Joel Embiid underwent PRP treatment on injured knee

Shams Charania: From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process:
From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: pic.twitter.com/EWsEuETHn6 – 10:45 AM
Joel Embiid did some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/5x365f948m – 10:38 AM
Joel Embiid got shots up today at shoot around before the media was asked to leave. Game 1 against the Celtics is tonight on @NBAonTNT 👌🏼
Joel Embiid before shootaround began #Sixers pic.twitter.com/eVxBKXv9wF – 10:28 AM
Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/kEioCFnTdy – 10:26 AM
Joel Embiid is at 76ers shootaround this morning ahead of tonight’s Game 1 against Boston. Philadelphia has listed Embiid as doubtful to play. – 10:22 AM
Joel Embiid, who is still doubtful for tonight’s Game 1, is at Sixers shootaround in Boston. – 10:17 AM
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:30 AM
Assuming Joel Embiid is out tonight in Game 1, it’s probably worth remembering that the Celtics had some setbacks this year when the opposition was missing a key piece… pic.twitter.com/0gyAb2IRkR – 1:27 AM
The #Celtics ominously moved to -560 on @FanDuel today. Joel Embiid got on the floor today, but didn't run. He's officially doubtful tomorrow, and I'm starting to wonder if we'll see him all series.
“Alright, I got to turn the switch on,” James Harden said.
From non-Zapruder footage of Joel Embiid to James Harden’s achilles feeling good, notes from the Sixers’ last practice before Game 1 in Boston:
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 PM
Where things are at with Joel Embiid, plus James Harden on his mindset before Sixers-Celtics Game 1:
Joel Embiid is the only player on the Sixers’ injury report. As expected, he’s doubtful.
Joel Embiid is the only player on the Sixers’ injury report. As expected, he’s doubtful.
James Harden promises to be more aggressive in this series amid the injury to Joel Embiid #Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid "doubtful" for game-1 vs Celtics
The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. – 4:41 PM
I’m about a story or two away from needing to create a Twitter bot that auto sends “The latest on Joel Embiid” and a link to my most recent article. Today’s latest! phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-si… – 1:58 PM
Embiid throwing passes to James Harden to work on catch-and-shoot situations #Sixers #Celtics #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kpf5lVsVaY – 1:36 PM
Mazzulla today on how #76ers won w/o Embiid: “They play a little bit faster. Each guy’s more aggressive. I think they’re more empowered, whether it’s Harden, whether it’s Maxey…Harris…definitely paying attention to some of those games, some of those play call frequencies.” pic.twitter.com/SjHV25QGie – 1:30 PM
Harden also said toward the end of his availability that, “I think today was his first time shooting” re: Embiid so take that for what it’s worth – 1:18 PM
Harden’s turn for shooting drills, assisted by Embiid pic.twitter.com/R9Jo1ajNK2 – 1:00 PM
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid was able to do some stuff today, still not running. He’s improving daily. Still doubtful for tomorrow. – 12:58 PM
Top-of-the-key Joel Embiid 3s after Sixers practice: pic.twitter.com/g4O2kgYuXp – 12:57 PM
Some more Joel Embiid shooting on 3-pointers #Sixers pic.twitter.com/6PH7riBqIK – 12:52 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did a little more at today’s practice, not much running though. Still thinks he’s doubtful for Game 1.
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did a little more at today’s practice, not much running though. Still thinks he’s doubtful for Game 1.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is still doubtful for Game 1, but he’s improving daily. – 12:45 PM
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is still doubtful. Did a bit more at practice today, is improving daily. – 12:45 PM
Brogdon on Embiid’s absence:
“It doesn’t change our mindset; it does change our game-plan. That’s a team that’s built around Joel, everything he does. All the isos and just a high level of scoring, and now that scoring is gonna be a little bit dispersed.” – 12:45 PM
Doc Rivers on what Embiid did today: “A little bit more, not much. He didn’t do any running” – 12:44 PM
Three point shooting for Embiid after a long period of midrange work pic.twitter.com/4i37QqUbRo – 12:42 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden taking part in a shooting drill. pic.twitter.com/rRJ4ojKKLy – 12:36 PM
More Joel Embiid on the day before Sixers-Celtics Game 1: pic.twitter.com/bINwY9KmTl – 12:32 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets up shots after practice. pic.twitter.com/wYHnMBj475 – 12:30 PM
Joel Embiid is out here taking jumpers: pic.twitter.com/WkGdjdifY4 – 12:30 PM
We have a Joel Embiid sighting at practice today.
We have a Joel Embiid sighting at practice today.
Look at that, a Joel Embiid sighting today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/B7Gb4cKAXt – 12:30 PM
For the first time this week, Embiid is out there after practice. pic.twitter.com/0gMYCzQsLk – 12:29 PM
Joel Embiid is doing some light shooting after practice. First time we’ve seen him on the court in any capacity this week during our post-practice viewing period. – 12:29 PM
