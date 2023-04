LeBron James becomes the NBA's all-time leader in playoff series won

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, LeBron James has ascended to another No. 1 spot in the NBA record books – this time for the most playoff series won by a player in league history . With 40 postseason series wins, James now shares the top position with Derek Fisher, who made multiple deep runs with the Lakers, Thunder and Jazz during his time in the NBA.Source: HoopsHype staff @ HoopsHype