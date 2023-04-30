Draymond Green returns to the Warriors starting five

Sean Cunningham: Draymond Green back in the Warriors starting five for Game 7. Kings starters remain the same.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A starting lineup change for Game 7
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will start Game 7 against the Kings
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green in four career Game 7s: 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Just watched the package of old school highlights from the Knicks-Heat rivalry … everyone is so excited.
The same people excited are the ones who whine the most that Draymond is too physical or talks too much.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney lineup has played 36 minutes and 55 seconds together in this series.
“It’s way different,” Warriors teammate Draymond Green told ESPN about Curry’s confidence level. “But I think one of the most unique things about Steph is like — we all argue like, ‘Oh, is [Michael] Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBron [James] dethrone him? Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT. Everyone debates it. There’s no debate. [Steph] is the greatest. So that confidence runs different. But I think we all here in this world know, there’s no debate. He’s the greatest — and that’s a special thing.” -via ESPN / April 29, 2023
“That’s amazing. Nate Thurmond and Wilt. You won’t get bigger icons that played the center position, especially for the Warriors franchise,” Thompson said. Said Green: “From the time he has gotten the opportunity, he’s shown he could [rebound]. It’s one of the things now you expect. That is one of the biggest compliments you can get. We expect ‘Loon’ to rebound the basketball. We expect him to get us extra possessions on the offensive glass, and he’s doing that every night.” -via Andscape / April 28, 2023
After Sunday’s session, Looney delivered against the Kings, finishing with 8 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists to help the Warriors win their second straight game at home and even the series at two games apiece. In Game 3 on Thursday, he finished with 4 points, 20 rebounds and 9 assists while helping compensate for Draymond Green’s absence because of a suspension. Game 5 is Wednesday in Sacramento. “He’s always locked into the game plan,” Golden State Coach Steve Kerr said of Looney. “He never makes mistakes. He rebounds like crazy. He makes the right decision. The game is much simpler when Loon is out there for our guys.” -via New York Times / April 28, 2023