De'Aaron Fox won't require surgery on injured finger

The matchup was an education in what the Kings need to return to the playoffs and advance. The first-time All-Star gleaned plenty. “I know there’s another level I have to get to as a professional and our team has to get as well,” said Fox, who finished with 16 points and was 5-of-19 shooting from the field. “I’m grateful for this experience. The playoffs are everything that I expected it to be.” -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023