Woj: Julius Randle ankle will need to improve a lot to play in Game 1

Julius Randle’s status remains up in the air as the Knicks return to practice Friday in preparation for their second-round playoff series against the Heat. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said following Wednesday’s series-sealing win in Cleveland that he is “hopeful” that Randle’s re-sprained left ankle is “not that bad,” but the team offered no further update as of Thursday evening on its leading scorer’s availability for Game 1 on Sunday at the Garden. -via New York Post / April 28, 2023