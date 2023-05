Paul George says Clippers need to re-sign Russell Westbrook: He proved that he is a leader

George was adamant that the Clippers re-sign Westbrook, saying, “He proved that he is a leader. He proved that he’s got a lot left in the tank and for a team like us, the more guys that can be versatile, the better for us. To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a scorer, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. He’s everywhere… He’s just so valuable. We saw what it looks like, [and] we know it works. We know it can be successful. We gotta get him back. I want him back.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 1, 2023