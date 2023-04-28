Luke Kennard out for Game 6 against Lakers

Damichael Cole: Luke Kennard has officially been ruled out due to shoulder soreness. Tough break for the Grizzlies in an elimination game. Tyus Jones and John Konchar should be in line for more minutes, and the Grizzlies could also turn to David Roddy or Ziaire Williams.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The possible solution the Grizzlies hs for this series is gone already: Luke Kennard (shoulder) out for Game 6 against the Lakers theathletic.com/4457222/2023/0… – 9:40 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
No Luke Kennard (shoulder) for the Grizzlies tonight, which shrinks the floor even more for Memphis. Kennard shooting 50% from three in this series. Was 2-3 in 18 minutes in Game 5 – 9:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard hasn’t constantly been icing his shoulder over the past couple of days, but he’s still dealing with shoulder soreness. Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks and John Konchar’s roles just got that much more important tonight.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies announce Luke Kennard out tonight for Game 6 with an injured shoulder (suffered in Game 5).
If that’s more Dillon Brooks taking shots, it’s a big plus for the Lakers. – 9:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies officially rule out Luke Kennard for Game 6 vs Lakers because of left shoulder soreness – 9:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Luke Kennard (shoulder) is out tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 9:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Grizzlies say Luke Kennard is out for Game 6 tonight against the Lakers. – 9:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard has officially been ruled out due to shoulder soreness. Tough break for the Grizzlies in an elimination game. Tyus Jones and John Konchar should be in line for more minutes, and the Grizzlies could also turn to David Roddy or Ziaire Williams. – 9:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard is still dealing with some soreness, Taylor Jenkins said. He’ll be a gametime decision. – 9:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Luke Kennard, who left Game 5 in the 4th Q with a shoulder injury, remains a game-time decision for Memphis tonight, via Taylor Jenkins. – 9:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said they wanted to be smart and they had Luke Kennard test the shoulder before it was visible to the media at shootaround.
So he DID shoot. But Jenkins still says he is a game time decision. – 9:07 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins reiterates that Luke Kennard is still a game time decision. Said he got his work done before shootaround and that he’ll go through more pregame before decision is made. – 9:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Luke Kennard (shoulder) will be a gametime decision for Game 6 tonight. – 9:06 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Taylor Jenkins: Luke Kennard is “still dealing with some soreness” in his left shoulder and will be a game-time decision. – 9:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Story on Luke Kennard following morning shootaround.
If he can’t go, maybe the answer is very simple.
“I’ve seen this movie before,” Jaren Jackson said. “You do that too many times, and a guy gets hot.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luke Kennard is present at shootaround but has not attempted a single shot in view of the media. Rebounding for teammates. – 2:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just in case you were wondering, Luke Kennard is at shootaround. Haven’t seen him take a shot yet. – 2:49 PM
Mirjam Swanson: Taylor Jenkins on Luke Kennard’s availability vs. Lakers tonight: “Still dealing with some soreness, so a gametime decision.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / April 28, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies wing Luke Kennard has not taken a shot or really even moved that injured left shoulder since media has been allowed into shootaround. He’s listed as questionable for Game 6 tonight. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 28, 2023
Drew Hill: Xavier Tillman on Luke Kennard: “Luke brings a lot of floor spacing to our game and he can shoot it at a high clip. The medical staff is working with him. Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible.” If he doesn’t play, that’s three of the top eight out for Memphis. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 28, 2023