76ers optimistic Joel Embiid can play Game 2 against Boston

Woj went on to report that there has been “improvement” and even that he’s been told there’s “optimism” that Joel Embiid can return to action for Game 2 slotted for Wednesday night. Embiid was seen participating in the team’s shootaround Monday morning, walking and putting up shots notably without a brace on his injured knee. Woj added that Embiid worked out after shootaround and was “able to move better.”
Source: Erin Grugan @ LibertyBallers.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Joel Embiid potentially missing time with his knee injury, how does this change the Celtics-Sixers series?
It all starts with James Harden, on both ends.
New breakdown @The Athletic
https://t.co/xxNu6xIgOO pic.twitter.com/EEaLaGfXkk – 3:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Woj: Embiid “unlikely” to play in Game 1 tonight pic.twitter.com/ZQZXCV066t – 3:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Starting in just a few hours, the Sixers will have a chance to exorcise not one but two playoff demons at the same time.
Yet, a dark cloud hangs over the team’s most important player.
Can Joel Embiid be a super hero?
Full preview:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-celtics… – 2:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
previewing Sixers-Celtics with Embiid’s status *gestures wildly in air* is pretty impossible, but we must do it anyway.
—Harden’s importance
—Tatum’s kinda eh numbers vs. the Sixers
and so forth phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 1:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid participates in light shooting, listed as doubtful for Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – A #Celtics #76ers series preview with Joel Embiid’s absence in mind. Plus @TheGardenReport predictions. I’m standing by my one from after Game 6 in Atlanta.
Is there any path for Philadelphia to compete without Embiid? clnsmedia.com/celtics-vs-76e… – 1:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tyrese Maxey about #76ers‘ success without Embiid this year, and his struggles vs. the #Celtics. Maxey averaged 10 PPG on 35.4% FG vs. Boston this year: “I came off the bench in two of those games and I’ve gotta be aggressive…getting downhill.” pic.twitter.com/QupbkjMwos – 12:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers vs Celtics preview.
From Boston’s five out offense, to their length on the perimeter, this was always a tough matchup for Sixers.
Embiid was the great equalizer, but now it’s uncertain how much of him we’ll see, and how dominant he can be.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 12:01 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sixers-Celtics coverage…
* Series preview (@ByJayKing @JaredWeissNBA @rich_hofmann) – theathletic.com/4471827/2023/0…
* Joel Embiid health X-factor (@JaredWeissNBA) – theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0…
* – Celtics ‘not looking past nobody’ (@ByJayKing) – theathletic.com/4463304/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One more Embiid video for fun.
What’d you think? Does he play? pic.twitter.com/Mnq6BfxSqI – 11:36 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics, but participates at Monday shootaround
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:35 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joel Embiid underwent a PRP treatment last week and some around 76ers would consider it a ‘miracle’ if he played Game 1 per @Shams Charania masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid did some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/5x365f948m – 10:38 AM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Joel Embiid got shots up today at shoot around before the media was asked to leave. Game 1 against the Celtics is tonight on @NBAonTNT 👌🏼
@sixers – 10:32 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
📍
(Light shooting for Embiid before morning shootaround began. Little-to-no lift on his shot) pic.twitter.com/e5N1jUPwFY – 10:31 AM
📍
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid before shootaround began #Sixers pic.twitter.com/eVxBKXv9wF – 10:28 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/kEioCFnTdy – 10:26 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No word yet if Joel Embiid is playing tonight, but he’s lacing them up for the team’s shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/mKo2xTs8w8 – 10:26 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is at 76ers shootaround this morning ahead of tonight’s Game 1 against Boston. Philadelphia has listed Embiid as doubtful to play. – 10:22 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid, who is still doubtful for tonight’s Game 1, is at Sixers shootaround in Boston. – 10:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:30 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Assuming Joel Embiid is out tonight in Game 1, it’s probably worth remembering that the Celtics had some setbacks this year when the opposition was missing a key piece… pic.twitter.com/0gyAb2IRkR – 1:27 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Celtics ominously moved to -560 on @FanDuel today. Joel Embiid got on the floor today, but didn’t run. He’s officially doubtful tomorrow, and I’m starting to wonder if we’ll see him all series.
⚡ by @BetterHelp @AthleticGreens
Full segment: youtu.be/vCszkvDxL38 pic.twitter.com/07JfgTwn1C – 10:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Alright, I got to turn the switch on,” James Harden said.
From non-Zapruder footage of Joel Embiid to James Harden’s achilles feeling good, notes from the Sixers’ last practice before Game 1 in Boston:
thepaintedlines.com/practice-notes… – 8:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Where things are at with Joel Embiid, plus James Harden on his mindset before Sixers-Celtics Game 1:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:18 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the only player on the Sixers’ injury report. As expected, he’s doubtful.
Doc Rivers mentioned Danuel House has been dealing with a back issue but he practiced today and isn’t listed. – 5:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden promises to be more aggressive in this series amid the injury to Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid “doubtful” for game-1 vs Celtics
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 4:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. – 4:41 PM
More on this storyline
NBA on ESPN: .@Adrian Wojnarowski is told Joel Embiid is “unlikely to play” in Game 1 against the Celtics: -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / May 1, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Cs/Sixers tickets are going for less than $100 on the secondary market. Maybe the Embiid factor but that’s surprising given the opponent and the stakes. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / May 1, 2023
Shams Charania: From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 1, 2023