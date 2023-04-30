Dillon Brooks fined for skipping media availabilities during first-round series

Tim Bontemps: The NBA announces Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for failing to do media availabilities multiple times during Memphis’ first round loss to the Lakers.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dillon Brooks did not rule out coming back. But he said he’s not going to change his approach to talking. And he was critical of his role: “I felt like, with all this criticism, I could have gave a lot more. And I wasn’t given enough.” – 2:11 PM
Dillon Brooks did not rule out coming back. But he said he’s not going to change his approach to talking. And he was critical of his role: “I felt like, with all this criticism, I could have gave a lot more. And I wasn’t given enough.” – 2:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks says he brushes the criticism off. He said there is criticism because he knows he is capable of so much more. – 2:09 PM
Dillon Brooks says he brushes the criticism off. He said there is criticism because he knows he is capable of so much more. – 2:09 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks says he doesn’t regret his comments about LeBron James. Taylor Jenkins and Zach Kleiman talked about how “self-created distractions” hurt the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Make of that what you will. – 2:07 PM
Dillon Brooks says he doesn’t regret his comments about LeBron James. Taylor Jenkins and Zach Kleiman talked about how “self-created distractions” hurt the Grizzlies in the playoffs. Make of that what you will. – 2:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said he does not regret his comments about LeBrons James because that is who he is. – 2:03 PM
Dillon Brooks said he does not regret his comments about LeBrons James because that is who he is. – 2:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on his chance on being back in Memphis:
“I think that it could potentially be good. I’m leaving that to my agent.” – 2:02 PM
Dillon Brooks on his chance on being back in Memphis:
“I think that it could potentially be good. I’m leaving that to my agent.” – 2:02 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Zach Kleiman declined to talk about Dillon Brooks today. He did say, about “self-created” distractions, “We’re going to take a different approach.” – 1:26 PM
Zach Kleiman declined to talk about Dillon Brooks today. He did say, about “self-created” distractions, “We’re going to take a different approach.” – 1:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kleiman says Dillon Brooks has brought a lot of good things to the Grizzlies for a long time. But while touching on him again, he’s short.
It seems (in my opinion) that there is some disconnect there. And it sounds a lot (in my opinion) like it’s very unlikely Brooks will be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 1:21 PM
Kleiman says Dillon Brooks has brought a lot of good things to the Grizzlies for a long time. But while touching on him again, he’s short.
It seems (in my opinion) that there is some disconnect there. And it sounds a lot (in my opinion) like it’s very unlikely Brooks will be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 1:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks has been fined by the NBA for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the first round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TZf2my9u9O – 1:17 PM
Dillon Brooks has been fined by the NBA for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the first round of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TZf2my9u9O – 1:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman on Dillon Brooks’ future with the Grizzlies: “I’ll hit on DB another day. Nothing I can comment on.” – 1:12 PM
Zach Kleiman on Dillon Brooks’ future with the Grizzlies: “I’ll hit on DB another day. Nothing I can comment on.” – 1:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dillon Brooks fined $25K for skipping out on media interviews during #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/zcRVDbMuHs – 12:45 PM
Dillon Brooks fined $25K for skipping out on media interviews during #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/zcRVDbMuHs – 12:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25k for failure to participate in post-game media. Not shocking. – 12:26 PM
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25k for failure to participate in post-game media. Not shocking. – 12:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules regarding media access. – 12:25 PM
Memphis’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules regarding media access. – 12:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA just assessed a $25,000 fine to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for violating league rules regarding post-game media interviews.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:23 PM
The NBA just assessed a $25,000 fine to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for violating league rules regarding post-game media interviews.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announced they fined Grizzlies’ bear-poker Dillon Brooks $25K for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the 1st round of the playoffs. – 12:22 PM
NBA announced they fined Grizzlies’ bear-poker Dillon Brooks $25K for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the 1st round of the playoffs. – 12:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for failing to do media availabilities multiple times during Memphis’ first round loss to the Lakers. – 12:22 PM
The NBA announces Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for failing to do media availabilities multiple times during Memphis’ first round loss to the Lakers. – 12:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has announced that Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. – 12:22 PM
The NBA has announced that Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. – 12:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James responded to Dillon Brooks after eliminating Grizzlies out of the NBA playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/R6onsDDOxH – 9:50 AM
LeBron James responded to Dillon Brooks after eliminating Grizzlies out of the NBA playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/R6onsDDOxH – 9:50 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Should the Grizzlies re-sign Dillon Brooks? How can the roster be improved? Will Desmond Bane need a max contract extension? What’s the biggest lesson from this season?
@DamichaelC and I debate the biggest offseason questions facing Memphis.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:19 AM
Should the Grizzlies re-sign Dillon Brooks? How can the roster be improved? Will Desmond Bane need a max contract extension? What’s the biggest lesson from this season?
@DamichaelC and I debate the biggest offseason questions facing Memphis.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:19 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After going from “fine in the West” to out in the first round, the Grizzlies face some major culture questions. Two of them: Will Ja Morant grow up? And is it time to move on from Dillon Brooks? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:54 PM
After going from “fine in the West” to out in the first round, the Grizzlies face some major culture questions. Two of them: Will Ja Morant grow up? And is it time to move on from Dillon Brooks? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:54 PM
More on this storyline
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks said he’s feels good about his chances of coming back to Memphis, but he’ll let his agent work on that side of things while he focuses on improving. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 30, 2023
Drew Hill: Zach Kleiman is asked about the teams bravado and Dillon Brooks. “There were definitely some self created distractions in the series and along the way. We are going to take a different approach (next season).” He is asked about Brooks again “I’ll hit on Dillon another day…” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 30, 2023