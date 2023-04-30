Mitchell Robinson dealing with hip injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love was more than complementary of Mitchell Robinson (and I think this is an admission he’s a @TheAthleticNBA reader):
“Keeping him off the glass — board man gets paid. It’s not easy keeping that 7-1 off the glass, 270 whatever he is.” – 5:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson acknowledges he’s dealing with pain in his hip. How much is he banged up?
“Very.” – 4:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks have 8 offensive rebounds in this game. Mitchell Robinson had 11 by himself in Game 5 against Cleveland. – 2:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love outlet to Jimmy Butler, part 2.
Great pass by Love, but smart timing by Butler to leak out when RJ Barrett gets his shot up. Heat have some confidence they can hang on the boards with the Knicks, and doing a good job of team rebounding to neutralize Mitchell Robinson. pic.twitter.com/AQLRc1zK90 – 2:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Mitchell Robinson is making Jimmy Butler think when he goes into the paint. – 2:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Knicks 32, Heat 21.
Fascinating quarter that showed the differences between the teams.
Knicks hold a 22-4 edge in paint points. Miami went 4-for-17 on 3s, including trying a 5-out lineup w/ Love at center vs. Mitchell Robinson.
RJ Barrett had 11 to lead all scorers. – 1:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said before, they want to get Mitchell Robinson out of position
That’s why they’re leaning into Love at the 5 early
Some high-low stuff immediately, Jimmy just misses – 1:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett with a perfect lob to Mitchell Robinson — Barrett attacking Gabe Vincent every time. – 1:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks and Heat fans nervous as we approach game time. In the meantime…Mitchell Robinson was just playing one-on-one with Derrick Rose’s son. – 1:02 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Mitchell Robinson just said that RJ Barrett is “coming with great energy,” then he and RJ started giggling uncontrollably on the podium. Mitchell has now pulled his hoodie over his face while RJ talks. -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 26, 2023
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau: “I thought Mitch (Mitchell Robinson) set the tone.” Robinson had 13 pts, 18 rebounds, 3 blocks in Game 5 win. Robinson had 11 of NYK’s 17 offensive rebounds. Cavs had just 4 offensive rebounds. Robinson was crucial for the Knicks over the entire Cavs series. -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 26, 2023
Michael Scotto: Josh Hart on Mitchell Robinson: “He showed this series why he’s one of the best bigs in the league. He was huge for us on the defensive end. He’s got to be the best rebounder in the league in terms of how he goes and gets the ball.” (MSG Network Knicks postgame interview) -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 26, 2023