Paul George says Clippers need to re-sign Russell Westbrook: He proved that he is a leader

In a recent episode of Podcast P, which is presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment, LA Clippers star Paul George said the team needs to re-sign Russell Westbrook. George was adamant that the Clippers re-sign Westbrook, saying, “He proved that he is a leader. He proved that he’s got a lot left in the tank and for a team like us, the more guys that can be versatile, the better for us. To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a scorer, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. He’s everywhere… He’s just so valuable.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Janis Carr @janiscarr
On his Podcast P with Paul George, he said he understands the frustration of Clippers fans:
“Putting myself into a fan’s shoes, I get it. … year after year they’re going through the same lulls of we got a great team, we got a chance to win… – 3:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA has had point guard brilliance from the outset in the Association : Bob Cousy, Guy Rodgers, Magic, Nash, Oscar, Stockton,Paul, Kidd-Westbrook, Isiah- @Stephen Curry is THE best. Period.I have personally seen 9 of the 11. There is NO doubt Stephen Curry is #1 – 6:35 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
I didn’t have a great feeling about the Suns when they were trailing late and barely beating the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. – 10:49 PM
George was adamant that the Clippers re-sign Westbrook, saying, “He proved that he is a leader. He proved that he’s got a lot left in the tank and for a team like us, the more guys that can be versatile, the better for us. To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a scorer, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. He’s everywhere… He’s just so valuable. We saw what it looks like, [and] we know it works. We know it can be successful. We gotta get him back. I want him back.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 1, 2023
NBA Central: Paul George sends a message: “To the Clippers fans, we carry that burden. We gonna get this sh*t right at some point.” (Via @PodcastPShow ) pic.twitter.com/uOnge93l9Y -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 28, 2023
“When we traded for Paul and signed Kawhi as a free agent in 2019, it wasn’t for one or two years, wasn’t three or four,” Frank said. “Every year you have those guys, they give you a chance. And so it’s about surrounding those guys to continue to improve your chances. “Kawhi’s a ceiling raiser. When you study past NBA champions, they have a top-five guy on their team, and Kawhi has shown that when healthy he can be the best player in the world. Paul is an eight-time All-Star now. So we’re going to continue to build around those guys and look for every which way [to improve around them].” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Lawrence Frank says Russell Westbrook gave team what it needed with great energy and spirit. Frank says Westbrook was highly adaptable, that the role they initially discussed when they signed him changed. “We’d love to bring Russ back but he has earned (free agency status).” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 27, 2023
Andrew Greif: Lawrence Frank says the Clippers want Russell Westbrook back on the team next season. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 27, 2023