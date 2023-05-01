De'Aaron Fox won't require surgery on injured finger

Matt George: De’Aaron Fox says his finger won’t require surgery. He says he will be fully healed in 2 to 3 weeks.
Source: Twitter @MattGeorgeSAC
Source: Twitter @MattGeorgeSAC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox says the Orlando game winner & the Clippers 176-175 win are his favorite moments from the Sacramento Kings season. – 3:53 PM
De’Aaron Fox says the Orlando game winner & the Clippers 176-175 win are his favorite moments from the Sacramento Kings season. – 3:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox said he has a tremendous amount of respect for the Warriors. “I’m glad they were able to teach us that lesson.” – 3:47 PM
De’Aaron Fox said he has a tremendous amount of respect for the Warriors. “I’m glad they were able to teach us that lesson.” – 3:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox says he won’t need surgery on his broken index finger. He says he should be fully healed in 2-3 weeks. – 3:44 PM
De’Aaron Fox says he won’t need surgery on his broken index finger. He says he should be fully healed in 2-3 weeks. – 3:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Recee helps me with my development, both on and off the court.” -De’Aaron Fox on his wife @Cee_Caldwell – 3:44 PM
“Recee helps me with my development, both on and off the court.” -De’Aaron Fox on his wife @Cee_Caldwell – 3:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox said he had x-rays following the game last night and does not need surgery on his finger. – 3:43 PM
De’Aaron Fox said he had x-rays following the game last night and does not need surgery on his finger. – 3:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox says his finger won’t require surgery. He says he will be fully healed in 2 to 3 weeks. – 3:43 PM
De’Aaron Fox says his finger won’t require surgery. He says he will be fully healed in 2 to 3 weeks. – 3:43 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
De’Aaron Fox and the Kings came up short, but he had a playoff debut for the ages.
Most points by an NBA history by a player in his first postseason series:
🏀 214, LeBron James (2006 EC1)
🏀 192, Fox (2023 WC1)
🏀 190, Bob McAdoo (1974 ECS)
🏀 186, Luka Doncic (2020 WC1) pic.twitter.com/Py4xPVvZJE – 12:13 PM
De’Aaron Fox and the Kings came up short, but he had a playoff debut for the ages.
Most points by an NBA history by a player in his first postseason series:
🏀 214, LeBron James (2006 EC1)
🏀 192, Fox (2023 WC1)
🏀 190, Bob McAdoo (1974 ECS)
🏀 186, Luka Doncic (2020 WC1) pic.twitter.com/Py4xPVvZJE – 12:13 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Warriors-Kings coverage, @TheAthletic (2/2)
* On De’Aaron Fox and lessons learned (@Jason Jones) – theathletic.com/4475425/2023/0…
* Behind the scenes of a special series – theathletic.com/4475857/2023/0… – 11:47 AM
Warriors-Kings coverage, @TheAthletic (2/2)
* On De’Aaron Fox and lessons learned (@Jason Jones) – theathletic.com/4475425/2023/0…
* Behind the scenes of a special series – theathletic.com/4475857/2023/0… – 11:47 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
De’Aaron Fox tweeted this out following the Kings’ Game 7 loss to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/yOTdgCKZfm – 10:48 PM
De’Aaron Fox tweeted this out following the Kings’ Game 7 loss to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/yOTdgCKZfm – 10:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
De’Aaron Fox left it all out there for Sacramento 💪 pic.twitter.com/BByySlp7nO – 8:31 PM
De’Aaron Fox left it all out there for Sacramento 💪 pic.twitter.com/BByySlp7nO – 8:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
More from De’Aaron Fox on the lessons learned from the Warriors in his first taste of the playoffs, wanting the sting to carry with his Kings this summer, the amplified physicality and says Sacramento has a long way to go despite the season’s success. pic.twitter.com/I2mdOeNKwv – 8:06 PM
More from De’Aaron Fox on the lessons learned from the Warriors in his first taste of the playoffs, wanting the sting to carry with his Kings this summer, the amplified physicality and says Sacramento has a long way to go despite the season’s success. pic.twitter.com/I2mdOeNKwv – 8:06 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Thought this was a tremendous answer from De’Aaron Fox, talking about the sting of being eliminated & the Kings using this experience to get better. pic.twitter.com/1zAIaqlKRV – 7:47 PM
Thought this was a tremendous answer from De’Aaron Fox, talking about the sting of being eliminated & the Kings using this experience to get better. pic.twitter.com/1zAIaqlKRV – 7:47 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dray with some high, high praise for De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/4Hwn20c38r – 7:46 PM
Dray with some high, high praise for De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/4Hwn20c38r – 7:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox pointed out that the Kings & Warriors played each other 11 times this season.
Needless to say, these teams know each other very well. – 7:22 PM
De’Aaron Fox pointed out that the Kings & Warriors played each other 11 times this season.
Needless to say, these teams know each other very well. – 7:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI – 6:36 PM
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI – 6:36 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
An incredible season comes to a close for the Kings:
🟣 Ended 16-season playoff drought
🟣 Pushed the defending champs to a Game 7
🟣 Coach of the Year Mike Brown
🟣 Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox
The future is bright 👏 pic.twitter.com/yn05EtPtFE – 6:32 PM
An incredible season comes to a close for the Kings:
🟣 Ended 16-season playoff drought
🟣 Pushed the defending champs to a Game 7
🟣 Coach of the Year Mike Brown
🟣 Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox
The future is bright 👏 pic.twitter.com/yn05EtPtFE – 6:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis sub out for the final time this season. Fans near the bench give them a standing ovation. – 6:09 PM
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis sub out for the final time this season. Fans near the bench give them a standing ovation. – 6:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fourth foul on De’Aaron Fox. The Kings took a look at the video on their bench and chose not to challenge. – 5:18 PM
Fourth foul on De’Aaron Fox. The Kings took a look at the video on their bench and chose not to challenge. – 5:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Four fouls on De’Aaron Fox. That’s huge, and it puts the Kings in the penalty – 5:18 PM
Four fouls on De’Aaron Fox. That’s huge, and it puts the Kings in the penalty – 5:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is giving referees an ear full. He says Steph Curry is pushing off and using his forearm to create space. – 5:07 PM
De’Aaron Fox is giving referees an ear full. He says Steph Curry is pushing off and using his forearm to create space. – 5:07 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Anderson: De’Aaron Fox on this season: “I think it was almost something out of a movie. Just with my life coming together like that. I definitely think Year 25 for me is probably the best year that I’ve had in my life and I just want to keep this going.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / May 1, 2023
Clutch Points: De’Aaron Fox’s 192 points in his playoff series debut are the second most in NBA playoff history behind LeBron James in 2006 who scored 214 points 🪣😳 (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/RyLhj5Tmns -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 1, 2023
The matchup was an education in what the Kings need to return to the playoffs and advance. The first-time All-Star gleaned plenty. “I know there’s another level I have to get to as a professional and our team has to get as well,” said Fox, who finished with 16 points and was 5-of-19 shooting from the field. “I’m grateful for this experience. The playoffs are everything that I expected it to be.” -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023