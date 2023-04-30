Klay Thompson on matchup against Lakers: 'It's just a dream come true. I've looked forward to this for 12 years'

Connor Letourneau: Klay Thompson, the son of a Showtime Laker, on facing the Lakers in the next round: “It’s just a dream come true. I’ve looked forward to this for 12 years.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here are some early Warriors-Lakers thoughts from Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/YsSAHdL3y1 – 6:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson, the son of a Showtime Laker, on facing the Lakers in the next round: “It’s just a dream come true. I’ve looked forward to this for 12 years.” – 6:55 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson said the upcoming Warriors-Lakers series is special. He’s excited to play in front of his parents and friends in LA.
“It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited for this for 12 years.” – 6:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay calls playing the Lakers in the playoffs a “dream come true.”
“I’ve waited 12 years for this.” – 6:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson’s 8 free throw attempts were a season high
So were Andrew Wiggins’ 10 free throw attempts – 6:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson: “This is a Game 7 I will forever remember as the Steph Curry game.” – 6:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay on Steph’s 50-point Game 7: “It’s just a joy to share the backcourt with him and he never ceases to amaze me.” – 6:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “I was 4-for-19, which is disgusting. But a +30. I’ll take that.” Steve Kerr credited Klay for a what he called a huge defensive performance despite a bad shooting night. – 6:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney lineup played 23:11 together in Game 7
They were a plus-26, outscoring the Kings 62-36 – 6:30 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Anyone else low-key concerned that Klay Thompson keeps laying bricks? #dubnation – 6:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay is leaving it all out there getting thru these screens on Monk. Meanwhile. Kings not running any PnR for Fox at all against Looney. – 5:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Steve Kerr doesn’t get enough credit for how great some of their plays sets are. End of quarter. Knew they were going to double Steph. So runs Steph off Draymond pick, they double. Draymond goes and picks for Klay. No one to help because Draymond’s man is doubling Steph – 5:43 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Brutal way to end the third for the Kings … 4-point play for Klay to put the Warriors up 91-81. – 5:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay! Picked a time to hit a triple plus the foul.
91-81 after 3. Big Q for the Warriors. All the offensive rebounds, the stops. Plus-12 in the quarter – 5:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
91-81 Warriors heading to the fourth. Klay Thompson 4-point play was crushing. Kings are going to hit their 3s if they have a shot here to make a comeback. – 5:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings finish off that disaster of a 3rd quarter by giving Klay Thompson a 4-point play. – 5:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Oh my goodness. Deflating end of the quarter for the Kings. Big-time putback and-1 by Malik Monk followed by a freaking 4-point play by Klay Thompson. Unreal. – 5:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay/Wiggs/JP: 8-of-32 FG, 3-of-15 from deep
And Warriors have 7pt lead on Kings with 4:23 left in the second quarter
Steph-Loon tag-team has been their salvation – 5:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In addition to the rebounds, Looney also won possession by stealing the tip on the jump ball that led to Klay’s 3. – 5:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Wild possession for Klay Thompson. Fouled. Misses both free throws. Warriors get the rebound. He wedgies a wing 3 to drop to 2-of-12 shooting. But Warriors win jump ball at half court. He makes fading corner 3. His first made 3. – 5:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Klay Thompson just missed 2 FTs then launched a 3-pointer into a wedgie. – 5:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors have been trying to get Klay to do that pump fake move his entire career. Finally breaking it out now. – 5:08 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How’s that for expert ANALysis by the Carnival Barker!! Klay shot blanks and must shoot better! Consider ABC’s audience clued in!! – 5:02 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Positive for the Warriors: Steph has scored 43% of the teams first half points, Klay couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat, Jordan Poole has been bad, the 2 best wing defenders GPII & DDV did not play well, and the Dubs are only down 2. #dubnation – 4:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
God this is brutal. Can any of you tell/show us WHY Klay is 1 for 10? – 4:56 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Brutal first half for Klay Thompson. 1/10 from the field and 0/4 from three, plus 2 rebounds and 2 turnovers. If Klay makes just 2 of those shots the Warriors have a lead. A big second half from him could change the game. #dubnation #splashbrothers – 4:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At this half: Kings 58, Warriors 56
-Curry 20 (8-15, 4-9), Wiggins 11 (3-6, 1-3)
-Klay: 1-10 FG
-Rebounds: SAC 28, GSW 22
Warriors staying close despite thin offense beyond Curry and Wiggins – 4:50 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Klay & Poole are a combined 3-16 from the field, and the Kings are only up 2 at the half because Steph Curry is simply one of the greatest basketball players ever to live.
Just an offense unto himself. – 4:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Kings lead 58-56 at halftime.
The Warriors should be thankful to be down just two, and it’s all because of Steph Curry. He has 20 on 8-of-15 shooting, four 3’s. Klay Thompson goes just 1-of-10 FG, 0-of-4 from three and Jordan Poole has five points. – 4:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 58-56 at halftime of Game 7
Steph Curry: 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting
Andrew Wiggins: 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting
Klay Thompson: 7 points on 1-of-10 shooting
The Warriors badly need a much better Klay in the second half – 4:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime.
Stephen Curry is doing all he can in Game 7: 20 points on 8/15 shooting in 17 minutes. Also has four rebounds and three assists.
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are a combined 3/16 from the field.
Sacramento is 9/25 from deep. – 4:49 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Game 7 Klay (1-10 shooting) ain’t where it’s at. Fox is 3-10. Figure one of them gets rolling in the second half and that could be the difference. – 4:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings up 58-56 on Warriors at half
*Steph Curry ultra aggressive: 15 shots, 20 points
*Klay Thompson 1-of-10 shooting, no 3s
*Jordan Poole limited to 9 minutes. Still struggling.
*Seems like Warriors want GP2 to have larger role, but three fouls meant 7 minutes – 4:48 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I told people all weekend — if Klay goes 2 for 40, I don’t think Golden State can win Game 7. – 4:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson: 4 of 4 from the free throw line, 1 of 8 from the field – 4:44 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Those free throws by Klay Thompson might get him going. He’s 1-of-9 from the field right now. – 4:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Killer foul by Sabonis going over Klay’s back as they had a ton of momentum. Now it’s FTs for Thompson. – 4:44 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
With bench scoring 25-8 Sac and Klay Thompson 1 for 9, I don’t know how a tie game is mathematically possible. – 4:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney back on the court together – 4:31 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The Warriors need Klay Thompson to show up right now. Shooting 1-7 without a made three, no rebounds or assists and 2 turnovers. Come on champ, the team needs you. #dubnation – 4:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay is 1 of 6 and just had his second turnover
Huge minutes here without Steph – 4:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay and Poole 2-for-10 in the first. One of them needs to make some shots – 4:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Kings 31, Warriors 30
-Curry 10, Wiggins 5
-Klay 1/6 FG
-Both teams 5/13 from deep – 4:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay looks at the bench and taps his chest after dribbling it off his foot – 4:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will start Game 7 against the Kings
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m not picking against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a Game 7. … I’d have to bet on the Splash Bros.”
@JalenRose is rolling with the defending champs. pic.twitter.com/SWgBjS2nC7 – 12:46 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m not picking against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a Game 7. … I’d have to bet on the splash bros.”
@Jalen Rose is rolling with the former champs. pic.twitter.com/RVH5XVvkcE – 12:34 PM
CJ Holmes: Klay Thompson: “This Game 7 I will always remember as the Stephen Curry game.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 30, 2023
Did this whole Warriors dynasty just expire all of a sudden on national television Friday night? Have the Warriors just run out of triumphant moments? We will all find out in Game 7 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center in a 12:30 p.m. tipoff that has the quickest game-to-game turnaround of this long, grinding series. “It’s up to us to go to Sacramento and do everything we did tonight — but opposite,” Klay said at his news conference, a few minutes after the quiet time in the locker room. “And I know we will respond. I just know this team. I know these guys. I’ve played at the highest level with them and I know what we are capable of, and we will respond like the champions we are come Sunday.” -via The Athletic / April 29, 2023
The Warriors should have plenty of fight left in them. They showed it in Game 5. They can show it again. But it surely will take some time to shake off what happened on Friday. That will take a toll. “Yeah, just realize that we are trying to defend our throne, and we’re human,” Klay said. “We’ve had plenty of bad losses on this dynastic run we’ve been on. But this is not the fourth loss of a series. This is a third and it’s first to four. We are right there and we know we can go get one on the road. “And as a basketball player, especially an NBA player, you cherish moments like the one we have coming up as far as a Game 7 in the playoffs. I know I will and I know the rest of the guys will.” -via The Athletic / April 29, 2023