Kyrie Irving attends Lakers game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @Balldontlie
With Kyrie looking on, D-Lo balled out in the first half 👀
— 14 PTS
— 4 AST
— 2 REB
pic.twitter.com/5WGZRDoRMz11:56 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving and Rich Paul chatting it up pic.twitter.com/smVh7xI9WZ11:24 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Grizzlies 20
A dominant opening quarter for LA. They shot 59.1% and nearly outscored Memphis just in the paint (16 points). D’Angelo Russell — as Kyrie Irving sits courtside — has 10 points. LeBron James has 7. Anthony Davis has 6 points. – 11:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron greets Kyrie in LA ahead of Game 6 👀
Irving is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
pic.twitter.com/ACTimgpRP811:02 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kyrie Irving arriving to Game 6 of Lakers-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/hrDmdaCsVI10:55 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside for Game 6 between the Lakers and Grizzlies. – 10:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kyrie Irving is courtside for Game 6 of Lakers-Grizzlies. – 10:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside for Lakers-Grizzlies Game 6. His seats are across from the Lakers’ bench. – 10:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Number of playoff series victories since the day Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with Brooklyn:
Knicks: 1
Nets: 1 pic.twitter.com/RAOh4o9Vlr10:38 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Hopefully Kyrie can come up big too. – 6:54 PM
