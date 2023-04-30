Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: 'Loon is one of the best centers in the league'

Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do. And people don’t recognzie it becasue he’s not dunking and shooting 3s and all that stuff. This guy is a flat-out winner and he’s a machine. We wouldn’t be here without him.”
Source: Twitter @madkenney
Source: Twitter @madkenney
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr when asked by my friend @CAlvarezABC7 what a key is to beating the Lakers on Tuesday:
“I have no idea.”
LOL. Says he hasn’t thought about it yet. #dubnation – 6:53 PM
Steve Kerr when asked by my friend @CAlvarezABC7 what a key is to beating the Lakers on Tuesday:
“I have no idea.”
LOL. Says he hasn’t thought about it yet. #dubnation – 6:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do. People don’t recognize it because he’s not dunking, shooting threes, and all that stuff, but this guy is a flat out winner, he’s a machine, and we wouldn’t be here witho it him.” pic.twitter.com/u0DOoMmhZz – 6:50 PM
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do. People don’t recognize it because he’s not dunking, shooting threes, and all that stuff, but this guy is a flat out winner, he’s a machine, and we wouldn’t be here witho it him.” pic.twitter.com/u0DOoMmhZz – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “I was 4-for-19, which is disgusting. But a +30. I’ll take that.” Steve Kerr credited Klay for a what he called a huge defensive performance despite a bad shooting night. – 6:50 PM
Klay Thompson: “I was 4-for-19, which is disgusting. But a +30. I’ll take that.” Steve Kerr credited Klay for a what he called a huge defensive performance despite a bad shooting night. – 6:50 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “We’re whole now. This is an excellent defensive team, and it’s an excellent road team. Forget all the stuff that happened earlier.” – 6:46 PM
Steve Kerr: “We’re whole now. This is an excellent defensive team, and it’s an excellent road team. Forget all the stuff that happened earlier.” – 6:46 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says today’s Steph Curry performance reminded him of the days he played with Michael Jordan. “You just have to remind yourself, this is one of the great players to ever play the game.”
#dubnation – 6:45 PM
Steve Kerr says today’s Steph Curry performance reminded him of the days he played with Michael Jordan. “You just have to remind yourself, this is one of the great players to ever play the game.”
#dubnation – 6:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on facing the Lakers: “It’s going to take a big effort to beat them. We know how good they are.” – 6:42 PM
Steve Kerr on facing the Lakers: “It’s going to take a big effort to beat them. We know how good they are.” – 6:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney: 106 rebounds in 7 games, 15.1 rpg for the series
Domantas Sabonis: 77 rebounds in 7 games, 11.0 rpg for the series – 6:41 PM
Kevon Looney: 106 rebounds in 7 games, 15.1 rpg for the series
Domantas Sabonis: 77 rebounds in 7 games, 11.0 rpg for the series – 6:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “I think (Kevon) Looney is one of the best centers in the league.” pic.twitter.com/j3ODtAWFjx – 6:37 PM
Steve Kerr: “I think (Kevon) Looney is one of the best centers in the league.” pic.twitter.com/j3ODtAWFjx – 6:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI – 6:36 PM
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI – 6:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevon Looney had 11 points, 11 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive rebounds.
I’m counting that as a triple-double I don’t care what the rules say. – 6:36 PM
Kevon Looney had 11 points, 11 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive rebounds.
I’m counting that as a triple-double I don’t care what the rules say. – 6:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league. I really do,” Steve Kerr said about Kevon Looney. bit.ly/3Nmas44 – 6:35 PM
“I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league. I really do,” Steve Kerr said about Kevon Looney. bit.ly/3Nmas44 – 6:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do. And people don’t recognzie it becasue he’s not dunking and shooting 3s and all that stuff. This guy is a flat-out winner and he’s a machine. We wouldn’t be here without him.” – 6:35 PM
Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do. And people don’t recognzie it becasue he’s not dunking and shooting 3s and all that stuff. This guy is a flat-out winner and he’s a machine. We wouldn’t be here without him.” – 6:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Before any questions are asked in his postgame press conference, Steve Kerr shouts out Curry’s 50 points and Kevon Looney, who Kerry called one of the best centers in the league. – 6:35 PM
Before any questions are asked in his postgame press conference, Steve Kerr shouts out Curry’s 50 points and Kevon Looney, who Kerry called one of the best centers in the league. – 6:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do.” – 6:35 PM
Steve Kerr: “I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league, I really do.” – 6:35 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“Incredible”- Steve Kerr says of Stephen Curry’s performance. Agreed, Steve – 6:35 PM
“Incredible”- Steve Kerr says of Stephen Curry’s performance. Agreed, Steve – 6:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr opens his postgame presser by congratulating Sacramento and Mike Brown for their season. “They’ve had, frankly, a much better season than we have. We’ve kind of been up and down all year… and they put together a whole season where they just became a contender.” – 6:34 PM
Steve Kerr opens his postgame presser by congratulating Sacramento and Mike Brown for their season. “They’ve had, frankly, a much better season than we have. We’ve kind of been up and down all year… and they put together a whole season where they just became a contender.” – 6:34 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kevon Looney: 11 points, 21 rebounds in 31 minutes and essentially altered how everyone will view Sabonis moving forward – 6:21 PM
Kevon Looney: 11 points, 21 rebounds in 31 minutes and essentially altered how everyone will view Sabonis moving forward – 6:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 120-100
Steph Curry scored 50 points, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds and the Warriors will play the Lakers at home on Tuesday – 6:14 PM
Warriors win 120-100
Steph Curry scored 50 points, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds and the Warriors will play the Lakers at home on Tuesday – 6:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ratings records incoming for the Kevon Looney and Jarred Vanderbilt showdown – 6:13 PM
Ratings records incoming for the Kevon Looney and Jarred Vanderbilt showdown – 6:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Great season for the Kings but watching the Warriors ignore Domantas Sabonis on the perimeter and limit him inside while Kevon Looney bullied him on the boards has to raise questions. Was this an issue unique to GSW matchup? Does he need an enforcer next to him? A lot to resolve. – 6:13 PM
Great season for the Kings but watching the Warriors ignore Domantas Sabonis on the perimeter and limit him inside while Kevon Looney bullied him on the boards has to raise questions. Was this an issue unique to GSW matchup? Does he need an enforcer next to him? A lot to resolve. – 6:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevon Looney today:
11 PTS
21 REB (10 OREB)
4-5 FG
His 3rd 20-rebound game this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ZUIDIbd3pg – 6:07 PM
Kevon Looney today:
11 PTS
21 REB (10 OREB)
4-5 FG
His 3rd 20-rebound game this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ZUIDIbd3pg – 6:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Warriors will improve to 19-0 in playoff series against Western Conference opponents since Steve Kerr’s 2014 arrival. – 6:06 PM
The Warriors will improve to 19-0 in playoff series against Western Conference opponents since Steve Kerr’s 2014 arrival. – 6:06 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kevon Looney’s Game 7
21 rebounds
11 points
4 assists
+25 in a Warriors win
Third game this series with 20+ rebounds—tied for the most in a series since he NBA-ABA merger, per the broadcast.
All-time stuff by Looney. https://t.co/biw36xusPF pic.twitter.com/a0QVrWI7Ke – 6:06 PM
Kevon Looney’s Game 7
21 rebounds
11 points
4 assists
+25 in a Warriors win
Third game this series with 20+ rebounds—tied for the most in a series since he NBA-ABA merger, per the broadcast.
All-time stuff by Looney. https://t.co/biw36xusPF pic.twitter.com/a0QVrWI7Ke – 6:06 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
If anyone deserved a statue made of iron, it might be Kevon Looney. – 6:06 PM
If anyone deserved a statue made of iron, it might be Kevon Looney. – 6:06 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Take a bow, Kevon Looney. What an incredible series for him and the most impactful Warrior tonight not named Steph. – 6:06 PM
Take a bow, Kevon Looney. What an incredible series for him and the most impactful Warrior tonight not named Steph. – 6:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Per @StatsWilliams, three players have ever had at least 10 offensive and 10 defensive rebounds in a Game 7:
Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley and Kevon Looney. – 6:01 PM
Per @StatsWilliams, three players have ever had at least 10 offensive and 10 defensive rebounds in a Game 7:
Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley and Kevon Looney. – 6:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
20-rebound games this playoffs:
3 — Kevon Looney
2 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/lO6xGqLuXE – 5:59 PM
20-rebound games this playoffs:
3 — Kevon Looney
2 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/lO6xGqLuXE – 5:59 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Kerr wanted to make sure Steph got his rest 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8CDsagby4e – 5:57 PM
Steve Kerr wanted to make sure Steph got his rest 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8CDsagby4e – 5:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Steph Curry and Kevon Looney vs LeBron and Anthony Davis is as star-studded a matchup the league could want. – 5:56 PM
Steph Curry and Kevon Looney vs LeBron and Anthony Davis is as star-studded a matchup the league could want. – 5:56 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kevon Looney has 20 rebounds for the third time in this series. #dubnation – 5:50 PM
Kevon Looney has 20 rebounds for the third time in this series. #dubnation – 5:50 PM
John Ireland @LAIreland
You might have to go back to Dennis Rodman or Moses Malone to find a game where ONE guy is dominating the rebounds like Kevon Looney is today. He’s been as valuable as Curry in this game. – 5:49 PM
You might have to go back to Dennis Rodman or Moses Malone to find a game where ONE guy is dominating the rebounds like Kevon Looney is today. He’s been as valuable as Curry in this game. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There’s another 20-rebound game for Kevon Looney. His third of the series. – 5:47 PM
There’s another 20-rebound game for Kevon Looney. His third of the series. – 5:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kevon Looney is absolutely dominating Domantas Sabonis on the glass. 9 orebs to 3 drebs for Sabonis – 5:47 PM
Kevon Looney is absolutely dominating Domantas Sabonis on the glass. 9 orebs to 3 drebs for Sabonis – 5:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The biggest difference of Game 7 in Sacramento is the impact from the bigs
Kevon Looney: 7pts, 18rebs, 4asts, +15
Domantas Sabonis: 16 points, 5 rebounds, -8
#NBAPlayoffs – 5:44 PM
The biggest difference of Game 7 in Sacramento is the impact from the bigs
Kevon Looney: 7pts, 18rebs, 4asts, +15
Domantas Sabonis: 16 points, 5 rebounds, -8
#NBAPlayoffs – 5:44 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Steve Kerr doesn’t get enough credit for how great some of their plays sets are. End of quarter. Knew they were going to double Steph. So runs Steph off Draymond pick, they double. Draymond goes and picks for Klay. No one to help because Draymond’s man is doubling Steph – 5:43 PM
Steve Kerr doesn’t get enough credit for how great some of their plays sets are. End of quarter. Knew they were going to double Steph. So runs Steph off Draymond pick, they double. Draymond goes and picks for Klay. No one to help because Draymond’s man is doubling Steph – 5:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lol Steve Kerr tried to sub Jordan Poole out real quick. Referees said no. – 5:33 PM
Lol Steve Kerr tried to sub Jordan Poole out real quick. Referees said no. – 5:33 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I knew when Kevon Looney reportedly signed a three-year, $25.5M contract last summer that it was a deal, but it’s crazy he’s the 39th highest paid center in the NBA per ABC. The league’s offensive rebounds leader who hasn’t missed a game in 2 seasons. Build the statue #dubnation – 5:32 PM
I knew when Kevon Looney reportedly signed a three-year, $25.5M contract last summer that it was a deal, but it’s crazy he’s the 39th highest paid center in the NBA per ABC. The league’s offensive rebounds leader who hasn’t missed a game in 2 seasons. Build the statue #dubnation – 5:32 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Big fan of players like Kevon Looney who embrace their roles and hustle so hard to do the little things that make all the winning difference – 5:29 PM
Big fan of players like Kevon Looney who embrace their roles and hustle so hard to do the little things that make all the winning difference – 5:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The margin on the boards has been such a defining factor in this series. And right now, the Warriors have 12 offensive boards in the third quarter alone, 15-8 advantage overall.
Kevon Looney has 18 rebounds, eight on the offensive glass. GSW has 15 2nd-chance points to SAC’s 8. – 5:28 PM
The margin on the boards has been such a defining factor in this series. And right now, the Warriors have 12 offensive boards in the third quarter alone, 15-8 advantage overall.
Kevon Looney has 18 rebounds, eight on the offensive glass. GSW has 15 2nd-chance points to SAC’s 8. – 5:28 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Did I hear correctly that the broadcasters just said that Kevon Looney is the 29th highest paid center in the NBA?! The Warriors and #dubnation better appreciate what they got, Loon may not be flashy but he’s effective, durable and certainly deserving of a bag 🥺🥺🥺 – 5:26 PM
Did I hear correctly that the broadcasters just said that Kevon Looney is the 29th highest paid center in the NBA?! The Warriors and #dubnation better appreciate what they got, Loon may not be flashy but he’s effective, durable and certainly deserving of a bag 🥺🥺🥺 – 5:26 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Kevon Looney out there looking like Dennis Rodman on the glass! – 5:25 PM
Kevon Looney out there looking like Dennis Rodman on the glass! – 5:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevon Looney is making $8 million this season. Not even mid-level money. Nobody could’ve stolen him for the mid-level? How do we live in a world in which Kevon Looney makes 20% as much as Kristaps Porzingis? – 5:25 PM
Kevon Looney is making $8 million this season. Not even mid-level money. Nobody could’ve stolen him for the mid-level? How do we live in a world in which Kevon Looney makes 20% as much as Kristaps Porzingis? – 5:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kevon Looney is absolutely having his way with the Kings 🤯 #NBAPlayoffs – 5:25 PM
Kevon Looney is absolutely having his way with the Kings 🤯 #NBAPlayoffs – 5:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s now 12 third quarter offensive rebounds for the Warriors, seven of them from Kevon Looney. Still 4:44 left in the quarter. Looney is up to 18 total rebounds in 22 minutes. Again. – 5:24 PM
That’s now 12 third quarter offensive rebounds for the Warriors, seven of them from Kevon Looney. Still 4:44 left in the quarter. Looney is up to 18 total rebounds in 22 minutes. Again. – 5:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney has been an absolute monster on the offensive glass in the third quarter. – 5:23 PM
Kevon Looney has been an absolute monster on the offensive glass in the third quarter. – 5:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot of lemon booty in this 3rd quarter from both teams outside of Kevon Looney rebound opportunities. – 5:23 PM
A lot of lemon booty in this 3rd quarter from both teams outside of Kevon Looney rebound opportunities. – 5:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors had 21 rebounds in the first half. They already have 14 in the third quarter
Kevon Looney has half of those 14 in the third and is up tp 15 rebounds – 5:21 PM
The Warriors had 21 rebounds in the first half. They already have 14 in the third quarter
Kevon Looney has half of those 14 in the third and is up tp 15 rebounds – 5:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevon Looney is doing to Sacramento what he did to Dallas and Boston in last year’s playoffs. – 5:21 PM
Kevon Looney is doing to Sacramento what he did to Dallas and Boston in last year’s playoffs. – 5:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are in the penalty with 6:30 left in the second quarter after that Kevon Looney foul. – 4:30 PM
The Warriors are in the penalty with 6:30 left in the second quarter after that Kevon Looney foul. – 4:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors open strong with a Kevon Looney dunk, but Kevin Huerter counters with a 3 – 3:46 PM
Warriors open strong with a Kevon Looney dunk, but Kevin Huerter counters with a 3 – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Game 7, Warriors at Sacramento
Kings lead series 696-691 through 6 games.
Warriors have made 7 more 3s, but Kings have 2 more FGs overall, 8 more FTs, 18 more offensive rebounds, 3 fewer turnovers.
How often can De’Aaron Fox get Kevon Looney coverage, where Fox has thrived? – 3:39 PM
Game 7, Warriors at Sacramento
Kings lead series 696-691 through 6 games.
Warriors have made 7 more 3s, but Kings have 2 more FGs overall, 8 more FTs, 18 more offensive rebounds, 3 fewer turnovers.
How often can De’Aaron Fox get Kevon Looney coverage, where Fox has thrived? – 3:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steve Kerr says there’s great respect between the Kings & Warriors teams and coaching staff. – 2:15 PM
Steve Kerr says there’s great respect between the Kings & Warriors teams and coaching staff. – 2:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steve Kerr says in a Game 7, fatigue goes out the window. The magnitude of the game creates energy. – 2:11 PM
Steve Kerr says in a Game 7, fatigue goes out the window. The magnitude of the game creates energy. – 2:11 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ fatigue: “I think Game 7, that goes out the window. … Everyone’s going to leave everything out there.” – 2:10 PM
Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ fatigue: “I think Game 7, that goes out the window. … Everyone’s going to leave everything out there.” – 2:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Steve Kerr: “there are a few different things I’m going to do today that I won’t reveal for obvious reasons.” – 2:09 PM
Steve Kerr: “there are a few different things I’m going to do today that I won’t reveal for obvious reasons.” – 2:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I asked Steve Kerr if Game 7 is where the Warriors experience advantage really means the most:
“I really hope so.” – 2:08 PM
I asked Steve Kerr if Game 7 is where the Warriors experience advantage really means the most:
“I really hope so.” – 2:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Will experience be a factor for Game 7?
Steve Kerr: “I really hope so.” – 2:07 PM
Will experience be a factor for Game 7?
Steve Kerr: “I really hope so.” – 2:07 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney becomes the first player since Dwight Howard in 2008 (first round) with three 20-plus rebound games in the same series, per Elias. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 30, 2023
Kevon Looney smiled when he saw a text message from his dad on his phone in the visitors locker room after the Golden State Warriors’ playoff win on Wednesday night. With another 20-rebound game in the postseason, the Warriors forward knew he earned a text of praise from Schreiner University’s all-time leading rebounder. “He texted me, ‘Wow, great game today.’ He really doesn’t care about no points. He talks about me going to the glass every time on rebounding,” Looney said with a smile after the Warriors’ 123-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Game 5 at Golden 1 Center. “He can say, ‘You gave up on the boxout. You gave up on this play. You have to go every time.’ When I call him after a game, that is what he will want to talk to me about. So, when he texted me, ‘Great game, son’ after the game, I knew I went for the rebound every time.” -via Andscape / April 28, 2023
The Warriors said Looney joined Basketball Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond as the only players in team history to record multiple 20-rebound games in the same playoff series. Looney also had 20 rebounds in the Warriors’ 114-97 victory in Game 3 of this series. The eight-year NBA veteran is averaging 14.4 rebounds in the series against the Kings. -via Andscape / April 28, 2023