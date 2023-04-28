Rockets targeting Khris Middleton, Jaylen Brown, James Harden?

Houston’s long-rumored potential reunion with Harden, the 76ers guard who holds a player option for 2023-24, in addition to the Rockets’ chances at landing other primary free agents and top-billing trade targets this offseason, were repeated themes throughout Houston’s conversations with coaching candidates, sources said. Middleton has been another potential target discussed throughout the Rockets’ coaching search, sources said. Udoka spent time with Harden as an assistant during the All-Star guard’s first season in Brooklyn. And Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, whom rival executives are closely monitoring as he becomes extension eligible this summer, has been one of Udoka’s most public supporters after Boston suspended the coach following an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Signing Khris Middleton should concern Rockets fans more than any Jalen Green trade scenario – 1:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Harden to Houston buzz is getting pretty loud.
Not only intriguing at face value, but the timing of all these stories is also interesting… – 12:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🤝 Fear of God x Adidas shoes
👟 The final Air Jordan 1 collab with Travis Scott
👕 Off-court fits from De’Aaron Fox and James Harden
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/hqYQTUe9dwY – 12:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Taking a look at some of the biggest questions heading into Sixers vs. Celtics in round two:
—How can Philly get Maxey going?
—How will the Sixers use Embiid defensively when he plays?
—Can Harden rebound from a tough finishing series?
and more
phillyvoice.com/biggest-questi… – 10:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown in the first round:
26.7 PPG
5.3 RPG
54.1 FG%
51.5 3P%
The only player with 25+ PPG on 50/50% shooting this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/m9ykK6vy2k – 8:42 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night, Jaylen Brown (32 points) and Jayson Tatum (30) each scored 30 or more points in the same game for the second time in their first-round series.
They are the first duo in @celtics history to record multiple such games in a playoff series.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:35 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum getting ready for Game 6 vs. Hawks. pic.twitter.com/W9UJ8HDGUe – 2:44 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
You knew you couldn’t go to sleep before hearing from the Sultan of Stat, amirite?
And Dick Lipe comes through with a stellar selection, including Jaylen Brown joining some legendary company, @Al_Horford’s critical importance this series and historical perspective on C’s-Philly. pic.twitter.com/oA0K6Byfow – 12:18 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on 76ers series: “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be another test. I’m up for it.” – 11:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown: “Atlanta, they might not have had all the Xs-and-Os, but they fought…that’s what we needed to step up, the fight.” – 11:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “It ain’t got to be pretty, you just have to figure out how to do it. That’s what we did.” – 11:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown hears it from Celtics fans in Atlanta after Game 6 win pic.twitter.com/2HuG5156uI – 11:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Hawks score: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Boston to series-clinching win over Atlanta in Game 6
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 10:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
6 3P
Leads the Celtics all-time in 30/5 on 5 3P playoff games. pic.twitter.com/6OJ9PwQika – 10:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gutsy closing run from this group with Al Horford and Jaylen Brown energizing this group. Jayson Tatum carries it forward with a put back slam and 3. 124-116.
90 seconds to go. – 10:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown getting emotional after that assist, signaling it’s over to Hawks crowd as Celtics go up 8. – 10:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown through his hand injury in this series: 146 PTS, 60/112 FG (53.6%), 15/31 3PT (48.4%). #Celtics up 68-67 on his 4/5 FG, 11 PT push in the final few minutes of the half. – 9:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
An NBA update for those of you watching the NFL Draft, the Celtics lead the Hawks 68-67 at the half in Game 6. Trae Young has 25 for Atlanta while Boston has 3 guys in double figures led by Jaylen Brown with 18 points. If the Celtics win, then Game 1 of Sixers-Cs is Monday. – 9:30 PM
An NBA update for those of you watching the NFL Draft, the Celtics lead the Hawks 68-67 at the half in Game 6. Trae Young has 25 for Atlanta while Boston has 3 guys in double figures led by Jaylen Brown with 18 points. If the Celtics win, then Game 1 of Sixers-Cs is Monday. – 9:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
25 for Trae, John Collins ripping 3s like he’s Steph, Jaylen Brown Graysons the last possession of half away … Hawks can’t stop these guys, but scoring enough to stay afloat. – 9:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good patience from John Collins on that drive from Jaylen Brown. Waited out the pump fake then slapped down to get the stop. Gets the Hawks a pair of FTs from Trae Young. – 8:43 PM
Good patience from John Collins on that drive from Jaylen Brown. Waited out the pump fake then slapped down to get the stop. Gets the Hawks a pair of FTs from Trae Young. – 8:43 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Houston Rockets Offseason Outlook w/ @SalmanAliNBA
🔘 Ime Udoka (1:26)
🔘 The Core (17:35)
🔘 Harden (44:08)
🔘 Free agency/trades (50:09)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx894
🍎apple.co/3n88iue
✳️spoti.fi/446nt83
📺bit.ly/hwdx894
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XYsCtGSwzx – 7:11 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Hard to fathom that Khris Middleton averaged 24pts/6reb/6ast on 60% true shooting with a +29.0 on/off differential…and the Bucks lost in 5. – 3:44 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Slowest average speed of players in the playoffs
————-
2023: James Harden
2022: James Harden
2021: James Harden
2020: James Harden
2019: James Harden
2018: Jeff Teague (James Harden 2nd)
2017: Marc Gasol (Teague 2nd, Harden 3rd) – 3:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton playing 1-on-1 after Sixers practice: pic.twitter.com/PaoFyURKlD – 12:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Headband Harden with some King of the Court with Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton after today’s practice pic.twitter.com/jpPL0xqRUy – 12:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler’s shooting %’s against different Bucks defenders:
Jrue Holiday- 57%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 86%
Khris Middleton- 50%
Brook Lopez- 63%
Wes Matthews- 50%
Bobby Portis- 86%
Jae Crowder- 67%
Grayson Allen- 57%
Ingles/Connaughton- 50%
Dude was giving EVERYONE buckets – 10:56 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Everyone said how spectacular Jimmy Butler was in the series against the Bucks (fair enough), but the whole series was a coaching masterclass by Erik Spoelstra. He did AMAZING job slow down Holiday, Middleton and Giannis’ supporting cast. He’s the hide MVP #HEATCulture #NBA – 8:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight:
— Giannis had 30
— Middleton had 30
— Lopez had 15/10
— Bam Adebayo fouled out
— Kyle Lowry fouled out
— Kevin Love fouled out
Heat still won in OT. pic.twitter.com/WqwHxBcwzB – 12:51 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I talked about this on my podcast today, but Harden and Kyrie’s injuries in the 2021 Nets-Bucks series is a historic sliding doors moment:
If they don’t get hurt Giannis likely doesn’t have a ring. His postseason track record was a huge knock up to that point.
Budenholzer is… – 12:46 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks will need to find a balance prioritizing the returns of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez with incoming roster-building restrictions and the cost of keeping this team together rising.
hoopshype.com/lists/bucks-of… – 12:39 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Remember when the Bucks ran Middleton-Giannis pick-and-roll to win a title? – 12:23 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
How was that not a foul on Lowry by Middleton? Heat won the challenge and yet still got robbed. – 12:18 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Terrific save by Middleton. Giannis wanted no part of taking free-throws. He’s 9-of-19. – 12:17 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
How the hell does the referee call a foul on the loose ball that Lowry and Middleton are fighting for? What could he possibly have seen Lowry do from across the court? The calls have been terrible all game. This was one of the worst. – 12:14 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Still can’t believe Jimmy Butler missed that open earlier jumper. The way this series has gone, you’d have expected him to bury that.
That said, after a pair of Khris Middleton FTs, Miami will have the ball down 2 with 27.8 to go and a chance to either tie or take the lead. – 12:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bucks with double-digit 30-point playoff games:
— Kareem
— Giannis
And now, Middleton. pic.twitter.com/yTs5qCKq7B – 12:07 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead down to 102-94 with 8:35 to go in regulation. They’ve turned it over twice, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton have picked up their fourth fouls and they’re 0 for 6. – 11:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bucks close the third quarter on a 22-5 run.
– Heat down 102-86.
– The Khris Middleton awakening has happened, helping the Bucks win the non-Giannis minutes by six points. – 11:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Bucks 102, Heat 86. Jimmy Butler with 26 points on 19 shots for Heat. Giannis with 29 points and Middleton with 28 points for Bucks. – 11:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is up to 28 points in 26 minutes. Brook Lopez has 18.
#Bucks lead 102-86 heading into the fourth quarter of Game 5. – 11:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
If the Bucks do go on to win this series, think there is a case that the 4-minute stretch in the 2nd Q where the team had no Giannis or Middleton on vs. a Butler-led Heat lineup might be the swing shift.
Milwaukee went from down 6 to up 5 in that stretch due to Lopez. Huge run. – 11:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul situation at the break:
#Bucks
Pat Connaughton (3)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2)
Khris Middleton (2)
Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews (1)
#Heat
Kyle Lowry (3)
Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith (2)
Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson (1) – 10:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 69, Heat 63
Milwaukee has dominated the glass, outrebounding Miami 28-14, as Giannis Antetounmpo (19 points), Khris Middleton (17, all in the first) and Brook Lopez (12) have led the way for the Bucks.
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent each have 16 to lead Miami. – 10:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 69, Heat 63 at half. Giannis 19 points 7 rebounds, Middleton 17 points for Bucks. Butler , Vincent 16 apiece for Heat. Bucks 15 of 24 at line, Heat 4 of 8 – 10:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks fouls:
Pat Connaughton – 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2
Khris Middleton – 2
Grayson Allen – 1 – 10:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Just like the fourth quarter of Game 4, the #Bucks could do nothing against the #Heat while Jimmy Butler was on the bench.
This quarter began with Miami up 3 points. Butler comes in after 2:30 minutes up 6.
And Khris Middleton is called for his second foul. – 10:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat lead the Bucks, 36-33
– Butler with 11 (and four 3-point attempts?!)
– Gabe Vincent with 9
– Giannis and Middleton with 28 of Milwaukee’s points
– Bucks already 7 of 8 on FTs – 10:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 36, Heat 33
Khris Middleton is already up to 17 points, as he and Giannis have combined for 28 of Milwaukee’s 33 so far.
Jimmy Butler has 11 for Miami, which already has a 12-point advantage from 3. – 10:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 36, Bucks 33. Khris Middleton with 17 points for Bucks. Jimmy Butler with 11 points for Heat. Heat shot 6 of 13 on threes in that quarter. – 10:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up eight in first period, take 36-33 lead into second on Bucks. Butler with 11 for Heat. Middleton 17 for Bucks, Giannis 11. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton scored 17 first quarter points to keep the #Bucks in this early – #Heat lead 36-33 after one. – 10:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Khris Middleton going Jimmy Butler in the first period, up to 17 points. – 10:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Size again a factor, this time Khris Middleton’s size over the Heat’s wings. – 10:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
That Allen foul was more “flagrant” than the one Harden got ejected for – 9:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the floor for their pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/vAVMs5MgZm – 7:25 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Meanwhile: On the strangeness of Milwaukee-Miami Game 4, the state of Khris Middleton, playoff Jimmy freaking Butler, the stakes for Milwaukee tonight, potential adjustments — all things Bucks-Heat:
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 8:53 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Powell fouls Durant, refs a fraction late so KD hooks to help the officials see it. Foul on Powell.
(Just book marking for myself for when Harden does this in a huge spot and it’s called offensive foul.) pic.twitter.com/L6jBiJBOyg – 12:42 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Westbrook blows a layup that would have tied it and Booker sinks a middy. Insane last couple of minutes and it is still not over yet somehow. – 12:32 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Giannis in rush to recover ahead of Game 5
🏀 The numbers behind Miami’s insane shooting
🏀 The significant Jimmy problem
🏀 Backs against the wall Middleton return?
📺 youtu.be/Vf2WYs7Gqqk
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/m1Zz6t1Mso – 11:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tatum spikes it. No call. James Harden would have been ejected sadly pic.twitter.com/lRLKI5e3Yq – 8:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams finishes #2 in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.
JDub had arguably the best rookie season in Thunder history, a list that includes Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis and Josh Giddey. pic.twitter.com/XquU58RU9p – 7:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler now has a higher playoff career high than
— Allen Iverson
— LeBron James
— James Harden
— Jerry West
— Kobe Bryant
— Kevin Durant
— Larry Bird
— Damian Lillard
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Shaquille O’Neal
Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/O6zTln3mbP – 2:23 PM
For 2023-24, the salary cap is projected to be $134 million, and the luxury tax line is set to be $162 million. The first apron is set at $7 million above the luxury tax level in each season of the CBA (so $169 million for 2023-24) and the second apron is set at $17.5 million above the tax threshold (or $179.5 million). In future seasons, all of those numbers will rise at the same rate. There are at least six teams, including the Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, that are projected to be above the first apron but below the second apron in 2023-24. The Philadelphia 76ers could join the group if James Harden signs a $47 million max contract in the offseason. We currently project the Warriors, Clippers and Miami Heat to be over the second apron in 2023-24. -via ESPN / April 25, 2023
Ky Carlin: Nets fans are chanting “go to Houston” at James Harden while he’s at the free throw line #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / April 22, 2023
Clutch Points: Nets fans were chanting “Off to Houston” as James Harden was heading to the free throw line 👀 pic.twitter.com/jv2yXRx9Tm -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 22, 2023
Jake Fischer: I can guarantee you right now Khris Middleton is going to be a name that other teams are looking at. And now this gives more credence for that potential door to be open for his exit. -via Yahoo! Sports / April 28, 2023
A few uncomfortable truths lurked under this Bucks season. NBA sources have long said to keep an eye on the Bucks and their future, particularly with Khris Middleton, who will soon be 32 years old. He has a player option this summer and is seeking that last, great, large contract. -via Action Network / April 27, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: The Heat played incredible defense to force the Bucks to run out the clock in overtime. 1. Butler mirroring Giannis’ drive left 2. Martin and Strus containing Middleton’s drive 3. Vincent closing out to Allen 4. Strus rotating to Holiday 5. Highsmith deterring Allen’s drive… pic.twitter.com/eMNGNYzWbL -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / April 27, 2023
After the game the 26-year-old shooting guard talked about what challenges Atlanta presented for Boston. “I think the way I describe it is like in the playoffs you got basketball, you got execution and then you kind of got this, like, fight that’s kind of going on,” Brown said. “And Atlanta, they might not have had all the X’s and O’s, but they fought. They fought us, they offensive rebounded, they play hard, they use that athleticism, they didn’t back down from no challenges. -via TalkBasket / April 28, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Jaylen Brown: “Atlanta might not have had all the Xs and Os, but they fought. They fought us.” -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / April 27, 2023
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown spoke about growing up watching Hawks games and how there are kids in the stands inspired to make it to the league tonight just like him: “The message to them is good luck, I’ll be waiting.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 27, 2023
