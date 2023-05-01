76ers vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday May 1, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Steph vs. LeBron part V.
Can James Harden lead the 76ers?
The Suns must dominate the non-Jokic minutes.
Can James Harden lead the 76ers?
The Suns must dominate the non-Jokic minutes.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Doc Rivers gives tearful tribute to late Celtics VP Heather Walker before Game 1 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid tonight.
Major adversity, no doubt. But, I think they can do some things to give themselves a chance:
thepaintedlines.com/joel-embiid-to… – 7:20 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker has a Travis Scott-inspired pair of GT Cut PEs on deck 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/G3GjZe33Xe – 7:18 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Seat in media section tonight at TD Garden in memory of longtime Celtics VP of PR Heather Walker, 52, who passed away last week after a long bout with brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/FoPDFdTn5Y – 7:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2023 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/rmJnHEl3hs – 7:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
james harden arrives for game 1 wearing “when you need to fit an ipad in your backpocket” chic pic.twitter.com/grCAuoVMPf – 7:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Get ready for the start of Celtics vs. Sixers with @HardwoodKnocks' series primer!
Get ready for the start of Celtics vs. Sixers with @HardwoodKnocks’ series primer!
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Paul Reed is starting in place of Joel Embiid in Game 1, just as he did in Game 4 against Brooklyn. – 7:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Heather started the #Move4Heather challenge shortly after her diagnosis in August of 2021. The movement has raised almost $650,000 for the Heather Walker Glioblastoma Fund at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Donations can still be made in her memory at Celtics.com/m4h pic.twitter.com/OUFD9ANXvm – 7:05 PM
Heather started the #Move4Heather challenge shortly after her diagnosis in August of 2021. The movement has raised almost $650,000 for the Heather Walker Glioblastoma Fund at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Bball_Paul
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/KI6difAoIP – 7:02 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Did James Harden do a JNCO collab? 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3dmJJv6Gs – 6:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sixers’ Joel Embiid officially out for Game 1 due to sprained knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/01/six… – 6:48 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics have turned Joe Mazzulla’s quote into a t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/RuYLMfrh2U – 6:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers got very choked up talking about former Celtics PR executive Heather Walker, who passed away due to brain cancer last week.
He spoke about her for about two minutes and closed with, “She was terrific, and gone way too early.” – 6:15 PM
Doc Rivers got very choked up talking about former Celtics PR executive Heather Walker, who passed away due to brain cancer last week.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers just gave a moving tribute to late Celtics PR head Heather Walker:
“Heather Walker meant a lot to me.” – 6:13 PM
Doc Rivers just gave a moving tribute to late Celtics PR head Heather Walker:
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers gets emotional talking about Heather Walker, the PR executive for the Celtics who passed last week. “It’s just so sad when you lose someone so young and so gifted.” He did get a chance to trade messages with her a few weeks ago. – 6:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/mHGUmuAtjE – 6:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The 76ers have officially ruled Joel Embiid out with a knee injury ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 6:11 PM
The 76ers have officially ruled Joel Embiid out with a knee injury ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid won’t play against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:08 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
NBA playoffs 2023 predictions: Anonymous scout, coach, exec pick Celtics-76ers, Warriors-Lakers winners
via @TheAthletic w/ @sam_amick and @JoshuaBRobbins theathletic.com/4477060/2023/0… – 6:06 PM
via @TheAthletic w/ @sam_amick and @JoshuaBRobbins theathletic.com/4477060/2023/0… – 6:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Why does the Joel Embiid injury news get reported and recirculated 3-4 times? Everyone has known for days, it’s not news anymore – 6:04 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s availability going forward after being ruled out for Game 1: “I hope, but honestly I can’t even say.” Embiid got some shots up today but has yet to begin running. – 6:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight. Doc Rivers is unsure about Game 2. Said Embiid took shots today at shootaround but did not run. #76ers #Celtics – 6:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid shot around after practice, but “zero running.”
When asked if there’s optimism for Game 2, Rivers said that hasn’t been talked about yet. – 6:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid shot a bit today after shootaround but still hasn’t progressed to running. Unsure of his chances for Game 2. – 6:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is out today and “We’ll see moving forward.”
Hopes Embiid would be back for Game 2 but they haven’t even discussed that yet. 0 running at shootaround for him today.
theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0… – 6:03 PM
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is out today and “We’ll see moving forward.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did some shooting after the team’s shootaround this morning, but that he still hasn’t done any running. – 6:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc Rivers on Embiid: He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.
Says he can’t really even speak to Wednesday’s availability. pic.twitter.com/bS9fkQuFSv – 6:03 PM
Doc Rivers on Embiid: He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled OUT for Game 1 vs. the Celtics tonight. pic.twitter.com/rvbzaktpz7 – 6:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
(arranges Paul Reed receipts in orderly fashion, renames and numbers PDFs sequentially) – 6:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Focus now turns to Harden + the little things — the Celtics were vulnerable on the glass previous series, Reed/Tucker/McDaniels/Melton need to hammer them on the boards – 5:57 PM
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 1 vs. Boston tonight. – 5:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Joe Mazzulla how much the Joel Embiid question complicates preparation: “This is what they are when he plays, this is what they are when he doesn’t. Winning the non-Embiid minutes is important whether he played 8 or 48.” pic.twitter.com/RdMHxmjtHK – 5:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla: “I feel like we learned a lot from the Atlanta series, and I think it’s important that we take those things from that series and apply it here.” – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he expects Philadelphia, if Joel Embiid doesn’t play, to play fast and space the floor more. Said it’s easy to lock in on them whether Embiid plays or not based off how Philadelphia has performed without him this season (76ers are 12-5 w/out him). – 5:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ strengths, with or without Joel Embiid:
“They’re 12-5 without him. Maxey’s played really well, Harden’s played really well, Harris has played really well…
Winning the non-Embiid minutes are important – whether that’s right or 48.” – 5:49 PM
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ strengths, with or without Joel Embiid:
“They’re 12-5 without him. Maxey’s played really well, Harden’s played really well, Harris has played really well…
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla speaking now. Rivers in about 15. Embiid watch continues. – 5:44 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Here’s how we stack up against the Sixers 📊 pic.twitter.com/tGcAKzxBIQ – 5:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Enough said.
Thank you @ArbellaIns and @PutnamToday for providing these TOUGH shirts 😤☘️ pic.twitter.com/5WBL4m4tbH – 5:19 PM
Enough said.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
round ✌️ t-shirt toss bus tour!
missed us today? we’ll be back touring the city on wednesday 5/3 and friday 5/5. 🚌
presented by @Sprite pic.twitter.com/M4Yy1kOiul – 5:14 PM
round ✌️ t-shirt toss bus tour!
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tallest American NBA player Luke Kornet working on his floater pregame pic.twitter.com/juEkOaJu4n – 5:13 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
No such thing as too intense? Jayson Tatum proved that at end of Hawks series.
Will it continue? Tatum averaged 21 PTS, 9.8 REB vs. PHI this year. Posted 27.2 PTS, 10 REB in Round 1. @DKSportsbook has him +115 for double-double in Game 1. #DKPartner
pic.twitter.com/K8RultdhVt – 5:01 PM
No such thing as too intense? Jayson Tatum proved that at end of Hawks series.
Will it continue? Tatum averaged 21 PTS, 9.8 REB vs. PHI this year. Posted 27.2 PTS, 10 REB in Round 1. @DKSportsbook has him +115 for double-double in Game 1. #DKPartner
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/wFQcYrIEM0 – 4:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today's #HoopCollective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon from (very) early this morning on Steph's iconic performance, Embiid's health, reviewing the Game 1s from the weekend and previewing Celtics-Sixers and Warriors-Lakers.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Ahead of Game 1: My Celtics vs. 76ers preview for @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-s… – 4:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
You wanted Boston? Here we are.
#BeatPHILA pic.twitter.com/nGFBhLxtQ1 – 4:30 PM
You wanted Boston? Here we are.
Abby Chin @tvabby
In the last 3 games of the Hawks series, Jaylen Brown became first Celtics player to average 30 points and shoot at least 50% both overall and from 3 in the Playoffs.
@DKSportGroup has JB at -135 odds to score at least 25 points tonight in Game 1 against the Sixers. #DKPartner – 3:58 PM
In the last 3 games of the Hawks series, Jaylen Brown became first Celtics player to average 30 points and shoot at least 50% both overall and from 3 in the Playoffs.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“We have to really stop looking at James Harden and expecting him to be the James Harden of Houston. He has shown us throughout the last three years that he is transitioning over to not being that guy.”
—@Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/AVeOAmtnOz – 3:41 PM
“We have to really stop looking at James Harden and expecting him to be the James Harden of Houston. He has shown us throughout the last three years that he is transitioning over to not being that guy.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Joel Embiid potentially missing time with his knee injury, how does this change the Celtics-Sixers series?
It all starts with James Harden, on both ends.
New breakdown @The Athletic
https://t.co/xxNu6xIgOO pic.twitter.com/EEaLaGfXkk – 3:32 PM
With Joel Embiid potentially missing time with his knee injury, how does this change the Celtics-Sixers series?
It all starts with James Harden, on both ends.
New breakdown @The Athletic
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Woj: Embiid “unlikely” to play in Game 1 tonight pic.twitter.com/ZQZXCV066t – 3:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Suns-Nuggets at 10 PM ET (preceded by end of 76ers-Celtics if close) with me and @DannyLeroux!
Watch Suns-Nuggets at 10 PM ET (preceded by end of 76ers-Celtics if close) with me and @DannyLeroux! Get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Track our upcoming broadcast schedule:
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are favored by 9.5. That's only a half point away from the line in Game 1 vs. Atlanta
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per Nielsen, 8.3 percent of Dade/Broward homes with TV sets tuned in Heat-Knicks Game 1 on ABC yesterday. Panthers Game 7 drew a combined 3.4 percent in Dade/Broward (Bally Sports Fla. and TNT), with 4.5 percent watching the heart-pounding overtime in Boston. – 2:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics SG Derrick White on the rivalry with the #Sixers: “I think we’re all aware of the history. This will be my first [playoff] series against Philly. I think the crowd and everything is a little bit different when it’s Boston and Philly.” #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #NBA – 2:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Starting in just a few hours, the Sixers will have a chance to exorcise not one but two playoff demons at the same time.
Yet, a dark cloud hangs over the team’s most important player.
Can Joel Embiid be a super hero?
Full preview:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-celtics… – 2:04 PM
Starting in just a few hours, the Sixers will have a chance to exorcise not one but two playoff demons at the same time.
Yet, a dark cloud hangs over the team’s most important player.
Can Joel Embiid be a super hero?
Full preview:
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New pod!
Talking Steph’s greatness, the Nuggets lighting up the Suns, injuries, the big Miami win, and some previews of the Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers series.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 1:45 PM
New pod!
Talking Steph’s greatness, the Nuggets lighting up the Suns, injuries, the big Miami win, and some previews of the Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers series.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cs/Sixers tickets are going for less than $100 on the secondary market.
Maybe the Embiid factor but that’s surprising given the opponent and the stakes. – 1:35 PM
Cs/Sixers tickets are going for less than $100 on the secondary market.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
previewing Sixers-Celtics with Embiid’s status *gestures wildly in air* is pretty impossible, but we must do it anyway.
—Harden’s importance
—Tatum’s kinda eh numbers vs. the Sixers
and so forth phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 1:31 PM
previewing Sixers-Celtics with Embiid’s status *gestures wildly in air* is pretty impossible, but we must do it anyway.
—Harden’s importance
—Tatum’s kinda eh numbers vs. the Sixers
