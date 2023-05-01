Joel Embiid unlikely to play in Game 1

NBA on ESPN: .@Adrian Wojnarowski is told Joel Embiid is “unlikely to play” in Game 1 against the Celtics:
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Joel Embiid potentially missing time with his knee injury, how does this change the Celtics-Sixers series?
It all starts with James Harden, on both ends.
New breakdown @The Athletic
https://t.co/xxNu6xIgOO pic.twitter.com/EEaLaGfXkk – 3:32 PM
With Joel Embiid potentially missing time with his knee injury, how does this change the Celtics-Sixers series?
It all starts with James Harden, on both ends.
New breakdown @The Athletic
https://t.co/xxNu6xIgOO pic.twitter.com/EEaLaGfXkk – 3:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Woj: Embiid “unlikely” to play in Game 1 tonight pic.twitter.com/ZQZXCV066t – 3:11 PM
Woj: Embiid “unlikely” to play in Game 1 tonight pic.twitter.com/ZQZXCV066t – 3:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Starting in just a few hours, the Sixers will have a chance to exorcise not one but two playoff demons at the same time.
Yet, a dark cloud hangs over the team’s most important player.
Can Joel Embiid be a super hero?
Full preview:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-celtics… – 2:04 PM
Starting in just a few hours, the Sixers will have a chance to exorcise not one but two playoff demons at the same time.
Yet, a dark cloud hangs over the team’s most important player.
Can Joel Embiid be a super hero?
Full preview:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-celtics… – 2:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
previewing Sixers-Celtics with Embiid’s status *gestures wildly in air* is pretty impossible, but we must do it anyway.
—Harden’s importance
—Tatum’s kinda eh numbers vs. the Sixers
and so forth phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 1:31 PM
previewing Sixers-Celtics with Embiid’s status *gestures wildly in air* is pretty impossible, but we must do it anyway.
—Harden’s importance
—Tatum’s kinda eh numbers vs. the Sixers
and so forth phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 1:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid participates in light shooting, listed as doubtful for Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:10 PM
Sixers’ Joel Embiid participates in light shooting, listed as doubtful for Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – A #Celtics #76ers series preview with Joel Embiid’s absence in mind. Plus @TheGardenReport predictions. I’m standing by my one from after Game 6 in Atlanta.
Is there any path for Philadelphia to compete without Embiid? clnsmedia.com/celtics-vs-76e… – 1:07 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia – A #Celtics #76ers series preview with Joel Embiid’s absence in mind. Plus @TheGardenReport predictions. I’m standing by my one from after Game 6 in Atlanta.
Is there any path for Philadelphia to compete without Embiid? clnsmedia.com/celtics-vs-76e… – 1:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tyrese Maxey about #76ers‘ success without Embiid this year, and his struggles vs. the #Celtics. Maxey averaged 10 PPG on 35.4% FG vs. Boston this year: “I came off the bench in two of those games and I’ve gotta be aggressive…getting downhill.” pic.twitter.com/QupbkjMwos – 12:54 PM
Asked Tyrese Maxey about #76ers‘ success without Embiid this year, and his struggles vs. the #Celtics. Maxey averaged 10 PPG on 35.4% FG vs. Boston this year: “I came off the bench in two of those games and I’ve gotta be aggressive…getting downhill.” pic.twitter.com/QupbkjMwos – 12:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers vs Celtics preview.
From Boston’s five out offense, to their length on the perimeter, this was always a tough matchup for Sixers.
Embiid was the great equalizer, but now it’s uncertain how much of him we’ll see, and how dominant he can be.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 12:01 PM
Sixers vs Celtics preview.
From Boston’s five out offense, to their length on the perimeter, this was always a tough matchup for Sixers.
Embiid was the great equalizer, but now it’s uncertain how much of him we’ll see, and how dominant he can be.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 12:01 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sixers-Celtics coverage…
* Series preview (@ByJayKing @JaredWeissNBA @rich_hofmann) – theathletic.com/4471827/2023/0…
* Joel Embiid health X-factor (@JaredWeissNBA) – theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0…
* – Celtics ‘not looking past nobody’ (@ByJayKing) – theathletic.com/4463304/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Sixers-Celtics coverage…
* Series preview (@ByJayKing @JaredWeissNBA @rich_hofmann) – theathletic.com/4471827/2023/0…
* Joel Embiid health X-factor (@JaredWeissNBA) – theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0…
* – Celtics ‘not looking past nobody’ (@ByJayKing) – theathletic.com/4463304/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One more Embiid video for fun.
What’d you think? Does he play? pic.twitter.com/Mnq6BfxSqI – 11:36 AM
One more Embiid video for fun.
What’d you think? Does he play? pic.twitter.com/Mnq6BfxSqI – 11:36 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics, but participates at Monday shootaround
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:35 AM
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics, but participates at Monday shootaround
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:35 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joel Embiid underwent a PRP treatment last week and some around 76ers would consider it a ‘miracle’ if he played Game 1 per @Shams Charania masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:17 AM
Joel Embiid underwent a PRP treatment last week and some around 76ers would consider it a ‘miracle’ if he played Game 1 per @Shams Charania masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid did some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/5x365f948m – 10:38 AM
Joel Embiid did some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/5x365f948m – 10:38 AM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Joel Embiid got shots up today at shoot around before the media was asked to leave. Game 1 against the Celtics is tonight on @NBAonTNT 👌🏼
@sixers – 10:32 AM
Joel Embiid got shots up today at shoot around before the media was asked to leave. Game 1 against the Celtics is tonight on @NBAonTNT 👌🏼
@sixers – 10:32 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
📍
(Light shooting for Embiid before morning shootaround began. Little-to-no lift on his shot) pic.twitter.com/e5N1jUPwFY – 10:31 AM
📍
(Light shooting for Embiid before morning shootaround began. Little-to-no lift on his shot) pic.twitter.com/e5N1jUPwFY – 10:31 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid before shootaround began #Sixers pic.twitter.com/eVxBKXv9wF – 10:28 AM
Joel Embiid before shootaround began #Sixers pic.twitter.com/eVxBKXv9wF – 10:28 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/kEioCFnTdy – 10:26 AM
Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/kEioCFnTdy – 10:26 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No word yet if Joel Embiid is playing tonight, but he’s lacing them up for the team’s shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/mKo2xTs8w8 – 10:26 AM
No word yet if Joel Embiid is playing tonight, but he’s lacing them up for the team’s shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/mKo2xTs8w8 – 10:26 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is at 76ers shootaround this morning ahead of tonight’s Game 1 against Boston. Philadelphia has listed Embiid as doubtful to play. – 10:22 AM
Joel Embiid is at 76ers shootaround this morning ahead of tonight’s Game 1 against Boston. Philadelphia has listed Embiid as doubtful to play. – 10:22 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid, who is still doubtful for tonight’s Game 1, is at Sixers shootaround in Boston. – 10:17 AM
Joel Embiid, who is still doubtful for tonight’s Game 1, is at Sixers shootaround in Boston. – 10:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:30 AM
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:30 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Assuming Joel Embiid is out tonight in Game 1, it’s probably worth remembering that the Celtics had some setbacks this year when the opposition was missing a key piece… pic.twitter.com/0gyAb2IRkR – 1:27 AM
Assuming Joel Embiid is out tonight in Game 1, it’s probably worth remembering that the Celtics had some setbacks this year when the opposition was missing a key piece… pic.twitter.com/0gyAb2IRkR – 1:27 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Celtics ominously moved to -560 on @FanDuel today. Joel Embiid got on the floor today, but didn’t run. He’s officially doubtful tomorrow, and I’m starting to wonder if we’ll see him all series.
⚡ by @BetterHelp @AthleticGreens
Full segment: youtu.be/vCszkvDxL38 pic.twitter.com/07JfgTwn1C – 10:53 PM
The #Celtics ominously moved to -560 on @FanDuel today. Joel Embiid got on the floor today, but didn’t run. He’s officially doubtful tomorrow, and I’m starting to wonder if we’ll see him all series.
⚡ by @BetterHelp @AthleticGreens
Full segment: youtu.be/vCszkvDxL38 pic.twitter.com/07JfgTwn1C – 10:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Alright, I got to turn the switch on,” James Harden said.
From non-Zapruder footage of Joel Embiid to James Harden’s achilles feeling good, notes from the Sixers’ last practice before Game 1 in Boston:
thepaintedlines.com/practice-notes… – 8:59 PM
“Alright, I got to turn the switch on,” James Harden said.
From non-Zapruder footage of Joel Embiid to James Harden’s achilles feeling good, notes from the Sixers’ last practice before Game 1 in Boston:
thepaintedlines.com/practice-notes… – 8:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 PM
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Where things are at with Joel Embiid, plus James Harden on his mindset before Sixers-Celtics Game 1:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:18 PM
Where things are at with Joel Embiid, plus James Harden on his mindset before Sixers-Celtics Game 1:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:18 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the only player on the Sixers’ injury report. As expected, he’s doubtful.
Doc Rivers mentioned Danuel House has been dealing with a back issue but he practiced today and isn’t listed. – 5:34 PM
Joel Embiid is the only player on the Sixers’ injury report. As expected, he’s doubtful.
Doc Rivers mentioned Danuel House has been dealing with a back issue but he practiced today and isn’t listed. – 5:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden promises to be more aggressive in this series amid the injury to Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:04 PM
James Harden promises to be more aggressive in this series amid the injury to Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/30/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid “doubtful” for game-1 vs Celtics
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 4:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid “doubtful” for game-1 vs Celtics
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 4:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. – 4:41 PM
The Sixers are planning to list Joel Embiid (sprained knee) as doubtful for Game 1 vs. Boston on Monday, sources tell ESPN. – 4:41 PM
More on this storyline
Woj went on to report that there has been “improvement” and even that he’s been told there’s “optimism” that Joel Embiid can return to action for Game 2 slotted for Wednesday night. Embiid was seen participating in the team’s shootaround Monday morning, walking and putting up shots notably without a brace on his injured knee. Woj added that Embiid worked out after shootaround and was “able to move better.” -via LibertyBallers.com / May 1, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Cs/Sixers tickets are going for less than $100 on the secondary market. Maybe the Embiid factor but that’s surprising given the opponent and the stakes. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / May 1, 2023
Shams Charania: From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 1, 2023