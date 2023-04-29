Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid didn’t do anything today, and “if he’s a betting man, would say he’s doubtful” for Game 1.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status, plus Paul Reed on how he’s developed over the past year and Tucker’s guidance to Reed on playing with James Harden:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“If I was betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we’ll see,” Doc Rivers said.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid (knee) is doubtful to play in Game 1 against the Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/embiid-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
NEW on @TheAthleticNBA
Joel Embiid is expected to be doubtful for Monday’s Game 1, according to Doc Rivers. So what does this mean for the Celtics?
New w/ @rich_hofmann
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It is, unfortunately, looking like sad season for the Philadelphia 76ers again.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star center ‘doubtful’ for Game 1 vs. Celtics due to knee injury
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers-Celtics is coming, and thus, all eyes turn to Joel Embiid.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers still unsure if Embiid can play in Game 1 v Boston
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The latest Clap Your Hands episode with @EliotShorrParks, where we can finally discuss Sixers vs. Celtics
—Embiid’s health and state of mind
—The challenge in front of Maxey & Harden
—Initial predictions
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
James Harden went to Vegas and Joel Embiid has one functioning knee.
Jason Dumas: Source: Joel Embiid is experiencing a lot of pain in that right knee. His LCL sprain is typically a 4-6 week recovery. I’m told it would be a pleasant surprise if he were able to play in either of the first two games in Boston. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / April 29, 2023
The Philadelphia 76ers star and an MVP candidate likely won’t be able to help France, as is expected for him to get married. “Joel hasn’t made a decision, but it seems difficult for him to be able to play this summer. But that does not call into question the fact that he can play with us next year. He is going to get married this summer, and it really falls into the wrong period, during the preparation of all the teams,” Collet revealed, as L’Equipe reports. Embiid can still join the French national team for the 2024 Olympic tournament in Paris. “From the moment he will not play this summer, he has more time to decide. Taking the steps with FIBA also takes time,” Collet concluded. -via EuroHoops.net / April 29, 2023
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Shake Milton on Joel Embiid: “I know whenever Game 1 comes around and he’s available, I know he’s gonna dominate like he always does. With Jo, it’s nothing you really have to worry about. He’s getting his work in and he’s going to be prepared.” -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / April 27, 2023