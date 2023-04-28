Rockets shopping Jalen Green for an established star?

The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
I deleted the screenshot I shared of Jalen Green’s deleted tweet. It’s a lyric from a song titled “ok bet” by Skilla Baby. – 2:34 PM
I deleted the screenshot I shared of Jalen Green’s deleted tweet. It’s a lyric from a song titled “ok bet” by Skilla Baby. – 2:34 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Deleted the screenshot of Jalen Green’s deleted tweet. It’s a lyric from a song titled “ok bet”. – 2:32 PM
Deleted the screenshot of Jalen Green’s deleted tweet. It’s a lyric from a song titled “ok bet”. – 2:32 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green tweeted then deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/T9ZjJQlcHq – 2:24 PM
Jalen Green tweeted then deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/T9ZjJQlcHq – 2:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could Rockets trade Jalen Green to get established star? It’s reportedly been discussed. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/28/cou… – 1:59 PM
Could Rockets trade Jalen Green to get established star? It’s reportedly been discussed. nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/28/cou… – 1:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Signing Khris Middleton should concern Rockets fans more than any Jalen Green trade scenario – 1:39 PM
Signing Khris Middleton should concern Rockets fans more than any Jalen Green trade scenario – 1:39 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Bombshell reporting by @JakeLFischer here:
“The Rockets also addressed the idea of including Jalen Green as part of a package for acquiring established star [in conversations with coaching candidates]”.
sports.yahoo.com/bucks-epic-fla… – 1:00 PM
Bombshell reporting by @JakeLFischer here:
“The Rockets also addressed the idea of including Jalen Green as part of a package for acquiring established star [in conversations with coaching candidates]”.
sports.yahoo.com/bucks-epic-fla… – 1:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“Not all men are created equal on the basketball court. They (Kevin & Jalen) can do things that other guys can’t do,” – #Rockets HC Ime Udoka on his new backcourt of @Kevinporterjr & @JalenGreen – 2:31 PM
“Not all men are created equal on the basketball court. They (Kevin & Jalen) can do things that other guys can’t do,” – #Rockets HC Ime Udoka on his new backcourt of @Kevinporterjr & @JalenGreen – 2:31 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Spolane: Jalen Green: “We’ve got most of our wins against the best in the NBA right now. That’s when we play at our best. That’s when we execute on defense, execute on offense, and we just play both (ends) and we get locked in and stay together. That’s hope for the future.” -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / April 5, 2023
Jonathan Feigen: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Rockets: “They’re very, very athletic. Porter and Green, that’s a very dynamic backcourt. The way Smith shot the ball the last 10 games it’s opened up things. Sengun in the post is very clever, a very good passer. They’re playing hard every night.” -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / March 27, 2023