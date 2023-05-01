Paul George says Clippers need to re-sign Russell Westbrook: He proved that he is a leader

Paul George says Clippers need to re-sign Russell Westbrook: He proved that he is a leader

Paul George says Clippers need to re-sign Russell Westbrook: He proved that he is a leader

In a recent episode of Podcast P, which is presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment, LA Clippers star Paul George said the team needs to re-sign Russell Westbrook. George was adamant that the Clippers re-sign Westbrook, saying, “He proved that he is a leader. He proved that he’s got a lot left in the tank and for a team like us, the more guys that can be versatile, the better for us. To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a scorer, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. He’s everywhere… He’s just so valuable.”
George was adamant that the Clippers re-sign Westbrook, saying, “He proved that he is a leader. He proved that he’s got a lot left in the tank and for a team like us, the more guys that can be versatile, the better for us. To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a scorer, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. He’s everywhere… He’s just so valuable. We saw what it looks like, [and] we know it works. We know it can be successful. We gotta get him back. I want him back.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 1, 2023
“When we traded for Paul and signed Kawhi as a free agent in 2019, it wasn’t for one or two years, wasn’t three or four,” Frank said. “Every year you have those guys, they give you a chance. And so it’s about surrounding those guys to continue to improve your chances. “Kawhi’s a ceiling raiser. When you study past NBA champions, they have a top-five guy on their team, and Kawhi has shown that when healthy he can be the best player in the world. Paul is an eight-time All-Star now. So we’re going to continue to build around those guys and look for every which way [to improve around them].” -via ESPN / April 27, 2023

