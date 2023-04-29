LeBron James becomes the NBA's all-time leader in playoff series won

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, LeBron James has ascended to another No. 1 spot in the NBA record books – this time for the most playoff series won by a player in league history. With 40 postseason series wins, James now shares the top position with Derek Fisher, who made multiple deep runs with the Lakers, Thunder and Jazz during his time in the NBA.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Darvin Ham says he arrived at the arena at 3:10 and @LeBron James was already there. Ham says he could tell early that James and AD had that switch flipped. – 1:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The LeBron-era Lakers have this really bizarre ability to post poetic scores.
In 2020, on the only Kobe Bryant day that will ever feature an NBA game (8/24), they opened with a 24-8 lead over the Blazers.
Now they beat Dillon Brooks by exactly 40 after what he said about Bron. – 1:23 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron James remains on the right side of 3-1 series leads. The Lakers destroyed the Grizzlies and stopped this first rounder in six games, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4468343/2023/0… – 1:19 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I love LeBron leaving for the locker room early in the wake of a forty-point, series-clinching win. That man is thinking about nothing other than bedtime. AK – 1:11 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
An all-around win for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell dropped a playoff career-high 31 pts. Anthony Davis controlled the flow of the game defensively. LeBron James played efficiently. Austin Reaves did what he does. – 1:09 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
ANOTHER RECORD
LeBron James has become the player with the most playoff series won in NBA history, tied with Derek Fisher at 40.
Among active players, Andre Iguodala is second with 26. – 1:09 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell scored a playoff career high 31 points on 12-for-17 shooting, 5-for-9 on 3s, LeBron James had 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, AD had 16 points 14 rebounds, 5 blocks to lead LA to 125-85 win over Memphis to win series 4-2. – 1:07 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grizzlies have officially emptied the bench. Lakers will now be off until Tuesday, waiting the winner of Kings-Warriors. Valuable rest for LeBron/AD. – 12:51 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
A huge bonus for the Lakers to rest LeBron and AD to begin the 4th. Hopefully for the rest of the game. – 12:47 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers get to rest both LeBron and AD here due to the margin on the scoreboard (103-69) with 10 minutes to play. – 12:46 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Dude, you know things are going well when the Lakers begin a fourth quarter without LeBron or Davis. AK – 12:45 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies-Lakers is such a blowout that Kyrie Irving left at the end of the third quarter. He dapped up Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ longtime friend and business associate, on the way out. – 12:45 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 100, Grizzlies 67
That was the best quarter of the Lakers’ season. They’ve dominated on both sides of the ball. D’Angelo Russell has a playoff career-high 28 points. LeBron James has 22 points. Anthony Davis has 16 pts, 14 rebs and 5 blks. – 12:43 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Lakers/Warriors for Steph/LeBron Vol. 5 or Lakers/Kings blood rivalry revenge resurrected after 21 years since the infamous Game 7. Either way: holy shit. – 12:40 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The NBA is going to bring Dick Bavetta out of retirement for Kings-Warriors game 7 so it can get LeBron-Curry in the next round – 12:35 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dream scenario for Lakers tonight. Taking care of own biz, plus Kings win gives them two day rest-advantage, plus at least 50-50 chance to not to have LBJ chasing all these Warriors through screens next round. – 12:28 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves, who just scored on a pretty Eurostep move, has 6 assists to match LeBron for the team high. Lakers have 21 assists, to 11 for Memphis. – 12:23 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
If you caught that little Euro-step celebration between LeBron and Austin Reaves, you might want to read more about how James is a fan of the Lakers’ second-year guard here: es.pn/3nciPoq – 12:21 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jenkins goes to Brooks on Russell and Bane on LeBron, and Brooks loses Russell twice in a row off overhelps. – 12:12 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron was magnificent in that first half. Dominant on both ends – 11:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Lakers 59 Grizzlies 42
Memphis is struggling offensively. LeBron James, D’lo Russell and Anthony Davis all playing well. Some tough shooting numbers for the Grizzlies. 32.7% as a team. – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 59, Grizzlies 42
The Lakers are dominating on both ends, shooting 59.5% and holding Memphis to 32.7% shooting. LeBron James has 16 points. Anthony Davis has 11 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. D’Angelo Russell has 14 points. LA has played eight players. – 11:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A terrific half for the Lakers in Game 6 puts them up 59-42 at the break.
Anthony Davis (3 blocks, 10 boards, countless shots impacted) absolutely dominated defensively, the key reasons Memphis shot 32.7%. LeBron (16 points) and D-Lo (14) led the offense, w/AD adding 11. – 11:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Halftime. Lakers 59, Grizzlies 42. Overwhelming half from LeBron and AD. Your Grizzlies leading scorer … Dillon Brooks. – 11:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers needed to treat this game like a Game 7 and LeBron James and Anthony Davis have done just that. Dominant performance. – 11:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
That was a WILD dunk by LeBron… I don’t even know what the hell actually happened lol – 11:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wow. LeBron just exploded for a reverse dunk.
He’s 7 for 8 for 16 points with 4 assists (just 1 turnover) and 3 boards. – 11:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ja’s gotta do better than that at point of attack. Cooked by LBJ in straight line to rim. – 11:38 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
LeBron’s been Cavs-era Kevin Love on a cold streak this series and the Lakers are still up 3-2 and 16 points in Game 6. – 11:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jaren tries to attack LeBron and AD guarding Brooks just stuffs him. – 11:33 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Great to see Jack Nicholson in the arena together for the first time in ages. Jack broke into movies around the same time LeBron entered the NBA… – 11:32 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I am not sure I agree with Brooks closing out as hard as he has been on LBJ when he’s behind the arc. May just want to live with that shot. – 11:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron was 5 for 17 last game, and vowed to be better on offense.
And he has.
He’s 5 for 6 tonight after sticking a jumper to put LAL up 39-27. – 11:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron playing with a determined mode to do everything tonight, similar vibe to when he set out to score when he broke Kareem’s all-time scoring record – 11:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Grizzlies 20
A dominant opening quarter for LA. They shot 59.1% and nearly outscored Memphis just in the paint (16 points). D’Angelo Russell — as Kyrie Irving sits courtside — has 10 points. LeBron James has 7. Anthony Davis has 6 points. – 11:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell is having arguably his best quarter of the series: 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He and LeBron James have carried the Lakers’ offense early. – 11:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Why is LeBron upset that was an amazing foul, take foul without the take foul penalty. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Really strong defense, and efficient offense from LeBron thus far.
LAL lead 16-11 after his transition layup. – 11:07 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron greets Kyrie in LA ahead of Game 6 👀
Irving is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
pic.twitter.com/ACTimgpRP8 – 11:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Whatever the absolute upper limit is for AD and LeBron minutes, I’d expect Ham to hit it tonight. – 10:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
True or false: De’Aaron Fox is having the best playoff series anyone has ever had against the Steph Curry Warriors, excluding LeBron James? – 9:48 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron warmed up 3 hours early in the LeBron 2s 👀 pic.twitter.com/nmrfgVjKUo – 9:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and Dennis Schröder (right Achilles soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 9:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ focus this series: “He knows there’s only so many more of these he’s going to participate in so he’s definitely been in the moment” – 8:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A Grizzlies fan remixed the LeBron meme from the 2016 Finals, and now the photos are all over Twitter. By @pupadhyaya_ dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron has never lost a series in which he had a 2-game lead, going 30-0.
Can the Lakers close tonight? 🤔
📺 ESPN | 10:30 PM ET pic.twitter.com/x6KQiNA1zD – 5:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA playoff nuggets — series underdogs winning at an impressive rate, LeBron as the closer, Jimmy climbing the charts, how to watch, etc.
apnews.com/article/nba-pl… – 2:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Kevin Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most REB + AST this playoffs:
107 — Nikola Jokic
97 — Kevon Looney
92 — Jayson Tatum
87 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/K501394H1k – 12:49 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Kevin Durant has entered a lifetime contract with Nike, per @boardroom.
Players with lifetime deals in the basketball division:
— Michael Jordan
— LeBron James
— KD pic.twitter.com/buFcFLr83O – 12:21 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
More random than anything, but…
Jimmy Butler finished with 37.6 PPG in the 1st Round, but had a -5 plus-minus.
That is the most PPG in a playoff series by a player with a negative plus-minus since LeBron James in the 2009 Conference Finals (38.5 PPG, -7 plus-minus). – 10:26 AM
