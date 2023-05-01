Jimmy Butler will be a game-time decision for Game 2

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So looking at the “Jimmy Butler is out” possibilities for game 2, the lineup could be:
Vincent
Strus
Martin
Love
Bam
Lowry
Robinson
Highsmith
Zeller
High volume for Vincent/Lowry on-ball, a bunch of shots for Bam as the hub, and man will they get threes up – 12:54 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On today’s episode of the “Good Word”… the homie @Jason1Goff stops through. Talking Steph and LeBron, Jimmy Butler’s evolution and… sex therapists! (Trust, you’ll understand when it drops) – 12:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler continues to undergo treatment on his ankle and doesn’t expect to know if Butler will be able to play in Game 2 until just before tip. – 11:59 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Heat have to go without Jimmy Butler in game 2, that clearly means trouble for them tomorrow
But I will say that screams a team playing freely offensively, who is already playing with an insane level of confidence
We will see – 11:59 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Heat probably won’t have an update on Jimmy Butler and his ankle until before Game 2, Erik Spoelstra said. Butler is receiving treatment. – 11:58 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Knicks-Heat coverage, at @TheAthletic
* “I was horrific,” – Jalen Brunson falls on the Game 1 sword (@FredKatz) – theathletic.com/4475046/2023/0…
* All eyes on Jimmy Butler’s ankle (@MikeVorkunov) – theathletic.com/4474646/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should Heat practice prudence when it comes to Jimmy Butler’s ankle? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/01/ask… – 11:38 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
“Waiting game” begins on Heat star Jimmy Butler’s Game 2 status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:26 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler yesterday:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 8-16 FG
He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his first six games of a postseason:
— Abdul-Jabbar (2x)
— King
— Jordan
— James
— Butler
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:16 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat’s most important stretch of their Game 1 win over the Knicks: After Jimmy Butler turned his ankle, he spent the rest of the game basically doing this.
Butler just practicing his jumper in the corner, in the middle of a playoff game, will never not be funny. pic.twitter.com/kAPWpc9h3a – 9:12 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW EPISODE
🔥Heat steal home-court advantage
🔥Should they rest Jimmy Butler in Game 2?
🔥Credit Cookies
YouTube: youtu.be/mZFwrxzBXP0
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat – 8:43 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“I know him; I know that I can look in his eye. He reassured me that he wasn’t going to be a liability and he wanted to stay in there and make sure we get this win.”
The Knicks and Heat wait on Jimmy Butler’s ankle, but Game 1 was about Heat muscle memory theathletic.com/4474646/2023/0… – 8:36 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jimmy Butler finishes a Game 1 victory over the Knicks on a hurt ankle as the Heat continue to look nothing like a team that barely made the playoffs.
apnews.com/article/heat-k… – 8:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 108-101 victory over Knicks: sun-sentinel.com/2023/04/30/hea…
1. A “cage fight” to finish.
2. Jimmy Butler excels, then ails.
3. Kevin Love a needed outlet.
4. Gabe Vincent fills scoring column.
5. Knicks without Julius Randle. – 7:56 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Heat’s Butler hurts ankle late but makes his presence known
Heat leader Jimmy Butler shows grit, determination against Knicks. From @RogRubin newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:23 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Heat star Jimmy Butler sprains ankle; ‘Waiting game’ begins on his Game 2 status. PLUS Knicks discuss not attacking a hobbled Jimmy defensively, bemoan their own misses. And more notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat star Jimmy Butler sprains ankle. ‘Waiting game’ begins on his Game 2 status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks didn’t take advantage of Jimmy Butler gutting out injury: ‘Tricky situation’ #heat #nyk #nba nypost.com/2023/04/30/kni… via @nypostsports – 10:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with the Kyle Lowry appreciation post on IG:
“He’s a winner, he’s a champion, we’re going to ride that wave.” pic.twitter.com/lNPeY2ILAH – 10:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“As a team, we gotta do a better job recognizing what’s going on, especially late in the game…It starts with me.”
Jalen Brunson, in part, on NYK failing to capitalize vs. an injured Jimmy Butler late in G1. Ankle sprains on both sides loom large for G2: sny.tv/articles/ankle… – 8:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat’s 3 point shooting in the playoffs:
Duncan Robinson- 58%
Jimmy Butler- 43%
Kevin Love- 43%
Gabe Vincent- 42%
Max Strus- 41%
Kyle Lowry- 40%
Caleb Martin- 38%
Yeah if this can just keep peaking at the right time….. – 8:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Clearly hobbled, Jimmy Butler practiced his shot routine in the corner over and over.
After rolling his ankle, he didn’t wanna come out the game and Erik Spoelstra trusted his star enough to leave him in.
On Butler’s day and the Heat’s Game 1 win:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“I know him; I know that I can look in his eye. He reassured me that he wasn’t going to be a liability and he wanted to stay in there and make sure we get this win.”
The Knicks and Heat wait on Jimmy Butler’s ankle, but Game 1 was about Heat muscle memory theathletic.com/4474646/2023/0… – 8:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
With Jimmy Butler hobbled vs. Knicks, Heat show that they’re elite playoff problem-solvers
by @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/with-… – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I can’t get over Jimmy Butler practicing his three point form mid-possession after getting injured LOL – 8:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler did nothing to diminish the legend of Playoff Jimmy on Sunday, but now a whole series could turn on the health of his ankle. He toughed it out and starred in Game 1 but the win was also an example of the Heat’s muscle memory in the playoffs.
theathletic.com/4474646/2023/0… – 7:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We just had two 50-point performances in playoffs this week (Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry) after having ZERO 50-point performances in 2022 postseason.
Butler and Curry got their 50s this week while committing only 1 turnover each. – 6:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Heat’s Butler hurts ankle late but makes his presence known
Heat leader Jimmy Butler shows grit, determination against Knicks. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Championship DNA. That’s a Hall of Famer sitting over there”
Playoff Kyle Lowry lives for these moments, and at Madison Square Garden, with Jimmy Butler hurt, he delivered one against the Knicks.
“As a basketball player, you want to play at the Mecca.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW with @flasportsbuzz: Heat star Jimmy Butler sprains ankle. ‘Waiting game’ begins on his Game 2 status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “You just don’t know with ankle sprains. I don’t even know if we’ll know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to see.” – 5:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: 8 thoughts on the Heat’s win over the Knicks, including what happens with Jimmy Butler going forward and the key adjustment the Heat made in Game 1.
allucanheat.com/2023/04/30/mia… – 5:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Miami Heat needed all season to become the team they expected. So Jimmy Butler didn’t want to miss a minute of it, no matter how much his ankle may have hurt late in Game 1 against the Knicks.
apnews.com/article/heat-k… – 5:06 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love talked a little smack to Aaron Rodgers after the game, after he had those 3 outlet assists, with 2 beautiful bombs to Jimmy Butler.
“I have the best QBR in New York as of right now,” Love said he told Rodgers. Love says he & Rodgers are friendly; he was joking around. pic.twitter.com/a44OJnQIaQ – 5:03 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Coach Spo didn’t think about pulling Jimmy Butler from Game 1, despite his ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/hhMrM9noun – 4:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
It did not seem as if the Knicks pressed the issue with Jimmy Butler on defense after he sprained his ankle and stayed in the game, but Erik Spoelstra disagreed with that.
“Think they were being passive? I did not feel like they were being passive at all. That’s not the Knicks.” – 4:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jimmy Butler resilient despite injury, Heat victorious at Knicks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:45 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler suffered a left ankle sprain
sportando.basketball/en/miami-heats… – 4:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jimmy Butler, who walked very gingerly in the locker room, will not speak to the media following Game 1. – 4:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyle Lowry jokes that Jimmy Butler looked like he got shot when he rolled his ankle. Butler responded and said he hasn’t rolled his ankle this bad in some time. – 4:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star finishes Game 1 win through ankle sprain; Game 2 status uncertain
cbssports.com/nba/news/jimmy… – 4:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spo on Jimmy Butler: “We’ve had enough tears behind the scenes of guys getting hurt. We have to get the job done. And we’ve had probably more practice than anybody else having to step up when when guys get hurt. But that certainly is inspiring that he wouldnt come out.” #heat – 4:05 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Knicks go cold down the stretch, fall to injured Jimmy Butler, Heat in Game 1 nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 4:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says too soon to know more on Jimmy Butler’s ankle. Spoelstra said it will be “a waiting game.” – 3:51 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
If you want a status update on Jimmy Butler then keep waiting. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra doesn’t have one.
“No idea,” he said. “You just don’t know with ankle sprains.”
Butler didn’t want to come out of the game so Spo left him in. – 3:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Spoelstra says he has “no idea” what the severity of Jimmy Butler’s rolled ankle is, and says he’s not sure he’ll know by tomorrow, either: “He did not want to come out of the game, so we left him in there.” – 3:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler spoke to @CassidyHubbarth about the injury he sustained in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/ugURJgTrum – 3:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler is so damn efficient. He’s very comfortable being Decoy Jimmy Butler. Never really had to turn up vs Knicks anyway.
– 50% FGs on 16 attempts
– Only 3-point attempt was post-injury airball
– 9/11 FTs
– 4:2 assist-TO ratio
– 11 rebounds
– team-high 4 oREB, 2 steals – 3:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler was +7 while playing on one ankle. Has to be a record. – 3:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks vs. Heat score: Jimmy Butler, Miami continue NBA playoff upsets, take Game 1 at Madison Square Garden
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 3:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jimmy Butler had 25 pts, 11 rebs, 4 assists to help lift MIA to a Game 1 win over NYK at MSG. Obi Toppin went 4-for-11 from beyond the arc but the other NYK starters combined to shoot 1-for-16 on threes. Heat won turnover battle, took 9 more FTs than NYK. Knicks went 12-20 on FTs – 3:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler battled through the pain to help the Heat take Game 1 💪 pic.twitter.com/vt7SufXqg9 – 3:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jimmy Butler has been incredible in the playoffs so far. His teammates, especially Lowry, but Adebayo, Martin and Vincent too came through big time after he got hurt. – 3:36 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“How’s it feeling?” “Like a rolled ankle.” Jimmy Butler didn’t have to cook Cassidy Hubbarth like that 😂😂😂 #NBA – 3:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler, when asked how his rolled right ankle is feeling.
“Like a rolled ankle.” – 3:35 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“like a rolled ankle”
-jimmy butler on how his rolled ankle is feeling – 3:34 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Jimmy Butler says he feels like a “rolled ankle.” You gotta love it! – 3:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler postgame on down the stretch:
“I didn’t do too much except for air ball a 3.”
How’s the ankle feel?
“Like a rolled ankle.” – 3:34 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Disastrous finish for the Knicks.
Jimmy Butler was stationary the final 5 minutes but couldn’t get stops on the Heat offense. Didn’t attack him on defense while New York kept sloppily turning the ball over.
9-2 Miami run after Jimmy got hurt. Missed opportunity playing 5 on 4. – 3:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jimmy Butler, when asked how his rolled ankle is feeling: “Like a rolled ankle.” – 3:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat go into MSG, take Game 1 and flip homecourt. The big thing to monitor will be Jimmy Butler’s ankle, but he seems to be in good spirits walking off the court. – 3:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler today:
25 PTS
11 REB
2 STL
Leading the playoffs in scoring. pic.twitter.com/pjlTvY664z – 3:32 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Did the Knicks attack Jimmy Butler once after he got hurt and stayed in?
It might have been one time on 10 possessions.
Regardless, not great! – 3:32 PM
Did the Knicks attack Jimmy Butler once after he got hurt and stayed in?
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
I’ll never forget when NBA players finally got to see their family after months of solitude in the bubble and Jimmy Butler was just like “nahhh F them kids. This is a business trip.” 🤣 – 3:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m still trying to process that the Knicks weren’t able to attack Jimmy Butler, who can barely move out there, down the stretch of this game.
Their offensive decision-making was horrible. – 3:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Not sure whether it is more remarkable that Miami keeps scoring with Jimmy Butler standing as far from the ball as possible or inexplicable that the Knicks have not made him defend someone. – 3:25 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
why would you bring kyle lowry into the screen when jimmy butler is on the ball. he can’t move! – 3:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jimmy Butler hasn’t touched the ball since he hurt his ankle, and it hasn’t mattered. Kyle Lowry making some big plays for Miami down the stretch, and Heat are about to go up 1-0 – 3:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler can barely move. He’s walking to the corner on every Heat possession. The offense belongs to Lowry, Vincent and Bam. Vincent with a big 3, Bam with a hook in the last two possessions. – 3:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Knicks have made no effort to attack Jimmy Butler, who is hobbling. – 3:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Heat basically playing 4 on 5 on offense with Jimmy Butler sitting in the corner. – 3:20 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
If there is a bigger alpha than Jimmy Butler I’ve yet to meet him. He’s the Alpha’s Alpha. – 3:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That look like a bad sprain for Jimmy Butler. Even if he finishes this game, I really wonder about his ability to play future games once that thing stiffens up – 3:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler has to shoot these FTs in order to remain in the game. – 3:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jimmy Butler is as tough as nails. He’s really playing through that injury. – 3:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler is gonna keep playing. Wow. He’s obviously bothered by the ankle but he plays on. – 3:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler is gonna keep playing and take these free throws, at least. – 3:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler has missed several games last two seasons due to that right ankle. – 3:15 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler is currently up and walking. But he’s hheaded towards the Heat bench and has a considerable limp. Not going back into the locker room (yet), however. – 3:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
You could see Erik Spoelstra let out the F word there after seeing Jimmy Butler go down with an ankle injury. – 3:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jimmy Butler got his ankle tangled up with Hart on that drive. He is standing up and walking very gingerly. #Knicks #Heat – 3:14 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh my, Jimmy Butler down and in a lot of pain. Looks like he rolled ankle. Heat was already holding team together with smoke, mirrors and Kevin Love. – 3:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jimmy Butler came down awkwardly after colliding with hart – still down for a long time. Maybe right ankle. Miami takes a timeout. – 3:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler on the court in clear pain grabbing his foot. Heat is concerned. – 3:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jimmy Butler is down after rolling his ankle badly on a drive. Immediately started grabbing at it and still hasn’t gotten up. – 3:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler turned his right ankle on that drive and he’s down on the court in pain. – 3:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jimmy Butler is hurt. He’s down holding his right ankle. Now he’s slapping the floor. It’s bad. – 3:13 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Hear me out on this one. You know what kind of player I think Tom Thibodeau would LOVE on his team? Jimmy Butler. – 3:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler up to 23 points and 11 rebounds. Head leads 93-86 with 6:27 to play. – 3:05 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Not sure I’ve ever seen a foul drawing magician like Jimmy Butler. – 3:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jimmy Butler: Leading scorer in the first round of the playoffs, game’s leading rebounder so far today. – 3:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Heat 81, Knicks 75
Miami wins the third quarter 31-18, as the Heat went 5-for-10 from 3. The Knicks, meanwhile, shot 1-for-12.
Jalen Brunson has 21 for New York, but is 0-for-6 from 3. Jimmy Butler has 19 to lead Miami. – 2:51 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love outlet to Jimmy Butler, part 2.
Great pass by Love, but smart timing by Butler to leak out when RJ Barrett gets his shot up. Heat have some confidence they can hang on the boards with the Knicks, and doing a good job of team rebounding to neutralize Mitchell Robinson. pic.twitter.com/AQLRc1zK90 – 2:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 81, Knicks 75. Jimmy Butler with 19 points for Heat. Knicks shooting just 5 of 29 (17.2 percent) on threes. – 2:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jalen Brunson just got a tech. Jimmy Butler misses the free throw. – 2:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Potentially big swing moment: Miami probably should’ve had Jimmy Butler on the line for two free throws after yet another insane Kevin Love outlet pass. Instead, no call, followed by an Obi Toppin 3 and a Jalen Brunson runner, and New York is suddenly back within 2 again. – 2:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Love three step drop. Jimmy Butler skinny post. Wash, rinse, repeat. – 2:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jimmy Butler has now hit his last 7 attempts — and that last one, outjumping Obi for a Kevin Love outlet pass and dunking, prompts Thibodeau timeout. Heat 74-66. – 2:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What an incredible outlet pass by Kevin Love to Jimmy Butler – 2:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another Knicks timeout: Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler connect like Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson for the Jets this season. Butler outjumps Obi Toppin and finishes in transition. Heat lead, 74-66, after trailing 12 in the first quarter – 2:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Love is the best QB in south Florida, Jimmy Butler is running deep routes, and the Heat have taken a hold of this game after hitting on a few run outs and deep shots. – 2:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler starting to feel it. He’s up to 19 points, with the help of some great Kevin Love outlet passes.
Heat ahead by eight. – 2:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Mitchell Robinson is making Jimmy Butler think when he goes into the paint. – 2:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Knicks played a great first half, but somehow, they only lead the Heat, 55-50, when it felt like they should be up by double digits. Jimmy Butler turned it up in Q2 ans has 11 PTS on 4/8 FG. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett have combined for 28 points. – 2:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler averaged 23.8 shots and 9.6 FTs per game in the first round against the Bucks. He’s got 6 so far, and only 2 FTs. – 2:01 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Wedgie 56. Two short of the modern day record (58 in ’20-’21).
Jimmy Butler must know we’re close. pic.twitter.com/NhCbr2Z9bZ – 2:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Hart is doing a tremendous job so far trying to make life tough on Jimmy Butler. He just turned what looked to be an easy hit-ahead opportunity into a turnover. – 1:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jalen Brunson is just one of those guys built for the playoffs. Naturally physical, fearless. In Brunson and Jimmy Butler we get two of those guys in this series. – 1:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat with a good amount of miscues on defense and giving up certain switches
But offense back to a grind
Part of that is because on-ball Jimmy Butler wasn’t making a nuclear appearance
32-21, end of first – 1:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks were better than the Heat in every aspect of the first quarter in Game 1 and lead 32-21. Miami is shooting just 4-of-17 on poor quality threes. RJ Barrett has 11 early points. Josh Hart has Jimmy Butler in hell. What a start to this game. – 1:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat down 32-21
– Heat took 17 3s in the first quarter but made only four.
– Being out-scored 22-4 in the paint.
– Just four points for Jimmy Butler, who played the entire period. – 1:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Josh Hart puts the clamps on Jimmy Butler on one end, drives by him and finished the layup on the other. The Hart-Butler matchup could determine this series.
So far, Hart has held Butler to just two points in the first quarter and has six points of his own. #Knicks – 1:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Heat seem to have chosen Obi Toppin as the Knicks defender to go after, keep drawing him into pick-and-rolls. Interesting wrinkle is when they try to draw Toppin up high with a non-Butler ballhandler only to get Jimmy Butler the ball in the post isolated on Josh Hart. – 1:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson which means. ….
RJ Barrett should have a big advantage over Gabe Vincent….. – 1:17 PM
Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson which means. ….
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
It’s Jimmy Butler guarding Jalen Brunson right away. Vincent on Barrett, as expected. – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler starting out on Jalen Brunson and comes away with a steal in the opening minute. – 1:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler starts on Jalen Brunson and gets a steal diving into his pocket to nab the pass and set up a 3. How Butler defends Brunson will be a big part of this series. – 1:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Smattering of boos for Jimmy Butler the second the ball came to him after tipoff – 1:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s time
Let’s see if Jimmy Butler gets things spicy early with the trash talk and energy lol – 1:05 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown was asked what lessons could be learned from Bill Russell on the court and if you can learn that level of determination from playoff experience. Brown raved about Russell then used Jimmy Butler as a modern example of a player with “another level they can go to.” pic.twitter.com/axjnXAsXm0 – 12:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as their first five. Oladipo and Herro are inactive. – 12:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup to open the second round:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo – 12:31 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
One of the reasons Jimmy Butler’s old teams were afraid of making a long-term commitment to him was because they worried he wouldn’t hold up, believing he’d accrued too many “Thibs” miles. Jimmy is still a bucket & his former teams are still longing for competitors like Jimmy. – 12:30 PM
