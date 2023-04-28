Paul George to Clippers fans: We gonna get this s*** right at some point

NBA Central: Paul George sends a message: “To the Clippers fans, we carry that burden. We gonna get this sh*t right at some point.” (Via @PodcastPShow ) pic.twitter.com/uOnge93l9Y
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard & Paul George: “We have two of the best players in the world. When healthy, they give us a chance.” Despite Kawhi & PG having extensive injuries, Frank said “we’re going to continue to build around those guys.” bit.ly/3HlxDYq pic.twitter.com/m224PwjwFl – 9:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank today: The Clippers’ future plans revolve around Kawhi and Paul George. And competing harder in the regular season. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank added on Paul George: “He wasn’t going to be cleared medically until the first couple days of May. His goal was to make sure as soon as he was cleared, he was ready to play… he was on track that, if we were able to get to the 2nd round, where he’d be ready.” – 3:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So if you’re keeping score, in summer of 2019, Durant joined Nets, Kawhi joined Clippers, Jimmy joined Heat… Since then, Miami has won 6 playoff series; Kawhi (unfortunately, hurt a lot) and Paul George have won 3; Durant won 1 before forcing way out. – 2:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says encouraging sign from season was Clippers went 33-19 when Kawhi Leonard played. Team was 24-14 with both Kawhi and Paul George playing but Frank points out that record could’ve been better since some losses came as Leonard was working under restriction off ACL – 2:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on if they will offer extensions to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George: “We want to keep them as Clippers for a long time. We look forward to those conversations. The No. 1 goal is, ‘How can we build a sustainable championship team.” – 2:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank said the plan is to continue building and improving around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to win a championship. – 2:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “Every year you have those guys, they give you a chance. It’s about surrounding those guys to improve your chances.” – 2:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “They’re maniacal in terms of the work they put into their bodies. They do everything they can to make sure they’re ready for the postseason.” – 2:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels on Paul George saying he’s one of the best defenders in the league: “He not lying.”
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels when asked about Paul George saying McDaniels is one of the best defenders in the league:
“Yeah, I heard it. He not lying.” – 11:46 AM
Jaden McDaniels when asked about Paul George saying McDaniels is one of the best defenders in the league:
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels said he heard Paul George call him one of the most underrated players and best defenders. Jaden: “He ain’t lying.” – 11:46 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @AndrewGreif breaks it down in @latimessports with: Clippers enter offseason with questions concerning Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and more latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:41 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke gets right to the heart of it in this @latimessports piece with: Clippers need to blow it up. Trade Kawhi Leonard. Or Paul George. Or both latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:39 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I’m told Clippers remain committed to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George despite their extensive injury history. More details here on @Sportsnaut: bit.ly/3LyZAOY pic.twitter.com/6Jjo76CQbe – 3:56 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Instead of trading Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, the Clippers should make moves in support of those two.
@Michael Pina: theringer.com/2023/4/26/2369… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 12:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers face tough choices with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Despite proactive efforts from all parties, neither Leonard nor George have stayed consistently healthy. But breaking up the core could make problems worse. Via @SportingTrib bit.ly/3VbiAqk pic.twitter.com/s31ek1WeVE – 10:28 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
“Superteams” can be super risky.
In the past four seasons, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have played 118 reg season games and 24 playoff games together.
29.5 games/reg season
6 games/playoffs
In Yr 3 and Yr 4 of the partnership
19 games/reg season
0 games in playoffs pic.twitter.com/b8osv1u6iR – 9:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Good night from Phoenix.
#Suns win Game 5, advance to West semifinals to face No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.
Game 1 Saturday.
Valiant effort by Los Angeles #Clippers w/o injured Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Phoenix took four straight.
Devin Booker showed out. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/snstJXNi1X – 4:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The 4th season of the Kawhi Leonard & Paul George led LA Clippers ended with a valiant effort, but an ultimately painful one without either of the two stars available in the elimination game.
Steve Ballmer has been in this spot before.
theathletic.com/4451459/2023/0… – 12:49 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Where do the Clippers go from here?
This is the fourth consecutive season both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled to stay healthy. And yet, it feels like the Clippers would have handled the Suns had they been able to play.
But Leonard can’t be trusted to stay on the… https://t.co/McQHAD4cvR pic.twitter.com/lXRNEJO3wc – 12:42 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I mean, this is kinda what you get when you have literal Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and neither of them can play in the playoffs.
The best ability is availability. – 11:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s almost tipoff in Phoenix:
On Ish and Ty Lue’s K.C. connection:
latimes.com/sports/clipper…
On Paul George’s injury timeline and belief the Clippers’ “time will come”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:54 PM
It’s almost tipoff in Phoenix:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers badly need production out of the PF position with Kawhi and Paul George sidelined. Ty Lue was asked about how to accomplish that pregame. pic.twitter.com/qORJk2oDec – 9:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
SportsCenter report on another frustrating injury-marred postseason for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, how PG feels about the future for him and Kawhi and Russell Westbrook’s future. pic.twitter.com/R6EDn7t3js – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
“When we traded for Paul and signed Kawhi as a free agent in 2019, it wasn’t for one or two years, wasn’t three or four,” Frank said. “Every year you have those guys, they give you a chance. And so it’s about surrounding those guys to continue to improve your chances. “Kawhi’s a ceiling raiser. When you study past NBA champions, they have a top-five guy on their team, and Kawhi has shown that when healthy he can be the best player in the world. Paul is an eight-time All-Star now. So we’re going to continue to build around those guys and look for every which way [to improve around them].” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023
“Regardless of the treatment [for the meniscus], Kawhi will be ready for next year,” Frank said. “The really encouraging thing is the ACL’s firmly intact, which is great. So this is a meniscus tear. And then over the whatever next couple weeks, figure out what’s going to be the best source of treatment.” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023
“What I don’t want to do is have the injuries or how hard we fought in the postseason to mask a disappointing regular season,” Frank said. “We have to be honest with ourselves and we have to look in the mirror. It starts with me and we have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season. We have to compete harder, more consistently, and we have to earn it. “And regardless of who plays, I think we showed in the playoffs, that competing, that’s who we have to be about. I just think we need to compete harder every single night. We owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the fans. We want to be a championship organization and we have to invest deeper into the process. … The regular season matters.” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023