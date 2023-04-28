Kevin Durant, Nike agree to lifetime contract

On Friday, Kevin Durant and Nike announced that they have agreed to evolve their long-running partnership into a lifetime contract. The 13-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion’s relationship with Nike dates back to 2007 when Durant signed with the brand as a rookie with the Seattle Supersonics. In the years since, the partnership has led to 15 signature shoe releases, with a 16th on the way. As part of the partnership, the Swoosh has supported Kevin’s longtime involvement in grassroots basketball, collaborating on court refurbishments in at-need communities across the globe through the Durant Family Foundation and Kevin’s EYBL program, Team Durant.
Source: Ian Stonebrook @ boardroom.tv
Source: Ian Stonebrook @ boardroom.tv
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Kevin Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:52 PM
Suns’ Kevin Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:52 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Kevin Durant has entered a lifetime contract with Nike, per @boardroom.
Players with lifetime deals in the basketball division:
— Michael Jordan
— LeBron James
— KD pic.twitter.com/buFcFLr83O – 12:21 PM
Kevin Durant has entered a lifetime contract with Nike, per @boardroom.
Players with lifetime deals in the basketball division:
— Michael Jordan
— LeBron James
— KD pic.twitter.com/buFcFLr83O – 12:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant has agreed to a lifetime deal with Nike, he announced through his company, 35V. He’s been with the company since 2007. – 12:16 PM
Kevin Durant has agreed to a lifetime deal with Nike, he announced through his company, 35V. He’s been with the company since 2007. – 12:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Durant and Nike have struck a lifetime deal on footwear, apparel, and “a community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.”
“I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said. His 16th signature Nike shoe is on the way. – 12:15 PM
Kevin Durant and Nike have struck a lifetime deal on footwear, apparel, and “a community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.”
“I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said. His 16th signature Nike shoe is on the way. – 12:15 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
A true honor to be in the game for life with @Nike boardroom.tv/kevin-durant-n… – 12:09 PM
A true honor to be in the game for life with @Nike boardroom.tv/kevin-durant-n… – 12:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I’m out here sitting in SFA getting draft updates from Kevin Durant. – 9:17 PM
I’m out here sitting in SFA getting draft updates from Kevin Durant. – 9:17 PM
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Congrats @Bijan5Robinson
One of the greatest I’ve ever seen put on that burnt orange. @AtlantaFalcons got a star!! Let’s go – 9:16 PM
Congrats @Bijan5Robinson
One of the greatest I’ve ever seen put on that burnt orange. @AtlantaFalcons got a star!! Let’s go – 9:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most mid-range buckets in the playoffs:
18 — Devin Booker
17 — Kevin Durant
14 — Chris Paul
All of them are shooting over 50% from mid-range. pic.twitter.com/rLE2H9cEgn – 6:24 PM
Most mid-range buckets in the playoffs:
18 — Devin Booker
17 — Kevin Durant
14 — Chris Paul
All of them are shooting over 50% from mid-range. pic.twitter.com/rLE2H9cEgn – 6:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s the easiest basketball I’ve played in my career”.😀
Suns starting forward @TCriag_23 talks about the benefits of playing alongside Durant & Booker. #RallyTheValley
Hear @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 live till 7p ET on Channel 86 or the @NBA app 👇
app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/y185iMd8zW – 5:00 PM
“It’s the easiest basketball I’ve played in my career”.😀
Suns starting forward @TCriag_23 talks about the benefits of playing alongside Durant & Booker. #RallyTheValley
Hear @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 live till 7p ET on Channel 86 or the @NBA app 👇
app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/y185iMd8zW – 5:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Bruce Brown whether there’s been any trash talk between him and KD prior to the series.
“Nah, I haven’t talked to him since I had 31.”
Big, big smile on his face. – 3:45 PM
Asked Bruce Brown whether there’s been any trash talk between him and KD prior to the series.
“Nah, I haven’t talked to him since I had 31.”
Big, big smile on his face. – 3:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Deandre Ayton vs. Nikola Jokic, the Suns needing to get Kevin Durant more involved, Chris Paul hunting pigeons, and more keys to the Nuggets matchup: https://t.co/PBi9WyfmEI pic.twitter.com/Qr82sB8FjG – 3:09 PM
On Deandre Ayton vs. Nikola Jokic, the Suns needing to get Kevin Durant more involved, Chris Paul hunting pigeons, and more keys to the Nuggets matchup: https://t.co/PBi9WyfmEI pic.twitter.com/Qr82sB8FjG – 3:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So if you’re keeping score, in summer of 2019, Durant joined Nets, Kawhi joined Clippers, Jimmy joined Heat… Since then, Miami has won 6 playoff series; Kawhi (unfortunately, hurt a lot) and Paul George have won 3; Durant won 1 before forcing way out. – 2:49 PM
So if you’re keeping score, in summer of 2019, Durant joined Nets, Kawhi joined Clippers, Jimmy joined Heat… Since then, Miami has won 6 playoff series; Kawhi (unfortunately, hurt a lot) and Paul George have won 3; Durant won 1 before forcing way out. – 2:49 PM
More on this storyline
The lifetime partnership will continue to include footwear, apparel, and a community, and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball. With this deal, Durant joins an elite group of Nike athletes, following Michael Jordan and LeBron James before him as forever members of the basketball division. “When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said on the occasion. -via boardroom.tv / April 28, 2023
Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon on defending Kevin Durant, who will be his primary matchup in the series: “KD’s a special talent. Has been for a long time and will continue to be. You just try to make it as difficult as you can for him. Try to switch up the looks. Try to give him nothing easy.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / April 27, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone on Denver being the underdog as the 1-seed in this series: “We don’t take that personally. We know who we are. We know what we’re capable of.” Mentioned that any team trading for Kevin Durant will be viewed in a drastically different light. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 27, 2023