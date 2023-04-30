Live stream: Heat 50, Knicks 55

The Miami Heat (0-0) play against the New York Knicks (0-0) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 30, 2023
Miami Heat 50, New York Knicks 55 (Half)
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: PHX/DEN Game 1; MIA/NYK and PHI/BOS Outlooks with @Danny Leroux
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/G9RDrnFKQi – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Knicks 55, Heat 50. Knicks led by as many as 12 points. Heat shooting just 7 of 23 (30.4 percent) on threes, but Knicks shooting 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) on threes to allow the Heat to hang around. – 2:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Would like to see the Heat get Bam involved as a facilitator a bit more, like they did at the end of Game 5 in Milwaukee. Would get him involved, take Robinson away from the paint and free up Butler a little. – 2:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
40-20 in paint points in the first half and for the life of me I don’t know how Miami got to 20. – 2:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spo went heavy Kyle Lowry, heavy Caleb Martin in 2nd quarter. Canceled the Love/Strus minutes entirely. Started to play better once Robinson and Highsmith went out.
Spo went heavy Kyle Lowry, heavy Caleb Martin in 2nd quarter. Canceled the Love/Strus minutes entirely. Started to play better once Robinson and Highsmith went out.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
First half of Knicks-Heat was beautiful basketball. I’m loving this – 2:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York should be blowing Heat out with how they’re shooting 57.1% and Heat at 38.3%
Heat winning a lot of little battles: 4 more 3s, 3 more FTs, 3 more offensive rebounds, 1 fewer turnover.
New York should be blowing Heat out with how they’re shooting 57.1% and Heat at 38.3%
Heat winning a lot of little battles: 4 more 3s, 3 more FTs, 3 more offensive rebounds, 1 fewer turnover.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat down by just five at halftime. Not bad, all things considered.
– Neither team shooting well from 3, but Heat just a smidge better (Heat at 30.4%, Knicks at 18.8%).
Heat down by just five at halftime. Not bad, all things considered.
– Neither team shooting well from 3, but Heat just a smidge better (Heat at 30.4%, Knicks at 18.8%).
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson started 1-for-7 – hit his last 5 shots, leads Knicks with 15 points at the half. – 2:09 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
rj barrett always sounds like he’s recording the voiceover for an audiobook about the history of the new york state dmv – 2:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat find themselves in a 5 point game at half all of a sudden
The Heat find themselves in a 5 point game at half all of a sudden
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Knicks 55, Heat 50
New York shot 21-for-26 on 2s, but 3-for-16 on 3s. Miami went 7-for-23 from deep.
Halftime: Knicks 55, Heat 50
New York shot 21-for-26 on 2s, but 3-for-16 on 3s. Miami went 7-for-23 from deep.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks lead is down to 55-50 going into halftime. After holding the #Heat to 25 percent shooting in the first quarter, they allowed 55% in the second. – 2:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Knicks lead, 55-50, at half. They were up by 12 early in the game second quarter and it looked like they were gonna pull away. – 2:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Gabe Vincent has taken the most shots and leads the Heat with 14 points — which the Knicks will live with. Shooting 18% from 3 themselves they won’t. Knicks lead 55-50 at break. – 2:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Knicks 55, Heat 50. Knicks led by as many as 12 points. Heat shooting just 7 of 23 (30.4 percent) on threes, but Knicks shooting 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) on threes to allow the Heat to hang around. – 2:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Knicks played a great first half, but somehow, they only lead the Heat, 55-50, when it felt like they should be up by double digits. Jimmy Butler turned it up in Q2 ans has 11 PTS on 4/8 FG. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett have combined for 28 points. – 2:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 55, Heat 50 at halftime. Strong finish for the Heat, who were down 10 with under 2 minutes to play. – 2:07 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Solid run from Miami there to limit it to just 5. Knicks had so much momentum at times during that first half – 2:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
55-50 NY at the half … Heat have to feel quite good about that. – 2:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks go up 12 in first half, take 55-50 lead into intermission. Brunson 17 for Knicks. Vincent 14 for Heat. – 2:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure what this Miami D is but Knicks had Obi and Hartenstein standing right next to each other and still got a dunk pic.twitter.com/eMvnI3TGkW – 2:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe knocks down the triple plus the foul 🙌
Gabe knocks down the triple plus the foul 🙌
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler averaged 23.8 shots and 9.6 FTs per game in the first round against the Bucks. He’s got 6 so far, and only 2 FTs. – 2:01 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Wedgie 56. Two short of the modern day record (58 in ’20-’21).
Wedgie 56. Two short of the modern day record (58 in ’20-’21).
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks 3-for-15 from 3 — allowing Miami to hang in while New York has done just about everything else right. – 2:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is matinee game shooting
Outside paint with 3:23 left in 1st half:
– Heat (7/25)
This is matinee game shooting
Outside paint with 3:23 left in 1st half:
– Heat (7/25)
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is in attendance for Game 1 and got a standing ovation from fans at MSG. pic.twitter.com/7UjNoFX2Pj – 1:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Hart is doing a tremendous job so far trying to make life tough on Jimmy Butler. He just turned what looked to be an easy hit-ahead opportunity into a turnover. – 1:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Play that won’t make a highlight reel and will live in Knicks fans memories forever: outlet for a fast break and Josh Hart races to beat Butler to it, the ball going out off of Butler. This is Thibs dream. – 1:54 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Knicks really up in the chest of Heat players and cutters, making those dribble-hand-offs very difficult – 1:53 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jalen Brunson is just one of those guys built for the playoffs. Naturally physical, fearless. In Brunson and Jimmy Butler we get two of those guys in this series. – 1:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Fighting for every possession. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/sz6oEXk7bX – 1:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle, sitting at the end of NYK’s bench in street clothes, seems fully engaged in Game 1. He’s been talking to teammates – including RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin – when they come out of the game. During the timeout, Randle spent time talking to Immanuel Quickley and Toppin – 1:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 5 of 21 on 3s and shooting a better percentage on 3s than Knicks (3 of 13). The twos are another story. – 1:50 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Isaiah Hartenstein putting extra effort for his team while Knicks are on the run! ✊
Isaiah Hartenstein putting extra effort for his team while Knicks are on the run! ✊
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Thibs is going to have Obi playing 40 minutes😅
Spo giving rotation minutes to Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith with Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo injured
Thibs is going to have Obi playing 40 minutes😅
Spo giving rotation minutes to Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith with Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo injured
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The MSG crowd erupted for Knicks legend Patrick Ewing 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ohsfgrRx2 – 1:46 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
21 threes in 20 mins for Miami. Their game plan is clearly “Jack up 3s for 3 quarters and then Jimmy takes over the 4th.” – 1:46 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Obi Toppin has played the first 16:48 of this game and he’s finally taking a breather on the bench. – 1:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haywood Highsmith looks like he twisted his ankle on that Brunson basket. – 1:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat now 5 of 21 (23.8 percent) on threes. In the first round, the Heat shot an NBA-best 45 percent on threes.
Heat now 5 of 21 (23.8 percent) on threes. In the first round, the Heat shot an NBA-best 45 percent on threes.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’ve gotta say I’m really unimpressed by the Heat offense right now. Just dive and kick, swing-swing three. Miami shooting 5/21 from 3PT. – 1:45 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
When Jimmy isn’t playing like a mix of MJ and Wilt you really notice how, um, not great this Heat roster is. – 1:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“Haywood Highsmith” just sounds like a player who would participate in a Heat-Knicks playoff game. – 1:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
22-4 in the paint for a quarter is ridiculous.
And that’s without Randle.
Knicks can’t really shoot, so if they get encouraged to attack paint like this, it’s going to be nasty for Heat – 1:39 PM
And that’s without Randle.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After trailing 15-10 almost midway through the first quarter, the #Knicks went on a 22-6 run the rest of the period. They held the #Heat to 1-of-14 shooting the rest of the first. – 1:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat have played 3,078 games.
They’ve never tried 17 3-pointers in a first quarter.
Until today. – 1:38 PM
They’ve never tried 17 3-pointers in a first quarter.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
This RJ Barrett is a problem, scored or assisted on 18 points in the first quarter, more importantly just good decision after good decision. Taking advantage of a little more space with Randle out. – 1:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
RJ Barrett was responsible for 8 of New York’s 14 FGs in 1st quarter… Heat had 7 FGs overall in that quarter.
Feels like RJ’s game opens up when he doesn’t have to play with Randle. Saw it a week ago in Game 4 vs Cavaliers too. – 1:37 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I gotta get to a game at Madison Square Garden. I last went when the Knicks sucked and the crowd still had great energy. These playoffs seem like a religious experience. – 1:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat with a good amount of miscues on defense and giving up certain switches
But offense back to a grind
Part of that is because on-ball Jimmy Butler wasn’t making a nuclear appearance
Heat with a good amount of miscues on defense and giving up certain switches
But offense back to a grind
Part of that is because on-ball Jimmy Butler wasn’t making a nuclear appearance
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks were better than the Heat in every aspect of the first quarter in Game 1 and lead 32-21. Miami is shooting just 4-of-17 on poor quality threes. RJ Barrett has 11 early points. Josh Hart has Jimmy Butler in hell. What a start to this game. – 1:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat on pace to take 68 threes. 4 for 17 so far. Stephen A Smith called Heat offense and 3s an aberration vs Bucks. But they shot better after all star break. So first quarter could be a blip. We’ll see – 1:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat down 32-21
– Heat took 17 3s in the first quarter but made only four.
– Being out-scored 22-4 in the paint.
End 1Q: Heat down 32-21
– Heat took 17 3s in the first quarter but made only four.
– Being out-scored 22-4 in the paint.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Knicks 32, Heat 21.
Fascinating quarter that showed the differences between the teams.
Knicks hold a 22-4 edge in paint points. Miami went 4-for-17 on 3s, including trying a 5-out lineup w/ Love at center vs. Mitchell Robinson.
After 1: Knicks 32, Heat 21.
Fascinating quarter that showed the differences between the teams.
Knicks hold a 22-4 edge in paint points. Miami went 4-for-17 on 3s, including trying a 5-out lineup w/ Love at center vs. Mitchell Robinson.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Apparently, the Heat packed their regular-season 3P% on this trip. – 1:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett scored or assisted on 18 of the Knicks’ first 28 points. He has 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and three assists in 11 minutes. Barrett’s play since Game 3 of the Cavs series has been critical to Knicks’ success/ They lead Miami, 32-21, after the first quarter. – 1:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Knicks lead 32-21 after a near-flawless defensive first quarter. They’ve held the #Heat to .259 shooting and 4-of-17 from deep. – 1:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson 1-for-7, Butler 1-for-4 — but Knicks got huge pickup from Barrett. Heat 4-for-17 from 3. – 1:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 32, Heat 21. Fast-break points are even but it seems like the Knicks are beating them down the court with ease and playing with a pace the Heat won’t want to remain at. – 1:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Knicks 32, Heat 21. Knicks outscoring the Heat 22-4 in the paint. New York is doing a good job sending help to cut off driving lanes, but Heat shooting just 4 of 17 on threes. – 1:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They’re both led by tough minded star players…they would’ve fit into that 90’s rivalry very, very well.”
Jeff Van Gundy on the Knicks-Heat rivalry.
Hear Game 1 right now on NBA Radio 📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
“They’re both led by tough minded star players…they would’ve fit into that 90’s rivalry very, very well.”
Jeff Van Gundy on the Knicks-Heat rivalry.
Hear Game 1 right now on NBA Radio 📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tremendous first quarter for RJ Barrett and the Knicks. Miami missing open shots but getting outplayed.
Tremendous first quarter for RJ Barrett and the Knicks. Miami missing open shots but getting outplayed.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks 32, Heat 21 after one. Heat 4 of 17 on 3s. Barrett 11 for Knicks. – 1:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 32-21 after 1 quarter. RJ Barrett is on fire. Obi is finishing everything. And Hartenstein is playing at high speed. – 1:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
OFFENSE GOIN CRAZY
OFFENSE GOIN CRAZY
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
If RJ Barrett is going to play like this, the Knicks are going to be a real problem – 1:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Hartenstein caps Adebayo, leads to an Obi Toppin 3 on the other end and 28-19 lead. – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Knicks already have 18 paint points. The Heat is 4 of 14 on threes. – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If Miami’s gonna shoot contested 3s all game it’ll be Knicks in 4 – 1:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Love seeing RJ Barrett excel on offense. I just appreciate his effort on defense so much regardless of how he’s scoring, that it’s great to see him rewarded. It’s a game changer for the Knicks if this sustains. – 1:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Knicks go on a 10-1 run. Spo takes a timeout.
Knicks go on a 10-1 run. Spo takes a timeout.
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Gabe Vincent has taken 8 shots in 9 minutes.
Gabe Vincent has taken 8 shots in 9 minutes.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Heat: There are RJ Barrett chants at Madison Square Garden. Barrett leads all scorers with 8 early points and has shifted momentum back in NYK’s favor. – 1:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Heat getting plenty of good looks from 3 but not hitting them, and you’re not getting second shots against these Knicks. NY has surged into a 20-16 lead. – 1:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gabe Vincent taking seven 3’s in the first 8 minutes is not what I had on my pregame Bingo card.
Gabe Vincent taking seven 3’s in the first 8 minutes is not what I had on my pregame Bingo card.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hat has opened 3 of 11 on threes. Knicks taking advantage of some mismatches and lead 20-16. – 1:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
There are reality shows that don’t have romances move as quickly as the MSG reunion with RJ Barrett. – 1:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent with eight shots. No other Heat player with more than four. – 1:26 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
So many great memories as a fan of @NBA in the 90’s seeing Zo Mourning, Patrick Ewing and yes even John Starks in the building today watching Knicks-Heat. Now if only PJ Brown and Charlie Ward could sit courtside together. 😂 – 1:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
OH MY ROBINSON ‼️
OH MY ROBINSON ‼️
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said before, they want to get Mitchell Robinson out of position
That’s why they’re leaning into Love at the 5 early
As I said before, they want to get Mitchell Robinson out of position
That’s why they’re leaning into Love at the 5 early
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Josh Hart puts the clamps on Jimmy Butler on one end, drives by him and finished the layup on the other. The Hart-Butler matchup could determine this series.
Josh Hart puts the clamps on Jimmy Butler on one end, drives by him and finished the layup on the other. The Hart-Butler matchup could determine this series.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart was always going to be great in playoff basketball.
Josh Hart was always going to be great in playoff basketball.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
New #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers courtside at the Garden for #Knicks–#Heat. He took in the #Rangers tilt last night. #nyk #NBA #nyj – 1:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Rodgers all in with the New York thing. Was at Rangers at Garden last night, now at Knicks. – 1:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both of these offenses are 3-point heavy
Which is going to be interesting, because both of these teams are streaky at best from 3.
Both of these offenses are 3-point heavy
Which is going to be interesting, because both of these teams are streaky at best from 3.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The new King of New York is here pic.twitter.com/O6StWEiJKL – 1:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Aaron Rodgers is courtside for Knicks-Heat and gets a huge ovation when shown during this timeout. – 1:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Throw it up, Jimmy will get it ‼️
Throw it up, Jimmy will get it ‼️
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Figured Brunson would attack the Strus switch
Heat adjustment will be to give it up, but send extra help over on the drives
Figured Brunson would attack the Strus switch
Heat adjustment will be to give it up, but send extra help over on the drives
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Heat seem to have chosen Obi Toppin as the Knicks defender to go after, keep drawing him into pick-and-rolls. Interesting wrinkle is when they try to draw Toppin up high with a non-Butler ballhandler only to get Jimmy Butler the ball in the post isolated on Josh Hart. – 1:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jalen Brunson trying to find Max Strus on the defensive end and RJ Barrett working to take advantage of his size advantage over Gabe Vincent.
Jalen Brunson trying to find Max Strus on the defensive end and RJ Barrett working to take advantage of his size advantage over Gabe Vincent.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Can already see a difference with Adebayo’s ability to block out Robinson. Knicks won’t be able to basically shoot until they finally score like they did in Game 5 against Cleveland. – 1:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett with a perfect lob to Mitchell Robinson — Barrett attacking Gabe Vincent every time. – 1:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Another aggressive start for Gabe Vincent, who has eight points on six field goal attempts (five threes) in the first six minutes. – 1:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat running a ton of screens early on to get Hart off of Butler. – 1:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson which means. ….
Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson which means. ….
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy with the steal, Gabe with our first 5 points of the game 👌
Jimmy with the steal, Gabe with our first 5 points of the game 👌
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love thought the Knicks were out here on this catch that led to their first basket. Max Strus would have been out by 8 feet, of course. pic.twitter.com/Cc3zMRGNOb – 1:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent setting the tone with shot making
Gabe Vincent setting the tone with shot making
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat-Knicks underway in what will be the second loudest arena in the NBA today
Heat-Knicks underway in what will be the second loudest arena in the NBA today
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
It’s Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson right away. Vincent on Barrett, as expected. – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler starting out on Jalen Brunson and comes away with a steal in the opening minute. – 1:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent . . . is getting paid (he’s an impending free agent). – 1:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler starts on Jalen Brunson and gets a steal diving into his pocket to nab the pass and set up a 3. How Butler defends Brunson will be a big part of this series. – 1:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Smattering of boos for Jimmy Butler the second the ball came to him after tipoff – 1:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
When Jeff Van Gundy grabbed Zo’s leg …
Lowry was 12, Love was 9, Butler was 8, Robinson was 4, Randle was 3, Brunson was 1, Adebayo was 9 months old, Toppin was 2 months old, Quickley and Herro weren’t born yet.
When Jeff Van Gundy grabbed Zo’s leg …
Lowry was 12, Love was 9, Butler was 8, Robinson was 4, Randle was 3, Brunson was 1, Adebayo was 9 months old, Toppin was 2 months old, Quickley and Herro weren’t born yet.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s time
It’s time
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Game 1 of Heat-Knicks now
Watching on Playback…..
Game 1 of Heat-Knicks now
Watching on Playback…..
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Love this battle of former Villanova point guards.
Love this battle of former Villanova point guards.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tuning in to the NBA playoffs today. My keys to the game: the NBA is just better when the Knicks are good. – 1:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks and Heat fans nervous as we approach game time. In the meantime…Mitchell Robinson was just playing one-on-one with Derrick Rose’s son. – 1:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Looking at the personnel available on the teams, there’s more to like about the Knicks. But Butler is on one of those rolls that not sure you get him out of four times. Should be a good series. – 12:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks took out Kevin Love’s last team, bringing playoffs full circle for Heat forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus other pregame reading: The value of the ring thing; Spoelstra and McDaniel and Dolphins and Heat. – 12:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Short on aesthetics, long on blunt force trauma: Essay on the Knicks-Heat bloodwar for NBA Countdown. pic.twitter.com/CemiwYGU79 – 12:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Rick Brunson used to give Jalen Brunson feedback after every one of his games. Now, Rick gives his son the same feedback in real time from his seat on the Knick bench. “It’s like having the answers to the test,” Jalen Brunson says. More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Erik Spoelstra on facing the Knicks without Randle: “I mean, it’s still going to come down to competition, yeah, who can get to whose game? They’re gonna try to do what they do, and we’re gonna try and do what we do” – 12:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
These threads will always be fire 🧵🔥 pic.twitter.com/d8FbKg7soU – 12:46 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
Our guy @Alex__Monaco is at The Garden for Heat-Knicks
Tune in postgame for his Game 1 reaction on our YouTube: https://t.co/A16FCjMqsb pic.twitter.com/a3LNWFLj4Z – 12:45 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown was asked what lessons could be learned from Bill Russell on the court and if you can learn that level of determination from playoff experience. Brown raved about Russell then used Jimmy Butler as a modern example of a player with “another level they can go to.” pic.twitter.com/axjnXAsXm0 – 12:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anyway, 20 minutes to game time and here’s the Newsday Knicks page where you can find all the stories… newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 12:38 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: PHX/DEN Game 1; MIA/NYK and PHI/BOS Outlooks with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
Dunc’d On Prime: PHX/DEN Game 1; MIA/NYK and PHI/BOS Outlooks with @NateDuncanNBA
Join us:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: PHX/DEN Game 1; MIA/NYK and PHI/BOS Outlooks with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
Dunc’d On Prime: PHX/DEN Game 1; MIA/NYK and PHI/BOS Outlooks with @DannyLeroux
Join us:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as their first five. Oladipo and Herro are inactive. – 12:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup to open the second round:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 12:31 PM
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
One of the reasons Jimmy Butler’s old teams were afraid of making a long-term commitment to him was because they worried he wouldn’t hold up, believing he’d accrued too many “Thibs” miles. Jimmy is still a bucket & his former teams are still longing for competitors like Jimmy. – 12:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Knick-Heat will rev up the NBA nostalgia machine to 11, but hopefully not reproduce scores in the 70s (though a meme worthy faux brawl would be fun): sportsnet.ca/nba/article/he… – 12:26 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Knicks announce that Julius Randle is out for today’s Game 1 against the Heat with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/dls4usjw6W – 12:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks rule out All-Star forward Julius Randle (ankle) for Game 1 vs. Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Both the Heat and Knicks missing a starter today – 12:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Even though Quentin Grimes is available, Josh Hart is starting for the Knicks.
Even though Quentin Grimes is available, Josh Hart is starting for the Knicks.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
New York Knicks without Julius Randle for series opener vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Ankle injury initially sustained again Heat in March has him out of action. – 12:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks just officially ruled Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) out of Game 1 against Miami.
The Knicks just officially ruled Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) out of Game 1 against Miami.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Randle is out and Grimes is back, but Josh Hart remains in the starting lineup at guard. Obi Toppin starting for Randle. – 12:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes is available, but that Josh Hart will remain in the starting lineup, while Obi Toppin will start in place of Julius Randle, who is out with his sprained ankle. – 12:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say that Hart and toppin are starting with Grimes available. – 12:20 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes is available to play. Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is out. Josh Hart and Obi Toppin are in the starting lineup. – 12:19 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I like a NYK/Bos series parlay (-106 on @FDSportsbook). NYK won me over last round — tough, competitive, physical. Mitch’s leap is crucial. Can’t see Mia making 3s like they did vs Milw again.
I like a NYK/Bos series parlay (-106 on @FDSportsbook). NYK won me over last round — tough, competitive, physical. Mitch’s leap is crucial. Can’t see Mia making 3s like they did vs Milw again.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
25 years ago today the Heat and Knicks got into it, and a young Jeff Van Gundy was right in the thick of it 😂
Today the teams renew their playoff rivalry in the Garden.
25 years ago today the Heat and Knicks got into it, and a young Jeff Van Gundy was right in the thick of it 😂
Today the teams renew their playoff rivalry in the Garden.
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Just watched the package of old school highlights from the Knicks-Heat rivalry … everyone is so excited.
The same people excited are the ones who whine the most that Draymond is too physical or talks too much.
Just watched the package of old school highlights from the Knicks-Heat rivalry … everyone is so excited.
The same people excited are the ones who whine the most that Draymond is too physical or talks too much.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quick Knicks – Heat thoughts: Miami has the best player, and maybe the two best players, but think it’s advantage Knicks overall. NY scheme will get ball out of Butler’s hands more, and I still don’t think Miami’s secondary guys are very good. Between and that HCA, Knicks in 7. – 12:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes says he’s close to 100 percent healthy after missing two games with a shoulder issue. Continued to feel better Friday and Saturday. He says he is playing today vs. Heat. – 12:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source confirms Julius Randle (ankle) is not expected to play in Game 1 vs MIA. One note on Randle: leading into series, NYK coaches felt that Randle’s presence was crucial vs MIA. In last 3 games vs Heat, Randle averaged 27 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5 assists. ESPN first on Randle. – 11:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks Julius Randle out for Game 1 vs. Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/30/rep… – 11:58 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Picking Knicks over Heat in 7. Strap
Picking Knicks over Heat in 7. Strap
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Randle, a 25 ppg scorer, likely out for Knicks today, per Woj. Three of four TNT studio guys (except Barkley) say Heat will win series. Miami “is the better team,” even without Herro, Kenny Smith says – 11:42 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks forward not expected to play Game 1 vs. Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 11:42 AM
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 11:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Have we truly yet met the real 2022-23 Miami Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:38 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spo on the #Knicks expected to be without Julius Randle: “It’s still going to come down to competition; they’re gonna try to do what they do, and we’re gonna try and do what we do.” #Heat #Knicks pic.twitter.com/LyZT3hYqSF – 11:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra mentions “group rebounds” as a key in the series for the Heat. – 11:34 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Bam in and Randle out. “They’ve played without him before” says Spoelstra pic.twitter.com/N5VACRDGoa – 11:33 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Heat say Bam Adebayo will play in Game 1 vs the #Knicks. He was listed as probable. #nyk #nba – 11:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bam Adebayo (hamstring) is available for the Heat against the Knicks today. He was previously listed as probable. – 11:29 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Heat say Bam Adebayo will play in Game 1. He was listed as probable. – 11:29 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo will be available for Game 1, as expected.
Bam Adebayo will be available for Game 1, as expected.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Heat say Bam Adebayo (hamstring) will be available. He was listed as probable. – 11:29 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So looks like no Julius Randle for the Knicks
I’m guessing Obi Toppin in the starting unit?
So looks like no Julius Randle for the Knicks
I’m guessing Obi Toppin in the starting unit?
Heat can actually do some different things defensively now
Love on Mitchell and possibly switch everything in other spots
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Knicks. Heat. Rivalry Renewed?
Knicks. Heat. Rivalry Renewed?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Feel happy for my colleagues covering Heat-Knicks for having the shortest combined pre-game coaches chinwags in NBA history, probably – 11:24 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN. – 11:22 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle (ankle) is a game-time decision. – 11:18 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes and Julius Randle are gametime decisions, according to Tom Thibodeau – 11:18 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions, Tom Thibodeau says. – 11:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle (ankle) remains game-time decision. – 11:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle is a game time decision, as is Quentin Grimes, says Tom Thibodeau. – 11:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
On a missing element in Heat-Knicks that holds considerable sway. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:17 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Get ready for the start of Knicks vs. Heat with @HardwoodKnocks’ series primer!
🍎 apple.co/41ZF284
Get ready for the start of Knicks vs. Heat with @HardwoodKnocks’ series primer!
🍎 apple.co/41ZF284
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“What the f*ck about what the Miami Heat did against MIlwaukee is sustainable?”
“What the f*ck about what the Miami Heat did against MIlwaukee is sustainable?”
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not guessing but Randle looks gassed in this workout. Knicks trainers have video trained on his ankle. – 10:57 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks forward Julius Randle, listed as questionable with an ankle, getting in pregame work before Game 1 vs the #Heat. #nyk #nba pic.twitter.com/K45xv1ZtVE – 10:56 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On the Heat’s historic run as a No. 8 playoff seed and what’s at stake in the second round against the Knicks. Game 1 today at 1 p.m. on ABC miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:51 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Julius Randle out on the court before Game 1. Looks to be moving well pic.twitter.com/sqxRDPCe4W – 10:37 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Julius Randle is going through an early pregame workout right now. The Knicks listed him as questionable for Game 1 with an ankle injury. – 10:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One of the things I probably haven’t harped on enough that is just a known thing at this point:
One of the things I probably haven’t harped on enough that is just a known thing at this point:
Heat need to tame turnovers and try to control pace
If the Knicks start getting out on the break like they do, the energy can shift quickly
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We’re tryna see that old school drip 💧
We’re tryna see that old school drip 💧
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know if I knew he was this good.”
“I don’t know if I knew he was this good.”
Former Knicks guard @rod_strickland tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why it’s a joy to watch Jalen Brunson play
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The dream of the ’90s is alive at MSG. It’s Knicks-Heat. Where old friends become new rivals, and good friends become better enemies. Thibs. Jimmy. Brunson. Bam.
The dream of the ’90s is alive at MSG. It’s Knicks-Heat. Where old friends become new rivals, and good friends become better enemies. Thibs. Jimmy. Brunson. Bam.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Will be watching Game 1 of Heat-Knicks Sunday at @QDeck at 1035 SE 17th in Fort Lauderdale. Come through and talk some hoops and for drink specials pic.twitter.com/8hnMHDlDbF – 9:59 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some keys to the series after convos from practice
– Heat’s matchups defensively will shift a ton
Some keys to the series after convos from practice
– There’s a heavy focus on getting Mitch Robinson out of position defensively (most likely empty corner stuff 4 Bam)
– Heat’s matchups defensively will shift a ton
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
25 years ago, the rivalry between the Heat and Knicks was on full display 😤 pic.twitter.com/EYQMQUUJtp – 9:56 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami Heat update from @FDSportsbook entering Eastern Conference semifinals vs. New York Knicks: pic.twitter.com/2IGOyriKv3 – 9:46 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Indiana lands Miami transfer Anthony Walker.
Indiana lands Miami transfer Anthony Walker.
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Five keys to Heat-Knicks
Five keys to Heat-Knicks
@5otf_
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Details on the 19 players signed by the Dolphins after the draft. So 23 rookies set to join Miami: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:32 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Battle tested, battle ready.
Battle tested, battle ready.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
A breakdown at each position, capped off with a prediction…
Knicks vs. Heat Series Preview👇👇
A breakdown at each position, capped off with a prediction…
Knicks vs. Heat Series Preview👇👇
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My PrizePicks for today’s game
Another Jimmy Butler game, they need Love to rebound well, and Brunson will probably get loose
My PrizePicks for today’s game
Another Jimmy Butler game, they need Love to rebound well, and Brunson will probably get loose
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks vs. Heat: What to watch for in Eastern Conference semifinal series with a prediction. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks took out Kevin Love’s last team, bringing playoffs full circle for Heat forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Lowry, Love and the ring thing; Erik Spoelstra has a Mike McDaniel moment. – 9:01 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat-Knicks rivalry might not mean much to the players who will take part in this year’s series. But for those who were there for the peak of Heat-Knicks battles, it still matters miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:52 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Patrick Ewing in the house! Source in the know tells me that the Big Guy will be at Garden for today’s Heat-Knicks game.
Patrick Ewing in the house! Source in the know tells me that the Big Guy will be at Garden for today’s Heat-Knicks game.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Have we truly yet met the real 2022-23 Miami Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:00 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Great story from Brian Scalabrine explaining how Thibodeau helped create the Jimmy Butler monster in Chicago nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:50 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson’s star turn. Cool, calm point guard has carried Knicks into Eastern Conference semifinals. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:23 AM
