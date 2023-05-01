Jalen Brunson downgraded to questionable for Game 2

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat “ready for whatever,” with Jimmy Butler questionable due to sprained ankle; Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson listed as questionable for Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/01/hea… – 6:00 PM
Heat “ready for whatever,” with Jimmy Butler questionable due to sprained ankle; Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson listed as questionable for Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/01/hea… – 6:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are both questionable for the #Knicks tomorrow vs the #Heat. #nyk – 5:35 PM
Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are both questionable for the #Knicks tomorrow vs the #Heat. #nyk – 5:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are all listed as questionable for Game 2 tomorrow in New York.
Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:31 PM
Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are all listed as questionable for Game 2 tomorrow in New York.
Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Miami Heat are listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 2 with a right ankle sprain.
The Knicks say that Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) and Jalen Brunson (right ankle soreness) are also questionable. – 5:31 PM
The Miami Heat are listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 2 with a right ankle sprain.
The Knicks say that Julius Randle (left ankle sprain) and Jalen Brunson (right ankle soreness) are also questionable. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Knicks: Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2.
Too many injuries! – 5:24 PM
Per Knicks: Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2.
Too many injuries! – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Knicks: Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:23 PM
Per Knicks: Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Besides Julius Randle, the Knicks are also listing Jalen Brunson as questionable for Game 2 on Tuesday because of a sore right ankle. – 5:12 PM
Besides Julius Randle, the Knicks are also listing Jalen Brunson as questionable for Game 2 on Tuesday because of a sore right ankle. – 5:12 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per the Knicks Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:01 PM
Per the Knicks Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Jalen Brunson (sore ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:01 PM
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Jalen Brunson (sore ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Oh boy.
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2 tomorrow. – 5:00 PM
Oh boy.
Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2 tomorrow. – 5:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as questionable for tomorrow with sore ankles – 5:00 PM
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as questionable for tomorrow with sore ankles – 5:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Let’s add to the mystery – Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:00 PM
Let’s add to the mystery – Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. – 5:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Notable spots in the Ringer’s most recent NBA player rankings:
1. Jokić
5. Durant
10. Booker
14. Ja Morant
16. Donovan Mitchell
18. Domantas Sabonis
21. De’Aaron Fox
23. Trae Young
24. Anthony Edwards
26. Haliburton
28. Jalen Brunson
32. KAT
34. Jrue Holiday
35. Jamal Murray – 3:20 PM
Notable spots in the Ringer’s most recent NBA player rankings:
1. Jokić
5. Durant
10. Booker
14. Ja Morant
16. Donovan Mitchell
18. Domantas Sabonis
21. De’Aaron Fox
23. Trae Young
24. Anthony Edwards
26. Haliburton
28. Jalen Brunson
32. KAT
34. Jrue Holiday
35. Jamal Murray – 3:20 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Knicks-Heat coverage, at @TheAthletic
* “I was horrific,” – Jalen Brunson falls on the Game 1 sword (@FredKatz) – theathletic.com/4475046/2023/0…
* All eyes on Jimmy Butler’s ankle (@MikeVorkunov) – theathletic.com/4474646/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
Knicks-Heat coverage, at @TheAthletic
* “I was horrific,” – Jalen Brunson falls on the Game 1 sword (@FredKatz) – theathletic.com/4475046/2023/0…
* All eyes on Jimmy Butler’s ankle (@MikeVorkunov) – theathletic.com/4474646/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“As a team, we gotta do a better job recognizing what’s going on, especially late in the game…It starts with me.”
Jalen Brunson, in part, on NYK failing to capitalize vs. an injured Jimmy Butler late in G1. Ankle sprains on both sides loom large for G2: sny.tv/articles/ankle… – 8:54 PM
“As a team, we gotta do a better job recognizing what’s going on, especially late in the game…It starts with me.”
Jalen Brunson, in part, on NYK failing to capitalize vs. an injured Jimmy Butler late in G1. Ankle sprains on both sides loom large for G2: sny.tv/articles/ankle… – 8:54 PM
More on this storyline
“Some things (have) to change, for sure,” Dončić said after the season’s final game, although he also has provided assurance that there’s “nothing to worry about” in regard to his current belief in remaining with the franchise. The team’s failure to retain Brunson truly started the cascading chain of events that led to this season’s ultimate collapse, one that a team source succinctly described as a “f—ing disaster.” One player remarked minutes before the season’s final game, “I’m glad it’s over.” -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023
Barry Jackson: Knicks writers asking everyone why Knicks didn’t attack hobbled Jimmy Butler late. Jalen Brunson: “Even if his feet aren’t moving fast side to side, he has great hands. As a team, we have got to do a better job recognizing what’s going on late in the game. It starts with me.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 30, 2023
Brian Mahoney. Jalen Brunson, who was 0 for 7 behind the arc: “I was horrific. Very uncharacteristic by me and this one’s on me. I’ve got to be better.” -via Twitter @briancmahoney / April 30, 2023