Mavericks remain optimistic about re-signing Kyrie Irving

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, team sources say, remain optimistic about their ability to re-sign Irving this summer after trading for him in February with the intention of a long-term partnership with Luka Dončić — and it is, league sources say, the expectation other teams have as well. While Dallas went 5-11 when Dončić and Irving played together, this catastrophic season had begun long before Irving’s arrival. And its ultimate failure, with the team resting starters in the final two games to maximize draft positioning, didn’t shake the team’s belief in what that duo can be.
Source: Tim Cato @ The Athletic
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Steph Curry just did THAT in a game in which his best teammate was Kevon Looney.
Not Pippen.
Not Kyrie.
Not Kareem.
Not McHale.
Not Shaq.
Not Baylor.
Kevon. Looney.
Maybe THE all-time “get on my back” playoff performance. – 7:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Other celebs in the arena for today’s Game 7 include Sacramento native and 49ers star Arik Armstead, former Kings legend Peja Stojakovic and his All-American son Andrej, former Kings All-Star Brad Miller and even Kyrie Irving seated courtside across from the Warriors bench. – 4:14 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
D’Angelo Russell starred for the Lakers, with Kyrie Irving watching courtside. Good timing, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4468343/2023/0… – 11:49 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kyrie Irving, long rumored as a potential Laker, attended Game 6 of the series vs. Memphis… pic.twitter.com/F22bz9WOvo – 10:42 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies-Lakers is such a blowout that Kyrie Irving left at the end of the third quarter. He dapped up Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ longtime friend and business associate, on the way out. – 12:45 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kyrie Irving has seen enough. Just exited right past us. – 12:42 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dlo when he saw kyrie in the building for game 6 pic.twitter.com/Sx4XoXjRz7 – 12:30 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
With Kyrie looking on, D-Lo balled out in the first half 👀
— 14 PTS
— 4 AST
— 2 REB
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving and Rich Paul chatting it up pic.twitter.com/smVh7xI9WZ – 11:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Grizzlies 20
A dominant opening quarter for LA. They shot 59.1% and nearly outscored Memphis just in the paint (16 points). D’Angelo Russell — as Kyrie Irving sits courtside — has 10 points. LeBron James has 7. Anthony Davis has 6 points. – 11:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron greets Kyrie in LA ahead of Game 6 👀
Irving is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kyrie Irving arriving to Game 6 of Lakers-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/hrDmdaCsVI – 10:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside for Game 6 between the Lakers and Grizzlies. – 10:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is sitting courtside for Lakers-Grizzlies Game 6. His seats are across from the Lakers’ bench. – 10:45 PM
And no matter how close Irving might be to James, the Lakers are disinterested in pursuing him in free agency, say league sources, who like all unnamed sources in this article were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. To acquire him would require jettisoning several deadline acquisitions who have helped revitalize their season and land them in a second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023
Nick DePaula: Kyrie Irving pulled up to Game 7 in a new sneaker 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6xbrCaxRKn -via Twitter @NickDePaula / April 30, 2023
Mark Haynes: Kyrie Irving is in attendance at the Kings and Warriors game. -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / April 30, 2023