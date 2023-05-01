Draymond Green 'lost a lot of respect' for Domantas Sabonis for not shaking hands after loss

Clutch Points: “Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis. You don’t shake guys hands after you lose? I don’t respect that… You lost, deal with it. Pay your respect.” — Draymond Green (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/34OfVkYOkd
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green said he lost a lot of respect for Domantas Sabonis after Game 7 👀
Green underlined the reason in his latest podcast episode:
basketnews.com/news-188922-dr… – 4:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis after exit: “We definitely had a chance here to do something special” #NBAPlayoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:07 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green confirms on his podcast that Domantas Sabonis didn’t shake anyone’s hand and went to the locker room after the game 7 loss, Green says he lost a lot of respect for him. It’s a weak move. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/fKLFuIvRxC – 3:32 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f—ing got everybody locked in.” — Draymond Green
Before making Game 7 history with 50, it was a speech and a promise from Steph Curry that saved the Warriors’ season.
With @ShamsCharania
theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/0WZh8O1wRV – 11:52 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Looney dismantling Sabonis in the second half, feat. Mike Breen’s “LOONEY ANOTHER REBOUND” on repeat. pic.twitter.com/MCX9Yw1ywT – 9:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Check out the guy behind Mike Brown flashing his bankroll after the call against Sabonis 😆 pic.twitter.com/A79YMHWB5M – 8:27 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dray with some high, high praise for De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/4Hwn20c38r – 7:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Stephen Curry was that tonight,” Draymond Green said. – 7:36 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond gives lots of love to Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox and the Kings fans. Said he was honored to play in this series – 7:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney: 106 rebounds in 7 games, 15.1 rpg for the series
Domantas Sabonis: 77 rebounds in 7 games, 11.0 rpg for the series – 6:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI – 6:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis on the Kings season ending loss to the Warriors in Game 7. pic.twitter.com/ruiQ0AfwVK – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis from the podium. Clearly disappointed that his group came out and fell apart in the third. pic.twitter.com/zZlHVjxfDB – 6:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney lineup played 23:11 together in Game 7
They were a plus-26, outscoring the Kings 62-36 – 6:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Steph Curry makes history with 50 points and ends the season for the Kings and Sabonis
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kevon Looney: 11 points, 21 rebounds in 31 minutes and essentially altered how everyone will view Sabonis moving forward – 6:21 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
if you’re the Kings, what would you have done differently there? Sabonis wasn’t getting the job done, sure, but would more Lyles or Len swung the outcome? I just don’t know. – 6:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green blew a kiss to the crowd as he left to the locker room. – 6:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
By trading Haliburton for Sabonis, the Kings raised their regular season floor and limited their postseason ceiling….. – 6:18 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
This Sacramento team has a really nice young nucleus. Gonna be fun to watch these guys grow in next few years.
Domas Sabonis: 25
De’Aaron Fox: 25
Malik Monk: 25
Kevin Huerter: 24
Davion Mitchell: 24
Keegan Murray: 22 – 6:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Great season for the Kings but watching the Warriors ignore Domantas Sabonis on the perimeter and limit him inside while Kevon Looney bullied him on the boards has to raise questions. Was this an issue unique to GSW matchup? Does he need an enforcer next to him? A lot to resolve. – 6:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis sub out for the final time this season. Fans near the bench give them a standing ovation. – 6:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Domantas Sabonis in this series is what most people think Nikola Jokic looks like when he plays in the playoffs. For some reason. – 6:08 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Sabonis gets his first basket of the second half, but the Kings are down 104-85 with 6:23 to play. – 5:57 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Warriors’ strategy to dare Sabonis to shoot wide open mid-range springer, has worked to perfection!! – 5:52 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
JVG with the observation of the playoffs a few mins a go. “Sabonis needs to take that midranger” – 5:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I just don’t really see how anyone can say Sabonis has had a good series.
16-game player vs. 82-game player. – 5:50 PM
I just don’t really see how anyone can say Sabonis has had a good series.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sabonis got taken to the woodshed in this series. Just absolutely destroyed – 5:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kevon Looney is absolutely dominating Domantas Sabonis on the glass. 9 orebs to 3 drebs for Sabonis – 5:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The biggest difference of Game 7 in Sacramento is the impact from the bigs
Kevon Looney: 7pts, 18rebs, 4asts, +15
Domantas Sabonis: 16 points, 5 rebounds, -8
#NBAPlayoffs – 5:44 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Steve Kerr doesn’t get enough credit for how great some of their plays sets are. End of quarter. Knew they were going to double Steph. So runs Steph off Draymond pick, they double. Draymond goes and picks for Klay. No one to help because Draymond’s man is doubling Steph – 5:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Headed to the 4th in Sacramento, Warriors take the 91-81 lead over the Kings after a 35-23 3rd period. Stephen Curry with a game high 34 points, Domantas Sabonis 16 points. – 5:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Sabonis is routinely standing with the ball by himself 17 feet from the rim and it’s like there is no plan in effect to use that. – 5:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings fail to make up any ground with Steph and Draymond out because they can’t get a defensive rebound. This is about the most dominating stretch I can remember by a team on the offensive glass to start the 3rd by the Warriors. – 5:24 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Please Mike Brown, I’ll do anything. Just don’t make me watch more of Domantas Sabonis in this series – 5:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis compounds a short shot on one end with a bad touch foul on the other. 3 fouls on Domas. – 5:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Barnes beat the stunt off him again for FTs, this time on Draymond. – 5:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kings missed 10 of 17 in paint. Non-Sabonis Kings were only 2/11 on paint FG attempts.
There’s no way that holds up over the course of a full game, but Fox playing with that finger injury is making him a jump shooter. – 5:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs in 1st half at Sacramento
Golden State Warriors: 2/9
Domantas Sabonis: 2/2 – 4:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis has shown up on the offensive end for the Kings in Game 7, 16 points at the half to lead Sacramento to a 58-56 halftime lead. Stephen Curry with 20 for Golden State. – 4:51 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis turning UP in Game 7 versus Warriors at the half-time 🔥 #NBAPlayoffs
16 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The way Sabonis is being used Game 7 is exactly how to maximize and keep him on the floor. – 4:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
EXHALE! Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime.
Steph Curry has 20 points.
Domantas Sabonis has 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.
Kings bench has 25 points. – 4:49 PM
EXHALE! Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime.
Steph Curry has 20 points.
Domantas Sabonis has 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Kings, 58-56. What a series, man. Curry has 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting, but Sabonis (16 points on just nine shots) is on his way to his best game of the series. – 4:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis turning UP in Game 7 versus Warriors 🔥 #NBAPlayoffs
16 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take a 58-56 lead into the half. Wild first half. Sabonis has 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Davis and Monk each have 9 points off the bench. 8 points and 5 assists for Fox. Curry has 20 for the Warriors. 11 for Wiggins. – 4:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
58-56 Kings lead at the half. Steph with 20. Sabonis with 18-4-5.
Hard to tell if the Warriors are barely hanging on or is Steph is stalking – 4:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis with another bucket in the key. 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. – 4:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Game 7 looks a lot more like Kings basketball. Pace and space. Sabonis is dominating. Great bench play. Still a coin flip. – 4:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Killer foul by Sabonis going over Klay’s back as they had a ton of momentum. Now it’s FTs for Thompson. – 4:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis THROWS IT DOWN! 😤 #NBAPlayoffs
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings have missed the Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk two-man game in this series. It makes an appearance in Game 7. pic.twitter.com/NCsHONL958 – 4:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk sets up Domantas Sabonis perfectly for the slam. So Sabonis returns the favor and hits Monk for the open three after the offensive board. pic.twitter.com/5BfHpNwiar – 4:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney back on the court together – 4:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Looney with his second foul. Warriors in the penalty. Domas to the line. – 4:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That extra business from Draymond on Lyles gets you a tech in regular season – 4:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr making sure that Draymond is out there at C vs the Lyles at C mins this game. Looney got cooked there last game. – 4:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 4:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Both Kings and Warriors shoot 5/13 from the perimeter in the opening quarter. Kings lead 31-30 after 1. Stephen Curry with 10, Domantas Sabonis with 7. – 4:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hell of a start to Game 7! Kings lead 31-30 after the 1st quarter.
Curry: 10 points
Sabonis: 7 points, 3 assists
Both teams 5/13 from 3pt range. – 4:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 31-30 after 1Q. Sabonis has 7 points and 3 assists. 6 points for Terence Davis off the bench. Curry is heating up with 10. – 4:11 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
What did I say about the pick and roll! If Steph Curry doesn’t get a look Draymond has been WIDE open on the roll. All day. #dubnation – 4:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are going to a three-guard lineup with Fox, Monk, Davis, Lyles and Sabonis. TD quickly hits a 3. – 4:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Offense has no flow right now. Kerr makes a change
Coming out of the timeout: Steph, Poole, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond – 4:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Poole and Sabonis got tangled up under the rim after another one of those trick-or-treat drives got squashed. Maybe Sabonis felt like he was being held – 3:55 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole and Domantas Sabonos got tied up momentarily, but there was no foul call. – 3:55 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Sac getting away from everything that has been successful for them this series – you aren’t gonna win this game letting Sabonis cast away from 9-15 feet. – 3:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Poole in for Steph, Moody in for Draymond at the 7:01 mark – 3:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis pick-and-roll action. That’s new and we’ve already seen it twice. – 3:51 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Huerter & Sabonis combining for the Kings first 7 points is an excellent sign for Sacramento. – 3:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Draymond Green starts Game 7 against Kings, Jordan Poole benched
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/sjhK8UADTz – 3:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Warriors live updates: Draymond Green moving back into starting lineup for Game 7
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:35 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond Green will be in the starting lineup for Game 7 vs. the Kings 😈
He has come off the bench in the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/1JH545cblw – 3:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors are moving Draymond Green back into the starting lineup for Game 7. – 3:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green back in the Warriors starting five for Game 7. Kings starters remain the same. pic.twitter.com/Eis5unh8cE – 3:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green back in the first five for Golden State for Game 7. With Wiggins, Looney, Thompson and Curry – 3:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors move Draymond Green back into the starting lineup for Game 7 in Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green returns to the starting lineup for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/co4KOYg3xY – 3:04 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Draymond Green is back in the starting lineup for the Warriors in Game 7. – 3:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green officially returns to Warriors starting lineup. Joining Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney – 3:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green will start Game 7 against the Kings
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis pregame warmups ahead of Game 7 in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/bNb0mfuoqE – 2:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/LlIBPBB9hg – 2:44 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 2:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green in four career Game 7s: 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:45 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Just watched the package of old school highlights from the Knicks-Heat rivalry … everyone is so excited.
The same people excited are the ones who whine the most that Draymond is too physical or talks too much.
Explain it to me. – 12:15 PM
Just watched the package of old school highlights from the Knicks-Heat rivalry … everyone is so excited.
More on this storyline
The Volume: “I can’t say I knew he was gonna come out and get 50… but I knew there was no way he was gonna allow us to lose that game” —@Draymond Green on the epic @Stephen Curry speech before Game 7 pic.twitter.com/7sqcnljcBo -via Twitter @TheVolumeSports / May 1, 2023
“It’s going to be epic,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “You got Steph, you got Bron doing it all over again.” All season, James — who had the first 20-point, 20-rebound game of his playoff career in Game 4 against Memphis — has been asked how he maintains such a high level of play at age 38. -via ESPN / May 1, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’ve lost a lot of respect for guys over the years in the playoffs… then there are some you gain respect for… guys you know are cut from the same cloth you feel like you’re cut from.” Draymond Green on the respect he has gained for De’Aaron Fox 👏 pic.twitter.com/Aneu3LbEr9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 30, 2023
“I feel like we fought all game. But they came out in the third quarter just more aggressive. They were shooting threes. Long rebounds. They were grabbing all those 50-50 balls. That gave them a ton more possessions,” Sabonis commented on facing the Warriors, “A team like that, that’s tough.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 1, 2023
The Kings finished the Regular Season with a 48-34 record and third in the Western Conference table. “We just had a lot of fun the whole year. The city, the fans, everyone in the arena, and especially at home,” summed up the Lithuanian forward/center, “We definitely had a chance here to do something special.” “This is just the first step moving forward. There is a lot more to come,” Sabonis turned his focus on the 2023-24 season, in coincidence being the last on his current contract, “We got to use that as motivation, especially whatever the feeling right now, in the summer to get better. And really come out the next season strong.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 1, 2023
Sean Cunningham: Domantas Sabonis the day after the Kings Game 6 win. The eye though 🥴 -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 29, 2023