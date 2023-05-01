James Harden leads 76ers to upset win in Boston

Tim Bontemps: Final: Sixers 119, Celtics 115. Behind 45 points from James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have stunned the Celtics. Joel Embiid was celebrating on Philly’s bench both after Harden’s go-ahead 3 and Paul Reed’s clinching FTs.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden said his focus tonight was just on taking the best available shots. Said he’s worked on his mid-range jumper, trusts all parts of his game. – 10:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Harden tied his playoff career high tonight with 45 points 😤
The last time he dropped 45 was in the 2015 WCF vs. the Warriors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UANvk2eeGI – 10:16 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Joe Mazzulla sitting over there like a damn statue watching Harden COOK people 1 on 1 is beyond me. I mean at what point do you send a damn double team at him?! SMH. – 10:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brogdon says the C’s might have doubled Harden too much. Said it caused a bit of chaos and openings for other guys.
Says some of the double teams were calls from the coaches, some doubles were guys making decisions in the moment – 10:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon: “You don’t double. You’ve gotta pick your poison… we doubled Harden a little too much and it cost us” – 10:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Effusive praise for James Harden from Malcolm Brogdon
“They relied on him and he came through” pic.twitter.com/VOTLbdGGuf – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People who hated Harden for inspiring a generation of free throw grifters can’t say anything about the game he had tonight.
Only 4 free throws tonight. He’s never had a game with more points while shooting 4 or fewer free throws.
Just straight buckets. Needed all of them too – 10:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla said when they doubled Harden earlier in the game it got Philly a couple open 3s. But then Harden hit the big shot over the switch to win it.
“Hindsight is always 20-20.” – 10:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Philly takes Game 1 with the help of Harden 🤝
Vintage Harden on full display tying his playoff career-high 45 points. Last time he posted 45 points in a playoff game was in 2015 on the Rockets.
pic.twitter.com/0aNQo5pGRv – 10:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
My takeaways: Harden played with a manhole cover on his shoulder. Maybe I missed it; did Embiid congratulate Harden? ‘Tude obvious in post game interview.
Very disappointing to see C’s all stars & 6th man of year pass off v take critical shot resulting in Maxey layup. – 9:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla on Harden’s game-winner: Al’s been one of our best defenders all year. (Harden) hit a big shot. – 9:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on James Harden tonight:
“He was awesome. Kept his cool. Knew when to attack. Knew when to give it up. He had great patience overall.” – 9:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial observations on the Sixers’ James Harden-led Game 1 W in Boston:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:57 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Philly snags it’s first Game 1 win versus Boston since 1981 behind 45 from James Harden. H/t @StatsWilliams pic.twitter.com/zG3OFFrn2Z – 9:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A recap that could be summed up in seven words:
That’s why they traded for James Harden phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Unbelievable win for Philly. It’s one spectacular game, but Harden trying to rewrite his playoff narrative. Of course the acid test will come in late series games where, more often than not, he’s disappeared – 9:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four takeaways from the Garden as James Harden and the Sixers stun the Celtics after a disasterous crunch time for Boston masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:55 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Harden at MVP trophy ceremony tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/7uBWbm7Boy – 9:55 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Harden was fantastic.
The Celtics deserved to lose. They’ll do the whole “blah blah blah need a better effort” routine but the D was pathetic, the carelessness with the ball against a BAD defensive team all game was inexcusable, and Doc worked Joe Mazz like a speedbag. – 9:54 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
How to win without the MVP, lean on the former MVP on your roster. James Harden tied his career playoff high, 45 points which he also had in a 2015 conference finals game vs Golden State – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with double-digit 40-point playoff games:
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
And now, James Harden. pic.twitter.com/ras8TlvIVK – 9:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden drops 45 points with the win in the Harden Vol 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/1N6sJlh3BY – 9:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Legacy performance from James Harden. Only caught the end but… wow.
Talk about turning the clock back. I did not see that coming against this Celtics backcourt’s defense.
Brutal loss for a Boston team that has looked nowhere near peak form in these playoffs. – 9:53 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Off a 45-point heater, Harden’s fit for Game 2: pic.twitter.com/b9aJIr2Sqc – 9:53 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The media after seeing James Harden in the playoffs score 45 and hit the dagger three in Boston. pic.twitter.com/8gEkFt163D – 9:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Man, that was not just Houston Harden for 48 minutes; he even even sounded like Houston Harden after: “I work on that shot every day.” – 9:52 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Massive game/pants for Harden. One of the best of his career. pic.twitter.com/sbLsRGtcCU – 9:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a ballgame 76ers without Embiid shock the Celtics in Boston . Harden with 45. – 9:51 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lose 119-115 to the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in Game 1. James Harden with a masterclass with 45 points. 76ers ended the game on a 12-4 run to take the 1-0 series lead. – 9:51 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
That shot, biggest playoff moment of Harden’s career right? Only other moment that is close is the game winner vs Warriors in 16.
Ridiculous performance by Harden. – 9:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Best playoff performance of James Harden’s career? Sixers needed him to carry them without Embiid, and Harden delivered. – 9:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in Boston, 119-115. They lead the Celtics 1-0.
An absolute masterpiece from James Harden gives the Sixers the much-needed road win. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden 2-point field goals:
10 — Tonight
9 — First round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/dGUpGyd4I9 – 9:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 119, Celtics 115. Harden turned back the clock with 45 points. Maxey with 26 and the go-ahead steal and bucket. Melton with 17 off the bench.
An incredible win for the Sixers without Embiid, who was hyped on the bench down the stretch. – 9:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 119, Celtics 115.
Behind 45 points from James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have stunned the Celtics.
Joel Embiid was celebrating on Philly’s bench both after Harden’s go-ahead 3 and Paul Reed’s clinching FTs. – 9:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden ties his playoff career high with 45 points on 17-30 shooting, including the game-winning step-back 3, and the Sixers have shocked the Celtics with a 119-115 win in Game 1 at the TD Garden. – 9:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden tonight:
45 PTS
6 AST
2 STL
7 3P
Ties his playoff career high. pic.twitter.com/M1lDH2yvt2 – 9:50 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Not really sure why Celtics were ok with Horford on an island with Harden there. How do you not send another guy? – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just an incredible start as Philly wins 119-115, as they were able to alter their identity without Joel Embiid and make Boston uncomfortable all night. James Harden had one of the best games of his career as he hit incredible daggers over and over. This series is gonna be wild. – 9:50 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The irony of Harden doing this on Bill Simmons’ Boston Celtics lmao – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers with a 45-point playoff game over the last 50 years:
— Allen Iverson
— James Harden
That’t it. pic.twitter.com/yOSvEmXgtw – 9:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Again. WHY concede that switch. TUCKER HAS NOT ATTEMPTED A SHOT. Just let Smart get back to Harden, if he passes it’s a win – 9:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Harden ties his career playoff-high, for the lead at the death.
youtube.com/live/xywHirBnG… pic.twitter.com/nAQhfXozGX – 9:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Al Horford has gotten absolutely destroyed in any coverage the Celtics have tried against James Harden – 9:48 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Like we’ve always said, James Harden comes up big in the playoffs – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden hunted that matchup with Al Horford, and hunted that stepback 3.
Philly by 2 with 8.4 seconds left. – 9:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden ties postseason career high with 45
What a shot to take the lead.
GO TO VEGAS IN THE PLAYOFFS – 9:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just an all-timer from James Harden tonight. So many daggers over perfect contests.
This morning I broke down how Harden would be the key on both ends and it’s played out exactly that way tonight. theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0… – 9:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Yeah this is now Philly Harden coz Rockets Harden ain’t knockin that down – 9:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden got Horford on a switch and drilled a step-back 3 in his face. 45 for Harden, and more importantly a 117-115 lead for the Sixers.
Celtics ball out of this timeout with 8.4 seconds left. – 9:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I don’t know if you’re seeing this on television, but Embiid is moving more than he has in his workouts all week.
Rather big shot by James Harden. – 9:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden. 45 points. Sixers up two with 8.4 seconds left. They need one stop to win an incredible Game 1. – 9:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
James Harden just did his Carter Verhaeghe impression for the good people of Boston. – 9:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
HOLY JAMES HARDEN.
45 points. Playoff career high.
SIXERS LEAD. – 9:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Harden 3 with 8.4 left. Timeout #Celtics. Not sure why they left Horford on an island but they did. #76ers – 9:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
No timeout for the Sixers and Harden gets Horford on an island, and, well… – 9:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers gave up a pair of offensive boards before Horford finishes possession off with a layup, and it’s a 113-110 Boston lead with 1:14 left. Timeout Sixers.
Between Harden falling asleep off-ball a few possessions back, to that last possession, some real missed opportunities. – 9:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tremendous job by Harden to get the ball to roll away in case Philly wanted to challenge – 9:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden just threw the ball out of bounds as Horford tried to grab it to in-bound. No delay of game. – 9:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Absolute vintage James Harden performance tonight. It’s been amazing to watch.
42 PTS / 16-28 fg / 5 AST
Tie game, 4 mins to play. – 9:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Reed on the floor for the Sixers after this timeout. – 9:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Haven’t seen a replay yet on the last one but *if* we’re on year 5 of Harden not getting landing zone fouls in monster playoff games… I’m calling Adam. – 9:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
104-102 Celtics with 5:04 left.
Harden is up to 42 points on 16-28 shooting, include 6 made 3s. Tyrese Maxey has 21, and Melton has 17 off the bench.
Tatum (36), Brown (23) and Brogdon (20) all having big nights for the Celtics. – 9:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Maybe listen to the people who watched nearly every James Harden game this decade next time they tell you “He’s not washed”? – 9:29 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
James Harden is well within his rights to do his old stirring pot celebration from his Houston days. He’s cooking – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You’ve never seen a James Harden playoff game with more made field goals before this one tonight in Boston – 9:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Boston still playing drop against Harden at this point is fucking WILD – 9:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden with 42 points on 27 shots. He’s been unconscious. – 9:26 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Keep seeing people ask the question: “Why would you spend X on James Harden this summer if you’re the Rockets?”. My response to that stuff is always this:
Who would you rather spend the money on? – 9:25 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
i never wanna hear about how harden looks hurt or doesn’t have the burst or blah blah ever again. He just wants the ball all the time hahaha. He gettin it tonight and looks just fine. – 9:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good Sixers thing: James Harden has 39 points.
Bad Sixers thing: Tyrese Maxey has five fouls with 6:47 to go. – 9:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden now has 39 points, his most as a Sixer.
He’s given the Sixers a real shot to take Game 1 here without Joel Embiid. – 9:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Boston really only has to worry about guarding Harden and Maxey right now.
The flip side, though, is that Harden and Maxey have been really tough to guard. – 9:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden was 9-for-34 from 2-point range against Brooklyn.
Harden is 10-for-15 from 2-point range tonight. – 9:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Harden came to PLAY
34 points in 30 minutes 👀
pic.twitter.com/shVic1xjgm – 9:21 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Somebody other than Harden and Maxey is going to have to make a shot down the stretch if Philly is to pull off the upset in Game 1. Maybe Tucker? – 9:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden checking back in with the Sixers trailing 93-89 less than two minutes into the fourth. – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers have missed 11 of 13 3s in 2nd half. Maxey (knee) and Harden playing slower and looking worn down. We’ll see how these last 10 minutes look for them – 9:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
What an incredible effort from Philly’s backcourt. Harden, Maxey, Melton all been amazing in their own way, hopefully can keep it going for one more quarter. This has been a really fun one after it seemed like Embiid’s absence popped the balloon. – 9:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Pull-up jumper by Maxey, floater by Tatum and it’s an 87-87 tie heading into the 4th.
Maxey is up to 18 points on 8-16 shooting, with 11 of them coming in that 3rd quarter. Harden has 30 on 12-23.
The Sixers are trying to overcome the fact that Boston is shooting 61.4%. – 9:08 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics and Sixers tied at 87 after three. Malcolm Brogdon is a plus-18. Rob Williams is next at plus-6.
Tyrese Maxey a plus-9 for Philly; James Harden even. – 9:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3 quarters: Celtics 87, Sixers 87.
Two big shots from Tyrese Maxey blunted the energy in here, before a very difficult Jayson Tatum shot tied it up to end the quarter.
Tatum has 34 on 13-for-21 shooting for Boston.
James Harden has 30 on 12-for-23 for Philly. – 9:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden, who started 5/5, looks frustrated falling to 7/18 since. – 9:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tense moment between Harden, Tucker, Niang into timeout. Harden looked frustrated with how Philly set up that ISO on Hauser. pic.twitter.com/FN4Nlw0DrL – 9:01 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Looking like the Harden Rockets without Embiid or Maxey out there – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
No free throws by either team in a game with James Harden involved
… What. Is. Happening. – 8:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
James Harden has 30 points and 4 assists
Jayson Tatum up to 32 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Sixers lead Celtics 83-81 with 4:18 to play in the third – 8:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Harden is ballin’ in Game 1 without Embiid 💰 pic.twitter.com/SRWcmIJiOV – 8:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Making shots is great but love the mentality Harden is playing with so far. No grifting, no baiting, just attack mode – 8:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Celtics keeping Horford in a pretty deep drop, Harden is looking for that ball screen. – 8:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Catching up on DVR and just saw Harden’s projectile flop …. that might even outdo Austin Reaves from the other night. – 8:53 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Harden playing his tail off. And Maxey playing HORSE against the Cs defense – 8:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Some big Maxey plays (pull-up 3, tough layup, steal and a nice dish to Reed), followed by a Harden bucket and Sixers have taken a 74-72 lead 4 minutes into 3rd
Sixers are shooting 54.4% from the field and 12-23 from 3, which is the script to a Gm 1 win (if they could get a stop) – 8:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Harden has a perfect understanding of how the Celtics want to play him, knowing they aren’t going to help so he can use his body and get to his spots inside the arc. – 8:47 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Whenever James Harden walks into the arena with some shit like this on, you already know what kind of game it’s going to be. Seen it too many times. pic.twitter.com/GdDwi5HL0J – 8:33 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 66-63 at half. They shot 73.7 percent (28 for 38), but the #76ers hit 11 threes to stay close. De’Anthony Melton has five of those threes. Tatum 26, Brown 16, Brogdon 14; Harden 21, Melton 17, Harris 11.
Turnovers:
BOS: 8 (13 PHL pts)
PHL: 2 (4 BOS pts). – 8:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Considering the shooting deficit (73.7% vs. 55.3%), a pretty impressive first half from the @Philadelphia 76ers. Trailing by as many as 12, they cut the Celtics lead to 3 (66-63) at halftime.
Harden: 21 PTS / 4 AST
Melton: 17 PTS / 5-5 3fg
Harris: 11 PTS
Maxey: 7 PTS
Reed: 4 PTS / 5 REB – 8:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 66, Sixers 63. The Sixers’ 11-of-19 mark from three-point land (including 5-of-5 from Melton) keeping them in this one. Boston is shooting 73.7 percent. Harden has 21 points and 4 assists. Tatum already with 26 on 11-of-14 shooting. – 8:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This game is going just about as expected. Celtics are shooting 74% from the field, but Philly’s high pressure defense is forcing a lot of turnovers while Harden is feasting. Hopefully this game stays interesting in the second half. – 8:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics lead 66-63 at the half, despite shooting 73.7% from the field
8 Boston turnovers and 21 points from James Harden have kept things close – 8:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 66-63 at halftime on the Sixers. C’s shot 73.7% but are only up 3 at halftime. Tatum with 26, Brown with 16 and Brogdon with 14. Harden with 21 and Melton with 17 for the Sixers. – 8:24 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
With Joel Embiid out, James Harden has altered his approach to the Field Goals Attempted category… pic.twitter.com/BZY3fCueGD – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Reed put both hands on his head after the #76ers fouled, unable to stop the #Celtics in transition again. Wonder if it had something to do with Harden falling to the floor after shooting on the other end looking for a call – 8:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden has 9 buckets with 4 minutes left in 1st half
That’s already his most FGs in an entire postseason game with the 76ers. – 8:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Cs’ ability to do whatever they want is insane. Harden trying to keep the Sixers in the game is Houston-like. – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden foul on Brogdon. Keep it on the floor. NO FTA in either direction 19 minutes into this one. – 8:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
An awesome start to @De’Anthony Melton‘s night. He leads the @Philadelphia 76ers bench (and is the team’s 2nd leading scorer behind Harden) thus far:
11 PTS / 4-6 fg / 3-3 3fg – 8:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After Harden played all 12 first-quarter minutes, a different look to start the second for the Sixers: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Niang and Reed. Working so far, as they’ve knotted this one up at 38. Maxey and Melton have both gotten to the cup. – 8:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden will sit for the first time tonight as Q2 begins. Harden in Q1:
16 PTS / 7-10 fg / 1-4 3fg – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics shoot 85 percent in 1Q (17 for 20) and lead #76ers 38-31 after 1Q. Brown 14, Brogdon 10, Tatum 6; Harden 16, Harris 6. – 7:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Celtics 38, Sixers 31.
Boston shoots 85 percent in the first quarter, scoring 26 points in the paint, as Jaylen Brown had 14 points.
James Harden went 7-for-10 and had 16 points to lead Philly, which went 5-for-12 from 3. Philly averaged 32 3PA per game this season. – 7:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Cs lead 38-31 after one quarter. Harden leads all scorers with 16 points. Brown has 14 to lead Boston. The Cs are shooting 85 % from the field. – 7:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The positives:
—Awesome Harden start
—No real offensive rust after a long layoff
The negatives:
—The Celtics are shooting 85 percent from the field
—A randomly selected follower might be able to score a layup for Boston – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 38, Sixers 31 at the end of the first. Harden’s shot-making (16 points on 7-of-10 from the floor) kept the Sixers in it during a quarter the Celtics shot 17-of-20 from the floor.
A wild stat: Zero free throws for either team in that period. – 7:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This play might be why Harden has been a little frustrated with Marcus Smart early pic.twitter.com/Goe7DPYSoO – 7:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Smart picksup 3/4 court on Harden and the C’s switch everything out of the timeout, leading to a Maxey miss. – 7:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Harden and Smart already playing a little hand hockey, there’s no love lost between those two – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A quick 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting from James Harden to stake Philadelphia to a quick 19-13 lead five minutes in.
Exactly the kind of start the 76ers needed with Joel Embiid sidelined. – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden having one of those ‘I’m Still Dat Dude’ starts. The Sixers point guard has 12 points on 5-5 shooting, including 2 threes. The Sixers lead 19-13 with 6:58 left in the first quarter. They’re shooting 80 % from the field and 75% from 3. – 7:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Perfect start for James Harden: 12 points on 5-5 from the field.
Pretty simple stuff: pick-and-roll to get Smart off his body somewhere from the 3-point line to halfcourt, Horford in drop. Wonder if Boston starts to switch a bit more. – 7:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
celtics keep going under on harden/maxey. that’s probably going to change pretty soon. – 7:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden still talking to Karl Lane into timeout, and Marcus Smart intervened stepping his foot out to the right to show Harden what he did. Looked like Harden looked then kept walking. Flamethrower start for Philadelphia from 3. They knew they needed to get 3s up. – 7:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have made eight of their first 10 shots, including 5-of-5 from Harden. They’ve also had some defensive breakdowns, allowing the Celtics to go 6-of-7. But no rust on the offensive end so far, especially from The Beard. – 7:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Three combined missed shots through first 5 minutes of action tonight. C’s are 6-7 but have 3 turnovers. Sixers are 8-10 and have a 19-13 lead. James Harden already with 12 points and hasn’t missed a shot yet. – 7:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Houston Harden has shown up to TD Garden, 12 points in 5 min as #76ers lead #Celtics 19-13. – 7:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden told us yesterday at practice that he had to flip a switch and I guess this is that switch. – 7:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sixers come out hot fueled by 7 points off 3 Boston turnovers. They’re 8-10 from the field so far. Harden is 5-5 for 12 points. – 7:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
yeah James Harden is absolutely on fire to start the game but Paul Reed successfully threw a lob to Tobias Harris in transition so who’s to say what the headline is – 7:39 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden PERFECT tonight thus far (5 mins):
12 PTS* / 5-5 fg / 2-2 3fg
*leads all scorers. – 7:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden is furious with the official, slamming the ground, after hitting a 3 looking for a call. He’s 5/5 and just hit 4 shots in a row for the #76ers. – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden said yesterday that if Embiid didn’t play, he’d need to “flip the switch” and be a more aggressive scorer. He’s got nine points on 4-of-4 shooting to start — one three, and three pull-up jumpers. – 7:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden PERFECT tonight thus far:
9 PTS / 4-4 fg / 1-1 3fg – 7:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden opens the scoring tonight with a short baseline jumper over Derrick White. On Harden’s chance to write a new story in these playoffs, and what he’s given up to do so: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:35 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Steph vs. LeBron part V.
The banged up Knicks vs. the banged up Heat.
Can James Harden lead the 76ers?
The Suns must dominate the non-Jokic minutes.
All that and more on today’s show.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: bit.ly/3LLTyuP – 7:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2023 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/rmJnHEl3hs – 7:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
james harden arrives for game 1 wearing “when you need to fit an ipad in your backpocket” chic pic.twitter.com/grCAuoVMPf – 7:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Did James Harden do a JNCO collab? 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3dmJJv6Gs – 6:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/mHGUmuAtjE – 6:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Focus now turns to Harden + the little things — the Celtics were vulnerable on the glass previous series, Reed/Tucker/McDaniels/Melton need to hammer them on the boards – 5:57 PM
Focus now turns to Harden + the little things — the Celtics were vulnerable on the glass previous series, Reed/Tucker/McDaniels/Melton need to hammer them on the boards – 5:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Odds on Caesars for O/U on PTS, REBs, & ASTs:
Harris 26.5
Harden 38.5
Maxey 31.5
Who gets the biggest boost if Joel Embiid misses Game 1? @wha1en & @BaruthaAlex get you set for all your gaming needs tonight on the @RotoWire NBA show. Weeknights at 7pET
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/wFQcYrIEM0 – 4:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“We have to really stop looking at James Harden and expecting him to be the James Harden of Houston. He has shown us throughout the last three years that he is transitioning over to not being that guy.”
—@Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/AVeOAmtnOz – 3:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Joel Embiid potentially missing time with his knee injury, how does this change the Celtics-Sixers series?
It all starts with James Harden, on both ends.
New breakdown @The Athletic
https://t.co/xxNu6xIgOO pic.twitter.com/EEaLaGfXkk – 3:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
previewing Sixers-Celtics with Embiid’s status *gestures wildly in air* is pretty impossible, but we must do it anyway.
—Harden’s importance
—Tatum’s kinda eh numbers vs. the Sixers
and so forth phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 1:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: James Harden had one word on his mind entering this season: sacrifice.
“Whether it’s the money or my role, just letting everything go and just sacrificing — and then seeing what it gives me.”
He’ll find out starting tonight in Boston. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:44 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden led the NBA assists this season, a feat some would call a dramatic transformation from his ball-dominant scoring days.
A deep dive on how Harden developed his playmaking throughout his basketball life — and is now applying it with the Sixers
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:49 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 1 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference semifinals series. I want the winner, final score, points for James Harden and Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/NQgkCxNSRi – 8:25 AM
