Trae Young wants to play for Team USA this summer

Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young, on his offseason: “I usually take off a couple of weeks without touching a ball and just get my headspace away from basketball. Who knows what this summer is going to be like? “God-willing, I’m on the USA Team. I’ve just got to keep working.”
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae, on Bijan Robinson:
“Oh, I know who Bijan was. They beat the brakes off OU this year. I know who Bijan is, and I’m excited to see him play.” – 11:48 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young, on his offseason:
“I usually take off a couple of weeks without touching a ball and just get my headspace away from basketball. Who knows what this summer is going to be like?
“God-willing, I’m on the USA Team. I’ve just got to keep working.” – 11:37 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young came into his exit interview wearing a “Thank God for Georgia” sweatshirt. – 11:28 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 10 AST
He’s the third player in NBA history to record three straight 30p/10a games in the playoffs:
— Michael Jordan, 1989
— Russell Westbrook, 2017
— Young, 2023
No one has produced four such games in a row.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:16 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trae Young: “I want to come into the season as a team that people look at that they can they can win or they got a chance.” pic.twitter.com/6CxvJU1NI4 – 9:15 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trae Young: “Quinn (Snyder) is the future. I believe, with him here, the city’s gonna win a championship and it’s just about bringing in the right pieces for him.” pic.twitter.com/tBmT38gasZ – 8:08 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A Trae of Two Cities: Young struggles late as Hawks are eliminated ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 2:37 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Regarding that inbounds pass Trae Young threw off @Marcus Smart… pic.twitter.com/IbiMeHNnOb – 12:32 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Trae Young on Quin Snyder and the future of the Hawks: “Quin is the future. I believe with him here, this city is going to win a championship, and it’s just about bringing in the right pieces for him.” pic.twitter.com/gtHilnhsDa – 11:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Trae Young 1st half: 8-15, 25 points
Trae Young 2nd half: 1-13, 5 points – 11:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae: “The team that we played tonight, they’re the favorites.” – 11:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Joe Mazzulla about finding the right coverage for Trae Young, and he said there isn’t one. Tonight, he liked the #Celtics‘ ability to limit his playmaking, whereas last game he scored less and dished 13 assists. – 11:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hawks fought hard to make this a fun series. Loved seeing their defense turn up the intensity. So many great contributions from the supporting cast—including young guys like Hunter, Okogwu. In the end Trae and Murray aren’t as great as Tatum and Brown. 14/41 combined won’t cut it – 10:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hawks still using Trae as a sideline inbounder from corner! – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30p/10a playoff games by a Hawk:
7 — Trae Young
2 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/enInpaa2WS – 10:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Smart with a layup and Trae misses a floater. #Celtics up 7 with 41 seconds left. – 10:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Just massive plays from Brown and Tatum. Too good. Also – they stuck with the drop even after Trae cooked them in first half, and made it work. – 10:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
lol Smart is face-guarding Trae 40 feet from the basket while Collins tries to post up. – 10:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Smart is face guarding Trae against the sideline to keep him out of the play and the Hawks are trying to find a cross match to exploit, but Brown just did a great job holding up collins until Horford came in for the perfect trap. Celtics are rebounding well again & have control. – 10:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Look, I’m sure Philly would rather play Atlanta than Boston, but there’s a part of me that just wants to see how that crowd reacts to Trae Young doing stuff like this. There’s some 2021 PTSD potential there. – 10:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young’s running layup rolls of the rim but Onyeka Okongwu is there for the putback, drew a foul but couldn’t complete the 3-pt play. Hawks up 100-98 – 10:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams back in at the five with Okongqu and Trae out there. One of Mazzulla’s biggest adjustments of the series after he went with Muscala for a minute in game 4? and then Blake in the fourth quarter last game. – 10:14 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
every hawks offensive possession with trae on the bench is a chaotic adventure. and a whole bunch of them are resulting in points – 10:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
As Trae went to the table before the TO, Quin Snyder walked him to it with his arm around him and they kept talking for a minute or two after he got there. – 10:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Been a very good offensive series for De’Andre Hunter. Burning the #Celtics on nearly every double of Trae. #Hawks – 10:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Flagrant-1 on Horford after he got into Trae Young’s landing space on a midrange jumper. – 9:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hunter 3 happened because they felt compelled to double Trae with a live dribble. 2021 vibes rn, he is cooking. – 9:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young pulled up at the FT line for a jumper and drew the foul off Al Horford. When he fell he hit the finger guns 1-2-3.
Officials are going to review it. – 9:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young picks up a second straight foul w/ 9:27 left in 3Q. – 9:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Trae Young matched a career-high 25 1st-half points in a playoff game 🔥
The previous 2 times he’s done it, the Hawks won 👀 pic.twitter.com/eQSceykAim – 9:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
An NBA update for those of you watching the NFL Draft, the Celtics lead the Hawks 68-67 at the half in Game 6. Trae Young has 25 for Atlanta while Boston has 3 guys in double figures led by Jaylen Brown with 18 points. If the Celtics win, then Game 1 of Sixers-Cs is Monday. – 9:30 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this trae young pass was chaotically beautiful pic.twitter.com/Yfc7xUFRCv – 9:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
25 for Trae, John Collins ripping 3s like he’s Steph, Jaylen Brown Graysons the last possession of half away … Hawks can’t stop these guys, but scoring enough to stay afloat. – 9:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
For those who are focused on the draft, the Hawks trail the Celtics by 1 at halftime. Trae Young keeping ATL in it with 25 points in 19 minutes.
An ATL win forces a Game 7 on Saturday. A Boston win sets up Sixers/Celtics starting Monday. – 9:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Celtics 68, Hawks 67
That was an insane play from Trae Young. He waved off the screen and drove in to collapse the defense. He found John Collins in the corner with a behind the back pass for a 3. – 9:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mazzulla talked about lifting their pick up point on Trae during between quarter interview. Smart executed it and got cooked by a Trae stepback anyway. Just don’t think they can keep playing drop like this. – 9:24 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
White almost never complains to the refs. Went right over to one of them during the timeout after he didn’t get the foul call on that floater. Smart and Grant Williams also chatted with a ref. Smart threw his head back a couple times. Might be saying they want same calls as Trae. – 9:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson hits an open three, which is key for a bench unit when Trae sits. – 9:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
18 points for Trae Young in the 1st. I don’t think he’s going to score 72 points, so they just need to keep from fouling, limit the offensive rebounds, and keep the energy up without overreacting – 9:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Hawks 35-34 but Trae Young is already in his bag with 18 points. Smart 9, Tatum 7, Brogdon 5. – 9:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics lead Hawks 35-34 after first quarter despite 18 points from Trae Young. – 9:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Trae Young has more in the 1st quarter with 18 points than he did all of Game 1 with 16 – 9:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Trae is the most confident player on the court right now and it’s not really close. – 8:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks fans have been cheering “MVP” with Trae Young at the line. Young has 14 points in 1Q and ties the game at 31. – 8:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Another 3 from Trae Young, Hawks down 31-29 with 1:59 in 1Q. He then drew a charge and popped up and pointed the other way. – 8:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Another 3 from Trae Young, Hawks down 31-29 with 1:59 in 1Q. – 8:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young hits a 3, 17-6 run for the Hawks to take a 19-18 lead. – 8:47 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks draw b2b fouls off Al Horford with 5:50 to go in 1Q. Both have been and-1s from Trae Young and John Collins. 14-6 run from the Hawks to pull within 18-16 – 8:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good patience from John Collins on that drive from Jaylen Brown. Waited out the pump fake then slapped down to get the stop. Gets the Hawks a pair of FTs from Trae Young. – 8:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hawks – State Farm Arena – April 27, 2023 – Game 6 Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/HwZu6lKGhu – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young: “I want to be looked at as a team that should come in and win a championship – you know what I’m saying? – and not just be in the picture and be in running.” “I want to come into the season as a team that people looks at like ‘They can win. They’ve got a chance.’ -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 28, 2023
Bally Sports Hawks: “Quin (Snyder) is the future. I believe with him here, this city’s going to win a championship.” @Trae Young reacts to Atlanta’s Game 6 loss and the end of the @ATLHawks’ season -via Twitter / April 27, 2023
ESPN Stats & Info: Trae Young is the 2nd player in Hawks history to score 30+ points in 4 straight playoff games, joining Hall-of-Famer Bob Pettit. Pettit led the Hawks to their only NBA title in 1958. -via Twitter / April 27, 2023