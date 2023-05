Jalen Brunson downgraded to questionable for Game 2

“Some things (have) to change, for sure,” Dončić said after the season’s final game, although he also has provided assurance that there’s “nothing to worry about” in regard to his current belief in remaining with the franchise. The team’s failure to retain Brunson truly started the cascading chain of events that led to this season’s ultimate collapse, one that a team source succinctly described as a “f—ing disaster.” One player remarked minutes before the season’s final game, “I’m glad it’s over.” -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023