Josh Hart, Obi Toppin to start for Knicks in Game 1

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart plays basketball like I imagine Troy Polamalu would – 1:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Hart is doing a tremendous job so far trying to make life tough on Jimmy Butler. He just turned what looked to be an easy hit-ahead opportunity into a turnover. – 1:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Play that won’t make a highlight reel and will live in Knicks fans memories forever: outlet for a fast break and Josh Hart races to beat Butler to it, the ball going out off of Butler. This is Thibs dream. – 1:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Josh Hart basically tackled Jimmy Butler and no call lmao – 1:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Obi Toppin has played the first 16:48 of this game and he’s finally taking a breather on the bench. – 1:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What a luxury having Obi Toppin to step in for Randle. – 1:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks were better than the Heat in every aspect of the first quarter in Game 1 and lead 32-21. Miami is shooting just 4-of-17 on poor quality threes. RJ Barrett has 11 early points. Josh Hart has Jimmy Butler in hell. What a start to this game. – 1:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Hartenstein caps Adebayo, leads to an Obi Toppin 3 on the other end and 28-19 lead. – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Josh Hart puts the clamps on Jimmy Butler on one end, drives by him and finished the layup on the other. The Hart-Butler matchup could determine this series.
So far, Hart has held Butler to just two points in the first quarter and has six points of his own. #Knicks1:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart was always going to be great in playoff basketball.
He just needed a team to, you know, get him there. – 1:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Heat seem to have chosen Obi Toppin as the Knicks defender to go after, keep drawing him into pick-and-rolls. Interesting wrinkle is when they try to draw Toppin up high with a non-Butler ballhandler only to get Jimmy Butler the ball in the post isolated on Josh Hart. – 1:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Josh Hart starts on Jimmy Butler. – 1:13 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Even though Quentin Grimes is available, Josh Hart is starting for the Knicks.
Thibodeau said yesterday that Grimes will have a big role regardless – 12:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Josh Hart and Obi Toppin are starting today. – 12:20 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Jalen Brunson
Josh Hart
RJ Barrett
Obi Toppin
Mitchell Robinson
Quentin Grimes will come off the bench. – 12:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Randle is out and Grimes is back, but Josh Hart remains in the starting lineup at guard. Obi Toppin starting for Randle. – 12:20 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart will start for Quentin Grimes, Knicks say. Obi Toppin starting for Randle. – 12:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes is available, but that Josh Hart will remain in the starting lineup, while Obi Toppin will start in place of Julius Randle, who is out with his sprained ankle. – 12:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So looks like no Julius Randle for the Knicks
I’m guessing Obi Toppin in the starting unit?
Heat can actually do some different things defensively now
Love on Mitchell and possibly switch everything in other spots
Could see Bam on Brunson today off the switch… – 11:25 AM
Josh Hart @joshhart
Fred Katz: Josh Hart, while sitting next to Jalen Brunson, on if Brunson is a star player: “He’s undersized, overrated, overpaid.” He then came around and said he’s a star, turned to Jalen, patted him on the leg and said, “You’re an All-Star.” Jalen responded, “Don’t touch me.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 26, 2023
Ian Begley: Julius Randle, sitting at the end of NYK’s bench in street clothes, seems fully engaged in Game 1. He’s been talking to teammates – including RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin – when they come out of the game. During the timeout, Randle spent time talking to Immanuel Quickley and Toppin -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 30, 2023
The Knicks have adopted this strategy because it directly takes Cleveland’s two best defenders, Allen and Evan Mobley, out of the action. And when the Cavs pressure Brunson, the defense is forced to scramble and rotate lead, creating advantages or offensive rebounding opportunities. With the Cavs sending two at Brunson in the play above, Hart short rolled to the basket and drew the attention of three Cavaliers defenders. He had options: throw a lob to Robinson at the rim, kick out to Obi Toppin in the corner, or hit a wide-open Barrett. Hart chose the simple pass to Barrett, who missed. But with the defense out of position, Hart was in a good spot to grab the board and find Brunson, who made a dagger 3-pointer. -via The Ringer / April 24, 2023
Toppin scored five points and added a season-high eight rebounds, five of them offensive boards. In his series-high 20 minutes, the Knicks outscored the Cavs by 11. “I thought Obi was terrific,” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Knicks took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven, opening-round series. “He gave us energy, but he also gave us rebounding.” -via New York Post / April 24, 2023

