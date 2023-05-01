Joel Embiid will miss Game 1

Noah Levick: Joel Embiid is out for Game 1, Sixers official says.
Source: Twitter @NoahLevick
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid tonight.
Major adversity, no doubt. But, I think they can do some things to give themselves a chance:
thepaintedlines.com/joel-embiid-to… – 7:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 1, 2023 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/rmJnHEl3hs – 7:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Paul Reed is starting in place of Joel Embiid in Game 1, just as he did in Game 4 against Brooklyn. – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sixers’ Joel Embiid officially out for Game 1 due to sprained knee nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/01/six… – 6:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The 76ers have officially ruled Joel Embiid out with a knee injury ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 6:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Joel Embiid won’t play against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Why does the Joel Embiid injury news get reported and recirculated 3-4 times? Everyone has known for days, it’s not news anymore – 6:04 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s availability going forward after being ruled out for Game 1: “I hope, but honestly I can’t even say.” Embiid got some shots up today but has yet to begin running. – 6:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joel Embiid is OUT tonight. Doc Rivers is unsure about Game 2. Said Embiid took shots today at shootaround but did not run. #76ers #Celtics – 6:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid shot around after practice, but “zero running.”
When asked if there’s optimism for Game 2, Rivers said that hasn’t been talked about yet. – 6:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid shot a bit today after shootaround but still hasn’t progressed to running. Unsure of his chances for Game 2. – 6:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is out today and “We’ll see moving forward.”
Hopes Embiid would be back for Game 2 but they haven’t even discussed that yet. 0 running at shootaround for him today.
theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0… – 6:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did some shooting after the team’s shootaround this morning, but that he still hasn’t done any running. – 6:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc Rivers on Embiid: He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.
Says he can’t really even speak to Wednesday’s availability. pic.twitter.com/bS9fkQuFSv – 6:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s out for today. We’ll see moving forward.” masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled OUT for Game 1 vs. the Celtics tonight. pic.twitter.com/rvbzaktpz7 – 6:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers didn’t even heighten the Embiid drama by waiting until 30 mins before tip-off.
Focus now turns to Harden + the little things — the Celtics were vulnerable on the glass previous series, Reed/Tucker/McDaniels/Melton need to hammer them on the boards – 5:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 1 vs. Boston tonight. – 5:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Joe Mazzulla how much the Joel Embiid question complicates preparation: “This is what they are when he plays, this is what they are when he doesn’t. Winning the non-Embiid minutes is important whether he played 8 or 48.” pic.twitter.com/RdMHxmjtHK – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he expects Philadelphia, if Joel Embiid doesn’t play, to play fast and space the floor more. Said it’s easy to lock in on them whether Embiid plays or not based off how Philadelphia has performed without him this season (76ers are 12-5 w/out him). – 5:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ strengths, with or without Joel Embiid:
“They’re 12-5 without him. Maxey’s played really well, Harden’s played really well, Harris has played really well…
Winning the non-Embiid minutes are important – whether that’s right or 48.” – 5:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla speaking now. Rivers in about 15. Embiid watch continues. – 5:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Joel Embiid potentially missing time with his knee injury, how does this change the Celtics-Sixers series?
It all starts with James Harden, on both ends.
New breakdown @The Athletic
https://t.co/xxNu6xIgOO pic.twitter.com/EEaLaGfXkk – 3:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Woj: Embiid “unlikely” to play in Game 1 tonight pic.twitter.com/ZQZXCV066t – 3:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Starting in just a few hours, the Sixers will have a chance to exorcise not one but two playoff demons at the same time.
Yet, a dark cloud hangs over the team’s most important player.
Can Joel Embiid be a super hero?
Full preview:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-celtics… – 2:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cs/Sixers tickets are going for less than $100 on the secondary market.
Maybe the Embiid factor but that’s surprising given the opponent and the stakes. – 1:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
previewing Sixers-Celtics with Embiid’s status *gestures wildly in air* is pretty impossible, but we must do it anyway.
—Harden’s importance
—Tatum’s kinda eh numbers vs. the Sixers
and so forth phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 1:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid participates in light shooting, listed as doubtful for Game 1 inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – A #Celtics #76ers series preview with Joel Embiid’s absence in mind. Plus @TheGardenReport predictions. I’m standing by my one from after Game 6 in Atlanta.
Is there any path for Philadelphia to compete without Embiid? clnsmedia.com/celtics-vs-76e… – 1:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tyrese Maxey about #76ers‘ success without Embiid this year, and his struggles vs. the #Celtics. Maxey averaged 10 PPG on 35.4% FG vs. Boston this year: “I came off the bench in two of those games and I’ve gotta be aggressive…getting downhill.” pic.twitter.com/QupbkjMwos – 12:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers vs Celtics preview.
From Boston’s five out offense, to their length on the perimeter, this was always a tough matchup for Sixers.
Embiid was the great equalizer, but now it’s uncertain how much of him we’ll see, and how dominant he can be.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-celt… – 12:01 PM
Sixers vs Celtics preview.
From Boston’s five out offense, to their length on the perimeter, this was always a tough matchup for Sixers.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sixers-Celtics coverage…
* Series preview (@ByJayKing @JaredWeissNBA @rich_hofmann) – theathletic.com/4471827/2023/0…
* Joel Embiid health X-factor (@JaredWeissNBA) – theathletic.com/4474552/2023/0…
* – Celtics ‘not looking past nobody’ (@ByJayKing) – theathletic.com/4463304/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One more Embiid video for fun.
What’d you think? Does he play? pic.twitter.com/Mnq6BfxSqI – 11:36 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics, but participates at Monday shootaround
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:35 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joel Embiid underwent a PRP treatment last week and some around 76ers would consider it a ‘miracle’ if he played Game 1 per @Shams Charania masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:17 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: pic.twitter.com/EWsEuETHn6 – 10:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid did some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/5x365f948m – 10:38 AM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Joel Embiid got shots up today at shoot around before the media was asked to leave. Game 1 against the Celtics is tonight on @NBAonTNT 👌🏼
@sixers – 10:32 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
📍
(Light shooting for Embiid before morning shootaround began. Little-to-no lift on his shot) pic.twitter.com/e5N1jUPwFY – 10:31 AM
📍
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid before shootaround began #Sixers pic.twitter.com/eVxBKXv9wF – 10:28 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is here at Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/kEioCFnTdy – 10:26 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No word yet if Joel Embiid is playing tonight, but he’s lacing them up for the team’s shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/mKo2xTs8w8 – 10:26 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is at 76ers shootaround this morning ahead of tonight’s Game 1 against Boston. Philadelphia has listed Embiid as doubtful to play. – 10:22 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid, who is still doubtful for tonight’s Game 1, is at Sixers shootaround in Boston. – 10:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:30 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Assuming Joel Embiid is out tonight in Game 1, it’s probably worth remembering that the Celtics had some setbacks this year when the opposition was missing a key piece… pic.twitter.com/0gyAb2IRkR – 1:27 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Celtics ominously moved to -560 on @FanDuel today. Joel Embiid got on the floor today, but didn’t run. He’s officially doubtful tomorrow, and I’m starting to wonder if we’ll see him all series.
⚡ by @BetterHelp @AthleticGreens
Full segment: youtu.be/vCszkvDxL38 pic.twitter.com/07JfgTwn1C – 10:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Alright, I got to turn the switch on,” James Harden said.
From non-Zapruder footage of Joel Embiid to James Harden’s achilles feeling good, notes from the Sixers’ last practice before Game 1 in Boston:
thepaintedlines.com/practice-notes… – 8:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Are the Sixers built to win in the playoffs without Joel Embiid? Do they have a chance against Boston? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:35 PM
Jay King: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s out for today and we’ll see moving forward.” Said Embiid did “zero running” today on the court. He was able to shoot around but did nothing more extensive. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 1, 2023
Woj went on to report that there has been “improvement” and even that he’s been told there’s “optimism” that Joel Embiid can return to action for Game 2 slotted for Wednesday night. Embiid was seen participating in the team’s shootaround Monday morning, walking and putting up shots notably without a brace on his injured knee. Woj added that Embiid worked out after shootaround and was “able to move better.” -via LibertyBallers.com / May 1, 2023
NBA on ESPN: .@Adrian Wojnarowski is told Joel Embiid is “unlikely to play” in Game 1 against the Celtics: -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / May 1, 2023