Joel Embiid injury considered to be more serious than Grade 1 LCL sprain?

Shams Charania: Sources: The knee injury 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered April 20 is considered to be more serious than a Grade 1 LCL sprain. He is currently doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Celtics have moved to -220 to win the Eastern Conference with this latest bit of Embiid news. They’re almost down to even-money (+130) to win the championship. – 6:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The knee injury 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered April 20 is considered to be more serious than a Grade 1 LCL sprain. He is currently doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston. – 6:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It can feel cliche when players/coaches say “we just showed different looks” when asked about defending an opposing star.
But…Boston literally did that in the Tatum buzzer-beater game.
13 coverages I noted in 1st half, different one every Embiid touch: pic.twitter.com/OBMJ9Qxpgg – 6:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia will likely not have Joel Embiid for at least Game 1 if this series with the Celtics. PJ Tucker has a message for his teammates for life without the MVP front runner. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/29/pj-… via @SixersWire – 4:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s status, plus Paul Reed on how he’s developed over the past year and Tucker’s guidance to Reed on playing with James Harden:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 3:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“If I was betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we’ll see,” Doc Rivers said.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid (knee) is doubtful to play in Game 1 against the Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/embiid-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Embiid did not practice Saturday, Rivers calls him “doubtful” for Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/29/emb… – 3:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
NEW on @TheAthleticNBA
Joel Embiid is expected to be doubtful for Monday’s Game 1, according to Doc Rivers. So what does this mean for the Celtics?
New w/ @rich_hofmann
theathletic.com/4470088/2023/0… – 2:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It is, unfortunately, looking like sad season for the Philadelphia 76ers again.
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 against Boston: theathletic.com/4470088/2023/0… – 2:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid (knee) is doubtful to play in Game 1 against the Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/embiid-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m not saying Doc Rivers is lying or exaggerating about Joel Embiid, but I will say that I won’t truly believe Embiid is out until I see it on the injury report. – 1:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The (developing) latest on Joel Embiid, with some additional color beyond the Doc quote this morning phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-kn… – 1:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star center ‘doubtful’ for Game 1 vs. Celtics due to knee injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 1:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives the latest update on Joel Embiid ahead of Game 1 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/29/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He didn’t do anything today. If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1.” pic.twitter.com/CbrjQgFDe6 – 12:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers reveals that Joel Embiid is likely doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/YozygpOozC – 12:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Not an official injury report, but Doc Rivers said he would expect Joel Embiid to be listed as doubtful to play in Monday’s Game 1 at Boston. Embiid did not practice Saturday. – 12:51 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says if he “was a betting man,” he’d consider Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 1 against the Celtics. Embiid did not practice today. – 12:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers’ Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics, Doc Rivers says. – 12:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers, on Joel Embiid’s status: “If I was a betting man, I’d probably say doubtful, at least for Game 1.” – 12:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1. #Sixers vs. #BostonCeltics – 12:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says there’s nothing new on Joel Embiid. He didn’t do anything today. Says he’d bet that Embiid is “doubtful” for Game 1. – 12:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers on Embiid: “Doctors looked at him, he didn’t do anything today…if i was a betting man i would say doubtful for at least Game 1” – 12:45 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vincent Collet says it’s unlikely to see Joel Embiid playing for France in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cDwQ1sT1ex – 12:05 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Vincent Collet: “It seems difficult for Joel Embiid to play with France this summer” #FIBAWC2023 eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1496… – 11:26 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers-Celtics is coming, and thus, all eyes turn to Joel Embiid.
I have three questions: theathletic.com/4466873/2023/0… – 10:10 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So, Canada gets France in Group H. Probably the toughest of the possible options. On the bright side Gobert has said he’s not committed to playing this summer, but Wembanyama might, and Joel Embiid is a possibility too. – 8:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers still unsure if Embiid can play in Game 1 v Boston
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-still… – 4:06 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Question for @DocFlynnNFL – what can we expect from Joel Embiid 11 days removed from an LCL sprain? – 8:56 PM
Shams Charania: As Embiid’s history of playing through injuries and pain shows, it can be fluid depending on his progress. He has been able to do some individual spot-up shooting the past several days and will be evaluated daily. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 29, 2023
Jason Dumas: Source: Joel Embiid is experiencing a lot of pain in that right knee. His LCL sprain is typically a 4-6 week recovery. I’m told it would be a pleasant surprise if he were able to play in either of the first two games in Boston. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / April 29, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid didn’t do anything today, and “if he’s a betting man, would say he’s doubtful” for Game 1. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 29, 2023