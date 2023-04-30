Draymond Green: '[Malik] Monk said we was old'

Marc J. Spears: “Monk said we was old,” Draymond Green said unsolicitedly.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dray with some high, high praise for De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/4Hwn20c38r – 7:46 PM
Dray with some high, high praise for De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/4Hwn20c38r – 7:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Stephen Curry was that tonight,” Draymond Green said. – 7:36 PM
“When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Stephen Curry was that tonight,” Draymond Green said. – 7:36 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond gives lots of love to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings fans. Said he was honored to play in this series – 7:35 PM
Draymond gives lots of love to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings fans. Said he was honored to play in this series – 7:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney lineup played 23:11 together in Game 7
They were a plus-26, outscoring the Kings 62-36 – 6:30 PM
The Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney lineup played 23:11 together in Game 7
They were a plus-26, outscoring the Kings 62-36 – 6:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green blew a kiss to the crowd as he left to the locker room. – 6:20 PM
Draymond Green blew a kiss to the crowd as he left to the locker room. – 6:20 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Steve Kerr doesn’t get enough credit for how great some of their plays sets are. End of quarter. Knew they were going to double Steph. So runs Steph off Draymond pick, they double. Draymond goes and picks for Klay. No one to help because Draymond’s man is doubling Steph – 5:43 PM
Steve Kerr doesn’t get enough credit for how great some of their plays sets are. End of quarter. Knew they were going to double Steph. So runs Steph off Draymond pick, they double. Draymond goes and picks for Klay. No one to help because Draymond’s man is doubling Steph – 5:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings fail to make up any ground with Steph and Draymond out because they can’t get a defensive rebound. This is about the most dominating stretch I can remember by a team on the offensive glass to start the 3rd by the Warriors. – 5:24 PM
Kings fail to make up any ground with Steph and Draymond out because they can’t get a defensive rebound. This is about the most dominating stretch I can remember by a team on the offensive glass to start the 3rd by the Warriors. – 5:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Barnes beat the stunt off him again for FTs, this time on Draymond. – 5:10 PM
Barnes beat the stunt off him again for FTs, this time on Draymond. – 5:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney back on the court together – 4:31 PM
Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney back on the court together – 4:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That extra business from Draymond on Lyles gets you a tech in regular season – 4:19 PM
That extra business from Draymond on Lyles gets you a tech in regular season – 4:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr making sure that Draymond is out there at C vs the Lyles at C mins this game. Looney got cooked there last game. – 4:18 PM
Kerr making sure that Draymond is out there at C vs the Lyles at C mins this game. Looney got cooked there last game. – 4:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 4:15 PM
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 4:15 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
What did I say about the pick and roll! If Steph Curry doesn’t get a look Draymond has been WIDE open on the roll. All day. #dubnation – 4:10 PM
What did I say about the pick and roll! If Steph Curry doesn’t get a look Draymond has been WIDE open on the roll. All day. #dubnation – 4:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Offense has no flow right now. Kerr makes a change
Coming out of the timeout: Steph, Poole, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond – 4:06 PM
Offense has no flow right now. Kerr makes a change
Coming out of the timeout: Steph, Poole, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond – 4:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Poole in for Steph, Moody in for Draymond at the 7:01 mark – 3:53 PM
Poole in for Steph, Moody in for Draymond at the 7:01 mark – 3:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Draymond Green starts Game 7 against Kings, Jordan Poole benched
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/sjhK8UADTz – 3:39 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green starts Game 7 against Kings, Jordan Poole benched
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/sjhK8UADTz – 3:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Warriors live updates: Draymond Green moving back into starting lineup for Game 7
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:35 PM
Kings-Warriors live updates: Draymond Green moving back into starting lineup for Game 7
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:35 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond Green will be in the starting lineup for Game 7 vs. the Kings 😈
He has come off the bench in the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/1JH545cblw – 3:14 PM
Draymond Green will be in the starting lineup for Game 7 vs. the Kings 😈
He has come off the bench in the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/1JH545cblw – 3:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors are moving Draymond Green back into the starting lineup for Game 7. – 3:06 PM
The Warriors are moving Draymond Green back into the starting lineup for Game 7. – 3:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green back in the Warriors starting five for Game 7. Kings starters remain the same. pic.twitter.com/Eis5unh8cE – 3:06 PM
Draymond Green back in the Warriors starting five for Game 7. Kings starters remain the same. pic.twitter.com/Eis5unh8cE – 3:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green back in the first five for Golden State for Game 7. With Wiggins, Looney, Thompson and Curry – 3:06 PM
Draymond Green back in the first five for Golden State for Game 7. With Wiggins, Looney, Thompson and Curry – 3:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors move Draymond Green back into the starting lineup for Game 7 in Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:04 PM
The Warriors move Draymond Green back into the starting lineup for Game 7 in Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green returns to the starting lineup for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/co4KOYg3xY – 3:04 PM
Draymond Green returns to the starting lineup for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/co4KOYg3xY – 3:04 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Draymond Green is back in the starting lineup for the Warriors in Game 7. – 3:03 PM
Draymond Green is back in the starting lineup for the Warriors in Game 7. – 3:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green officially returns to Warriors starting lineup. Joining Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney – 3:03 PM
Draymond Green officially returns to Warriors starting lineup. Joining Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney – 3:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will start Game 7 against the Kings
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:02 PM
Draymond Green will start Game 7 against the Kings
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green in four career Game 7s: 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game
He’s one of three players (Hakeem Olajuwon and Nikola Jokic) to average at least 15, 10 and 5 in at least four Game 7s nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:45 PM
Draymond Green in four career Game 7s: 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game
He’s one of three players (Hakeem Olajuwon and Nikola Jokic) to average at least 15, 10 and 5 in at least four Game 7s nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:45 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Just watched the package of old school highlights from the Knicks-Heat rivalry … everyone is so excited.
The same people excited are the ones who whine the most that Draymond is too physical or talks too much.
Explain it to me. – 12:15 PM
Just watched the package of old school highlights from the Knicks-Heat rivalry … everyone is so excited.
The same people excited are the ones who whine the most that Draymond is too physical or talks too much.
Explain it to me. – 12:15 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I’ve lost a lot of respect for guys over the years in the playoffs… then there are some you gain respect for… guys you know are cut from the same cloth you feel like you’re cut from.” Draymond Green on the respect he has gained for De’Aaron Fox 👏 pic.twitter.com/Aneu3LbEr9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 30, 2023
Clutch Points: “Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast. Stop trying to turn the page on Bron so fast. We get so caught up in what’s the next thing that we don’t appreciate the current.” Draymond Green on what it means to still be facing against LeBron James 👊 pic.twitter.com/urKQf8PCmD -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 30, 2023
Sean Cunningham: A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 30, 2023