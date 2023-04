Klay Thompson on matchup against Lakers: 'It's just a dream come true. I've looked forward to this for 12 years'

The Warriors should have plenty of fight left in them. They showed it in Game 5. They can show it again. But it surely will take some time to shake off what happened on Friday. That will take a toll. “Yeah, just realize that we are trying to defend our throne, and we’re human,” Klay said. “We’ve had plenty of bad losses on this dynastic run we’ve been on. But this is not the fourth loss of a series. This is a third and it’s first to four. We are right there and we know we can go get one on the road. “And as a basketball player, especially an NBA player, you cherish moments like the one we have coming up as far as a Game 7 in the playoffs. I know I will and I know the rest of the guys will.” -via The Athletic / April 29, 2023