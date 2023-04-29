Julius Randle, Quentin Grimes questionable for Game 1 against Miami

Julius Randle, Quentin Grimes questionable for Game 1 against Miami

Main Rumors

Julius Randle, Quentin Grimes questionable for Game 1 against Miami

April 29, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks injury report for Game 1:
Questionable: Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Quentin Grimes (shoulder).
Out: Jericho Sims (shoulder surgery). – 4:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
If Julius Randle can’t go, Knicks must adopt ‘next man up’ mentality nj.com/sports/2023/04…3:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are listing Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1. – 3:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for the #Knicks in tomorrow’s Game 1 vs. the #Heat. #nyk #nba1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For Heat, again playoff Plan A and Plan B for Erik Spoelstra. Last series Giannis’ back, now Randle’s ankle. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo healing; the Herro-Oladipo absence factor; more doubles for Butler?; Lowry on Villanova angle; Butler on Thibs; series schedule. – 1:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1. – 1:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Barring a setback, Quentin Grimes will play tomorrow, Thibodeau says. – 1:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing both Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow.
Good sign for both players – 1:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle will be listed as questionable for tomorrow, Thibodeau says. – 1:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1 tomorrow. – 1:01 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s Game 1, Knicks say. So is Quentin Grimes. – 1:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes expects to play Game 1 on Sunday. Julius Randle took shots, did cardio in the pool but did not fully practice on Friday. Tom Thibodeau said he’s ‘hopeful’ Randle will be back but noted that he’s sprained the same ankle twice in 4-week span: pic.twitter.com/693CrgILdK5:21 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star progressing but still in doubt for Game 1 vs. Heat with ankle injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu…4:21 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid athlete in NYC history on an annual basis
Interesting list… 4 Nets but 0 Knicks. Julius Randle just missed the cut
🗽🏈💰📊 pic.twitter.com/yEVCJ9TQgz2:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Randle went through limited work today at practice – mostly rehab in the pool, weights, and spot shooting late in the practice session. – 2:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs says Randle is feeling better. He didn’t do much at practice today — but Thibs is hopeful he’ll be ready for Game 1. – 1:19 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Quentin Grimes says he went through a whole practice today after missing the Knicks’ last couple games with a bruised shoulder. – 1:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (shoulder) went through full practice today and says he’s feeling good. – 1:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tonight. – 6:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks make it official – Quentin Grimes is out tonight. – 6:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes never came out for his pregame on-court warmup before the game. Knicks say he’s game-time decision, but safe to say he’s not playing if he hasn’t warmed up yet. Usually, he would’ve been out there at 5:15. Same thing happened last game before Knicks ruled him out. – 6:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (shoulder) is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau says Quentin Grimes is a game time decision – 5:30 PM

More on this storyline

Clutch Points: “I’m told that that there’s gonna have to be some fairly considerable improvement between now and Sunday for Julius Randle to be available… This is the second time he has sprained this ankle.” @wojespn on Randle’s status for Game 1 of Knicks-Heat pic.twitter.com/QZuTM7yQog -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 28, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home