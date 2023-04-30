Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle: He's day to day

The Knicks’ leading scorer officially has been listed as questionable for Game 1 at Madison Square Garden, but coach Tom Thibodeau revealed that Randle still hasn’t participated fully in practice after he re-sprained his left ankle Wednesday late in the first half of their opening-round clincher, Game 5 in Cleveland. “Didn’t do [much], just mainly rehab stuff. He’s day to day. … We’ll see where he is [Sunday],” Thibodeau said Saturday in Tarrytown. “He’s not limping, but he hasn’t done anything on the court other than the shooting [on Friday].”
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks injury report for Game 1:
Questionable: Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Quentin Grimes (shoulder).
Out: Jericho Sims (shoulder surgery). – 4:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
If Julius Randle can’t go, Knicks must adopt ‘next man up’ mentality nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 3:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
How Tom Thibodeau helped create the Jimmy Butler monster.
“With young players, man, you got to make them work for everything .When they work for everything, they end up knowing how important it is. …Keep them hungry. Keep them humble.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:32 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are listing Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1. – 3:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for the #Knicks in tomorrow’s Game 1 vs. the #Heat. #nyk #nba – 1:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For Heat, again playoff Plan A and Plan B for Erik Spoelstra. Last series Giannis’ back, now Randle’s ankle. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo healing; the Herro-Oladipo absence factor; more doubles for Butler?; Lowry on Villanova angle; Butler on Thibs; series schedule. – 1:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1. – 1:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing both Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow.
Good sign for both players – 1:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle will be listed as questionable for tomorrow, Thibodeau says. – 1:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Josh Hart with Tom Thibodeau…is a match made in heaven”
🔊 @adaniels33 breaks down why Josh Hart and Tom Thibodeau have worked so well together
#NewYorkForever #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/q4AzosMe8e – 12:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Can Knicks cool down Heat’s Jimmy Butler? If anyone knows, it’s Tom Thibodeau newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes expects to play Game 1 on Sunday. Julius Randle took shots, did cardio in the pool but did not fully practice on Friday. Tom Thibodeau said he’s ‘hopeful’ Randle will be back but noted that he’s sprained the same ankle twice in 4-week span: pic.twitter.com/693CrgILdK – 5:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau supports/follows Jimmy Butler & other players/coaches he’s worked with ‘except when we play them.’
Thibodeau on facing Jimmy Butler:
“I know what he’s about; he knows what we’re about. So let’s go.” More on Thibs & Jimmy on The Putback: pic.twitter.com/5xVsHbz7kZ – 3:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If I had to give out a game ball, I would give it out to Thibs because he was willing to do things in this series that you see other coaches aren’t willing to do”
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle went through limited practice today, just shooting, lifting and cardio in the pool, Tom Thibodeau says. Thibodeau says they will take it day by day with Randle. As you’d think, there is definitive timetable for his return at this point. – 1:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau, then Timberwolves president/head coach, studied Josh Hart extensively during Hart’s NCAA career at Villanova. Thibs had a familiar comp for Hart at that time. “Watching Jimmy (Butler) in college, and the things he did at Marquette, Josh reminded me of that.” (1/2) – 9:15 AM
“The thing, we’re not gonna put him in harm’s way,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously, he has a lot of say in it. The medical people have say in it, as well. So if he gets back the baseline that everyone is comfortable with, then he plays. “If not, I trust our medical people, I trust Julius, and we have more than enough. So we’re hopeful that he plays, but if he doesn’t, just get out there and get it done.” -via New York Post / April 30, 2023
Ian Begley: Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 1 tomorrow. -via Twitter @IanBegley / April 29, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’m told that that there’s gonna have to be some fairly considerable improvement between now and Sunday for Julius Randle to be available… This is the second time he has sprained this ankle.” @wojespn on Randle’s status for Game 1 of Knicks-Heat pic.twitter.com/QZuTM7yQog -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 28, 2023