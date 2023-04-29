Ja Morant: 'Being the leader of the team, it starts with me'

Drew Hill: Ja Morant reflects on his season: “Like I said before, my (takeaways) are off the court and on the court. Just, being disciplined. Off the court, it’s about making better decisions. On the court, it’s about being locked in even more. “Being the leader of the team, it starts with me. However I attack any situation, I know my guys will follow. I just have to be better in that area.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Listening to Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant talk after the loss today, I think it’s fair to say that they’re ready to take that next step as the unquestioned leaders for the Grizzlies. – 2:45 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant reflects on his season:
“Like I said before, my (takeaways) are off the court and on the court. Just, being disciplined. Off the court, it’s about making better decisions. On the court, it’s about being locked in even more.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When Ja Morant said fine in the West did he just mean average or what – 1:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant this season:
— 26.2 PPG
— 8.1 RPG
— Top 15 in PPG and APG
— Most PPG+APG by a Grizzlies player in a season
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant dipping out on the media postgame to finish off this circus feels like a mortal lock. – 12:39 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ja morant searching ‘fine in the west’ on twitter pic.twitter.com/daxw2X9sho – 12:36 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Entering this season, the Grizzlies could talk because they had a hard-fought series against the eventual champion Warriors despite Ja Morant missing the final three games of the series.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
D’Angelo Russell has more points than Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined. Don’t think that was the plan. – 12:26 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant got up to check in and Darvin Ham immediately signaled for Anthony Davis to go to the scorer’s table. Looks like the Lakers are trying to match AD’s minutes with Morant. Smart strategy to try and limit Morant’s paint scoring. He has dominated when Davis has been out. – 11:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
As soon as Jenkins goes to send Ja Morant back in the game, Darvin Ham sees it and send AD to the scorer’s table. – 11:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on the bench for non AD minutes is perplexing every time. – 11:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1:
Lakers 31 Grizzlies 20
Lakers shooting 56.5% and holding Memphis to 29.2% shooting. LA is taking away Desmond Bane (2 points), and that is hurting Memphis on offense. Ja Morant will take advantage, but the Grizzlies need Dillon Brooks and Tyus Jones. – 11:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Not quite Game 3, but a rough first quarter for Grizzlies, who couldn’t get anything going and often felt overwhelmed. Anthony Davis and Ja Morant each played the whole quarter. – 11:21 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
D’Angelo Russell is giving Ja Morant and Tyus Jones the business right now, and the Grizzlies are missing a lot of bunnies. 25-16 Lakers. – 11:12 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies’ crisis of confidence at a time when history is within reach, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4459719/2023/0… – 2:20 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Can Ja Morant/Desmond Bane replicate their Game 5 performance? What will Dillon Brooks’ role be? How will Lakers adjust? Why will Memphis finally win as road underdog?
@DamichaelC and I debated the biggest storylines heading into Grizzlies-Lakers Game 6.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 11:53 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant IS on a pedestal. Dillon Brooks IS a villain. Here’s why the Grizzlies need them to embrace the identities they largely created for themselves, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4459719/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant on the “fine in the west” comment being thrown back at him now: “I don’t mind. I said it. I’ll deal with it.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 29, 2023
StatMuse: DLo tonight: 31 PTS (playoff career-high) 12-17 FG 5-9 3P More points than Bane and Morant combined. pic.twitter.com/iD7KD74Tp6 -via Twitter @statmuse / April 29, 2023