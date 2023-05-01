Draymond Green asked Warriors permission to miss part of road trip to see LeBron James break scoring record

Draymond Green asked his boss for permission to miss part of a business trip so he could watch one of his good friends reach a major milestone. The friend, LeBron James. The milestone, the NBA career points record. With the Golden State Warriors fighting for their lives in the playoffs, coach Steve Kerr decided it was best for Green to be with the team the night before a game in Portland, Oregon, instead of going to Los Angeles to see James become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Feb. 7.
Ahead of Game 1 of Round 2 vs. Golden State, LeBron and AD are both listed as probable, as they have been throughout the postseason.
Mo Bamba is the lone questionable Laker, due to left ankle soreness.
How did LeBron James and Draymond Green go from bitter rivals to friendly rivals?
Today's Ep of The Good Word features @Jason1Goff, where we kick it about Steph/LeBron, Warriors comparison to the back-end Bulls and J's sex therapist fiance!
Domantas Sabonis didn't have much of a response to Draymond Green's comments about losing respect for him after not shaking hands after Game 7.
Lakers' LeBron James on Steph Curry: "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he's been able to accomplish, not only on the floor but also off the floor, too."
“Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis. You don’t shake guys hands after you lose? I don’t respect that.”
Draymond spoke on Sabonis not shaking hands after Game 7 🤝🚫
Talking all things Lakers-Warriors, LeBron, Steph, Dodgers, Rams draft, Mase's "stunk" problem, Batman, and more.
Domantas Sabonis had nothing to say about Draymond Green's comments about him not shaking hands following Game 7.
Bron casually made this hook from half court
Draymond Green had high praise for De'Aaron Fox after the Warriors' opening round playoff series against the Kings.
Story: It's LeBron James versus Stephen Curry in the playoffs again — after five long years of missed connections between the Lakers and Warriors
Lakers-Warriors preview for @TheAthleticNBA
— Can LA slow Steph Curry?
— Can GS defend Anthony Davis 1-on-1?
— Why DLo is the Lakers’ X-factor
— Kevon Looney’s importance
— LeBron vs. Steph
— My prediction and more
LeBron James on Draymond Green:
LeBron James on Steph Curry:
Draymond Green details Steph Curry's impassioned speech to Warriors ahead of Game 7
LeBron James on Steph Curry:
Steph Curry vs. LeBron James for the fifth time in the NBA playoffs
LeBron James, who has obviously had many intense moments against Draymond Green, was asked when their relationship shifted to them becoming good friends:
LeBron said the Lakers need to be “super duper locked in” vs. the Warriors.
“If you make a mistake, they make you pay. It’s that simple,” he said.
Game 1 is Tuesday at GS. – 2:18 PM
LeBron on the key to facing the Warriors: "You can't make a mistake. They'll make you pay. You can't make a mistake. It's that simple."
Lakers' LeBron James on his rivalry with Stephen Curry and his respect for him
LeBron on why he respects Stephen Curry, and how that respect has grown over the years:
Some numbers:
Steph – 30,302 reg mins – 141 gms post-season 5273 mins
Klay – 23,560 reg mins – 152 gms post 5613 mins
Draymond – 21,809 reg mins – 151 gms post 5271 mins
LeBron – 54,093 reg mins – 272 gms post 11,258 mins
ADavis – 22,709 reg mins – 45 gms post 1,661 mins – 1:31 PM
On today's episode of the "Good Word"… the homie @Jason1Goff stops through. Talking Steph and LeBron, Jimmy Butler's evolution and… sex therapists!
De’Aaron Fox and the Kings came up short, but he had a playoff debut for the ages.
Most points by an NBA history by a player in his first postseason series:
🏀 214, LeBron James (2006 EC1)
🏀 192, Fox (2023 WC1)
🏀 190, Bob McAdoo (1974 ECS)
"If that translates into this series, the Lakers will be gone in 5 or 6 games"

why all eyes are on LeBron James
I have no doubt Draymond Green will always be remembered as a Warrior great.
If he leaves Golden State, it will be very amusing to watch how quickly Dubs fans change their tune about Draymond when (not if) he pulls something against his former squad. – 11:30 AM
Monday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers will play Golden State! We discuss why everyone should relish another round of "LeBron v. Steph" and LeBron's energy moving forward. Plus, one last time mocking Dillon brooks!
Draymond Green 'lost a lot of respect' for Domantas Sabonis over hand-shake snub after Warriors-Kings Game 7
wondering:
—is there a chance anthony davis can be the best player?
—how will the lakers guard steph curry?
—can lebron turn back the clock?
—will the warriors run away in transition?
—who guards andrew wiggins? theringer.com/2023/4/30/2370… – 9:36 AM
Klay Thompson on facing LeBron James and the Lakers: "I'm personally excited. I get to play in front of my father, my mother and some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our home stand and it's just a dream come true. I've waited for this for 12 years."
Dillon Brooks doesn't regret his comments regarding LeBron James
Draymond Green said he lost a lot of respect for Domantas Sabonis after Game 7 👀
Green underlined the reason in his latest podcast episode:
Draymond Green confirms on his podcast that Domantas Sabonis didn't shake anyone's hand and went to the locker room after the game 7 loss, Green says he lost a lot of respect for him. It's a weak move.
At some point it will be someone else's time. A young team will break through. One of the defensive-stoppers assigned to bottle up Stephen Curry will actually do it. An agitator will do more than poke the bear that is LeBron James. But not today.
“Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f—ing got everybody locked in.” — Draymond Green
Before making Game 7 history with 50, it was a speech and a promise from Steph Curry that saved the Warriors’ season.
theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/0WZh8O1wRV – 11:52 PM
I’m f I’m the Lakers I’m starting Lebron on looney because of his ability to stay to the level of the screen and because AD playing centerfield on Green would really clog the paint.
But it would take a lot of energy out of lebron defensively, so I can see the argument against – 11:28 PM
Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James should be fun.
Here’s a quick series preview for the Warriors’ second-round opponent.
LeBron should donate this drum kit to the Panthers for their Halloween party this year.
For Steph Curry and LeBron James, it's impossible to overstate the magnitude of these two all-time greats
LeBron James is about to face Stephen Curry in the postseason for the sixth time.
James has had four coaches in that span: David Blatt (2015 Finals), Ty Lue (2016-18 Finals), Frank Vogel (2021 play-in) and Darvin Ham (2023 second round).
Best players the last two decades:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
Panthers knock out NHL-best Bruins in Game 7 OT.
Not quite LeBron Game 6 in 2012, but still an impressive Florida team performance in Boston. – 9:55 PM
On Steph Curry, LeBron James, and an unlikely showdown that reminds us to never underestimate the GOATs of the game.
Dray with some high, high praise for De'Aaron Fox.
"When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Stephen Curry was that tonight," Draymond Green said.
Draymond gives lots of love to Mike Brown, De'Aaron Fox and the Kings fans. Said he was honored to play in this series
Some big picture questions:
– Did Steph just save Warriors dynasty as we know it?
– Did Steph just ignite the best PG ever debate between him and Magic?
– Is this Steph better than the unanimous MVP version?
You just know the NBA is drooling over a Warriors vs Lakers second round matchup. Steph vs Lebron = ratings gold
Warriors-Lakers series preview: It's LeBron vs. Steph for the fifth time
Story: Stephen Curry's record-setting Game 7 puts down pesky Kings, sets up second-round showdown with LeBron James' Lakers
Kerr on the Lakers: "The Lakers changed their team dramatically at the deadline. They're excellent defensively, one of the all time greats in LeBron."
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green.
Steph vs Bron in the Western Conference Semis
“Yeah, I was definitely going,” Green told Andscape. “It was a TNT game. I was doing the broadcast and Steve said, ‘I don’t think that’ll be great for our team. While we’re flying out on the road, you’re flying to LA, guys see that, guys see you on the TV calling the game. This is a big game for us against Portland.’ I said, ‘All right, respect. No problem. I’ll be there with my team.’ “I flew to Portland, we got to get a win and we’re here. So, it definitely was something that I wanted to be present for. It was just such a big moment in life and friendship. But there will be other big moments and we’ll create great memories.” -via Andscape / May 1, 2023
Green added that he and James never discussed their incident from the 2016 NBA Finals. “What’s there to talk about? We’ll have that conversation one day. And when we have it, I’ll make sure the world sees it,” Green said. -via Andscape / May 1, 2023
James said when they aren’t playing each other, he and Green support each other on and off the floor. “And our families are very close,” James said. “And when it comes to that, we don’t really care what nobody says about our relationship. I think it’s pretty stupid, honestly. But we’re fierce competitors and everyone knows that.” -via Andscape / May 1, 2023