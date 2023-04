Jae Crowder: 'I’m very confused as to why I was brought here'

For as disappointing as the outcome was for Crowder, he loved being a part of the Bucks for the final months of the regular season. So, if things were to break the right way in the offseason he’d like to be back . “I would, because in the locker room it’s a great group of guys who puts work first and we have fun after that,” he said. “I can work in that type of environment and I really do appreciate my teammates for welcoming me. From day one it’s just been love from that side. But that’s a conversation that has to be had.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 28, 2023