Joel Embiid officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game

Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid is doubtful for tomorrow’s game, officially
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden promises to be more aggressive in this series amid the injury to Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:04 PM
James Harden promises to be more aggressive in this series amid the injury to Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid “doubtful” for game-1 vs Celtics
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 4:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid “doubtful” for game-1 vs Celtics
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 4:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. – 4:41 PM
The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. – 4:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I’m about a story or two away from needing to create a Twitter bot that auto sends “The latest on Joel Embiid” and a link to my most recent article. Today’s latest! phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-si… – 1:58 PM
I’m about a story or two away from needing to create a Twitter bot that auto sends “The latest on Joel Embiid” and a link to my most recent article. Today’s latest! phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-si… – 1:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid throwing passes to James Harden to work on catch-and-shoot situations #Sixers #Celtics #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kpf5lVsVaY – 1:36 PM
Embiid throwing passes to James Harden to work on catch-and-shoot situations #Sixers #Celtics #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kpf5lVsVaY – 1:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla today on how #76ers won w/o Embiid: “They play a little bit faster. Each guy’s more aggressive. I think they’re more empowered, whether it’s Harden, whether it’s Maxey…Harris…definitely paying attention to some of those games, some of those play call frequencies.” pic.twitter.com/SjHV25QGie – 1:30 PM
Mazzulla today on how #76ers won w/o Embiid: “They play a little bit faster. Each guy’s more aggressive. I think they’re more empowered, whether it’s Harden, whether it’s Maxey…Harris…definitely paying attention to some of those games, some of those play call frequencies.” pic.twitter.com/SjHV25QGie – 1:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden also said toward the end of his availability that, “I think today was his first time shooting” re: Embiid so take that for what it’s worth – 1:18 PM
Harden also said toward the end of his availability that, “I think today was his first time shooting” re: Embiid so take that for what it’s worth – 1:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden’s turn for shooting drills, assisted by Embiid pic.twitter.com/R9Jo1ajNK2 – 1:00 PM
Harden’s turn for shooting drills, assisted by Embiid pic.twitter.com/R9Jo1ajNK2 – 1:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid was able to do some stuff today, still not running. He’s improving daily. Still doubtful for tomorrow. – 12:58 PM
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid was able to do some stuff today, still not running. He’s improving daily. Still doubtful for tomorrow. – 12:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Top-of-the-key Joel Embiid 3s after Sixers practice: pic.twitter.com/g4O2kgYuXp – 12:57 PM
Top-of-the-key Joel Embiid 3s after Sixers practice: pic.twitter.com/g4O2kgYuXp – 12:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Some more Joel Embiid shooting on 3-pointers #Sixers pic.twitter.com/6PH7riBqIK – 12:52 PM
Some more Joel Embiid shooting on 3-pointers #Sixers pic.twitter.com/6PH7riBqIK – 12:52 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did a little more at today’s practice, not much running though. Still thinks he’s doubtful for Game 1.
But, some optimism from Rivers: “He’s improving daily, which is good for us.” – 12:47 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did a little more at today’s practice, not much running though. Still thinks he’s doubtful for Game 1.
But, some optimism from Rivers: “He’s improving daily, which is good for us.” – 12:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is still doubtful for Game 1, but he’s improving daily. – 12:45 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is still doubtful for Game 1, but he’s improving daily. – 12:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is still doubtful. Did a bit more at practice today, is improving daily. – 12:45 PM
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is still doubtful. Did a bit more at practice today, is improving daily. – 12:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers on what Embiid did today: “A little bit more, not much. He didn’t do any running” – 12:44 PM
Doc Rivers on what Embiid did today: “A little bit more, not much. He didn’t do any running” – 12:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Three point shooting for Embiid after a long period of midrange work pic.twitter.com/4i37QqUbRo – 12:42 PM
Three point shooting for Embiid after a long period of midrange work pic.twitter.com/4i37QqUbRo – 12:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid and James Harden taking part in a shooting drill. pic.twitter.com/rRJ4ojKKLy – 12:36 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden taking part in a shooting drill. pic.twitter.com/rRJ4ojKKLy – 12:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
More Joel Embiid on the day before Sixers-Celtics Game 1: pic.twitter.com/bINwY9KmTl – 12:32 PM
More Joel Embiid on the day before Sixers-Celtics Game 1: pic.twitter.com/bINwY9KmTl – 12:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets up shots after practice. pic.twitter.com/wYHnMBj475 – 12:30 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets up shots after practice. pic.twitter.com/wYHnMBj475 – 12:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is out here taking jumpers: pic.twitter.com/WkGdjdifY4 – 12:30 PM
Joel Embiid is out here taking jumpers: pic.twitter.com/WkGdjdifY4 – 12:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
We have a Joel Embiid sighting at practice today.
He’s currently going through shooting drills. Not sure yet if his overall participation in practice. pic.twitter.com/P6AhGGIxVJ – 12:30 PM
We have a Joel Embiid sighting at practice today.
He’s currently going through shooting drills. Not sure yet if his overall participation in practice. pic.twitter.com/P6AhGGIxVJ – 12:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Look at that, a Joel Embiid sighting today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/B7Gb4cKAXt – 12:30 PM
Look at that, a Joel Embiid sighting today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/B7Gb4cKAXt – 12:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
For the first time this week, Embiid is out there after practice. pic.twitter.com/0gMYCzQsLk – 12:29 PM
For the first time this week, Embiid is out there after practice. pic.twitter.com/0gMYCzQsLk – 12:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is doing some light shooting after practice. First time we’ve seen him on the court in any capacity this week during our post-practice viewing period. – 12:29 PM
Joel Embiid is doing some light shooting after practice. First time we’ve seen him on the court in any capacity this week during our post-practice viewing period. – 12:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
PJ Tucker on Joel Embiid’s injury: “This is the series that we’ve all been waiting for all year. And for us to not know if he’s gonna to play, yeah, that sucks because we’ve run everything through him…”
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… #Sixers #BrotherlyLove #Celtics #BleedGreen – 10:25 AM
PJ Tucker on Joel Embiid’s injury: “This is the series that we’ve all been waiting for all year. And for us to not know if he’s gonna to play, yeah, that sucks because we’ve run everything through him…”
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… #Sixers #BrotherlyLove #Celtics #BleedGreen – 10:25 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Can the Sixers make the necessary adjustments to beat Boston without Joel Embiid? inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Bleedgreen #BrotherlyLove #76ers #Celtics #NBAPlayoffs – 5:26 AM
Can the Sixers make the necessary adjustments to beat Boston without Joel Embiid? inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Bleedgreen #BrotherlyLove #76ers #Celtics #NBAPlayoffs – 5:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Can the #Sixers make the necessary adjustments to beat Boston without Joel Embiid? inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:22 AM
Can the #Sixers make the necessary adjustments to beat Boston without Joel Embiid? inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:22 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid could be named MVP on Tuesday inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #BrotherlyLove #sixers #76ers #NBA – 9:31 PM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid could be named MVP on Tuesday inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer #BrotherlyLove #sixers #76ers #NBA – 9:31 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Embiid reportedly doubtful for G1 versus Boston. Stephen Anal Smith demands Kawhi Leonard retire.. – 9:16 PM
Embiid reportedly doubtful for G1 versus Boston. Stephen Anal Smith demands Kawhi Leonard retire.. – 9:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
it really would be cool if the start of the second round was something other than “Joel Embiid injury update watch” but alas
phillyvoice.com/report-joel-em… – 7:03 PM
it really would be cool if the start of the second round was something other than “Joel Embiid injury update watch” but alas
phillyvoice.com/report-joel-em… – 7:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Celtics have moved to -220 to win the Eastern Conference with this latest bit of Embiid news. They’re almost down to even-money (+130) to win the championship. – 6:32 PM
The Celtics have moved to -220 to win the Eastern Conference with this latest bit of Embiid news. They’re almost down to even-money (+130) to win the championship. – 6:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The knee injury 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered April 20 is considered to be more serious than a Grade 1 LCL sprain. He is currently doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston. – 6:15 PM
Sources: The knee injury 76ers star Joel Embiid suffered April 20 is considered to be more serious than a Grade 1 LCL sprain. He is currently doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston. – 6:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
It can feel cliche when players/coaches say “we just showed different looks” when asked about defending an opposing star.
But…Boston literally did that in the Tatum buzzer-beater game.
13 coverages I noted in 1st half, different one every Embiid touch: pic.twitter.com/OBMJ9Qxpgg – 6:14 PM
It can feel cliche when players/coaches say “we just showed different looks” when asked about defending an opposing star.
But…Boston literally did that in the Tatum buzzer-beater game.
13 coverages I noted in 1st half, different one every Embiid touch: pic.twitter.com/OBMJ9Qxpgg – 6:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid is DOUBTFUL for #Celtics #76ers Game 1. I warned @Jimmy_Toscano about this.
⚡️@FanDuel pic.twitter.com/DDMkS7zKSf – 5:32 PM
Embiid is DOUBTFUL for #Celtics #76ers Game 1. I warned @Jimmy_Toscano about this.
⚡️@FanDuel pic.twitter.com/DDMkS7zKSf – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid didn’t do any running today. Still didn’t do much. Still doubtful for Game 1 tomorrow, but he’s improving daily. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / April 30, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Malcolm Brogdon on Joel Embiid’s absence: “It doesn’t change our mindset; it does change our game-plan. That’s a team that’s built around Joel, everything he does. All the isos and just a high level of scoring, and now that scoring is gonna be a little bit dispersed.” -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / April 30, 2023