Quentin Grimes returns after missing last two games

Ian Begley: Quentin Grimes says he’s close to 100 percent healthy after missing two games with a shoulder issue. Continued to feel better Friday and Saturday. He says he is playing today vs. Heat.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes says he’s close to 100 percent healthy after missing two games with a shoulder issue. Continued to feel better Friday and Saturday. He says he is playing today vs. Heat. – 12:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes and Julius Randle are gametime decisions, according to Tom Thibodeau – 11:18 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes are both game-time decisions, Tom Thibodeau says. – 11:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle is a game time decision, as is Quentin Grimes, says Tom Thibodeau. – 11:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks injury report for Game 1:
Questionable: Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Quentin Grimes (shoulder).
Knicks injury report for Game 1:
Questionable: Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Quentin Grimes (shoulder).
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are listing Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1. – 3:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for the #Knicks in tomorrow’s Game 1 vs. the #Heat. #nyk #nba – 1:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1. – 1:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Barring a setback, Quentin Grimes will play tomorrow, Thibodeau says. – 1:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing both Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow.
Knicks are listing both Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow.
Ian Begley: Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1 tomorrow. -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 29, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is out for Game 5. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / April 26, 2023