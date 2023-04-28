Luke Kennard not moving injured shoulder at practice, questionable for Game 6

Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies wing Luke Kennard has not taken a shot or really even moved that injured left shoulder since media has been allowed into shootaround. He’s listed as questionable for Game 6 tonight.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies wing Luke Kennard has not taken a shot or really even moved that injured left shoulder since media has been allowed into shootaround. He’s listed as questionable for Game 6 tonight. – 3:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luke Kennard is present at shootaround but has not attempted a single shot in view of the media. Rebounding for teammates. – 2:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just in case you were wondering, Luke Kennard is at shootaround. Haven’t seen him take a shot yet. – 2:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on Luke Kennard:
“I think mobility is fine and stuff. He was feeling good. It’s just general soreness he’s dealing with. Obviously it’s in his shooting arm.”
Decision on his status likely to come shortly before the game. – 8:43 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Grizzlies saw how they could play Luke Kennard over Dillon Brooks last night. Injury, and LeBron, will dictate whether or not Memphis can do more of that, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4457222/2023/0… – 10:06 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A crisis forced the Grizzlies to go with Luke Kennard over Dillon Brooks. A new one may force them to go back. @The Athletic theathletic.com/4457222/2023/0… – 9:18 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard has got a stinger in his shoulder, he said. He and the Grizzlies will know more tomorrow on his status. – 10:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luke Kennard said it’s a shoulder stinger. When asked if he could have come in the game he says “maybe.”
It will be looked at further tomorrow. – 10:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Luke Kennard says he caught a stinger in his shoulder. Thinks it’ll be ok but will get looked at tomorrow. – 10:27 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In regular season minutes where Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard played together, the Grizzlies had a 129.6 ORTG and a +22 Net Rating.
In the playoffs coming into tonight: they had a 122.7 ORTG and a +18.3 Net Rating.
In Game 5 vs. the Lakers: Kennard/Bane minutes were +27 – 10:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Grizzlies rotation players’ +/- tonight:
Luke Kennard +26
Ja Morant +19
Desmond Bane +18
Santi Aldama +17
Tyus Jones +12
Xavier Tillman +11
Jaren Jackson Jr. +1
Dillon Brooks -7 – 10:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dillon Brooks: -6
Luke Kennard: +26
Look, as someone who picked the Lakers to win this series, I don’t have a good answer for why Memphis keeps starting Brooks over Kennard… but I’m not complaining about it. – 9:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Grizzlies finally seem to have realized that they’re +18 in 53 minutes with Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard on the floor together.
This could prove problematic for the Lakers if LeBron isn’t getting to the rim. – 8:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This new lineup screams “we need points”
Tyus Jones
Ja Morant
Luke Kennard
Desmond Bane
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Y’all wanted some adjustments. Here’s a wrinkle. – 8:04 PM
Drew Hill: Xavier Tillman on Luke Kennard: “Luke brings a lot of floor spacing to our game and he can shoot it at a high clip. The medical staff is working with him. Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible.” If he doesn’t play, that’s three of the top eight out for Memphis. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 28, 2023
Mark Medina: Grizzlies list Luke Kennard as questionable for Game 6 tomorrow vs Lakers because of left shoulder soreness -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 27, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies SG Luke Kennard says he suffered a stinger to his left (shooting) shoulder when he got hit with a screen. “I’ll do whatever I can to try to get it right and play Friday,” he said. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 26, 2023