
Remember that foul to give by Draymond if he’s in foul trouble later. Not the guy you want giving that foul. Especially to allow the Kings to set up a play. – 10:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond finishing the layups he missed in Game 4. Has gone right at Sabonis twice. – 10:32 PM
Draymond finishing the layups he missed in Game 4. Has gone right at Sabonis twice. – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With a little over 3 minutes left in the first quarter, Steph Curry takes his first shot of the game – 10:30 PM
With a little over 3 minutes left in the first quarter, Steph Curry takes his first shot of the game – 10:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Draymond Green is getting booed every time he touches the ball. – 10:30 PM
Draymond Green is getting booed every time he touches the ball. – 10:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s back in
Curry
DiVincenzo
Moody
Wiggins
Draymond – 10:29 PM
Steph Curry’s back in
Curry
DiVincenzo
Moody
Wiggins
Draymond – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings 28, Warriors 19
Timeout Warriors. Looks like Steph Curry is coming back in – 10:26 PM
Kings 28, Warriors 19
Timeout Warriors. Looks like Steph Curry is coming back in – 10:26 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
I’m at Kings-Warriors and Draymond Green just checked in. Big heel energy on the way from the crowd. – 10:21 PM
I’m at Kings-Warriors and Draymond Green just checked in. Big heel energy on the way from the crowd. – 10:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Coming out of the timeout
DiVincenzo
Poole
Klay
Moody
Draymond – 10:21 PM
Coming out of the timeout
DiVincenzo
Poole
Klay
Moody
Draymond – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors keeping a close eye on Stephen Curry’s playing time
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/bzYPuOAxIH – 10:19 PM
Warriors keeping a close eye on Stephen Curry’s playing time
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/bzYPuOAxIH – 10:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings 16, Warriors 14
Timeout Kings at the 6:34 mark. Steph Curry still hasn’t attempted a shot – 10:18 PM
Kings 16, Warriors 14
Timeout Kings at the 6:34 mark. Steph Curry still hasn’t attempted a shot – 10:18 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How many seconds into the game before Draymond comes into the game and fouls Fox on his bad finger?! – 10:11 PM
How many seconds into the game before Draymond comes into the game and fouls Fox on his bad finger?! – 10:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green coming off the bench again tonight for the Warriors. Jordan Poole starting.
It’s very loud here – 10:11 PM
Draymond Green coming off the bench again tonight for the Warriors. Jordan Poole starting.
It’s very loud here – 10:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green chimed in with a reaction on Twitter after JImmy Butler caught fire for 56 points in the Heat’s win over the Bucks in Game 4 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/24/dra… – 10:00 PM
Draymond Green chimed in with a reaction on Twitter after JImmy Butler caught fire for 56 points in the Heat’s win over the Bucks in Game 4 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/24/dra… – 10:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Draymond Green will come off the bench for the second straight game. pic.twitter.com/dzaSbkesVb – 9:36 PM
Draymond Green will come off the bench for the second straight game. pic.twitter.com/dzaSbkesVb – 9:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Starters remain the same. Draymond Green will come off the bench for the second consecutive game. pic.twitter.com/eVhvzEsOJu – 9:34 PM
Starters remain the same. Draymond Green will come off the bench for the second consecutive game. pic.twitter.com/eVhvzEsOJu – 9:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green will come off the bench again in Game 5. The Warriors liked starting the game with the extra floor spacing — and keeping the option of making the defensive adjustment later. – 9:33 PM
Draymond Green will come off the bench again in Game 5. The Warriors liked starting the game with the extra floor spacing — and keeping the option of making the defensive adjustment later. – 9:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will come off the bench again tonight for Game 5
Warriors starters
Steph
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Looney – 9:33 PM
Draymond Green will come off the bench again tonight for Game 5
Warriors starters
Steph
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Looney – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are sticking with their Game 4 starters. Draymond Green off the bench for a second straight game.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
The Warriors are sticking with their Game 4 starters. Draymond Green off the bench for a second straight game.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sign says: “Draymond not invited to my wedding either” pic.twitter.com/mbBP0fx2yP – 9:23 PM
Sign says: “Draymond not invited to my wedding either” pic.twitter.com/mbBP0fx2yP – 9:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There is only one day off between Game 5 and 6 and G6 and G7 in this series. It’s part of the thought process for Steve Kerr minute wise. Said he’d like to keep Steph Curry around 38. Five minutes of rest each half. But game may dictate differently. pic.twitter.com/yBGeshRuoG – 8:38 PM
There is only one day off between Game 5 and 6 and G6 and G7 in this series. It’s part of the thought process for Steve Kerr minute wise. Said he’d like to keep Steph Curry around 38. Five minutes of rest each half. But game may dictate differently. pic.twitter.com/yBGeshRuoG – 8:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Bob Myers said on @957thegame when talking about Draymond Green coming off the bench in game 4 that Steph Curry really set the tone coming off the bench in the team’s 1st round matchup last year. Curry set an example for the team – if our superstar can do it, so can I. #dubnation – 4:41 PM
Bob Myers said on @957thegame when talking about Draymond Green coming off the bench in game 4 that Steph Curry really set the tone coming off the bench in the team’s 1st round matchup last year. Curry set an example for the team – if our superstar can do it, so can I. #dubnation – 4:41 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Bob Myers says on @957thegame he trusted Steve Kerr when he suggested bringing in Draymond Green off the bench in game 4, but the key was having Green on board. Myers says Green has an unreal desire to win and do what’s best for the team, so he was all for it. #dubnation – 4:25 PM
Bob Myers says on @957thegame he trusted Steve Kerr when he suggested bringing in Draymond Green off the bench in game 4, but the key was having Green on board. Myers says Green has an unreal desire to win and do what’s best for the team, so he was all for it. #dubnation – 4:25 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draymond Green didn’t get an invite to Harrison Barnes’ wedding.
Guess who did?!
⬇️⬇️⬇️ @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/UiVqwjUhGt – 12:31 PM
Draymond Green didn’t get an invite to Harrison Barnes’ wedding.
Guess who did?!
⬇️⬇️⬇️ @TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/UiVqwjUhGt – 12:31 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It just hit me that KD went from playing with Steph Curry to Steph Curry’s brother to Steph Curry’s brother in law. – 12:13 AM
It just hit me that KD went from playing with Steph Curry to Steph Curry’s brother to Steph Curry’s brother in law. – 12:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles over the last 5 playoffs:
8 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Draymond Green
5 — LeBron James
4 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/88CKupjxXr – 11:21 PM
Most triple-doubles over the last 5 playoffs:
8 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Draymond Green
5 — LeBron James
4 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/88CKupjxXr – 11:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green chimed in with a reaction on Twitter after JImmy Butler caught fire for 56 points in the Heat’s win over the Bucks in Game 4 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/24/dra… – 8:00 PM
Draymond Green chimed in with a reaction on Twitter after JImmy Butler caught fire for 56 points in the Heat’s win over the Bucks in Game 4 on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/24/dra… – 8:00 PM
More on this storyline
“That’s amazing. Nate Thurmond and Wilt. You won’t get bigger icons that played the center position, especially for the Warriors franchise,” Thompson said. Said Green: “From the time he has gotten the opportunity, he’s shown he could [rebound]. It’s one of the things now you expect. That is one of the biggest compliments you can get. We expect ‘Loon’ to rebound the basketball. We expect him to get us extra possessions on the offensive glass, and he’s doing that every night.” -via Andscape / April 28, 2023
After Sunday’s session, Looney delivered against the Kings, finishing with 8 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists to help the Warriors win their second straight game at home and even the series at two games apiece. In Game 3 on Thursday, he finished with 4 points, 20 rebounds and 9 assists while helping compensate for Draymond Green’s absence because of a suspension. Game 5 is Wednesday in Sacramento. “He’s always locked into the game plan,” Golden State Coach Steve Kerr said of Looney. “He never makes mistakes. He rebounds like crazy. He makes the right decision. The game is much simpler when Loon is out there for our guys.” -via New York Times / April 28, 2023
By the middle of last season, Looney had become such a believer that he organized a Joga session for anyone in basketball operations — players, coaches and staff members — who wanted to learn more. As usual, Webb led the class remotely. Even from thousands of miles away, she could sense varied levels of interest. “Draymond clipped his toenails during it,” she said, laughing. “I was like, is this actually happening?” -via New York Times / April 28, 2023
James Ham: The NBA’s Last Two Minute report said Steph Curry double dribbled late in the game before hitting and And-1. The L2M report also has two incidents where the Kings received favorable no calls, one on a 3 second call and another on a missed foul on Harrison Barnes. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 27, 2023
Curry almost lost his handle but recovered quickly. He turned and saw an inch of space between him, Barnes and the basket. And with that, he went for the layup, drew the contact and hit the dagger shot, as the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 123-116 to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. “It’s one of the best feelings in basketball, figuring out a way to win in a hostile environment,” Curry said. “As the lower seed, winning on the road is a big deal. It’s hard to do. … Big night for us, and you could feel the sense of accomplishment.” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Curry, Klay, Green and Wiggins all score at least 20 as Warriors beat Kings 123-116 in Game 5 of the first round series. Golden State can end the series with a win on Friday at Chase Center. Curry has game-high 31 despite missing 8-of-10 3s. Looney 22 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/tcioLbckoq -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / April 27, 2023