Julius Randle out for Game 1 vs. Miami

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source confirms Julius Randle (ankle) is not expected to play in Game 1 vs MIA. One note on Randle: leading into series, NYK coaches felt that Randle’s presence was crucial vs MIA. In last 3 games vs Heat, Randle averaged 27 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5 assists. ESPN first on Randle. – 11:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks Julius Randle out for Game 1 vs. Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/30/rep… – 11:58 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Randle, a 25 ppg scorer, likely out for Knicks today, per Woj. Three of four TNT studio guys (except Barkley) say Heat will win series. Miami “is the better team,” even without Herro, Kenny Smith says – 11:42 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks forward not expected to play Game 1 vs. Heat, per report
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks forward not expected to play Game 1 vs. Heat, per report
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Bam in and Randle out. “They’ve played without him before” says Spoelstra pic.twitter.com/N5VACRDGoa – 11:33 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So looks like no Julius Randle for the Knicks
I’m guessing Obi Toppin in the starting unit?
Heat can actually do some different things defensively now
Love on Mitchell and possibly switch everything in other spots
Could see Bam on Brunson today off the switch… – 11:25 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN. – 11:22 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions.
Said Randle is getting better every day. – 11:18 AM
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle (ankle) is a game-time decision. – 11:18 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes and Julius Randle are gametime decisions, according to Tom Thibodeau – 11:18 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions, Tom Thibodeau says. – 11:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle (ankle) remains game-time decision. – 11:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle is a game time decision, as is Quentin Grimes, says Tom Thibodeau. – 11:18 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not guessing but Randle looks gassed in this workout. Knicks trainers have video trained on his ankle. – 10:57 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks forward Julius Randle, listed as questionable with an ankle, getting in pregame work before Game 1 vs the #Heat. #nyk #nba pic.twitter.com/K45xv1ZtVE – 10:56 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Julius Randle out on the court before Game 1. Looks to be moving well pic.twitter.com/sqxRDPCe4W – 10:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Again Plan A and Plan B for Heat’s Spoelstra, this time regarding Knicks’ Randle. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks injury report for Game 1:
Questionable: Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Quentin Grimes (shoulder).
Out: Jericho Sims (shoulder surgery). – 4:11 PM
Knicks injury report for Game 1:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
If Julius Randle can’t go, Knicks must adopt ‘next man up’ mentality nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 3:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are listing Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1. – 3:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for the #Knicks in tomorrow’s Game 1 vs. the #Heat. #nyk #nba – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For Heat, again playoff Plan A and Plan B for Erik Spoelstra. Last series Giannis’ back, now Randle’s ankle. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo healing; the Herro-Oladipo absence factor; more doubles for Butler?; Lowry on Villanova angle; Butler on Thibs; series schedule. – 1:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1. – 1:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing both Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow.
Good sign for both players – 1:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle will be listed as questionable for tomorrow, Thibodeau says. – 1:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1 tomorrow. – 1:01 PM
Brian Lewis: Spo on the #Knicks expected to be without Julius Randle: “It’s still going to come down to competition; they’re gonna try to do what they do, and we’re gonna try and do what we do.” #Heat #Knicks -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 30, 2023
Mike Vorkunov: Julius Randle is going through an early pregame workout right now. The Knicks listed him as questionable for Game 1 with an ankle injury. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / April 30, 2023
Can the Knicks win this series? Marv Albert: I think if Julius Randle can come back and be somewhat like when he was uninjured … that’s the question mark there, and the question mark with Miami is do they have enough? Because Tyler Herro was such a key guy. It’s a well-coached team like the Knicks. It’s one of these toss-up series, it should be a great series. It will be aggressive, there’s no question. I don’t think we’re gonna see astronomical high-scoring games. -via New York Post / April 30, 2023