Josh Hart, Obi Toppin to start for Knicks in Game 1

Tim Bontemps: The Knicks say Quentin Grimes is available, but that Josh Hart will remain in the starting lineup, while Obi Toppin will start in place of Julius Randle, who is out with his sprained ankle.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Hart is doing a tremendous job so far trying to make life tough on Jimmy Butler. He just turned what looked to be an easy hit-ahead opportunity into a turnover. – 1:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Play that won’t make a highlight reel and will live in Knicks fans memories forever: outlet for a fast break and Josh Hart races to beat Butler to it, the ball going out off of Butler. This is Thibs dream. – 1:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Obi Toppin has played the first 16:48 of this game and he’s finally taking a breather on the bench. – 1:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks were better than the Heat in every aspect of the first quarter in Game 1 and lead 32-21. Miami is shooting just 4-of-17 on poor quality threes. RJ Barrett has 11 early points. Josh Hart has Jimmy Butler in hell. What a start to this game. – 1:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Hartenstein caps Adebayo, leads to an Obi Toppin 3 on the other end and 28-19 lead. – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Josh Hart puts the clamps on Jimmy Butler on one end, drives by him and finished the layup on the other. The Hart-Butler matchup could determine this series.
So far, Hart has held Butler to just two points in the first quarter and has six points of his own. #Knicks – 1:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart was always going to be great in playoff basketball.
He just needed a team to, you know, get him there. – 1:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Heat seem to have chosen Obi Toppin as the Knicks defender to go after, keep drawing him into pick-and-rolls. Interesting wrinkle is when they try to draw Toppin up high with a non-Butler ballhandler only to get Jimmy Butler the ball in the post isolated on Josh Hart. – 1:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Even though Quentin Grimes is available, Josh Hart is starting for the Knicks.
Thibodeau said yesterday that Grimes will have a big role regardless – 12:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Randle is out and Grimes is back, but Josh Hart remains in the starting lineup at guard. Obi Toppin starting for Randle. – 12:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes is available, but that Josh Hart will remain in the starting lineup, while Obi Toppin will start in place of Julius Randle, who is out with his sprained ankle. – 12:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So looks like no Julius Randle for the Knicks
I’m guessing Obi Toppin in the starting unit?
Heat can actually do some different things defensively now
Love on Mitchell and possibly switch everything in other spots
Could see Bam on Brunson today off the switch… – 11:25 AM
