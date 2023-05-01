Harrison Barnes on re-signing with Kings: That would be a special thing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
With Harrison Barnes being a free agent this offseason, De’Aaron Fox shares what Barnes has meant to him here in Sacramento over the last 4 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/xH43qGNkNE – 4:15 PM
With Harrison Barnes being a free agent this offseason, De’Aaron Fox shares what Barnes has meant to him here in Sacramento over the last 4 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/xH43qGNkNE – 4:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Free agent Harrison Barnes on his uncertain future with the Kings: “We’ve all been around and we know it’s a business … but to continue with this group, I think that would be a special thing.” – 4:05 PM
Free agent Harrison Barnes on his uncertain future with the Kings: “We’ve all been around and we know it’s a business … but to continue with this group, I think that would be a special thing.” – 4:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“It would be special. I have equity in Sacramento.”
-Harrison Barnes on whether he wants to return to the Kings – 4:04 PM
“It would be special. I have equity in Sacramento.”
-Harrison Barnes on whether he wants to return to the Kings – 4:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“You have to go through the bumps and bruises to get to where you want to be as a team.” -Harrison Barnes – 4:01 PM
“You have to go through the bumps and bruises to get to where you want to be as a team.” -Harrison Barnes – 4:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike brown is playing with fire every possession he keeps Harrison Barnes and Huerter together on the floor. – 5:13 PM
Mike brown is playing with fire every possession he keeps Harrison Barnes and Huerter together on the floor. – 5:13 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Harrison Barnes played 6 minutes in the first half and is 1-of-3 from the field. – 5:00 PM
Harrison Barnes played 6 minutes in the first half and is 1-of-3 from the field. – 5:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Harrison Barnes getting the Keith Bogans, only 6 mins. Brown seems to like Lyles at PF better at this point, that’s how he closed the half. – 4:59 PM
Harrison Barnes getting the Keith Bogans, only 6 mins. Brown seems to like Lyles at PF better at this point, that’s how he closed the half. – 4:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting ready for Game 7 between the Kings and Warriors. pic.twitter.com/TuE4AmCJbV – 1:43 PM
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting ready for Game 7 between the Kings and Warriors. pic.twitter.com/TuE4AmCJbV – 1:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes slips & the refs bail him out with a foul call.
It wasn’t a foul. But the Kings will take it. – 9:56 PM
Harrison Barnes slips & the refs bail him out with a foul call.
It wasn’t a foul. But the Kings will take it. – 9:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings reconfigured their rotation. Went smaller. No Alex Len, only 7 first half Harrison Barnes minutes. A whole lot of Terence Davis. They targeted (and attempted to tire) Steph Curry, dragging him into repetitive actions. Draymond Green: 3 fouls, 10 minutes. Kings up 58-51. – 9:26 PM
Kings reconfigured their rotation. Went smaller. No Alex Len, only 7 first half Harrison Barnes minutes. A whole lot of Terence Davis. They targeted (and attempted to tire) Steph Curry, dragging him into repetitive actions. Draymond Green: 3 fouls, 10 minutes. Kings up 58-51. – 9:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting ready to go in Game 6 vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/hWrmDjSIcq – 6:16 PM
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting ready to go in Game 6 vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/hWrmDjSIcq – 6:16 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Cunningham: A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 30, 2023
James Ham: The NBA’s Last Two Minute report said Steph Curry double dribbled late in the game before hitting and And-1. The L2M report also has two incidents where the Kings received favorable no calls, one on a 3 second call and another on a missed foul on Harrison Barnes. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 27, 2023
Barnes had extra motivation given that the opponents were his ex-teammates. While he’s said to be on good terms with most of his former crew, that list apparently doesn’t include Draymond Green. The Warriors star spoke out about being shunned by Barnes during a recent episode of his podcast guest-starring Damian Lillard. The reason in two words? Kevin Durant. “I’ve actually never spoken on this before. But Harrison Barnes, I think to this day, still don’t like me for KD coming [to Golden State]. The reality is, I didn’t tell them to trade you to bring KD in. He took it very personally because of the story that came out that I cried to KD in the car,” Draymond Green said. -via Clutch Points / April 26, 2023