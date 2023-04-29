Dillon Brooks skips media interviews for third game in Lakers series

Mike Curtis: Don’t wanna make a big deal out of this but Dillon Brooks didn’t speak to reporters postgame for three out of six games this series (after doing majority of the chirping). The three games he did talk, Memphis won two of those.
Source: Twitter @MikeACurtis2
Source: Twitter @MikeACurtis2
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD on Dillon Brooks talking trash: “I think that’s what kind of happened w/ Dillon Brooks, but we just wanted to let our game talk.” – 2:37 AM
AD on Dillon Brooks talking trash: “I think that’s what kind of happened w/ Dillon Brooks, but we just wanted to let our game talk.” – 2:37 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Don’t wanna make a big deal out of this but Dillon Brooks didn’t speak to reporters postgame for three out of six games this series (after doing majority of the chirping). The three games he did talk, Memphis won two of those. – 2:00 AM
Don’t wanna make a big deal out of this but Dillon Brooks didn’t speak to reporters postgame for three out of six games this series (after doing majority of the chirping). The three games he did talk, Memphis won two of those. – 2:00 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Dillon Brooks vs Lakers (and apparently after Game 6 during media availability) 😎 pic.twitter.com/HiVwibNURz – 1:53 AM
Dillon Brooks vs Lakers (and apparently after Game 6 during media availability) 😎 pic.twitter.com/HiVwibNURz – 1:53 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have no idea what sort of contract Dillon Brooks signs this offseason but I’m pretty confident that he cost himself eight figures at least with the way this series went. – 1:27 AM
I have no idea what sort of contract Dillon Brooks signs this offseason but I’m pretty confident that he cost himself eight figures at least with the way this series went. – 1:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dillon Brooks really said he doesn’t respect anyone until they give him 40 and then proceeded to lose a playoff elimination game by 40, that is next-level “man steps on rake” – 1:27 AM
Dillon Brooks really said he doesn’t respect anyone until they give him 40 and then proceeded to lose a playoff elimination game by 40, that is next-level “man steps on rake” – 1:27 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks is a distraction the Grizzlies can no longer afford
by @Sam Quinn
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 1:25 AM
Dillon Brooks is a distraction the Grizzlies can no longer afford
by @Sam Quinn
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 1:25 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The LeBron-era Lakers have this really bizarre ability to post poetic scores.
In 2020, on the only Kobe Bryant day that will ever feature an NBA game (8/24), they opened with a 24-8 lead over the Blazers.
Now they beat Dillon Brooks by exactly 40 after what he said about Bron. – 1:23 AM
The LeBron-era Lakers have this really bizarre ability to post poetic scores.
In 2020, on the only Kobe Bryant day that will ever feature an NBA game (8/24), they opened with a 24-8 lead over the Blazers.
Now they beat Dillon Brooks by exactly 40 after what he said about Bron. – 1:23 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers won by 40. Is that the 40 Dillon Brooks was talking about? – 1:20 AM
Lakers won by 40. Is that the 40 Dillon Brooks was talking about? – 1:20 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Dillon Brooks: “I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”
What about a team that beats you by 40 in a close-out game? – 1:12 AM
Dillon Brooks: “I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”
What about a team that beats you by 40 in a close-out game? – 1:12 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant dipping out on the media postgame to finish off this circus feels like a mortal lock. – 12:39 AM
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant dipping out on the media postgame to finish off this circus feels like a mortal lock. – 12:39 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If the Lakers win by 40 does that count as giving Dillon Brooks 40? – 12:31 AM
If the Lakers win by 40 does that count as giving Dillon Brooks 40? – 12:31 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dillon Brooks: I like to poke bears.
The bear: pic.twitter.com/ROFyme1ZN2 – 12:29 AM
Dillon Brooks: I like to poke bears.
The bear: pic.twitter.com/ROFyme1ZN2 – 12:29 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dillon Brooks: “I don’t respect anyone until they drop 40 on me.”
Lakers: “Cool we’ll beat you by 40 in the closeout game.” – 12:20 AM
Dillon Brooks: “I don’t respect anyone until they drop 40 on me.”
Lakers: “Cool we’ll beat you by 40 in the closeout game.” – 12:20 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Halftime. Lakers 59, Grizzlies 42. Overwhelming half from LeBron and AD. Your Grizzlies leading scorer … Dillon Brooks. – 11:53 PM
Halftime. Lakers 59, Grizzlies 42. Overwhelming half from LeBron and AD. Your Grizzlies leading scorer … Dillon Brooks. – 11:53 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Dillon Brooks: 10 points, 4-8 shooting
Other Grizzlies: 27 points, 10-37 shooting – 11:50 PM
Dillon Brooks: 10 points, 4-8 shooting
Other Grizzlies: 27 points, 10-37 shooting – 11:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
AD is the best player on the floor by a mile in this game. The Lakers aren’t even defending Dillon Brooks and Davis is having a field day defensively. – 11:33 PM
AD is the best player on the floor by a mile in this game. The Lakers aren’t even defending Dillon Brooks and Davis is having a field day defensively. – 11:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1:
Lakers 31 Grizzlies 20
Lakers shooting 56.5% and holding Memphis to 29.2% shooting. LA is taking away Desmond Bane (2 points), and that is hurting Memphis on offense. Ja Morant will take advantage, but the Grizzlies need Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones. – 11:22 PM
End of 1:
Lakers 31 Grizzlies 20
Lakers shooting 56.5% and holding Memphis to 29.2% shooting. LA is taking away Desmond Bane (2 points), and that is hurting Memphis on offense. Ja Morant will take advantage, but the Grizzlies need Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones. – 11:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks drains a 3 and then starts talking trash to the courtside fans. He can’t help himself. – 10:58 PM
Dillon Brooks drains a 3 and then starts talking trash to the courtside fans. He can’t help himself. – 10:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans breaking out the glow sticks for Game 6. Oh, and of course boos for Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/89Q4EN3yLt – 10:49 PM
Lakers fans breaking out the glow sticks for Game 6. Oh, and of course boos for Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/89Q4EN3yLt – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A massively important game for Dillon Brooks incoming…
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:13 PM
A massively important game for Dillon Brooks incoming…
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard hasn’t constantly been icing his shoulder over the past couple of days, but he’s still dealing with shoulder soreness. Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks and John Konchar’s roles just got that much more important tonight.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:34 PM
Luke Kennard hasn’t constantly been icing his shoulder over the past couple of days, but he’s still dealing with shoulder soreness. Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks and John Konchar’s roles just got that much more important tonight.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies announce Luke Kennard out tonight for Game 6 with an injured shoulder (suffered in Game 5).
If that’s more Dillon Brooks taking shots, it’s a big plus for the Lakers. – 9:32 PM
Grizzlies announce Luke Kennard out tonight for Game 6 with an injured shoulder (suffered in Game 5).
If that’s more Dillon Brooks taking shots, it’s a big plus for the Lakers. – 9:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I predicted Dillon Brooks will play well tonight.
Let’s see how this goes…
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:37 PM
I predicted Dillon Brooks will play well tonight.
Let’s see how this goes…
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies’ crisis of confidence at a time when history is within reach, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4459719/2023/0… – 2:20 PM
Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies’ crisis of confidence at a time when history is within reach, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4459719/2023/0… – 2:20 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Can Ja Morant/Desmond Bane replicate their Game 5 performance? What will Dillon Brooks’ role be? How will Lakers adjust? Why will Memphis finally win as road underdog?
@DamichaelC and I debated the biggest storylines heading into Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 11:53 AM
Can Ja Morant/Desmond Bane replicate their Game 5 performance? What will Dillon Brooks’ role be? How will Lakers adjust? Why will Memphis finally win as road underdog?
@DamichaelC and I debated the biggest storylines heading into Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 11:53 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant IS on a pedestal. Dillon Brooks IS a villain. Here’s why the Grizzlies need them to embrace the identities they largely created for themselves, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4459719/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
Ja Morant IS on a pedestal. Dillon Brooks IS a villain. Here’s why the Grizzlies need them to embrace the identities they largely created for themselves, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4459719/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Dillon Brooks exited the locker room before the media was allowed to enter postgame. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 29, 2023
Chris Mannix: As Dillon Brooks is leaving the floor, Darvin Ham chases him down, gives him a hug and a slap on the chest. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / April 29, 2023
That didn’t sit well with Jefferson, who called it a “coward” act. After all, it made Brooks look like he’s avoiding the consequences of his actions. “If you’re not going to talk to the media after two straight games, that to me is cowardice. And I don’t believe either [Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks] are cowards… After talking the talk— you can’t avoid the media,” Jefferson said, via ClutchPoints Twitter. -via Clutch Points / April 26, 2023