Draymond Green: Stephen Curry is the GOAT

Curry almost lost his handle but recovered quickly. He turned and saw an inch of space between him, Barnes and the basket. And with that, he went for the layup, drew the contact and hit the dagger shot, as the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 123-116 to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. “It’s one of the best feelings in basketball, figuring out a way to win in a hostile environment,” Curry said. “As the lower seed, winning on the road is a big deal. It’s hard to do. … Big night for us, and you could feel the sense of accomplishment.” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023