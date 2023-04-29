Julius Randle, Quentin Grimes questionable for Game 1 against Miami

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks injury report for Game 1:
Questionable: Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Quentin Grimes (shoulder).
Out: Jericho Sims (shoulder surgery). – 4:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA Playoffs 2023:
If Julius Randle can’t go, Knicks must adopt ‘next man up’ mentality nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 3:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are listing Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1. – 3:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for the #Knicks in tomorrow’s Game 1 vs. the #Heat. #nyk #nba – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For Heat, again playoff Plan A and Plan B for Erik Spoelstra. Last series Giannis’ back, now Randle’s ankle. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo healing; the Herro-Oladipo absence factor; more doubles for Butler?; Lowry on Villanova angle; Butler on Thibs; series schedule. – 1:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1. – 1:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Barring a setback, Quentin Grimes will play tomorrow, Thibodeau says. – 1:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing both Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow.
Good sign for both players – 1:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle will be listed as questionable for tomorrow, Thibodeau says. – 1:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1 tomorrow. – 1:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes expects to play Game 1 on Sunday. Julius Randle took shots, did cardio in the pool but did not fully practice on Friday. Tom Thibodeau said he’s ‘hopeful’ Randle will be back but noted that he’s sprained the same ankle twice in 4-week span: pic.twitter.com/693CrgILdK – 5:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star progressing but still in doubt for Game 1 vs. Heat with ankle injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 4:21 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid athlete in NYC history on an annual basis
Interesting list… 4 Nets but 0 Knicks. Julius Randle just missed the cut
🗽🏈💰📊 pic.twitter.com/yEVCJ9TQgz – 2:08 PM
Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid athlete in NYC history on an annual basis
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Randle went through limited work today at practice – mostly rehab in the pool, weights, and spot shooting late in the practice session. – 2:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs says Randle is feeling better. He didn’t do much at practice today — but Thibs is hopeful he’ll be ready for Game 1. – 1:19 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Quentin Grimes says he went through a whole practice today after missing the Knicks’ last couple games with a bruised shoulder. – 1:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (shoulder) went through full practice today and says he’s feeling good. – 1:11 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes never came out for his pregame on-court warmup before the game. Knicks say he’s game-time decision, but safe to say he’s not playing if he hasn’t warmed up yet. Usually, he would’ve been out there at 5:15. Same thing happened last game before Knicks ruled him out. – 6:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (shoulder) is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:30 PM
Clutch Points: “I’m told that that there’s gonna have to be some fairly considerable improvement between now and Sunday for Julius Randle to be available… This is the second time he has sprained this ankle.” @wojespn on Randle’s status for Game 1 of Knicks-Heat pic.twitter.com/QZuTM7yQog -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 28, 2023
Ian Begley: Julius Randle went through limited practice today, just shooting, lifting and cardio in the pool, Tom Thibodeau says. Thibodeau says they will take it day by day with Randle. As you’d think, there is no definitive timetable for his return at this point. -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 28, 2023
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Julius Randle’s ankle issue and availability, “You have to prepare for both.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 28, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is out for Game 5. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / April 26, 2023
Fred Katz: Quentin Grimes is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau said. -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 26, 2023