Stephen Curry on Warriors being written off: 'Not as long as I'm still breathing'

Amid the pyrotechnics and flames shooting into the air of Golden 1 Center, there was a still on the sidelines — one that could’ve suggested after so many years of going through the playoff gauntlet the Golden State Warriors didn’t recognize the severity of a Game 7. Already with his warmups off before the Sacramento Kings were announced, Stephen Curry looked steely and perhaps amused. “Not as long as I’m still breathing,” Curry said to Yahoo Sports, upon the notion that he could be written off, that his team could be “too old” as Malik Monk candidly stated recently.
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Apparently Steph Curry had his Joe Namath/Mark Messier moment
theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… – 7:50 AM
Apparently Steph Curry had his Joe Namath/Mark Messier moment
theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… – 7:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Steph Curry’s historic Game 7
🏀Miami’s Road Win
🏀Preview of Tonight’s Action
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine recap the busy weekend on The Starting Lineup and it begins now!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/pLPXPka1kr – 7:00 AM
🏀Steph Curry’s historic Game 7
🏀Miami’s Road Win
🏀Preview of Tonight’s Action
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine recap the busy weekend on The Starting Lineup and it begins now!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/pLPXPka1kr – 7:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Stephen Curry after powering the Warriors through Game 7 in Sacramento: “Everybody wants to see you fail”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:12 AM
Stephen Curry after powering the Warriors through Game 7 in Sacramento: “Everybody wants to see you fail”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:12 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Stephen Curry sets Game 7 record with 50 points vs. Kings
sportando.basketball/en/stephen-cur… – 3:22 AM
Stephen Curry sets Game 7 record with 50 points vs. Kings
sportando.basketball/en/stephen-cur… – 3:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime on an epic Game 7 performance by Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Plus, perspective on this Kings season, and Game 1 of NYK/MIA. Join @Danny Leroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:17 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime on an epic Game 7 performance by Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Plus, perspective on this Kings season, and Game 1 of NYK/MIA. Join @Danny Leroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:17 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
At some point it will be someone else’s time. A young team will break through. One of the defensive-stoppers assigned to bottle up Stephen Curry will actually do it. An agitator will do more than poke the bear that is LeBron James. But not today. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:08 AM
At some point it will be someone else’s time. A young team will break through. One of the defensive-stoppers assigned to bottle up Stephen Curry will actually do it. An agitator will do more than poke the bear that is LeBron James. But not today. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:08 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast is up.
Steph Curry goes for 50 in Game 7 win over the Kings.
@ThompsonScribe @TimKawakami
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: bit.ly/41Y4gEc pic.twitter.com/j73wt2LzzQ – 12:18 AM
New Warriors plus/minus podcast is up.
Steph Curry goes for 50 in Game 7 win over the Kings.
@ThompsonScribe @TimKawakami
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: bit.ly/41Y4gEc pic.twitter.com/j73wt2LzzQ – 12:18 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Lillard, NBA Twitter react to Curry dropping 50 in Game 7 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/30/dur… – 12:07 AM
Durant, Lillard, NBA Twitter react to Curry dropping 50 in Game 7 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/30/dur… – 12:07 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
“I don’t even talk a lot, but I’ve got something to say” – An inside look at a memorable speech and promise Stephen Curry gave to the Warriors, a moment that saved their season before a historic 50 piece.
With @Marcus Thompson at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… – 11:52 PM
“I don’t even talk a lot, but I’ve got something to say” – An inside look at a memorable speech and promise Stephen Curry gave to the Warriors, a moment that saved their season before a historic 50 piece.
With @Marcus Thompson at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… – 11:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f—ing got everybody locked in.” — Draymond Green
Before making Game 7 history with 50, it was a speech and a promise from Steph Curry that saved the Warriors’ season.
With @ShamsCharania
theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/0WZh8O1wRV – 11:52 PM
“Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f—ing got everybody locked in.” — Draymond Green
Before making Game 7 history with 50, it was a speech and a promise from Steph Curry that saved the Warriors’ season.
With @ShamsCharania
theathletic.com/4475672/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/0WZh8O1wRV – 11:52 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
The back story: Now that the Warriors have disposed of the Kings, allow me to note what I suspect tnt & espn ‘forgot’ to mention throughout the 7-game series; Sacramento drafted Tyreke Evans No 4 in 2009 v Curry (both auditioned at the same workout) who went three picks later… – 11:06 PM
The back story: Now that the Warriors have disposed of the Kings, allow me to note what I suspect tnt & espn ‘forgot’ to mention throughout the 7-game series; Sacramento drafted Tyreke Evans No 4 in 2009 v Curry (both auditioned at the same workout) who went three picks later… – 11:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I was fortunate enough to talk with
@LockedOnNetwork NBA Insider @howardbeck right after Steph Curry dropped 50 in Game 7 for today’s LOCKED ON NBA
Podcast – open.spotify.com/episode/5n0P6a…
You Tube
youtu.be/vsgV06EuBkg – 11:01 PM
I was fortunate enough to talk with
@LockedOnNetwork NBA Insider @howardbeck right after Steph Curry dropped 50 in Game 7 for today’s LOCKED ON NBA
Podcast – open.spotify.com/episode/5n0P6a…
You Tube
youtu.be/vsgV06EuBkg – 11:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James should be fun.
Here’s a quick series preview for the Warriors’ second-round opponent.
https://t.co/XQgwY4IIL8 pic.twitter.com/h9b3Jj0UzD – 11:00 PM
Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James should be fun.
Here’s a quick series preview for the Warriors’ second-round opponent.
https://t.co/XQgwY4IIL8 pic.twitter.com/h9b3Jj0UzD – 11:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
For Steph Curry and LeBron James, it’s impossible to overstate the magnitude of these two all-time greats
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/for-s… – 10:17 PM
For Steph Curry and LeBron James, it’s impossible to overstate the magnitude of these two all-time greats
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/for-s… – 10:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: write off Steph Curry? “Not as long as I’m still breathing,” he says. The 50-ball in Game 7 sets up another showdown with LeBron…and the Lakers sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-s… – 10:14 PM
New for @YahooSports: write off Steph Curry? “Not as long as I’m still breathing,” he says. The 50-ball in Game 7 sets up another showdown with LeBron…and the Lakers sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-s… – 10:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James is about to face Stephen Curry in the postseason for the sixth time.
James has had four coaches in that span: David Blatt (2015 Finals), Ty Lue (2016-18 Finals), Frank Vogel (2021 play-in) and Darvin Ham (2023 second round).
Curry has only ever had Steve Kerr. – 10:09 PM
LeBron James is about to face Stephen Curry in the postseason for the sixth time.
James has had four coaches in that span: David Blatt (2015 Finals), Ty Lue (2016-18 Finals), Frank Vogel (2021 play-in) and Darvin Ham (2023 second round).
Curry has only ever had Steve Kerr. – 10:09 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Got a chance to catch up with @HowardBeck right after Steph Curry dropped 50.
Available at LOCKED ON NBA
youtube.com/watch?v=vsgV06… – 9:58 PM
Got a chance to catch up with @HowardBeck right after Steph Curry dropped 50.
Available at LOCKED ON NBA
youtube.com/watch?v=vsgV06… – 9:58 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Best players the last two decades:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Kobe Bryant – 9:56 PM
Best players the last two decades:
1. LeBron James
2. Steph Curry
3. Kobe Bryant – 9:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Each of the five Game 7s the Warriors have played in over the last decade are famous in their own way.
Sunday’s was all because of Steph Curry: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:30 PM
Each of the five Game 7s the Warriors have played in over the last decade are famous in their own way.
Sunday’s was all because of Steph Curry: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:30 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA playoff dispatches: Steph Curry defies odds, proves greatness in Game 7 foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 9:11 PM
NBA playoff dispatches: Steph Curry defies odds, proves greatness in Game 7 foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 9:11 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Who can stop Steph Curry?” 🤔
“Hopefully we’ll never find out.”
pic.twitter.com/FzF2YLJA49 – 9:09 PM
“Who can stop Steph Curry?” 🤔
“Hopefully we’ll never find out.”
pic.twitter.com/FzF2YLJA49 – 9:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three takeaways from epic Curry effort leading Warriors to Game 7 win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/30/thr… – 8:59 PM
Three takeaways from epic Curry effort leading Warriors to Game 7 win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/30/thr… – 8:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell reacts to the Kings season-ending loss to the Warriors, Golden State showing the championship pedigree in the second half, Stephen Curry’s 50-point outing and the positives and negatives he’ll take with him into the summer. pic.twitter.com/Lsg7dhCSju – 8:50 PM
Davion Mitchell reacts to the Kings season-ending loss to the Warriors, Golden State showing the championship pedigree in the second half, Stephen Curry’s 50-point outing and the positives and negatives he’ll take with him into the summer. pic.twitter.com/Lsg7dhCSju – 8:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
Great Weekends with @SwipaCam episode today.
-Hangover takes on Nuggets Game 1 win
-Suns will adjust in Game 2
-Steph Curry is insane
-Takes From The Future
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=c045M7… pic.twitter.com/hsVkc3BmBB – 8:35 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
Great Weekends with @SwipaCam episode today.
-Hangover takes on Nuggets Game 1 win
-Suns will adjust in Game 2
-Steph Curry is insane
-Takes From The Future
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=c045M7… pic.twitter.com/hsVkc3BmBB – 8:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry drops first 50-ball in Game 7 history as GOAT case continues to grow
By: @Brad Botkin
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 8:35 PM
Stephen Curry drops first 50-ball in Game 7 history as GOAT case continues to grow
By: @Brad Botkin
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 8:35 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Part One: The Legend Steph Curry Drops 50 in Game 7 w/ Ryen Russillo
open.spotify.com/episode/73nqKs… – 8:31 PM
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Part One: The Legend Steph Curry Drops 50 in Game 7 w/ Ryen Russillo
open.spotify.com/episode/73nqKs… – 8:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry drops first 50-ball in Game 7 history as GOAT case continues to grow
by @Brad Botkin
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 8:09 PM
Stephen Curry drops first 50-ball in Game 7 history as GOAT case continues to grow
by @Brad Botkin
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 8:09 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Maybe it’s too much salt, but it should never be forgotten that the Kings could have drafted Stephen Curry back in 2009 and opted for Tyreke Evans. Weird fact: Evans was Rookie of the Year. Then it turned. – 8:04 PM
Maybe it’s too much salt, but it should never be forgotten that the Kings could have drafted Stephen Curry back in 2009 and opted for Tyreke Evans. Weird fact: Evans was Rookie of the Year. Then it turned. – 8:04 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
On Steph Curry, LeBron James, and an unlikely showdown that reminds us to never underestimate the GOATs of the game. For @CBS NBA cbssports.com/nba/news/for-s… – 7:54 PM
On Steph Curry, LeBron James, and an unlikely showdown that reminds us to never underestimate the GOATs of the game. For @CBS NBA cbssports.com/nba/news/for-s… – 7:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Printed on Stephen Curry’s cap: “Winning lifestyle”
On his chest: “Trophy hunting” – 7:53 PM
Printed on Stephen Curry’s cap: “Winning lifestyle”
On his chest: “Trophy hunting” – 7:53 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The list of players with more than 20 rebounds in a true road game in a Game 7.
Kevon Looney.
Dave Cowens.
Wilt Chamberlain.
Bill Russell.
Elgin Baylor.
Steph Curry is rightfully going to get the lions share of love but the Warriors don’t win that game without Looney. – 7:53 PM
The list of players with more than 20 rebounds in a true road game in a Game 7.
Kevon Looney.
Dave Cowens.
Wilt Chamberlain.
Bill Russell.
Elgin Baylor.
Steph Curry is rightfully going to get the lions share of love but the Warriors don’t win that game without Looney. – 7:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors guard Stephen Curry had 50 points and 1 turnover on Sunday. Curry is the 1st player with 50 points and 0 or 1 turnover in a series clinching win since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. @ESPNStatsInfo – 7:43 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry had 50 points and 1 turnover on Sunday. Curry is the 1st player with 50 points and 0 or 1 turnover in a series clinching win since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. @ESPNStatsInfo – 7:43 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
The one thing the Kings have never had in Sacramento is the same reason they lost game 7: Steph Curry.
An all-time great in a Game 7 is the difference. – 7:41 PM
The one thing the Kings have never had in Sacramento is the same reason they lost game 7: Steph Curry.
An all-time great in a Game 7 is the difference. – 7:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Green on Curry: “When he’s locked in, there’s not many defenses in the world that can stop him.” – 7:36 PM
Green on Curry: “When he’s locked in, there’s not many defenses in the world that can stop him.” – 7:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Stephen Curry was that tonight,” Draymond Green said. – 7:36 PM
“When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Stephen Curry was that tonight,” Draymond Green said. – 7:36 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Steph Curry just did THAT in a game in which his best teammate was Kevon Looney.
Not Pippen.
Not Kyrie.
Not Kareem.
Not McHale.
Not Shaq.
Not Baylor.
Kevon. Looney.
Maybe THE all-time “get on my back” playoff performance. – 7:35 PM
Steph Curry just did THAT in a game in which his best teammate was Kevon Looney.
Not Pippen.
Not Kyrie.
Not Kareem.
Not McHale.
Not Shaq.
Not Baylor.
Kevon. Looney.
Maybe THE all-time “get on my back” playoff performance. – 7:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reflects on his first playoff experience, the blessing and the curse of facing a championship caliber Warriors team, the Stephen Curry performance in Game 7 and his Kings bright future. pic.twitter.com/o0osnGB58n – 7:33 PM
De’Aaron Fox reflects on his first playoff experience, the blessing and the curse of facing a championship caliber Warriors team, the Stephen Curry performance in Game 7 and his Kings bright future. pic.twitter.com/o0osnGB58n – 7:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Is Steph Curry the point guard 🐐?
(via @Stephen A. Smith) pic.twitter.com/eMGm4yLTEU – 7:33 PM
Is Steph Curry the point guard 🐐?
(via @Stephen A. Smith) pic.twitter.com/eMGm4yLTEU – 7:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Pressure finally got to SAC, along with Curry’s scoring and Looney’s rebounding. Helluva season. Bitter disappointment – 7:32 PM
Pressure finally got to SAC, along with Curry’s scoring and Looney’s rebounding. Helluva season. Bitter disappointment – 7:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown on today’s Game 7 loss to the Warriors, the missed free throws, giving up too many offensive rebounds to Golden State and a Stephen Curry performance for the ages sends Sacramento into the offseason. pic.twitter.com/Pa8wpRgZNq – 7:21 PM
Mike Brown on today’s Game 7 loss to the Warriors, the missed free throws, giving up too many offensive rebounds to Golden State and a Stephen Curry performance for the ages sends Sacramento into the offseason. pic.twitter.com/Pa8wpRgZNq – 7:21 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Steph Curry. This is what happens when you have an ALL-TIME GREAT on your team. Curry took the team absolutely on his back and just called the series HIS. He took the crowd out of it and probably sold a ton of new Curry jerseys in Sacramento today. – 7:11 PM
Steph Curry. This is what happens when you have an ALL-TIME GREAT on your team. Curry took the team absolutely on his back and just called the series HIS. He took the crowd out of it and probably sold a ton of new Curry jerseys in Sacramento today. – 7:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry was forced to carry the scoring load for the Warriors in Game 7.
Sacramento had no answer for the reigning NBA Finals MVP, and Golden State is moving on to the second round.
https://t.co/N7KTYnHwKN pic.twitter.com/eZ5xcRfued – 7:08 PM
Stephen Curry was forced to carry the scoring load for the Warriors in Game 7.
Sacramento had no answer for the reigning NBA Finals MVP, and Golden State is moving on to the second round.
https://t.co/N7KTYnHwKN pic.twitter.com/eZ5xcRfued – 7:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sacramento made 18/36 FGs in the paint in Game 7 and only 18/60 FGs outside the paint.
Warriors not named Curry were 10/22 FGs in the paint and 13/40 FGs outside the paint. – 7:06 PM
Sacramento made 18/36 FGs in the paint in Game 7 and only 18/60 FGs outside the paint.
Warriors not named Curry were 10/22 FGs in the paint and 13/40 FGs outside the paint. – 7:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Stephen Curry passed John Havlicek in playoff scoring today and is now No. 13 on the all-time list.
Barring a surprise, Curry will move ahead of LARRY BIRD during the Lakers series. – 6:54 PM
Stephen Curry passed John Havlicek in playoff scoring today and is now No. 13 on the all-time list.
Barring a surprise, Curry will move ahead of LARRY BIRD during the Lakers series. – 6:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson: “This Game 7 I will always remember as the Stephen Curry game.” – 6:54 PM
Klay Thompson: “This Game 7 I will always remember as the Stephen Curry game.” – 6:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson: “This is a Game 7 I will forever remember as the Steph Curry game.” – 6:53 PM
Klay Thompson: “This is a Game 7 I will forever remember as the Steph Curry game.” – 6:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We just had two 50-point performances in playoffs this week (Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry) after having ZERO 50-point performances in 2022 postseason.
Butler and Curry got their 50s this week while committing only 1 turnover each. – 6:52 PM
We just had two 50-point performances in playoffs this week (Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry) after having ZERO 50-point performances in 2022 postseason.
Butler and Curry got their 50s this week while committing only 1 turnover each. – 6:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In the same game, Stephen Curry:
– Tied the record for most 3’s in a Game 7 (7)
– Set a new career-high for most 2’s in a playoff game (13)
Just a historic performance from Steph. Maybe the best Game 7 I’ve ever seen anyone play. – 6:49 PM
In the same game, Stephen Curry:
– Tied the record for most 3’s in a Game 7 (7)
– Set a new career-high for most 2’s in a playoff game (13)
Just a historic performance from Steph. Maybe the best Game 7 I’ve ever seen anyone play. – 6:49 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Steph Curry records set:
– Most points in Game 7
– Career high pts playoff game
– Career high for FG att (reg + post)
– T-most Pts road playoff game for Warriors
– Most points ever vs Kings in playoffs
It’s probably just behind Game 4 vs Boston as his most iconic Playoff game. – 6:48 PM
Steph Curry records set:
– Most points in Game 7
– Career high pts playoff game
– Career high for FG att (reg + post)
– T-most Pts road playoff game for Warriors
– Most points ever vs Kings in playoffs
It’s probably just behind Game 4 vs Boston as his most iconic Playoff game. – 6:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry carried was forced to carry the scoring load for the Warriors in Game 7. Sacramento had no answer, and Golden State is off to the second round.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/EsSgcKwTN3 – 6:47 PM
Stephen Curry carried was forced to carry the scoring load for the Warriors in Game 7. Sacramento had no answer, and Golden State is off to the second round.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/EsSgcKwTN3 – 6:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says today’s Steph Curry performance reminded him of the days he played with Michael Jordan. “You just have to remind yourself, this is one of the great players to ever play the game.”
#dubnation – 6:45 PM
Steve Kerr says today’s Steph Curry performance reminded him of the days he played with Michael Jordan. “You just have to remind yourself, this is one of the great players to ever play the game.”
#dubnation – 6:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors 120, Kings 100: Steph Curry produces the first 50-point playoff game of his career and the most points ever scored in a Game 7.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:44 PM
Warriors 120, Kings 100: Steph Curry produces the first 50-point playoff game of his career and the most points ever scored in a Game 7.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:44 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry led all players in minutes played in this series while being the oldest player to step on the floor at 35-years-old. Curry played 274 minutes over 7 games, averaging more than 39mins per game. #dubnation – 6:42 PM
Steph Curry led all players in minutes played in this series while being the oldest player to step on the floor at 35-years-old. Curry played 274 minutes over 7 games, averaging more than 39mins per game. #dubnation – 6:42 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Steph Curry you filthy animal lol… he just packed up a very good team … in a very tough building 🫡 – 6:40 PM
Steph Curry you filthy animal lol… he just packed up a very good team … in a very tough building 🫡 – 6:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI – 6:36 PM
A lot of mutual respect and love between the Kings and Warriors following Game 7. Steve Kerr and Mike Brown, Stephen Curry and De’Aaron Fox and a long embrace from Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/Se2Q8u23uI – 6:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA has had point guard brilliance from the outset in the Association : Bob Cousy, Guy Rodgers, Magic, Nash, Oscar, Stockton,Paul, Kidd-Westbrook, Isiah- @Stephen Curry is THE best. Period.I have personally seen 9 of the 11. There is NO doubt Stephen Curry is #1 – 6:35 PM
The NBA has had point guard brilliance from the outset in the Association : Bob Cousy, Guy Rodgers, Magic, Nash, Oscar, Stockton,Paul, Kidd-Westbrook, Isiah- @Stephen Curry is THE best. Period.I have personally seen 9 of the 11. There is NO doubt Stephen Curry is #1 – 6:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Before any questions are asked in his postgame press conference, Steve Kerr shouts out Curry’s 50 points and Kevon Looney, who Kerry called one of the best centers in the league. – 6:35 PM
Before any questions are asked in his postgame press conference, Steve Kerr shouts out Curry’s 50 points and Kevon Looney, who Kerry called one of the best centers in the league. – 6:35 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry stops to hug Warriors GM Bob Myers on his way out after a historic game seven 50-pt performance. Myers has been such a huge part of the Warriors dynasty run, they can’t let him leave this summer. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/krK6yfuWr9 – 6:30 PM
Steph Curry stops to hug Warriors GM Bob Myers on his way out after a historic game seven 50-pt performance. Myers has been such a huge part of the Warriors dynasty run, they can’t let him leave this summer. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/krK6yfuWr9 – 6:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Steph Curry’s historic Game 7 performance
– Warriors/Kings Series Recap
– Looney
– Heat/Knicks
– Nuggets/Suns
– Fan calls
– Kings therapy
Talking about it all now, join us!
📺youtube.com/watch?v=xywHir… pic.twitter.com/RzqFuTHvDB – 6:27 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Steph Curry’s historic Game 7 performance
– Warriors/Kings Series Recap
– Looney
– Heat/Knicks
– Nuggets/Suns
– Fan calls
– Kings therapy
Talking about it all now, join us!
📺youtube.com/watch?v=xywHir… pic.twitter.com/RzqFuTHvDB – 6:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steph was responsible for 26 of Warriors’ 43 field goals today.
Curry scoring 22 points in the paint today, his most ever in any game of his career, regular season or playoffs. – 6:25 PM
Steph was responsible for 26 of Warriors’ 43 field goals today.
Curry scoring 22 points in the paint today, his most ever in any game of his career, regular season or playoffs. – 6:25 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
I’m so glad the Warriors lost Game 6 so we could see this Game 7 performance from Steph Curry 😂 – 6:24 PM
I’m so glad the Warriors lost Game 6 so we could see this Game 7 performance from Steph Curry 😂 – 6:24 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Steph Curry makes history with 50 points and ends the season for the Kings and Sabonis
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:23 PM
Steph Curry makes history with 50 points and ends the season for the Kings and Sabonis
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Stephen Curry (35 years old) is 2nd-oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a playoff game. Karl Malone had 50 vs Sonics in 2000 at age 36.
Curry oldest to drop 50 on the road. – 6:21 PM
Stephen Curry (35 years old) is 2nd-oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a playoff game. Karl Malone had 50 vs Sonics in 2000 at age 36.
Curry oldest to drop 50 on the road. – 6:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Props to GSW, I didn’t think they had another run in em. Truly glad to see Sacramento break the playoff drought, but wish they could have gone just a little further. Even God could only have fought Steph Curry to a draw at Horse today, though. Can’t let greatness hang around. – 6:20 PM
Props to GSW, I didn’t think they had another run in em. Truly glad to see Sacramento break the playoff drought, but wish they could have gone just a little further. Even God could only have fought Steph Curry to a draw at Horse today, though. Can’t let greatness hang around. – 6:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry breaks NBA Game 7 record with 50 points to lead Warriors over Kings mercurynews.com/2023/04/30/ste… – 6:18 PM
Steph Curry breaks NBA Game 7 record with 50 points to lead Warriors over Kings mercurynews.com/2023/04/30/ste… – 6:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Stephen Curry
20 buckets in a road Game 7:
– 11/14 in paint
– 2/6 in midrange
– 7/18 from 3
Only 3/5 from free throw line. Room for improvement! – 6:18 PM
Stephen Curry
20 buckets in a road Game 7:
– 11/14 in paint
– 2/6 in midrange
– 7/18 from 3
Only 3/5 from free throw line. Room for improvement! – 6:18 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
“There playing unbelievable. All the pieces fit. It’s going to be a huge test for us” – Stephen Curry to @saltersl, offering his first thoughts on Lakers-Warriors in the second round. – 6:17 PM
“There playing unbelievable. All the pieces fit. It’s going to be a huge test for us” – Stephen Curry to @saltersl, offering his first thoughts on Lakers-Warriors in the second round. – 6:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is a look at the post-series embraces between the Warriors and Kings. Lot of mutual respect between organizations. A long Curry/Fox embrace. Then just about everyone found Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/UGbPCOxx7V – 6:17 PM
Here is a look at the post-series embraces between the Warriors and Kings. Lot of mutual respect between organizations. A long Curry/Fox embrace. Then just about everyone found Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/UGbPCOxx7V – 6:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I can’t believe I’m saying this… but I think Darvin Ham should start three guards against the Warriors.
I think Dennis Schroder as a full-court pest makes more sense as a Stephen Curry defender than Jarred Vanderbilt, to say nothing of the offensive benefits of going small. – 6:17 PM
I can’t believe I’m saying this… but I think Darvin Ham should start three guards against the Warriors.
I think Dennis Schroder as a full-court pest makes more sense as a Stephen Curry defender than Jarred Vanderbilt, to say nothing of the offensive benefits of going small. – 6:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Stephen Curry scored his new playoff career high in the GAME 7 AGAINST KINGS 🔥🔥 #NBAPlayoffs
50 PTS
20/38 FG
8 REB
6 AST pic.twitter.com/IhENQvpSVE – 6:16 PM
Stephen Curry scored his new playoff career high in the GAME 7 AGAINST KINGS 🔥🔥 #NBAPlayoffs
50 PTS
20/38 FG
8 REB
6 AST pic.twitter.com/IhENQvpSVE – 6:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is the only timeline that matters for the Warriors. – 6:16 PM
Stephen Curry is the only timeline that matters for the Warriors. – 6:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Gotta give credit to the Kings. That is one tough team with a bright future. It took Curry dropping 50 to put them away in Game 7.
Now the Lakers have to figure out a way to stop him… – 6:16 PM
Gotta give credit to the Kings. That is one tough team with a bright future. It took Curry dropping 50 to put them away in Game 7.
Now the Lakers have to figure out a way to stop him… – 6:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
“They just wanted it more” is so pointlessly reductive.
You can say the Warriors played with more poise, the Kings got sped up, that Sacramento got outworked at times, that GSW was more clutch, that Steph Curry is ridiculous.
You can’t convince me the Kings didn’t want it enough. – 6:15 PM
“They just wanted it more” is so pointlessly reductive.
You can say the Warriors played with more poise, the Kings got sped up, that Sacramento got outworked at times, that GSW was more clutch, that Steph Curry is ridiculous.
You can’t convince me the Kings didn’t want it enough. – 6:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry goes for 50 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 turnover
Looney grabs 21 rebounds
Warriors win Game 7: 120-100
Game 1 vs. Lakers – aka Steph vs. Bron – Tuesday night at Chase Center – 6:15 PM
Curry goes for 50 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 turnover
Looney grabs 21 rebounds
Warriors win Game 7: 120-100
Game 1 vs. Lakers – aka Steph vs. Bron – Tuesday night at Chase Center – 6:15 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Most career points per game in Game 7s, NBA history (mininum of 3):
Durant – 36.2
LeBron – 34.9
Jordan – 33.7
Curry – 32.6 – 6:15 PM
Most career points per game in Game 7s, NBA history (mininum of 3):
Durant – 36.2
LeBron – 34.9
Jordan – 33.7
Curry – 32.6 – 6:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Kings score: Stephen Curry leads defending champs to Game 7 win with record-setting performance
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 6:14 PM
Warriors vs. Kings score: Stephen Curry leads defending champs to Game 7 win with record-setting performance
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 6:14 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Curry came within 21 points of out-scoring the entire Warriors team – 6:14 PM
Curry came within 21 points of out-scoring the entire Warriors team – 6:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings behind a brilliant 50-point performance by Stephen Curry. – 6:14 PM
The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings behind a brilliant 50-point performance by Stephen Curry. – 6:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 120-100
Steph Curry scored 50 points, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds and the Warriors will play the Lakers at home on Tuesday – 6:14 PM
Warriors win 120-100
Steph Curry scored 50 points, Kevon Looney grabbed 21 rebounds and the Warriors will play the Lakers at home on Tuesday – 6:14 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steph Curry vs. LeBron James.
Warriors vs. Lakers.
Game 1 is Tuesday at 10 ET. pic.twitter.com/zblezPh7Mn – 6:14 PM
Steph Curry vs. LeBron James.
Warriors vs. Lakers.
Game 1 is Tuesday at 10 ET. pic.twitter.com/zblezPh7Mn – 6:14 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Steph Curry’s 50 points are the most scored in a Game 7 in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/nPTXTkGwOE – 6:13 PM
Steph Curry’s 50 points are the most scored in a Game 7 in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/nPTXTkGwOE – 6:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The end has arrived. After an incredible regular season and first round run, the Sacramento Kings’ season came to an end Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings fell apart in the third quarter and Steph Curry put on a show in a 120-100 Warriors win. Here are six quick thoughts: – 6:13 PM
The end has arrived. After an incredible regular season and first round run, the Sacramento Kings’ season came to an end Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings fell apart in the third quarter and Steph Curry put on a show in a 120-100 Warriors win. Here are six quick thoughts: – 6:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stephen Curry’s work is done after dropping a 50 piece in Game 7 and ends it with a snarl to the Golden 1 Center crowd. Warriors and Lakers in Game 1 on Tuesday in San Francisco. 120-100 the final pic.twitter.com/TEf35ElVKK – 6:13 PM
Stephen Curry’s work is done after dropping a 50 piece in Game 7 and ends it with a snarl to the Golden 1 Center crowd. Warriors and Lakers in Game 1 on Tuesday in San Francisco. 120-100 the final pic.twitter.com/TEf35ElVKK – 6:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steph Curry set a new NBA record for the most points scored in a Game 7 with 50. Kevin Durant previously held the record with 48 points. pic.twitter.com/XbbhB16RXy – 6:12 PM
Steph Curry set a new NBA record for the most points scored in a Game 7 with 50. Kevin Durant previously held the record with 48 points. pic.twitter.com/XbbhB16RXy – 6:12 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Run it back, hope you don’t draw Steph Curry and the defending champs in the first round. #BeamTeam – 6:11 PM
Run it back, hope you don’t draw Steph Curry and the defending champs in the first round. #BeamTeam – 6:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
steph “is the timeline, was the timeline and will always be the timeline” curry – 6:11 PM
steph “is the timeline, was the timeline and will always be the timeline” curry – 6:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
It’s not the Cinderella ending by Sacramento should be proud as hell of this season. It took a historically great Steph Curry 50pt performance to see them off.
This Steph season as series has me considering him in my top 5 all time 🤔 – 6:10 PM
It’s not the Cinderella ending by Sacramento should be proud as hell of this season. It took a historically great Steph Curry 50pt performance to see them off.
This Steph season as series has me considering him in my top 5 all time 🤔 – 6:10 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Steph Curry set a new NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7, with 50 and COUNTING 🔥
The previous record was held by Kevin Durant (48) pic.twitter.com/TU8WOfD6bS – 6:09 PM
Steph Curry set a new NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7, with 50 and COUNTING 🔥
The previous record was held by Kevin Durant (48) pic.twitter.com/TU8WOfD6bS – 6:09 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Fourth Quarter of Game 7
Stephen Curry 16
Sacramento Kings 10 – 6:09 PM
Fourth Quarter of Game 7
Stephen Curry 16
Sacramento Kings 10 – 6:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stephen Curry’s 30 point second half gives him 50 in the game as he and the Warriors rip the hearts out of the Kings and this Golden 1 Center crowd. Warriors up 115-91 2:39 to play as Mike Brown empties the bench. – 6:08 PM
Stephen Curry’s 30 point second half gives him 50 in the game as he and the Warriors rip the hearts out of the Kings and this Golden 1 Center crowd. Warriors up 115-91 2:39 to play as Mike Brown empties the bench. – 6:08 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Curry just dribbled through four Kings, and scored an unmolested layup…50 points, most ever in a 7th game in nba history… – 6:08 PM
Curry just dribbled through four Kings, and scored an unmolested layup…50 points, most ever in a 7th game in nba history… – 6:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steph Curry beat the Kings in the Game 7 in Sacramento.
50 points
20-38 FG
7-18 3P
8 rebounds
6 assists
1 steal
Night-night! #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs – 6:08 PM
Steph Curry beat the Kings in the Game 7 in Sacramento.
50 points
20-38 FG
7-18 3P
8 rebounds
6 assists
1 steal
Night-night! #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs – 6:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Curry finishes with 50 points, a playoff career high and an NBA record for the most points in a Game 7 in NBA history. – 6:08 PM
Curry finishes with 50 points, a playoff career high and an NBA record for the most points in a Game 7 in NBA history. – 6:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
50-point games, Stephen Curry this season:
– 50 at Phoenix in November (Warriors lost by 11)
– 50 at LAC in March (Warriors lost by 8)
– 50 at Sacramento in Game 7 – 6:08 PM
50-point games, Stephen Curry this season:
– 50 at Phoenix in November (Warriors lost by 11)
– 50 at LAC in March (Warriors lost by 8)
– 50 at Sacramento in Game 7 – 6:08 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Fifty-burger for Stephen Curry. On the road. In Game 7. I haven’t seen every Game 7 in NBA history, but there can’t be one that’s better than this. All-time performance. – 6:07 PM
Fifty-burger for Stephen Curry. On the road. In Game 7. I haven’t seen every Game 7 in NBA history, but there can’t be one that’s better than this. All-time performance. – 6:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a career-high 38 shot attempts for Steph Curry. Came out as aggressive as ever in Game 7. His stat line: 50 points, 20-of-38 shooting, 7-of-18 from 3. – 6:07 PM
That’s a career-high 38 shot attempts for Steph Curry. Came out as aggressive as ever in Game 7. His stat line: 50 points, 20-of-38 shooting, 7-of-18 from 3. – 6:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
That’s 50 points for Stephen Curry. He now owns the NBA record for the most point in a Game 7 in league history. – 6:07 PM
That’s 50 points for Stephen Curry. He now owns the NBA record for the most point in a Game 7 in league history. – 6:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry scored 50 points in Game 7 today
His 50 points are the most ever by a player in a Game 7 – 6:07 PM
Steph Curry scored 50 points in Game 7 today
His 50 points are the most ever by a player in a Game 7 – 6:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Most Game 7 points in NBA history: Stephen Curry – 50 points on the Kings. – 6:07 PM
Most Game 7 points in NBA history: Stephen Curry – 50 points on the Kings. – 6:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry just dropped a 50-burger in Game 7. Just another huge performance on a huge stage in a career filled with them. – 6:07 PM
Stephen Curry just dropped a 50-burger in Game 7. Just another huge performance on a huge stage in a career filled with them. – 6:07 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry and the Warriors are minutes away from meeting LeBron James and the Lakers in the second round. – 6:07 PM
Stephen Curry and the Warriors are minutes away from meeting LeBron James and the Lakers in the second round. – 6:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has set the NBA’s all-time Game 7 scoring record with 50 points and counting against the Kings.
– Previous: Kevin Durant, 48 points for Nets vs. Bucks in 2021 – 6:06 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has set the NBA’s all-time Game 7 scoring record with 50 points and counting against the Kings.
– Previous: Kevin Durant, 48 points for Nets vs. Bucks in 2021 – 6:06 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Brown woke up. Almost halfway through the fourth period, down and all but counted out, the reigning coach of the year decided to double team Curry. Whoops, but not on inbounds plays; another three pointer!! – 6:05 PM
Brown woke up. Almost halfway through the fourth period, down and all but counted out, the reigning coach of the year decided to double team Curry. Whoops, but not on inbounds plays; another three pointer!! – 6:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The second Fox turned his head Curry inbounded the ball, his feet were already moving before he even let it go. What awareness, that was total improv. – 6:04 PM
The second Fox turned his head Curry inbounded the ball, his feet were already moving before he even let it go. What awareness, that was total improv. – 6:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Stephen Curry: The first 50-piece in a Game 7, ever.
51, actually.
KD had 48 for the previous Game 7 record. – 6:04 PM
Stephen Curry: The first 50-piece in a Game 7, ever.
51, actually.
KD had 48 for the previous Game 7 record. – 6:04 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry has a playoff career-high 48 points with 4:08 left to play. – 6:04 PM
Stephen Curry has a playoff career-high 48 points with 4:08 left to play. – 6:04 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Not including Steph Curry in every #NBA All-Time Top10 anymore should be considered a crime
pic.twitter.com/ZhqCsrNziu – 6:03 PM
Not including Steph Curry in every #NBA All-Time Top10 anymore should be considered a crime
pic.twitter.com/ZhqCsrNziu – 6:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Terence Davis played 20+ minutes only 11 times this season. I can’t believe he was the secret weapon in a Game 7 against Stephen Curry. The Kings were overthinking it instead of doing what got them here. – 6:01 PM
Terence Davis played 20+ minutes only 11 times this season. I can’t believe he was the secret weapon in a Game 7 against Stephen Curry. The Kings were overthinking it instead of doing what got them here. – 6:01 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Just Chef Curry things… LIKE WHAT WAS THAT? 😱
pic.twitter.com/lVQnZs74S6 – 6:01 PM
Just Chef Curry things… LIKE WHAT WAS THAT? 😱
pic.twitter.com/lVQnZs74S6 – 6:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
In case you’re wondering, the Game 7 record for points is 48 by Kevin Durant in the 2021 Conf Semis vs Bucks (in OT). Stephen Curry currently has 45. @ESPNStatsInfo – 6:00 PM
In case you’re wondering, the Game 7 record for points is 48 by Kevin Durant in the 2021 Conf Semis vs Bucks (in OT). Stephen Curry currently has 45. @ESPNStatsInfo – 6:00 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Even a hater like myself have to just sit back and applaud the GREATNESS of Steph Curry!!! God Bless America. – 5:59 PM
Even a hater like myself have to just sit back and applaud the GREATNESS of Steph Curry!!! God Bless America. – 5:59 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
At the end of the day, the Warriors have Steph Curry and the Kings don’t. Simple as that. – 5:59 PM
At the end of the day, the Warriors have Steph Curry and the Kings don’t. Simple as that. – 5:59 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Stephen Curry is a basketball god. pic.twitter.com/i60QG1kCDM – 5:59 PM
Stephen Curry is a basketball god. pic.twitter.com/i60QG1kCDM – 5:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Steph Curry has done what he’s done for so long that it’s easy to take his greatness for granted. But nothing he does should be taken for granted. Another remarkable performance from him. – 5:59 PM
Steph Curry has done what he’s done for so long that it’s easy to take his greatness for granted. But nothing he does should be taken for granted. Another remarkable performance from him. – 5:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steph Curry with 45 points, 6:23 left to play.
Would be his most points in a postseason win ever. Already his most points in a postseason road game.
His postseason career high is 47 points, in a Game 3 loss vs Raptors. – 5:59 PM
Steph Curry with 45 points, 6:23 left to play.
Would be his most points in a postseason win ever. Already his most points in a postseason road game.
His postseason career high is 47 points, in a Game 3 loss vs Raptors. – 5:59 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Steph Curry out here COOKING 🫣 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0tewPfIz8o – 5:57 PM
Steph Curry out here COOKING 🫣 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0tewPfIz8o – 5:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry is up to 45 points and counting, and the Dubs are leading by 19 with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter. – 5:57 PM
Stephen Curry is up to 45 points and counting, and the Dubs are leading by 19 with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter. – 5:57 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Steph Curry is a basketball genius and the Warriors resurgence the past two seasons is almost entirely about that. – 5:56 PM
Steph Curry is a basketball genius and the Warriors resurgence the past two seasons is almost entirely about that. – 5:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Steph Curry and Kevon Looney vs LeBron and Anthony Davis is as star-studded a matchup the league could want. – 5:56 PM
Steph Curry and Kevon Looney vs LeBron and Anthony Davis is as star-studded a matchup the league could want. – 5:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Curry is unbelievable what the hell pic.twitter.com/lTZaoG29vD – 5:56 PM
Curry is unbelievable what the hell pic.twitter.com/lTZaoG29vD – 5:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
You can’t mess with Steph Curry in a Game 7. He will always find the way to beat you. Like a true champ… #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs – 5:55 PM
You can’t mess with Steph Curry in a Game 7. He will always find the way to beat you. Like a true champ… #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs – 5:55 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Every 40-point game in a Game 7.
Steph Curry would be only the 10th on the road. pic.twitter.com/WZ79tZ4QCG – 5:54 PM
Every 40-point game in a Game 7.
Steph Curry would be only the 10th on the road. pic.twitter.com/WZ79tZ4QCG – 5:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
8:35 remaining in Game 7 and the Warriors might have the Kings on the ropes of this slugfest. Golden State leads 95-81 and Sacramento has gone cold. A 35-27 second half advantage for the Warriors. Stephen Curry with 38 – 5:52 PM
8:35 remaining in Game 7 and the Warriors might have the Kings on the ropes of this slugfest. Golden State leads 95-81 and Sacramento has gone cold. A 35-27 second half advantage for the Warriors. Stephen Curry with 38 – 5:52 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph Curry’s 38 points is the most he’s ever scored in a Game 7. – 5:51 PM
Steph Curry’s 38 points is the most he’s ever scored in a Game 7. – 5:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors needed a masterclass from Stephen Curry tonight. That’s exactly what they got. 38 points and counting. Best scoring game of the series. – 5:49 PM
The Warriors needed a masterclass from Stephen Curry tonight. That’s exactly what they got. 38 points and counting. Best scoring game of the series. – 5:49 PM
John Ireland @LAIreland
You might have to go back to Dennis Rodman or Moses Malone to find a game where ONE guy is dominating the rebounds like Kevon Looney is today. He’s been as valuable as Curry in this game. – 5:49 PM
You might have to go back to Dennis Rodman or Moses Malone to find a game where ONE guy is dominating the rebounds like Kevon Looney is today. He’s been as valuable as Curry in this game. – 5:49 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
For folks acting like it’s crazy to suggest Steph Curry might miss a FT due to fatigue, going into Game 7, Curry played the most of any player in this series logging 236mins. 2nd is De’Aaron Fox with 233mins. Curry is 35-years-old, Fox is 25. That’s an insane workload. #dubnation – 5:44 PM
For folks acting like it’s crazy to suggest Steph Curry might miss a FT due to fatigue, going into Game 7, Curry played the most of any player in this series logging 236mins. 2nd is De’Aaron Fox with 233mins. Curry is 35-years-old, Fox is 25. That’s an insane workload. #dubnation – 5:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If Curry can keep up anywhere near this pace creating every play, the Kings are going home. Kings need to find an answer for him, and force some turnovers, which the Steph iso every time strategy makes far less frequent. – 5:43 PM
If Curry can keep up anywhere near this pace creating every play, the Kings are going home. Kings need to find an answer for him, and force some turnovers, which the Steph iso every time strategy makes far less frequent. – 5:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I know people are sick of the Warriors but I’ll just never get there. A team that has been together forever, champions who champion when they have to, and Steph Curry.
I don’t ever want it to end. This might be the last of an already dead breed. – 5:42 PM
I know people are sick of the Warriors but I’ll just never get there. A team that has been together forever, champions who champion when they have to, and Steph Curry.
I don’t ever want it to end. This might be the last of an already dead breed. – 5:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Headed to the 4th in Sacramento, Warriors take the 91-81 lead over the Kings after a 35-23 3rd period. Stephen Curry with a game high 34 points, Domantas Sabonis 16 points. – 5:42 PM
Headed to the 4th in Sacramento, Warriors take the 91-81 lead over the Kings after a 35-23 3rd period. Stephen Curry with a game high 34 points, Domantas Sabonis 16 points. – 5:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is at 28 minutes. That means 40 if he plays the entire fourth.
He should play the entire fourth – 5:41 PM
Curry is at 28 minutes. That means 40 if he plays the entire fourth.
He should play the entire fourth – 5:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors guard Stephen Curry had 34 points, 5 made treys, 6 rebounds and 6 assists through three quarters in Sacramento. – 5:41 PM
Warriors guard Stephen Curry had 34 points, 5 made treys, 6 rebounds and 6 assists through three quarters in Sacramento. – 5:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Think they just called an even phantomer foul on Curry than the two they gave Fox. – 5:35 PM
Think they just called an even phantomer foul on Curry than the two they gave Fox. – 5:35 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Mitchell is in there now when Curry isn’t even out there – Now could be a time to go to Davis.
This is bad from Sac. – 5:22 PM
Mitchell is in there now when Curry isn’t even out there – Now could be a time to go to Davis.
This is bad from Sac. – 5:22 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Steph Curry just making incredible shots look easy yet again 😯
pic.twitter.com/Ty5nHfRMzu – 5:20 PM
Steph Curry just making incredible shots look easy yet again 😯
pic.twitter.com/Ty5nHfRMzu – 5:20 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
What Steph Curry is doing is absolute magic. 28points just 4mins into the third quarter. His teammates have called him the greatest show on earth. #dubnation – 5:17 PM
What Steph Curry is doing is absolute magic. 28points just 4mins into the third quarter. His teammates have called him the greatest show on earth. #dubnation – 5:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Step Curry and his circus-shot attributes are through the roof 😳 #NBAPlayoffs
pic.twitter.com/9nZGbQGsoe – 5:16 PM
Step Curry and his circus-shot attributes are through the roof 😳 #NBAPlayoffs
pic.twitter.com/9nZGbQGsoe – 5:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry came into today averaging 28.3 points in four career Game 7s
He’s up to 28 with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter – 5:16 PM
Steph Curry came into today averaging 28.3 points in four career Game 7s
He’s up to 28 with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter – 5:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Curry’s normal rotation in this series would have him coming out pretty shortly here. Does Kerr stick with him now? – 5:16 PM
Curry’s normal rotation in this series would have him coming out pretty shortly here. Does Kerr stick with him now? – 5:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With everything on the line today, Stephen Curry has dominated this game. Incredible stuff. – 5:15 PM
With everything on the line today, Stephen Curry has dominated this game. Incredible stuff. – 5:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry came into today averaging 28.3 points in four career Game 7s
He’s up to 28 with 7:50 remaining in the second half – 5:14 PM
Steph Curry came into today averaging 28.3 points in four career Game 7s
He’s up to 28 with 7:50 remaining in the second half – 5:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s two times Curry has soared high for 50-50 balls and come up with the rebound – 5:14 PM
That’s two times Curry has soared high for 50-50 balls and come up with the rebound – 5:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Surprising Mike Brown is still rolling with Terence Davis on Steph Curry. – 5:12 PM
Surprising Mike Brown is still rolling with Terence Davis on Steph Curry. – 5:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Yeah, I’m not feeling Terence Davis guarding Steph Curry.
He’s playing well, battling hard, but Steph is dominating the matchup. – 5:12 PM
Yeah, I’m not feeling Terence Davis guarding Steph Curry.
He’s playing well, battling hard, but Steph is dominating the matchup. – 5:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is giving referees an ear full. He says Steph Curry is pushing off and using his forearm to create space. – 5:07 PM
De’Aaron Fox is giving referees an ear full. He says Steph Curry is pushing off and using his forearm to create space. – 5:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry opens the second half with a 3 to give the Warriors a lead – 5:04 PM
Steph Curry opens the second half with a 3 to give the Warriors a lead – 5:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This season is going to come down to who’s riding with Curry – 4:52 PM
This season is going to come down to who’s riding with Curry – 4:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis has shown up on the offensive end for the Kings in Game 7, 16 points at the half to lead Sacramento to a 58-56 halftime lead. Stephen Curry with 20 for Golden State. – 4:51 PM
Domantas Sabonis has shown up on the offensive end for the Kings in Game 7, 16 points at the half to lead Sacramento to a 58-56 halftime lead. Stephen Curry with 20 for Golden State. – 4:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At this half: Kings 58, Warriors 56
-Curry 20 (8-15, 4-9), Wiggins 11 (3-6, 1-3)
-Klay: 1-10 FG
-Rebounds: SAC 28, GSW 22
Warriors staying close despite thin offense beyond Curry and Wiggins – 4:50 PM
At this half: Kings 58, Warriors 56
-Curry 20 (8-15, 4-9), Wiggins 11 (3-6, 1-3)
-Klay: 1-10 FG
-Rebounds: SAC 28, GSW 22
Warriors staying close despite thin offense beyond Curry and Wiggins – 4:50 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Klay & Poole are a combined 3-16 from the field, and the Kings are only up 2 at the half because Steph Curry is simply one of the greatest basketball players ever to live.
Just an offense unto himself. – 4:50 PM
Klay & Poole are a combined 3-16 from the field, and the Kings are only up 2 at the half because Steph Curry is simply one of the greatest basketball players ever to live.
Just an offense unto himself. – 4:50 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors are down 58-56 at the half. Steph Curry is doing it all for his team and has 20 points. But he needs help. – 4:50 PM
Warriors are down 58-56 at the half. Steph Curry is doing it all for his team and has 20 points. But he needs help. – 4:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Kings lead 58-56 at halftime.
The Warriors should be thankful to be down just two, and it’s all because of Steph Curry. He has 20 on 8-of-15 shooting, four 3’s. Klay Thompson goes just 1-of-10 FG, 0-of-4 from three and Jordan Poole has five points. – 4:49 PM
The Kings lead 58-56 at halftime.
The Warriors should be thankful to be down just two, and it’s all because of Steph Curry. He has 20 on 8-of-15 shooting, four 3’s. Klay Thompson goes just 1-of-10 FG, 0-of-4 from three and Jordan Poole has five points. – 4:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 58-56 at halftime of Game 7
Steph Curry: 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting
Andrew Wiggins: 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting
Klay Thompson: 7 points on 1-of-10 shooting
The Warriors badly need a much better Klay in the second half – 4:49 PM
Warriors down 58-56 at halftime of Game 7
Steph Curry: 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting
Andrew Wiggins: 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting
Klay Thompson: 7 points on 1-of-10 shooting
The Warriors badly need a much better Klay in the second half – 4:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime.
Stephen Curry is doing all he can in Game 7: 20 points on 8/15 shooting in 17 minutes. Also has four rebounds and three assists.
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are a combined 3/16 from the field.
Sacramento is 9/25 from deep. – 4:49 PM
Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime.
Stephen Curry is doing all he can in Game 7: 20 points on 8/15 shooting in 17 minutes. Also has four rebounds and three assists.
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are a combined 3/16 from the field.
Sacramento is 9/25 from deep. – 4:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
EXHALE! Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime.
Steph Curry has 20 points.
Domantas Sabonis has 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.
Kings bench has 25 points. – 4:49 PM
EXHALE! Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime.
Steph Curry has 20 points.
Domantas Sabonis has 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.
Kings bench has 25 points. – 4:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Kings, 58-56. What a series, man. Curry has 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting, but Sabonis (16 points on just nine shots) is on his way to his best game of the series. – 4:48 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Kings, 58-56. What a series, man. Curry has 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting, but Sabonis (16 points on just nine shots) is on his way to his best game of the series. – 4:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take a 58-56 lead into the half. Wild first half. Sabonis has 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Davis and Monk each have 9 points off the bench. 8 points and 5 assists for Fox. Curry has 20 for the Warriors. 11 for Wiggins. – 4:48 PM
Kings take a 58-56 lead into the half. Wild first half. Sabonis has 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Davis and Monk each have 9 points off the bench. 8 points and 5 assists for Fox. Curry has 20 for the Warriors. 11 for Wiggins. – 4:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings up 58-56 on Warriors at half
*Steph Curry ultra aggressive: 15 shots, 20 points
*Klay Thompson 1-of-10 shooting, no 3s
*Jordan Poole limited to 9 minutes. Still struggling.
*Seems like Warriors want GP2 to have larger role, but three fouls meant 7 minutes – 4:48 PM
Kings up 58-56 on Warriors at half
*Steph Curry ultra aggressive: 15 shots, 20 points
*Klay Thompson 1-of-10 shooting, no 3s
*Jordan Poole limited to 9 minutes. Still struggling.
*Seems like Warriors want GP2 to have larger role, but three fouls meant 7 minutes – 4:48 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Curry missing 2 straight FTs in a game 7 is a possible sign of the Apocalypse — let’s monitor this next few hours. – 4:41 PM
Curry missing 2 straight FTs in a game 7 is a possible sign of the Apocalypse — let’s monitor this next few hours. – 4:41 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Per @Stathead, Stephen Curry’s 0-for-2 trip to the foul line earlier this quarter was his first of the season: stathead.com/tiny/WV99h – 4:40 PM
Per @Stathead, Stephen Curry’s 0-for-2 trip to the foul line earlier this quarter was his first of the season: stathead.com/tiny/WV99h – 4:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nbd, just Terence Davis II matching Stephen Curry with 3 Game 7 3s in first 19 minutes of play. – 4:35 PM
Nbd, just Terence Davis II matching Stephen Curry with 3 Game 7 3s in first 19 minutes of play. – 4:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is up to 17 points
Next highest for the Warriors is 7 from Wiggins – 4:34 PM
Steph Curry is up to 17 points
Next highest for the Warriors is 7 from Wiggins – 4:34 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry doesn’t miss free throws and he doesn’t get rattled. Fatigue is the only other reasonable explanation. #dubnation – 4:34 PM
Steph Curry doesn’t miss free throws and he doesn’t get rattled. Fatigue is the only other reasonable explanation. #dubnation – 4:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steph Curry missed 2 straight free throws to give the Kings crowd free cookies.
Yeah he’s gassed. Only explanation. – 4:33 PM
Steph Curry missed 2 straight free throws to give the Kings crowd free cookies.
Yeah he’s gassed. Only explanation. – 4:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry missed two consecutive free throws and won the Kings fans @CrumblCookies. – 4:32 PM
Stephen Curry missed two consecutive free throws and won the Kings fans @CrumblCookies. – 4:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Free cookies courtesy of Steph Curry, who just missed two free throws in a row. – 4:32 PM
Free cookies courtesy of Steph Curry, who just missed two free throws in a row. – 4:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Wow. More Stephen Curry missed free throws. He just gifted Golden 1 Center free cookies. Never thought I’d say that – 4:32 PM
Wow. More Stephen Curry missed free throws. He just gifted Golden 1 Center free cookies. Never thought I’d say that – 4:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
This feels like one of those games where the Warriors might need Stephen Curry to will them to victory. With Golden State down 31-30 at the end of the first quarter, Curry has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. – 4:13 PM
This feels like one of those games where the Warriors might need Stephen Curry to will them to victory. With Golden State down 31-30 at the end of the first quarter, Curry has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. – 4:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Both Kings and Warriors shoot 5/13 from the perimeter in the opening quarter. Kings lead 31-30 after 1. Stephen Curry with 10, Domantas Sabonis with 7. – 4:13 PM
Both Kings and Warriors shoot 5/13 from the perimeter in the opening quarter. Kings lead 31-30 after 1. Stephen Curry with 10, Domantas Sabonis with 7. – 4:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings up 31-30 on the Warriors after one. Both teams went 5/13 from deep. Three offensive rebounds for Sacramento. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 10 points. – 4:12 PM
Kings up 31-30 on the Warriors after one. Both teams went 5/13 from deep. Three offensive rebounds for Sacramento. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 10 points. – 4:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Kings 31, Warriors 30
-Curry 10, Wiggins 5
-Klay 1/6 FG
-Both teams 5/13 from deep – 4:12 PM
After 1: Kings 31, Warriors 30
-Curry 10, Wiggins 5
-Klay 1/6 FG
-Both teams 5/13 from deep – 4:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hell of a start to Game 7! Kings lead 31-30 after the 1st quarter.
Curry: 10 points
Sabonis: 7 points, 3 assists
Both teams 5/13 from 3pt range. – 4:11 PM
Hell of a start to Game 7! Kings lead 31-30 after the 1st quarter.
Curry: 10 points
Sabonis: 7 points, 3 assists
Both teams 5/13 from 3pt range. – 4:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 31-30 after 1Q. Sabonis has 7 points and 3 assists. 6 points for Terence Davis off the bench. Curry is heating up with 10. – 4:11 PM
Kings lead 31-30 after 1Q. Sabonis has 7 points and 3 assists. 6 points for Terence Davis off the bench. Curry is heating up with 10. – 4:11 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
What did I say about the pick and roll! If Steph Curry doesn’t get a look Draymond has been WIDE open on the roll. All day. #dubnation – 4:10 PM
What did I say about the pick and roll! If Steph Curry doesn’t get a look Draymond has been WIDE open on the roll. All day. #dubnation – 4:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The early rest for Curry is how Kerr sets up a heavy night for Steph. If he’s gotta rest 5-8 minutes, it’s easier to find them early in halves – 3:56 PM
The early rest for Curry is how Kerr sets up a heavy night for Steph. If he’s gotta rest 5-8 minutes, it’s easier to find them early in halves – 3:56 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry breaks out a new Curry 10 for Game 7 — inspired by his Met Gala suit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/p51J212Y7L – 3:25 PM
Stephen Curry breaks out a new Curry 10 for Game 7 — inspired by his Met Gala suit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/p51J212Y7L – 3:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
The Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup for Game 7.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green back in the first five for Golden State for Game 7. With Wiggins, Looney, Thompson and Curry – 3:06 PM
Draymond Green back in the first five for Golden State for Game 7. With Wiggins, Looney, Thompson and Curry – 3:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Warriors reverting back to their original — and their most efficient — starting lineups.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrews Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 3:05 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
A starting lineup change for Game 7
Draymond Green will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green officially returns to Warriors starting lineup. Joining Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney – 3:03 PM
Draymond Green officially returns to Warriors starting lineup. Joining Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney – 3:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph Curry is locked in ahead of Game 7 🎧 pic.twitter.com/MOL47WZGHZ – 2:20 PM
Steph Curry is locked in ahead of Game 7 🎧 pic.twitter.com/MOL47WZGHZ – 2:20 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Steph Curry has only ever won two Game 7s…
but that’s mostly because his team usually wins before it gets to that 😂 pic.twitter.com/pQyc0vRTf1 – 1:33 PM
Steph Curry has only ever won two Game 7s…
but that’s mostly because his team usually wins before it gets to that 😂 pic.twitter.com/pQyc0vRTf1 – 1:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m not picking against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a Game 7. … I’d have to bet on the Splash Bros.”
@JalenRose is rolling with the defending champs. pic.twitter.com/SWgBjS2nC7 – 12:46 PM
“I’m not picking against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a Game 7. … I’d have to bet on the Splash Bros.”
@JalenRose is rolling with the defending champs. pic.twitter.com/SWgBjS2nC7 – 12:46 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m not picking against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a Game 7. … I’d have to bet on the splash bros.”
@Jalen Rose is rolling with the former champs. pic.twitter.com/RVH5XVvkcE – 12:34 PM
“I’m not picking against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a Game 7. … I’d have to bet on the splash bros.”
@Jalen Rose is rolling with the former champs. pic.twitter.com/RVH5XVvkcE – 12:34 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My take on GS/Sac
—Game 7s always slower/tighter/uglier
—I trust GSW’s big game pedigree
—I don’t trust Sac’s wings
—GS shadows Monk’s mins w/ GP
—It’s a “We have Steph” game
So… PARLAY!
GSW wins
Curry 30+ pts
Curry 4+ threes
We’re boosting from +181 to +300 on @FDSportsbook – 12:25 PM
My take on GS/Sac
—Game 7s always slower/tighter/uglier
—I trust GSW’s big game pedigree
—I don’t trust Sac’s wings
—GS shadows Monk’s mins w/ GP
—It’s a “We have Steph” game
So… PARLAY!
GSW wins
Curry 30+ pts
Curry 4+ threes
We’re boosting from +181 to +300 on @FDSportsbook – 12:25 PM
More on this storyline
Curry averaged 31 points on 22.3 shots over the first six games of the series. The Warriors had outscored the Kings by 33 points in his minutes heading into Game 7. Sunday, he had 27 shots through three quarters. By the time he checked out for good with 2:39 remaining, he was plus-25. The same Kings who looked so close to knocking off the defending champions suddenly looked so far from the level the Warriors reached. “At this point, he’s reminding people for no reason,” Jordan Poole said, “He’s got the same edge as any of the other greats. Mamba Mentality, all of that s—. Steph got that s—. That’s what makes him so special. Maybe his approach is a bit different than the other guys, but we know he’s a killer. Everybody in the world knows he’s a killer.” -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023
What makes Curry’s heroics in this series even more impressive is the fact that he surpassed no less than seven Hall-of-Famers to climb to the 13th place for the most playoff points in NBA history. Before the Kings series, Steph was 21st. However, after scoring a whopping 236 points in seven games, the Warriors superstar climbed eight spots in the all-time record books with 3,806 career playoff points. In the process, he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (3,607), Elgin Baylor (3,623), Scottie Pippen (3,642), Dirk Nowitzki (3,663), Magic Johnson (3,701), Hakeem Olajuwon (3,755), and John Havlicek (3,806), per McShpoochen on Reddit. -via Clutch Points / May 1, 2023
“The way we’ve always operated over the years, if we win a playoff game, we generally stay with it,” Kerr told me. “Last year, we beat Denver three times (in the first round) with Steph coming off the bench (after he missed the last few weeks of the regular season), so we kept doing it. And the players understand that. There’s a rhythm to this stuff, especially come playoff time. If you find something that works, you just stay with it. -via The Athletic / May 1, 2023