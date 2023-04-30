Jalen Brunson on loss against Miami: I was horrific

Brian Mahoney. Jalen Brunson, who was 0 for 7 behind the arc: “I was horrific. Very uncharacteristic by me and this one’s on me. I’ve got to be better.”
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson, who was 0 for 7 behind the arc: “I was horrific. Very uncharacteristic by me and this one’s on me. I’ve got to be better.” – 4:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“This one is on me.” Jalen Brunson says of loss. “It starts with me.” pic.twitter.com/t32Zp3kvkR – 4:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson:
“Today I was horrific. It was uncharacteristic. This one is on me.” – 4:19 PM
Jalen Brunson:
Nick Wright @getnickwright
No Jalen Brunson after that timeout at the under-6 in the 4th is a bold choice by Thibs, man. – 3:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson remains on the bench with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter. – 3:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tom Thibodeau pulled Jalen Brunson at the 9:38 mark of the fourth quarter after two straight turnovers. He should be back in the game after this timeout. – 3:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Heat 81, Knicks 75
Miami wins the third quarter 31-18, as the Heat went 5-for-10 from 3. The Knicks, meanwhile, shot 1-for-12.
Jalen Brunson has 21 for New York, but is 0-for-6 from 3. Jimmy Butler has 19 to lead Miami. – 2:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m siding with Jalen Brunson on that tech because it’s almost unfathomable that he would miss a floater without being fouled. – 2:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson called for a tech — Butler misses. Knicks ball with 4.5 left. Brunson may have been mad at no-call on his drive or Strus running over Toppin on loose ball. Either way, 81-75 Miami at the end of 3. – 2:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jalen Brunson just got a tech. Jimmy Butler misses the free throw. – 2:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Potentially big swing moment: Miami probably should’ve had Jimmy Butler on the line for two free throws after yet another insane Kevin Love outlet pass. Instead, no call, followed by an Obi Toppin 3 and a Jalen Brunson runner, and New York is suddenly back within 2 again. – 2:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson started 1-for-7 – hit his last 5 shots, leads Knicks with 15 points at the half. – 2:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Knicks 55, Heat 50
New York shot 21-for-26 on 2s, but 3-for-16 on 3s. Miami went 7-for-23 from deep.
Gabe Vincent leads Miami with 14 points, while Jalen Brunson has 15 for the Knicks. – 2:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Knicks played a great first half, but somehow, they only lead the Heat, 55-50, when it felt like they should be up by double digits. Jimmy Butler turned it up in Q2 ans has 11 PTS on 4/8 FG. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett have combined for 28 points. – 2:08 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jalen Brunson is just one of those guys built for the playoffs. Naturally physical, fearless. In Brunson and Jimmy Butler we get two of those guys in this series. – 1:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jalen Brunson trying to find Max Strus on the defensive end and RJ Barrett working to take advantage of his size advantage over Gabe Vincent.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson which means. ….
RJ Barrett should have a big advantage over Gabe Vincent….. – 1:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
It’s Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson right away. Vincent on Barrett, as expected. – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler starting out on Jalen Brunson and comes away with a steal in the opening minute. – 1:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler starts on Jalen Brunson and gets a steal diving into his pocket to nab the pass and set up a 3. How Butler defends Brunson will be a big part of this series. – 1:12 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Love this battle of former Villanova point guards.
Lots of similarities between Kyle Lowry and Jalen Brunson (except for their age). Two tough dudes who don’t necessarily look the part, but possess every intangible. – 1:04 PM
Love this battle of former Villanova point guards.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Rick Brunson used to give Jalen Brunson feedback after every one of his games. Now, Rick gives his son the same feedback in real time from his seat on the Knick bench. “It’s like having the answers to the test,” Jalen Brunson says. More here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:51 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know if I knew he was this good.”
Former Knicks guard @rod_strickland tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why it’s a joy to watch Jalen Brunson play
#NewYorkForever | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vxBr5oA4aU – 10:10 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s just in complete control”
🔊 Former #Knicks Shooting Guard John Starks has high praise for Jalen Brunson
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 | #NewYorkForever | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JmuERHbuLX – 8:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks star Jalen Brunson ready to lead the way against Heat with poise and composure newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:26 PM
Barry Jackson: Knicks writers asking everyone why Knicks didn’t attack hobbled Jimmy Butler late. Jalen Brunson: “Even if his feet aren’t moving fast side to side, he has great hands. As a team, we have got to do a better job recognizing what’s going on late in the game. It starts with me.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 30, 2023
Fred Katz: Final: Heat 108, Knicks 101. Heat take 1-0 series lead. • Barrett 26-9-7 • Brunson 25-5-7 • Toppin 18 & 8 • Hart 10-6-8 • Butler 25-11-4 • Lowry 18-5-6 Knicks shoot 7-34 from deep -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 30, 2023
Ewing loves that the team is being led by Jalen Brunson, the son of his former teammate Rick Brunson. Jalen was just a toddler back then, running around the Knicks locker room and hanging out with Ewing at his locker. “It’s funny. I told Jalen when I first started coaching at Georgetown that if I knew he was going to be a basketball player like this, I would have started recruiting him back then,” Ewing said. “He wouldn’t leave my locker. He was always at my locker. And then that kid kicked my butt when I was at Georgetown and he has done a good job of improving his game every day. I love the type of player he is and his mom and dad did an outstanding job of raising him.” -via Newsday / April 28, 2023