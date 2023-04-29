Jamal Murray, Nuggets strike first against Phoenix

Michael Singer: Nuggets seize Game 1 with a commanding 125-107 win. Jamal had 34 points and six 3s, while Joker ripped off 24 points and 19 boards. Denver shot 43% from deep.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets crush Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals #Nuggets #Suns #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:04 AM
Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets crush Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals #Nuggets #Suns #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:04 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets handle Suns in Game 1 behind Jamal Murray’s 34-point explosion
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 11:53 PM
Nuggets handle Suns in Game 1 behind Jamal Murray’s 34-point explosion
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 11:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray, #Nuggets strike first with commanding Game 1 rout over Suns
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 11:11 PM
Jamal Murray, #Nuggets strike first with commanding Game 1 rout over Suns
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 11:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the decision to start Josh Okogie was a matter of trying to put a “more guard-like body” on Jamal Murray. Noted they weren’t up on Murray too many times, but with some of the shots he hit, “I don’t think anybody could’ve stopped him tonight.” – 11:10 PM
Monty Williams said the decision to start Josh Okogie was a matter of trying to put a “more guard-like body” on Jamal Murray. Noted they weren’t up on Murray too many times, but with some of the shots he hit, “I don’t think anybody could’ve stopped him tonight.” – 11:10 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on Jamal Murray: “Add to the legend of playoff Jamal Murray. 34, 9, 5 & just some big big shots.”
What did people learn?
“That he’s a bad man. Jamal Murray lives for this.”
“When Jamal Murray is healthy, when he’s locked and loaded, we know what he’s capable of.” – 11:08 PM
Coach Malone on Jamal Murray: “Add to the legend of playoff Jamal Murray. 34, 9, 5 & just some big big shots.”
What did people learn?
“That he’s a bad man. Jamal Murray lives for this.”
“When Jamal Murray is healthy, when he’s locked and loaded, we know what he’s capable of.” – 11:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone postgame: “Jamal continues to add to the legend of Playoff Jamal Murray.”
“He lives for this.” – 11:05 PM
Michael Malone postgame: “Jamal continues to add to the legend of Playoff Jamal Murray.”
“He lives for this.” – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray continued to “add to the legend” that is playoff Jamal. – 11:05 PM
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray continued to “add to the legend” that is playoff Jamal. – 11:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“He’s a bad man. Jamal Murray lives for this.” – 11:05 PM
Michael Malone:
“He’s a bad man. Jamal Murray lives for this.” – 11:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“Just continues to add to the legend of playoff Jamal Murray,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone says. – 11:04 PM
“Just continues to add to the legend of playoff Jamal Murray,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone says. – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jamal Murray: 5/8 on midrange FGs in Game 1 vs Suns
Entire Suns team was 6/15 from midrange. – 11:00 PM
Jamal Murray: 5/8 on midrange FGs in Game 1 vs Suns
Entire Suns team was 6/15 from midrange. – 11:00 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Jamal Murray (34 points) was the star of stars tonight, as the #Nuggets destroy the Suns in Game 1, 125-107, the sole game in front of a national TV audience that is sure to open many eyes as Denver reminds everyone why they finished as the top seed in the West. – 10:55 PM
Jamal Murray (34 points) was the star of stars tonight, as the #Nuggets destroy the Suns in Game 1, 125-107, the sole game in front of a national TV audience that is sure to open many eyes as Denver reminds everyone why they finished as the top seed in the West. – 10:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Suns 125-107 to take a 1-0 series lead:
-Jamal Murray: 34 and 9, absolutely cooked
-Joker: 24-19-5, shot 5/7 in 2H
-AG: 23 points, 9/13 FG, 3/4 3P, 2/2 FT
-MPJ +29 in 31 minutes
Big time to start to series. Set the tone. pic.twitter.com/UIAaR6Ioe7 – 10:54 PM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Suns 125-107 to take a 1-0 series lead:
-Jamal Murray: 34 and 9, absolutely cooked
-Joker: 24-19-5, shot 5/7 in 2H
-AG: 23 points, 9/13 FG, 3/4 3P, 2/2 FT
-MPJ +29 in 31 minutes
Big time to start to series. Set the tone. pic.twitter.com/UIAaR6Ioe7 – 10:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jamal Murray out-gunning the Suns is a new and wonderful twist pic.twitter.com/1qRSQPjVwS – 10:52 PM
Jamal Murray out-gunning the Suns is a new and wonderful twist pic.twitter.com/1qRSQPjVwS – 10:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
There wasn’t one moment where Denver was fazed tonight. Nuggets came into this matchup confident and played their game. They know — and Jamal Murray knows — that the Suns can’t stop them. That’s the type of confidence they played with. – 10:52 PM
There wasn’t one moment where Denver was fazed tonight. Nuggets came into this matchup confident and played their game. They know — and Jamal Murray knows — that the Suns can’t stop them. That’s the type of confidence they played with. – 10:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
For 3rd time this postseason, Jamal Murray has scored 34 or more points. He told ESPN entering postseason he was ready to top Bubble Murray: “I feel like people are making that to be the best that’s been seen. And I’m thinking that was just the beginning.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:51 PM
For 3rd time this postseason, Jamal Murray has scored 34 or more points. He told ESPN entering postseason he was ready to top Bubble Murray: “I feel like people are making that to be the best that’s been seen. And I’m thinking that was just the beginning.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray tonight:
34 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
6-10 3P
Ties Alex English for the 2nd most 30/5/5 playoff games by a Nugget. pic.twitter.com/KeRBeijZ7P – 10:50 PM
Jamal Murray tonight:
34 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
6-10 3P
Ties Alex English for the 2nd most 30/5/5 playoff games by a Nugget. pic.twitter.com/KeRBeijZ7P – 10:50 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Jamal Murray is feeling himself tonight 🔥
pic.twitter.com/5aQjy6JxGH – 10:43 PM
Jamal Murray is feeling himself tonight 🔥
pic.twitter.com/5aQjy6JxGH – 10:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jamal murray has hit some outrageous shots tonight and that’ll be the story, but also phoenix can *not* stop the murray-jokic pick-and-roll – 10:38 PM
jamal murray has hit some outrageous shots tonight and that’ll be the story, but also phoenix can *not* stop the murray-jokic pick-and-roll – 10:38 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nikola Jokic gets most of the attention, but Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been incredible tonight. Huge statement game from the Nuggets. – 10:37 PM
Nikola Jokic gets most of the attention, but Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been incredible tonight. Huge statement game from the Nuggets. – 10:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal Murray would be All-NBA if they based it on post-season performance. When the lights are brightest you never have worry about Mal turning up at anything less than volcanic intensity. – 10:36 PM
Jamal Murray would be All-NBA if they based it on post-season performance. When the lights are brightest you never have worry about Mal turning up at anything less than volcanic intensity. – 10:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Murray Flurry has the Nuggets up 112-95 in the 4th quarter.
Jamal Murray has 34 points and is in the moment. Even looks like he just mouthed,”we were ready for this” pic.twitter.com/TCpcfwnswe – 10:35 PM
Murray Flurry has the Nuggets up 112-95 in the 4th quarter.
Jamal Murray has 34 points and is in the moment. Even looks like he just mouthed,”we were ready for this” pic.twitter.com/TCpcfwnswe – 10:35 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jamal murray has made more threes (six) than the phoenix suns (five) – 10:35 PM
jamal murray has made more threes (six) than the phoenix suns (five) – 10:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray in “assassin” mode as Reggie Jackson told me recently. Murray putting on a fourth-quarter show against Suns and now up to 34 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds. – 10:34 PM
Jamal Murray in “assassin” mode as Reggie Jackson told me recently. Murray putting on a fourth-quarter show against Suns and now up to 34 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds. – 10:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It feels so insane to me that Jamal Murray has never been an All-Star. I get why he hasn’t been. I can’t point to a year and say “that should’ve been his year.” But holy shit how has someone this good never made it? – 10:34 PM
It feels so insane to me that Jamal Murray has never been an All-Star. I get why he hasn’t been. I can’t point to a year and say “that should’ve been his year.” But holy shit how has someone this good never made it? – 10:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Haven’t checked the box score but I’m going to assume Jamal Murray hasn’t missed a shot tonight lmao – 10:34 PM
Haven’t checked the box score but I’m going to assume Jamal Murray hasn’t missed a shot tonight lmao – 10:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray is announcing himself as one of the elite guards in the NBA. What a performance. – 10:34 PM
Jamal Murray is announcing himself as one of the elite guards in the NBA. What a performance. – 10:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
is jamal murray the best player in the nba who’s never made an all-star team – 10:33 PM
is jamal murray the best player in the nba who’s never made an all-star team – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jamal Murray with the last haymaker for Denver’s terrific first punch in this series. He’s got 34 points and his 6 3s are more than the Suns (5) have. – 10:32 PM
Jamal Murray with the last haymaker for Denver’s terrific first punch in this series. He’s got 34 points and his 6 3s are more than the Suns (5) have. – 10:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Just aren’t many players more fun to watch than Jamal Murray when he’s on. – 10:32 PM
Just aren’t many players more fun to watch than Jamal Murray when he’s on. – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns transition defense definitely can’t lose THAT guy. Jamal Murray is up to 34 points and still has more 3s (6) than the entire Phoenix Suns team (5). Nuggets lead is back up to 17 and this one feels over – 10:32 PM
Suns transition defense definitely can’t lose THAT guy. Jamal Murray is up to 34 points and still has more 3s (6) than the entire Phoenix Suns team (5). Nuggets lead is back up to 17 and this one feels over – 10:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jamal Murray is going to have flames coming off of him soon. This is ridiculous. – 10:32 PM
Jamal Murray is going to have flames coming off of him soon. This is ridiculous. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3s after 3 quarters in Game 1 at Denver
Phoenix Suns: 4/11
Jamal Murray: 4/6 – 10:23 PM
3s after 3 quarters in Game 1 at Denver
Phoenix Suns: 4/11
Jamal Murray: 4/6 – 10:23 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
landry shamet after guarding jamal murray pic.twitter.com/gTKBvNXkQ7 – 10:21 PM
landry shamet after guarding jamal murray pic.twitter.com/gTKBvNXkQ7 – 10:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jamal Murray is roasting Phoenix right now. He’s up to 22 points and has made more 3-pointers (4) than the Suns as a team (3) – 10:02 PM
Jamal Murray is roasting Phoenix right now. He’s up to 22 points and has made more 3-pointers (4) than the Suns as a team (3) – 10:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nuggets made a statement in first half, leading 68-51 at break. Jokic has 13 points and 14 rebounds. Jamal Murray has 14 points and 5 assists. Aaron Gordon is 6-for-6 with 16 points. KD has 19 + 8 and Booker has 14 points but has missed some mid-range shots he hit vs Clips – 9:37 PM
Nuggets made a statement in first half, leading 68-51 at break. Jokic has 13 points and 14 rebounds. Jamal Murray has 14 points and 5 assists. Aaron Gordon is 6-for-6 with 16 points. KD has 19 + 8 and Booker has 14 points but has missed some mid-range shots he hit vs Clips – 9:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I’ll say this. Jamal Murray was as locked tonight in during warmups as I’ve ever seen him. Barely cracked a smile during his 15-minute shooting session. Looked absolutely focused and dialed in. – 8:41 PM
I’ll say this. Jamal Murray was as locked tonight in during warmups as I’ve ever seen him. Barely cracked a smile during his 15-minute shooting session. Looked absolutely focused and dialed in. – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:03 PM
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Josh Okogie will start for the Phoenix Suns and most likely guard Jamal Murray. – 8:01 PM
Josh Okogie will start for the Phoenix Suns and most likely guard Jamal Murray. – 8:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If you didn’t pick up a copy of @denverpost today, wyd???
Jamal Murray on the cover. pic.twitter.com/FTiFoRmfK3 – 5:47 PM
If you didn’t pick up a copy of @denverpost today, wyd???
Jamal Murray on the cover. pic.twitter.com/FTiFoRmfK3 – 5:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray turns up in the postseason.
Spoke with Michael Malone, assistant coach David Adelman and #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth to figure out why. Think you’ll learn something from their insight.
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 4:44 PM
Jamal Murray turns up in the postseason.
Spoke with Michael Malone, assistant coach David Adelman and #Nuggets GM Calvin Booth to figure out why. Think you’ll learn something from their insight.
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 4:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“A lot of guys are talented, can get 30 in the reg. season … You get into a real moment in the playoffs, it’s got to be a special kind of player w/ a really special mentality & he happens to be both,” #Nuggets assistant David Adelman said of Jamal Murray.
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 12:17 PM
“A lot of guys are talented, can get 30 in the reg. season … You get into a real moment in the playoffs, it’s got to be a special kind of player w/ a really special mentality & he happens to be both,” #Nuggets assistant David Adelman said of Jamal Murray.
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 12:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Like sun-soaked days over Wash Park or tulips bursting at the Botanic Garden, even Jamal Murray has a few tells over what time of year it is. Spoke w/ numerous people close to him a/b why he turns up in the playoffs. “Some guys have it, some guys don’t.”
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 11:11 AM
Like sun-soaked days over Wash Park or tulips bursting at the Botanic Garden, even Jamal Murray has a few tells over what time of year it is. Spoke w/ numerous people close to him a/b why he turns up in the playoffs. “Some guys have it, some guys don’t.”
denverpost.com/2023/04/29/jam… – 11:11 AM
More on this storyline
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray: “You live for those moments. You want to make the most of those moments.” “I’ve been waiting for awhile to be healthy, to be back and playing at this level…it just felt good to feel it and have the crowd behind me.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 29, 2023
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on Chris Paul’s hard foul in transition: “If he’s doing that, then we’re doing something right.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / April 29, 2023
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray in his TNT postgame interview said “we’ve been waiting on this for a while.” Yes we have, Jamal. Yes we have. -via Twitter @katywinge / April 29, 2023