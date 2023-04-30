Dillon Brooks feels good about his chances of re-signing with Grizzlies

Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks said he’s feels good about his chances of coming back to Memphis, but he’ll let his agent work on that side of things while he focuses on improving.
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dillon Brooks did not rule out coming back. But he said he’s not going to change his approach to talking. And he was critical of his role: “I felt like, with all this criticism, I could have gave a lot more. And I wasn’t given enough.” – 2:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said he does not regret his comments about LeBrons James because that is who he is. – 2:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks said he’s feels good about his chances of coming back to Memphis, but he’ll let his agent work on that side of things while he focuses on improving. – 2:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on his chance on being back in Memphis:
“I think that it could potentially be good. I’m leaving that to my agent.” – 2:02 PM
Dillon Brooks on his chance on being back in Memphis:
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Zach Kleiman declined to talk about Dillon Brooks today. He did say, about “self-created” distractions, “We’re going to take a different approach.” – 1:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kleiman says Dillon Brooks has brought a lot of good things to the Grizzlies for a long time. But while touching on him again, he’s short.
It seems (in my opinion) that there is some disconnect there. And it sounds a lot (in my opinion) like it’s very unlikely Brooks will be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 1:21 PM
Kleiman says Dillon Brooks has brought a lot of good things to the Grizzlies for a long time. But while touching on him again, he’s short.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks has been fined by the NBA for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the first round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TZf2my9u9O – 1:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman on Dillon Brooks’ future with the Grizzlies: “I’ll hit on DB another day. Nothing I can comment on.” – 1:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dillon Brooks fined $25K for skipping out on media interviews during #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/zcRVDbMuHs – 12:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25k for failure to participate in post-game media. Not shocking. – 12:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules regarding media access. – 12:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA just assessed a $25,000 fine to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for violating league rules regarding post-game media interviews.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:23 PM
The NBA just assessed a $25,000 fine to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for violating league rules regarding post-game media interviews.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announced they fined Grizzlies’ bear-poker Dillon Brooks $25K for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the 1st round of the playoffs. – 12:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for failing to do media availabilities multiple times during Memphis’ first round loss to the Lakers. – 12:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has announced that Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. – 12:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James responded to Dillon Brooks after eliminating Grizzlies out of the NBA playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/R6onsDDOxH – 9:50 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Should the Grizzlies re-sign Dillon Brooks? How can the roster be improved? Will Desmond Bane need a max contract extension? What’s the biggest lesson from this season?
@DamichaelC and I debate the biggest offseason questions facing Memphis.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:19 AM
Should the Grizzlies re-sign Dillon Brooks? How can the roster be improved? Will Desmond Bane need a max contract extension? What’s the biggest lesson from this season?
@DamichaelC and I debate the biggest offseason questions facing Memphis.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After going from “fine in the West” to out in the first round, the Grizzlies face some major culture questions. Two of them: Will Ja Morant grow up? And is it time to move on from Dillon Brooks? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:54 PM
Mark Giannotto: Dillon Brooks says he doesn’t regret his comments about LeBron James. Taylor Jenkins and Zach Kleiman talked about how “self-created distractions” hurt the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Make of that what you will. -via Twitter @mgiannotto / April 30, 2023
Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks says he brushes the criticism off. He said there is criticism because he knows he is capable of so much more. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 30, 2023
Drew Hill: Zach Kleiman is asked about the teams bravado and Dillon Brooks. “There were definitely some self created distractions in the series and along the way. We are going to take a different approach (next season).” He is asked about Brooks again “I’ll hit on Dillon another day…” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 30, 2023