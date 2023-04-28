Jae Crowder: 'I’m very confused as to why I was brought here'

Crowder played 18 seconds Wednesday night in the Bucks’ Game 5 overtime loss to the Heat that sent them home. He did not play in Game 4 and averaged 13.6 minutes through the first three games. “I’ve never been in a situation like that,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “Eleven years. Check my résumé. I’ve been playing. I’ve always been playing. “I’m very confused as to why I was brought here. I don’t know my purpose here and why I was brought here.”
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mike Budenholzer didn’t want to use the word.
Giannis Antetokounmpo disagreed with the idea of it.
But Jae Crowder acknowledged, “we came up short big time. And we failed.”
How the #Bucks unraveled vs. the #Heat in first-round loss jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:23 PM
Mike Budenholzer didn’t want to use the word.
Giannis Antetokounmpo disagreed with the idea of it.
But Jae Crowder acknowledged, “we came up short big time. And we failed.”
How the #Bucks unraveled vs. the #Heat in first-round loss jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler’s shooting %’s against different Bucks defenders:
Jrue Holiday- 57%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 86%
Khris Middleton- 50%
Brook Lopez- 63%
Wes Matthews- 50%
Bobby Portis- 86%
Jae Crowder- 67%
Grayson Allen- 57%
Ingles/Connaughton- 50%
Dude was giving EVERYONE buckets – 10:56 AM
Jimmy Butler’s shooting %’s against different Bucks defenders:
Jrue Holiday- 57%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 86%
Khris Middleton- 50%
Brook Lopez- 63%
Wes Matthews- 50%
Bobby Portis- 86%
Jae Crowder- 67%
Grayson Allen- 57%
Ingles/Connaughton- 50%
Dude was giving EVERYONE buckets – 10:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Is there still time for Jae Crowder to get traded to a contender? – 3:44 AM
Is there still time for Jae Crowder to get traded to a contender? – 3:44 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Bucks traded five second round picks for Jae Crowder, who played only three games and 40 total minutes all series. What a whiff. – 1:14 AM
The Bucks traded five second round picks for Jae Crowder, who played only three games and 40 total minutes all series. What a whiff. – 1:14 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jae Crowder checks in with 18.5 seconds left in the first half. – 10:45 PM
Jae Crowder checks in with 18.5 seconds left in the first half. – 10:45 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Curious how much Wes Matthews we see tonight. Guessing Bud won’t start him, but lineups with Jrue/Wes/Giannis would maximize options/switchability vs. Jimmy in high leverage situations. Wes in game 1 certainly looked better suited to it than Crowder, but that’s another convo… – 1:31 PM
Curious how much Wes Matthews we see tonight. Guessing Bud won’t start him, but lineups with Jrue/Wes/Giannis would maximize options/switchability vs. Jimmy in high leverage situations. Wes in game 1 certainly looked better suited to it than Crowder, but that’s another convo… – 1:31 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anybody on tnt’s air (or in the media) question why coach Bud never used Crowder to guard Butler?! Thought he was signed because of his defense?! – 5:11 PM
Anybody on tnt’s air (or in the media) question why coach Bud never used Crowder to guard Butler?! Thought he was signed because of his defense?! – 5:11 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Bucks gave up five second-round picks and Jordan Nwora for Jae Crowder in a three-way deal at the trade deadline.
In the postseason, Crowder is shooting 3-of-13 (23.1%) and didn’t play in Game 4. – 1:16 PM
The Bucks gave up five second-round picks and Jordan Nwora for Jae Crowder in a three-way deal at the trade deadline.
In the postseason, Crowder is shooting 3-of-13 (23.1%) and didn’t play in Game 4. – 1:16 PM
More on this storyline
For as disappointing as the outcome was for Crowder, he loved being a part of the Bucks for the final months of the regular season. So, if things were to break the right way in the offseason he’d like to be back. “I would, because in the locker room it’s a great group of guys who puts work first and we have fun after that,” he said. “I can work in that type of environment and I really do appreciate my teammates for welcoming me. From day one it’s just been love from that side. But that’s a conversation that has to be had.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 28, 2023
“I feel like we had the roster to do more than what we’ve done,” Jae Crowder said. “We came up short. Obviously we had a championship in mind and that’s the only conversation we always had, is championship. So we came up short big time. And we failed. I don’t know what else you want me to say.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 27, 2023