Kyrie Irving attends Lakers game

Cassidy Hubbarth: Kyrie Irving just arrived at Crypto.com arena for Grizzlies-Lakers game 6.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
With Kyrie looking on, D-Lo balled out in the first half 👀
— 14 PTS
— 4 AST
— 2 REB
pic.twitter.com/5WGZRDoRMz – 11:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving and Rich Paul chatting it up pic.twitter.com/smVh7xI9WZ – 11:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Grizzlies 20
A dominant opening quarter for LA. They shot 59.1% and nearly outscored Memphis just in the paint (16 points). D’Angelo Russell — as Kyrie Irving sits courtside — has 10 points. LeBron James has 7. Anthony Davis has 6 points. – 11:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron greets Kyrie in LA ahead of Game 6 👀
Irving is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
pic.twitter.com/ACTimgpRP8 – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kyrie Irving arriving to Game 6 of Lakers-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/hrDmdaCsVI – 10:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside for Game 6 between the Lakers and Grizzlies. – 10:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside for Lakers-Grizzlies Game 6. His seats are across from the Lakers’ bench. – 10:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Number of playoff series victories since the day Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with Brooklyn:
Knicks: 1
Nets: 1 pic.twitter.com/RAOh4o9Vlr – 10:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Bleav in Nets 🎙️🎧
I recapped the Nets-Sixers series before I was joined by @MikeAScotto to break down:
🏀 Damian Lillard to Brooklyn?
🏀 Thoughts on KD-Kyrie era
🏀 Cam Johnson’s free agent market
YouTube: m.youtube.com/watch?v=imnVlA…
Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 6:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Bleav in Nets 🎙️🎧
I recapped the Nets-Sixers series before being joined by @MikeAScotto to break down:
🏀 Damian Lillard to Brooklyn?
🏀 Thoughts on KD-Kyrie era
🏀 Cam Johnson’s free agent market
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=6SkZ96…
Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 4:30 PM
Kyrie Irving: Speaking about your team like this during a series is Immature, But what do I know. Lol I am @ home relaxing with my family. Hélà 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 26, 2023
Kyrie Irving: One of the most disappointing and painful moments of career. If I don’t get hurt that series, every single one of us on that Brooklyn team/bandwagon would be Champions. No f***ing doubt about it. Hélà 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / April 25, 2023